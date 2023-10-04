Popular Items

Turkey Fontina Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Fontina Kale Roasted Peppers Wheatberry Bread

FOOD

Grab & Go

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Parmesan Caesar Dressing Croutons

Turkey Fontina Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Fontina Kale Roasted Peppers Wheatberry Bread

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$5.00
Hardboiled Eggs & Spinach

$5.00

Cinnamon Overnight Oats

$7.00

Oats Almond Milk Chia Seeds Cinnamon Topping: Granola

Hummus and Pretzels

$4.50

Chobani Yogurt

$4.50

Salad Bar

Spinach Kale Avocado Croutons Pumpkin seeds Roasted Cashews Chickpeas Cucumbers Beets Italian Dressing
Regular

$12.00
Large

$15.00
Hail Kale (Caesar)

$12.00

Romaine Kale Croutons Shaved Parmesan Caesar

Gym Hero (Greek)

$12.00

Romaine Croutons Kalamata Olives Cucumbers Tomatos Red Onions Feta Italian Dressing

Chelsea Cobb

$12.00

Romaine Hard Boiled Egg Avocado Tomato Corn Blue Cheese Chicken

Plant Power

$12.00

Sandwich Build

Turkey Avocado

$10.00

Turkey Avocado Ranch Wheatberry Bread

Chicken Pesto

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Mozzarella Roasted Peppers Pesto Wheatberry Bread

Vegetable Hummus

$10.00

Hummus Tomatoes Cucumber Onions Roasted Peppers Wheatberry Bread

Toasted PB&J

$5.00
Sandwich/Wrap Custom Build

$10.00

Burrito

3 bean burrito

$10.00

BEVERAGE

Coffee, Tea & Tap

CUP Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
CUP cold brew

$5.00
Sail Away Nitro

$5.00
Classic Cold Tap Tea

$5.00
Endless Summer Tap Tea

$5.00

Yee Tap Tea

$5.00
Lemonade

$3.50
Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Smoothies

Very Berry Protein

$10.00

Blueberries Strawberries Banana Organic Vanilla Protein

Mocha Boost

$10.00

Banana Cold Brew Almond Milk Organic Chocolate Protein Agave

Green Dream

$10.00

Pineapple Mango Spinach Kale Coconut Water

Banana Nut

$10.00

Banana Peanut Butter Almond Milk Organic Chocolate Protein

RETAIL

Soft Drinks

5 Hour Energy

$4.50

Aha Blueberry Pom

$2.00

Aha Lime Watermelon

$2.00

Aha Mango Black Tea

$2.00

Aha Orange Grapefruit

$2.00

Aha Rasperry Acai

$2.00

Celsius Heat Energy Powder

$2.75

Kombucha Blueberry

$5.75

Kombucha Ginger

$5.75

Kombucha Strawberry

$5.75

Liquid IV

$4.00

Monster Classic

$4.50

Monster Zero Sugar

$4.50

Proper Water Beverage Mix

$1.00

Slate Classic Chocolate Milk

$5.75

Slate Mocha Latte

$5.75

Slate Vanilla Milk

$5.75

SMARTWATER

$4.50

Snacks

5 Hour Energy

$4.50

Altoids

$3.25
Bare Baked Crunchy Fruit Chips Variety Pack

$3.00
Chomps Mini Beef Jerky

$2.50

Cliff Nut Energy Bar

$3.50

Hippea

$4.50
Lara Bar- Assorted

$2.50

Mini Kind Bars

$2.00

Miss Vickies Jalapeno

$2.50

Miss Vickies Regular

$2.50

Nut Trail

$3.00

Planters Nut & Choc

$3.00
Power Up Mega Omega Trail Mix

$2.50

Rip Van Wafels

$3.75

RXBar Protein Bar

$4.50

Skinnypop Popcorn

$2.50

Snyder's Pretzels

$1.50

Trident Gum

$3.00

Merchandise

Stojo cups

$25.00