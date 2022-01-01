Chelsea Tavern imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

Chelsea Tavern Downtown Business District

500 Reviews

$$

821 North Market Street

Wilmington, DE 19801

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings
Chelsea Cheeseburger
Mac & Cheese Bites

Starters

Beef Nachos

$19.50

Beer-Braised Beef, Colby Jack Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Beer Cheese Sauce & Pickled Jalapeños

Beef Quesadilla

$18.50

Beer-Braised Beef, Colby Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa & Pickled Jalapeños grilled in a Soft Flour Tortilla

Buffalo Wings

$12.50

(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheese Nachos

$11.50

Crispy Corn Nacho Chips, Beer Cheese Sauce, Colby Jack Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos - Vegetarian

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Colby Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa & Pickled Jalapeños grilled in a Soft Flour Tortilla

Chicken Nachos

$18.50

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Corn nacho Chips, Beer Cheese Sauce, Colby Jack Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Avocado-Lime Sour Cream, Pickled Jalapenos

Chicken Quesadilla

$17.50

Grilled Chicken, Colby Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Corn & Black Bean Salsa & Pickled Jalapeños grilled in a Soft Flour Tortilla - Vegetarian

Crab Dip

$14.00

Served with Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips - Gluten Free

Extra Sauce

Fried Burrata

$12.00

Pesto Crostini, Roasted Tomato Sauce - Vegetarian

Hennessy Wings

$15.00

(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in our house-made Hennessy BBQ Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Honey Chipotle Wings

$12.50

(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Honey Chipotle Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing

Jerk Wings

$12.50

(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in House-Made Jerk Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing

Late Night Tenders

$12.00

(5) Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in your choice of Honey Chipotle, Buffalo, Cilantro Thai Chili, Hennessy BBQ (+$2.50) or NOTHING, served with Carrots, Celery, Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce, choice of Honey Chipotle, Buffalo, Cilantro Thai Chili or Naked

Loaded Brussels

$9.00

Crispy Fries Brussels Sprouts topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Beer & Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.50

(4) Crispy Fried Mac-N-Cheese Balls served with Marinara Dipping Sauce - Vegetarian

Naked Wings

$12.50

(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in NOTHING, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Idaho Only

$3.50

Side Sweet Only

$3.50

Side Trio Fries

$3.50

Tavern Pretzel Crullers

$9.00

(3) House-Made Pretzel Crullers served with Garlic Herb Butter & Beer Cheese Dipping Sauce - Vegetarian

Tex Mex Chicken Egg Rolls

$11.00

Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce

Thai Chili Wings

$12.50

(8) Jumbo Party Wings tossed in Cilantro Thai Chili Sauce, served with Celery, Carrots & Blue Cheese Dressing

Trio Fries Basket

$8.00

LARGE Basket of Idaho & Sweet Fries tossed with Crispy Onion Straws & served with Chili Horseradish Dipping Sauce - Vegetarian

Soup

Small White Chicken Chili

$6.00

topped with Colby-Jack Cheese & Fresh Cut Scallions

Large White Chicken Chili

$8.50

topped with Colby-Jack Cheese & Fresh Cut Scallions

Small Butternut Bisque

$6.00

Large Butternut Bisque

$8.50

Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, House-Made Caesar Dressing - Gluten Free Option

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, House-Made Caesar Dressing - Gluten Free Option

Large Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Carrot,Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian

Small Garden Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Carrot, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette - Gluten Free / Vegetarian

Large Southwest Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Colby Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing - Gluten Free option / Vegetarian

Small Southwest Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Colby Jack Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing - Gluten Free option / Vegetarian

Large Spinach Salad

$10.00

Baby Spinach, Oven-Roasted Local Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Grilled Asparagus, Blistered Grape Tomatoes, Crispy Shallots, Warm Balsamic Bacon Vinaigrette

Small Spinach Salad

$7.00

Baby Spinach, Oven-Roasted Local Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Grilled Asparagus, Blistered Grape Tomatoes, Crispy Shallots,Warm Balsamic Bacon Vinaigrette

Large Thai Peanut Salad

$10.00

Baby Greens, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Chili Roasted Peanuts, Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette - Gluten Free

Small Thai Peanut Salad

$7.00

Baby Greens, Shredded Cabbage, Carrots, Radish, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Chili Roasted Peanuts, Sesame-Soy Vinaigrette - Gluten Free

Burger

Beyond Burger

$14.00

8 oz. Grilled Vegan Patty, Daiya Vegan Cheese, Baby Arugula, Pickled Onion, Chimichurri, Ciabatta Roll, Side Garden Salad - VEGAN

