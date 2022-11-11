Chelsea's imageView gallery

Chelsea's 5076 Velasko Road

review star

No reviews yet

5076 Velasko Road

Syracuse, NY 13215

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Honey Mustard
chicken caesar
Chicken Pot Pie

appetizers

chicken wings

$13.00

Calamari

$14.00

Truffle Tots

$12.00

chicken wing dip

$10.00

pretzels

$10.00

Brushetta

$11.00

5 Tenders

$10.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

small plates

fish tacos

$15.00

Meatloaf

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Utica Greens

$12.00

Nachos

$12.00

salads soups and bowls misc

Black & Blue Salad

$17.00

Brussell sprouts

$5.00

Butternut Squash Salad

$17.00

chicken caesar

$16.00

extra dressing

$0.50

Fall Salmon Bowl

$17.00

French fries

$5.00

french onion

$7.00

Garlic fries

$6.00

house chips

$4.00

house salad small

$5.00

Mashed potato

$5.00

Sd Tater Tots

$5.00

Sd Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side garlic toast

$1.50

Side queso

$2.00

side sweet potato fries

$5.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

small caesar

$6.00

soup of the day

$5.00

Truffle Tots Side

$7.00

handhelds

burger

$14.00

Spicy chicken

$14.00

Shaved Steak

$14.00

Cubano

$14.00

Grilled Honey Mustard

$14.00

Pork Banh Mi

$12.00

flatbreads

Loaded Cauliflower

$13.00

margherita

$12.00

Steak & Peppers Flatbread

$14.00

Italian Flatbread

$14.00

Special Flatbread

$14.00

Childrens menu

K tenders

$7.00

K grilled chicken breast

$8.00

K macaroni and cheese

$6.00

K cheese pizza

$6.00

K hamburger

$7.00

K Cheeseburger

$7.00

K pasta and sauce

$7.00

Kids Steak

$10.00

Desserts

Choc Cake

$10.00

Creme Brûlée

$8.00

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5076 Velasko Road, Syracuse, NY 13215

Directions

Gallery
Chelsea's image

