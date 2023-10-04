Canteen at Chelsea Piers Fitness Schermerhorn Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Boutique cafe concept curated exclusively to Chelsea Piers Fitness members.
Location
265 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Gallery