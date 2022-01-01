- Home
- /
- Wilmington
- /
- American
- /
- Chelsea Tavern - Downtown Business District
Chelsea Tavern Downtown Business District
500 Reviews
$$
821 North Market Street
Wilmington, DE 19801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Beef Nachos
Beer-Braised Beef, Colby Jack Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Beer Cheese Sauce & Pickled Jalapeños
Beef Quesadilla
Beer-Braised Beef, Colby Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa & Pickled Jalapeños grilled in a Soft Flour Tortilla
Buffalo Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Cheese Nachos
Crispy Corn Nacho Chips, Beer Cheese Sauce, Colby Jack Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos - Vegetarian
Cheese Quesadilla
Colby Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa & Pickled Jalapeños grilled in a Soft Flour Tortilla
Chicken Nachos
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Corn nacho Chips, Beer Cheese Sauce, Colby Jack Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken, Colby Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa & Pickled Jalapeños grilled in a Soft Flour Tortilla - Vegetarian
Crab Dip
Served with Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips - Gluten Free
Extra Sauce
Fried Burrata
Pesto Crostini, Roasted Tomato Sauce - Vegetarian
Hennessy Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in our house-made Hennessy BBQ Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Honey Chipotle Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Honey Chipotle Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Jerk Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in House-Made Jerk Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Late Night Tenders
(5) Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in your choice of Honey Chipotle, Buffalo, Cilantro Thai Chili, Hennessy BBQ (+$2.50) or NOTHING, served with Carrots, Celery, Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce, choice of Honey Chipotle, Buffalo, Cilantro Thai Chili or Naked
Loaded Brussels
Crispy Fries Brussels Sprouts topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Beer & Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
(4) Crispy Fried Mac-N-Cheese Balls served with Marinara Dipping Sauce - Vegetarian
Naked Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in NOTHING, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Idaho Only
Side Sweet Only
Side Trio Fries
Tavern Pretzel Crullers
(3) House-Made Pretzel Crullers served with Garlic Herb Butter & Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce - Vegetarian
Tex Mex Chicken Egg Rolls
Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
Thai Chili Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Cilantro Thai Chili Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Trio Fries Basket
LARGE Basket of Idaho & Sweet Fries tossed with Crispy Onion Straws & served with Chili Horseradish Dipping Sauce - Vegetarian
Soup
Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, House-Made Caesar Dressing - Gluten Free Option
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, House-Made Caesar Dressing - Gluten Free Option
Large Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Carrot,Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian
Small Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Carrot, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian
Large Southwest Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Colby Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing - Gluten Free option / Vegetarian
Small Southwest Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Colby Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing - Gluten Free option / Vegetarian
Large Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Oven-Roasted Local Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Grilled Asparagus, Blistered Grape Tomatoes, Crispy Shallots, Warm Balsamic Bacon Vinaigrette
Small Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Oven-Roasted Local Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Grilled Asparagus, Blistered Grape Tomatoes, Crispy Shallots,Warm Balsamic Bacon Vinaigrette
Large Thai Peanut Salad
Baby Greens, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Chili Roasted Peanuts, Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette - Gluten Free
Small Thai Peanut Salad
Baby Greens, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Chili Roasted Peanuts, Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette - Gluten Free
Burger
Beyond Burger
8 oz. Grilled Vegan Patty, Daiya Vegan Cheese, Baby Arugula, Pickled Onion, Chimichurri, Ciabatta Roll, Side Garden Salad - VEGAN
Black & Blue Burger
Blackened 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Chelsea Cheeseburger
Grilled 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, Beer-Braised Onions, Aged White Cheddar, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries
Million $$ Baby
2022 Delaware Burger Battle Critic’s Choice Winner Grilled 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, Cabot Aged Cheddar, Millionaire Pork Belly Jam, Baby Arugula, Saffron Aioli, Brioche Bun
Smokin' Joe Burger
Grilled 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, , Smokey BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Chipotle Jam, Aged Cheddar, Crispy Onion Straws, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
THE Italiano
Grilled 8oz. Hot Italian Sausage Patty, Marinara Sauce, Peppers & Onions, Provolone Cheese, Brioche Bun
Sandwich
Bacon Jammin' Chicken Sammie
Fried Chicken Breast, Chipotle Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Cajun Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, House-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Birria Torta
Beer-Braised Beef, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Onions & Cilantro, Fresh Sub Roll, Birria Dipping Broth
Chelsea Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Classic Cuban
Black Pepper Ham, Pork Belly Confit, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Whole Grain Mustard, pressed on French Bread, served with Our Hand-Cut Idaho Fries.
