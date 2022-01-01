The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers imageView gallery

The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers

No reviews yet

59 Chelsea Piers

New York, NY 10001

Popular Items

Hacker Pschorr Octoberfest Draft 1 Pt

Draft

Michelob Draft 1 Pt

$9.00

Stella Draft 1 Pt

$10.00

Lagunitas IPA Draft 1 Pt

$11.00

Hacker Pschorr Octoberfest Draft 1 Pt

$11.00

Bottles & Cans

Austin Eastciders Dry Rose Cider

$10.00

Blue Moon

$9.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$10.00

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour

$10.00

BudLight

$8.00

Coney Island Merman IPA

$9.00

Coney Island NY Mermaid Pilsner

$9.00

Corona Extra

$10.00

Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale

$10.00

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$9.00

Flower Power IPA

$10.00

Guiness 14.9oz can

$12.00

Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$9.00

Modelo Negra

$9.00

New Belgium's Trippel (8.5% abv)

$11.00

Presidente Pilsner

$9.00

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$10.00

Sierra Nevada Ale

$10.00

Southern Tier Autumn Harvest IPA

$10.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Sweet Water 420 Extra Pale Ale

$9.00

White Claw Seltzer

$9.00

Buckets

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$36.00

mix any 5 Michelob Ultra or Seltzers

Premium Bucket

$40.00

Mix any 5 beers

Spooky Fall Bucket

$38.00

Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale; Sam Adams Winter Lager; Breckenridge Vanilla Porter; Fat Tire Amber Ale; Southern Tier Autumn Harvest IPA

Pitchers

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$28.00

-if more than 2 cups are needed please specify

Stella Pitcher

$30.00

Lagunitas IPA Pitcher

$32.00

if more than 2 cups are needed please specify

Hacker Pschorr Octoberfest Pitcher

$32.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Athletic Brewing Free Wave Hazy IPA NA

$10.00

Becks NA

$8.00

Hoplark 0.0 Citra NA

$10.00

White

White Sangria

$16.00

Pinot Grigio - Barone Fini

$15.00

BTL Pinot Grigio - Barone Fini

$60.00

Red

Cabernet Sauvignon - Canyon

$15.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir - HobNob

$16.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon - Canyon

$60.00

BTL Pinot Noir - HobNob

$64.00

Red Sangria

$16.00

Rose

Rose All Day

$17.00

BTL Rose All Day

$68.00

Sparkling

Bollecini Prosecco

$14.00

BTL Bollecini Prosecco

$56.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Chocolate Pumpkin Spice-tini

$16.00

Fall, colder weather, halloween, orange leaves.... Curl up with one of these for a complementary experience to the atmosphere: Vodka, Kahlua, creme de cacao, pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice

Apple Cider Bourbon

$16.00

Fans of the manhattan and old fashion, our very own apple cider bourbon is for you! Bourbon, sweet vermouth, apple cider, and lemon

Specialty Cocktails

Casual Water

$16.00

Lemon, iced tea, vodka topped with club soda. It's refreshing and casual

The Water Hazard

$16.00

Our signature cocktail, The Water Hazard! We'll let the ingredients speak for itself: Gin, cranberry, orange liquor, lemon, and mint, topped with tonic water.

Lip Out

$16.00

Gin and grapefruit, an aromatic wonder to the senses. Mixed with a little lime and syrup, enjoy our very own Lip Out!

Smoky Watermelon Margarita

$16.00

Watermelon, mezcal, lime juice, agave syrup and some spicy bitters, don't pass up on this incredible creation!

On The Screws

On The Screws

$16.00

A rum passion-fruit fusion with a little lime and sweetness! Perfect for a taste of the Caribbean or the start of the back 9

Transfusion

$16.00

Golf course vibes / vodka, concord grape juice, lime, gingerale

Classic Cocktails

Margarita

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Mezcal Negroni

$16.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Kentucky Mule

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Paloma

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Dark & Stormy

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Bellini

$14.00Out of stock

White Wine Spritzer

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$20.00

Espresso Martini

$18.00Out of stock

Michelob Seltzer Cocktails

Strawberry Guava

$16.00Out of stock

Strawberry Guava Essentials Seltzer, Bourbon Whiskey, Pineapple Juice, Strawberry Guava Seltzer, Strawberry Garnish