Black & Blue Burger

$15.00

Blackened 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries

Chelsea Cheeseburger

$14.00

Grilled 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, Beer-Braised Onions, Aged White Cheddar, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Fries

Million $$ Baby

$17.00

2022 Delaware Burger Battle Critic’s Choice Winner Grilled 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, Cabot Aged Cheddar, Millionaire Pork Belly Jam, Baby Arugula, Saffron Aioli, Brioche Bun

Smokin' Joe Burger

$15.00

Grilled 8 oz. Ground Chuck, Short Rib & Brisket Blend Patty, , Smokey BBQ Sauce, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Chipotle Jam, Aged Cheddar, Crispy Onion Straws, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries

THE Italiano

$13.50

Grilled 8oz. Hot Italian Sausage Patty, Marinara Sauce, Peppers & Onions, Provolone Cheese, Brioche Bun

Sandwich

Bacon Jammin' Chicken Sammie

$13.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Chipotle Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Cajun Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, House-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries

Birria Torta

$14.50

Beer-Braised Beef, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Onions & Cilantro, Fresh Sub Roll, Birria Dipping Broth

Chelsea Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, Lettuce & Tomato, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries

Classic Cuban

$15.00

Black Pepper Ham, Pork Belly Confit, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Whole Grain Mustard, pressed on French Bread, served with Our Hand-Cut Idaho Fries.

Corned Beef Special

$15.00

10 oz. Thinly Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Whole Grain Mustard, Horseradish Cream, Grilled on Marble Rye Bread, served with Hand-Cut Fries

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Pan-Seared Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Sriracha Tartar Sauce, Lettuce & tomato, Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries

Creole Catfish Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Paprika Remoulade, Fresh Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$13.50

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Crispy Cherry Peppers, Fresh-Baked Brioche Bun, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries

Drunken Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Mild Cheddar & Brie Cheese, Local Amish Apple Butter, Cognac Glazed Onions, Fire-Roasted Apples, Grilled Brioche, Hand-Cut Idaho Fries

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Plum Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella

Chelsea Pizza

$14.50Out of stock

Shallot Garlic Spread, Roasted Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Herbed Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Kennett Mushroom Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Shallot Garlic Spread, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Local Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Margherita Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Plum Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Meat Lover's Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Plum Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Buff Chix Pizza

$14.50Out of stock

Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Shaved Red Onion

Entrees

Grilled Ribeye

$31.00

14 oz. Grilled Ribeye Steak, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Hollandaise Sauce - Gluten Free

Hennessy BBQ'd Pork

$24.00

Smoked Berkshire Pork Loin, Cheddar Grits, Garlicky Green Beans, Sweet & Tangy Hennessy BBQ Sauce - Gluten Free

Pesto Salmon

$25.00

Parmesan Risotto, Oven-Roasted Grape Tomatoes, Sautéed Broccolini - Gluten Free

Jerk Chicken

$24.00

Wood-Fire Roasted Half Chicken, Authentic Jamaican Jerk Sauce, Smoked Chicken Collard Greens, Red Beans & Rice - Gluten Free Option

Kennett Lasagna

$19.00Out of stock

Roasted Local Mushroom Duxelle, Garlic-Herb Ricotta & Mozzarella, Lasagna Noodles, House-Made Marinara Sauce - Vegetarian

Dessert

Giant New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Raspberry Sauce, Whipped Cream

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$8.00

White Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream

Southern-Style Peacan Pie

$8.00

Served Warm, Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Gluten Free, Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream

Frozen Trio

$7.00

Chocolate Thunder, Vanilla & Pumpkin Ice Creams

Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Decadence

$8.00

Sides

Side Beans & Rice

$5.00

Side Broccolini

$4.00

Side Ceasar Salad

$3.00

Side Cheddar Grits

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Collard Greens

$5.00

Side Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.00

Side Garlic Mashed

$5.00

Side Green Bean

$4.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

Side Idaho Fries

$3.50

Side Parm Risotto

$5.00

Side Peanut Salad

$3.00

Side Sauteed Brussels

$5.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Side Southwest Salad

$4.00

Side Spinach Salad

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Side Trio Fries

$3.50

Side Onion Straws

$3.50

Starters

Small Soup du Jour

$6.00

Large Soup du Jour

$8.50

Beer Mussels

$13.00

Entrees

Duck Confit

$26.00

Cajun Fried Lobster

$32.00

Black Mac-n-Cheese

$23.00Out of stock

Desserts

PB&J Bread Pudding

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb Cake

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$9.00Out of stock

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Adult Fingers

$7.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

821 North Market Street, Wilmington, DE 19801

Directions

Gallery
Chelsea Tavern image