Corned Beef Special
10 oz. Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Whole Grain Mustard, Horseradish Cream, Grilled on Marble Rye Bread, served with Hand-Cut Fries
Crab Cake Sandwich
Pan-Seared Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Sriracha Tartar Sauce, Lettuce & tomato, Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Creole Catfish Sandwich
Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Paprika Remoulade, Fresh Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Crispy Cherry Peppers, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Drunken Grilled Cheese
Mild Cheddar & Brie Cheese, Local Amish Apple Butter, Cognac Glazed Onions, Fire-Roasted Apples, Grilled Brioche, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Plum Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
Chelsea Pizza
Shallot Garlic Spread, Roasted Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Kennett Mushroom Pizza
Shallot Garlic Spread, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Local Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Margherita Pizza
Plum Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Meat Lover's Pizza
Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Plum Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Buff Chix Pizza
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Shaved Red Onion
Entrees
Grilled Ribeye
14 oz. Grilled Ribeye Steak, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Hollandaise Sauce - Gluten Free
Hennessy BBQ'd Pork
Smoked Berkshire Pork Loin, Cheddar Grits, Garlicky Green Beans, Sweet & Tangy Hennessy BBQ Sauce - Gluten Free
Pesto Salmon
Parmesan Risotto, Oven-Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Sautéed Broccolini - Gluten Free
Jerk Chicken
Wood-Fire Roasted Half Chicken, Authentic Jamaican Jerk Sauce, Smoked Chicken Collard Greens, Red Beans & Rice - Gluten Free Option
Kennett Lasagna
Roasted Local Mushroom Duxelle, Garlic-Herb Ricotta & Mozzarella, Lasagna Noodles, House-Made Marinara Sauce - Vegetarian
Dessert
Giant New York Cheesecake
Raspberry Sauce, Whipped Cream
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
White Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream
Southern-Style Peacan Pie
Served Warm, Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Gluten Free, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream
Frozen Trio
Chocolate Thunder, Vanilla & Pumpkin Ice Creams
Ice Cream
Chocolate Decadence
Sides
Side Beans & Rice
Side Broccolini
Side Ceasar Salad
Side Cheddar Grits
Side Cole Slaw
Side Collard Greens
Side Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Side Garden Salad
Side Garlic Mashed
Side Green Bean
Side Grilled Asparagus
Side Idaho Fries
Side Parm Risotto
Side Peanut Salad
Side Sauteed Brussels
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Southwest Salad
Side Spinach Salad
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Trio Fries
Side Onion Straws
Starters
Buffalo Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Extra Sauce
Fried Burrata
Pesto Crostini, Roasted Tomato Sauce - Vegetarian
Hennessy Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in our house-made Hennessy BBQ Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Honey Chipotle Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Honey Chipotle Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Jerk Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in House-Made Jerk Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, House-Made Caesar Dressing - Gluten Free Option
Late Night Tenders
(5) Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in your choice of Honey Chipotle, Buffalo, Cilantro Thai Chili, Hennessy BBQ (+$2.50) or NOTHING, served with Carrots, Celery, Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce, choice of Honey Chipotle, Buffalo, Cilantro Thai Chili or Naked
Loaded Brussels
Crispy Fries Brussels Sprouts topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Beer & Cheddar Cheese Sauce
Mac & Cheese Bites
(4) Crispy Fried Mac-N-Cheese Balls served with Marinara Dipping Sauce - Vegetarian
Naked Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in NOTHING, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Trio Fries
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, House-Made Caesar Dressing - Gluten Free Option
Tavern Pretzel Crullers
(3) House-Made Pretzel Crullers served with Garlic Herb Butter & Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce - Vegetarian
Tex Mex Chicken Egg Rolls
Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
Thai Chili Wings
(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Cilantro Thai Chili Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing
Trio Fries Basket
LARGE Basket of Idaho & Sweet Fries tossed with Crispy Onion Straws & served with Chili Horseradish Dipping Sauce - Vegetarian
**Course**
***Fire Entree***
Crab Dip
Finishers
Buff Chix Pizza
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Shaved Red Onion
Cheese Pizza
Plum Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella
Chelsea Cheeseburger
Grilled 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, Beer-Braised Onions, Aged White Cheddar, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries
Chelsea Pizza
Shallot Garlic Spread, Roasted Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Creole Catfish Sandwich
Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Paprika Remoulade, Fresh Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Crispy Cherry Peppers, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Grilled Ribeye
14 oz. Grilled Ribeye Steak, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Hollandaise Sauce - Gluten Free
Margherita Pizza
Plum Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Meat Lover's Pizza
Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Plum Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Smokin' Joe Burger
Grilled 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, , Smokey BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Chipotle Jam, Aged Cheddar, Crispy Onion Straws, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries
Dessert
*****COURSE******
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
White Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Gluten Free, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream
Frozen Trio
Chocolate Thunder, Vanilla & Pumpkin Ice Creams
Giant New York Cheesecake
Raspberry Sauce, Whipped Cream
Ice Cream
Southern-Style Peacan Pie
Served Warm, Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
821 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19801