Kiwi Lime

$16.00Out of stock

Kiwi Lime Seltzer, Vodka, Coconut Water, Squeezed Lemon Wedge, Salted Rim w/Lime Zest, Kiwi Garnish

Wings (bone-in)

6, 10 or 16 wings! Choice of ranch or blue cheese side

6 wings

$11.00

10 wings

$18.00

16 wings

$25.00

Snacks

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$9.00
Tortilla Chips & Guac

Tortilla Chips & Guac

$12.00

housemade guacamole

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Melted cheddar, black bean, onion, sour cream - add protein + guacamole

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Fries, cheese, and bacon! Served with a side of ketchup and sour cream.

Disco Fries

$12.00

Fries, Cheese and Gravy!

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00
Breaded Chicken Tenders

Breaded Chicken Tenders

$13.00

choice of (2) bbq, honey mustard, buffalo, ranch, ketchup, chipotle mayo, hot sauce

Quesadilla

$13.00

melted cheese, red onion, sour cream - add protein + guacamole

Jumbo Pretzel

Jumbo Pretzel

$12.00

served with honey mustard

Seasoned Potato Wedges

$10.00Out of stock

served with ketchup

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Paninis

Classic Italian Panini

$13.00

Prosciutto, arugula, tomato, mozz cheese, truffle oil

Five Cheese Panini

$12.00

The ultimate "grilled cheese". Cheddar, Mozzarella, Fontina, Ricotta, Parmesan and Truffle oil!

Sandwiches

all served on texas toast, chips

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00
Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

breaded chicken, cheddar, red onion, chipotle mayo

Sliders

Angus Beef Sliders

$14.00

two sliders, house sauce, chips, ketchup

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

two sliders with chips

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

(3) shredded pork, onion, cilantro sour cream

Chicken & Guac Tacos

Chicken & Guac Tacos

$15.00

(3) grilled chicken, guacamole, sour cream

Salads

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Romaine & Parmesan

Greek Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber,GRed and Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing

Sweets

Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae

$10.00

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Hazard Brownie Sundae

Hazard Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Warm Gluten/Dairy Free Brownie w/choice of topping

Vodka

Well Vodka - Titos

$14.00

Square One Cucumber Vodka

$15.00

Ketel One

$18.00

Grey Goose

$18.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Gin

Well Gin - Beefeaters

$14.00

Hendricks

$18.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Plymouth

$18.00

Rum

Well Rum - El Dorado 3 yr

$14.00

Bacardi

$15.00

Spiced Bacardi

$16.00

El Dorado 12 yr

$18.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Well Tequila- Cimmaron Blanco

$14.00

Well Mezcal - Cruz De Fuego Espadin

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

1800 Blanco

$18.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

Roca Patron Silver

$20.00

Cimmaron Reposado

$15.00

Whiskey/Rye

Well Rye - Pinhook

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$15.00

Jameson

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

Knobb Creek Rye

$20.00

Bushmills

$16.00

Whistlepig 10

$20.00

Whistlepig 12

$32.00

RedBreast 12

$18.00

RedBreast 21

$60.00

Greenspot

$19.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Bourbon - Bulleit

$14.00

Widow Jane

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$22.00

Basil Hayden Kentucky Bourbon

$20.00Out of stock

Knobb Creek Bourbon

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$20.00

Johnnie Walker King George

$70.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Glenlevit 12

$18.00

Glenfiddich 18

$26.00

Oban 14

$26.00

Oban 18

$40.00

Laphroaig 10

$18.00

Akashi White Oak Blended Whiskey

$18.00

Akashi White Oak Single Malt

$22.00

Cognacs

Hennessey VS

$17.00

Liquers & Cordials

Green Chartreuse

$20.00

Campari

$13.00

Amaro Nonino

$16.00

Disaronno

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Hot Black Tea

$3.00

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$5.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Signature Booze-Free Cocktails

Strawberry Lemonade Spritzer

$8.00

Tropical Spritzer

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Casual & friendly, open to the public!

Location

59 Chelsea Piers, New York, NY 10001

Directions

