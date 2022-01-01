Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Chelsea Corner 4830 McKinney Avenue

No reviews yet

4830 McKinney Ave.

Dallas, TX 75205

SHAREABLES

Basket of Fries

$6.00

original, texas ranch, or parmesan truffle

Buffalo Bites

$10.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast with choice of buffalo sauce, bbq, or lemon pepper.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

smoked chicken baked with buffalo sauce, queso, cheddar, and cream cheese

Charcuterie Board

$23.00

a selection of artisan meats, cheeses and dried fruits

Dip Trio

$10.00

a trio of our queso, fresh guacamole, & house made salsa with warm tortilla chips

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.00

fried shrimp in a vodka sweet thai chili sauce with mango salsa and fresno chili

Pretzels

$9.00

two salted pretzels with corner queso and yellow mustard

Shishito Peppers & Brussels

$12.00

blistered peppers with olive oil and sea salt with chipotle mayo and sweet thai chili

Southwest Chicken Eggrolls

$12.00

crisp wontons stuffed with grilled chicken, peppers, pepperjack cheese, and topped with sweet thai chili

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

skillet baked artichoke hearts, spinach, parmesan, and smoked gouda served with tortilla chips

Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños

$13.00

jalapeños stuffed with braised short rib, pepper jack, cream cheese, & wrapped in bacon. drizzled with chipotle raspberry jam

Turkey Meatballs

$11.00

ground turkey, parmesan, and italian herbs and spices in a marinara with mozzarella and toasted garlic baguette

TEX MEX

Caribbean Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

blackened shrimp, jalapeño slaw, mango pico, asian sweet chili, & guacamole served with cheesy rice and charro beans

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.00

sautéed beef tenderloin, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and pepper jack cheese on corn tortillas. served with rice and beans.

Hangover Nachos

$13.00

guacamole crema, bacon, queso, short rib, demi-glace, pico, fresh jalapeños, and caramelized onion

Lava Rock Fajitas

$22.00

marinated tenderloin, chicken, and shrimp served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete bowl of authentic ranchero piquante. served with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole, sour cream and corn tortillas.

Lava Rock Fajitas Large

$34.00

marinated tenderloin, chicken, and shrimp served sizzling in a traditional lava rock molcajete bowl of authentic ranchero piquante. served with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole, sour cream and corn tortillas.

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.00
Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

smoked chicken, pepper jack cheese, sautéed bell pepper & onions, traditional accompaniments with cheesy rice and charro beans

ENTREES

Adult Chicken Tender

$14.00
Braised Short Rib

$18.00

grass-fed angus, garlic mashed potatoes, bordeaux wine reduction

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$18.00

tender chicken breast lightly fried in panko crust & topped with tomato sauce and melted asiago- mozzarella cheese over angel hair.

Dario's Chicken

$17.00

grilled chicken breast on cauliflower purée with crispy brussels sprouts, and pan jus

Harvest Bowl

$15.00

VEGAN* quinoa & brown rice tossed with sauteed seasonal vegetables with a Tahini Vinaigrette, pickled onions, and Impossible meatballs

Sausage & Peppers Penne

$16.00

HANDHELDS

Backyard Burger

$14.50

1/3 lb grilled chuck and short rib patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, 1974 sauce, on a toasted brioche bun (if you want to mess with perfection - just ask for available extras) comes with side of french fries

Best Darn Steak Sandwich

$18.00

grilled tenderloin medallions, gruyere and blue cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onion, warm gluten free ciabatta, with greens and balsamic

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$16.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$16.00

tender chicken breast lightly fried in panko crust & topped with tomato sauce and melted asiago- mozzarella cheese. Served on ciabatta bread with a side salad tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette

MT's Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

polenta battered fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, pickles and bbq aioli on a brioche bun. comes with side of french fries

Park Cities Impossible Burger

$16.00

plant based impossible patty with sautéed portabella mushrooms, avocado, oven dried tomatoes, boursin cheese, and balsamic reduction. comes with side of french fries

The Remedy Burger

$15.50

1/3 lb grilled chuck and short rib patty, bacon, cheddar, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and avocado mayo. comes with side of french fries

GREENS & SOUP

Asian Chicken Chop

$14.50

marinated chicken, napa cabbage slaw, toasted peanuts, fresno chilies, carrots, green onion, and crisp wontons with a spicy peanut dressing

Corner Cobb

$16.00

Poblano Soup

$9.00
Salmon Kale Caesar

$18.00

blackened atlantic salmon on a kale and romaine caesar salad with jalapeño-grit croutons and shaved parmesan

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

PIZZAS

Barnyard

$16.00

pepperoni, canadian bacon, ricotta, mozzarella, spicy italian sausage

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

smoked chicken, red onion, mozzarella, ricotta, bbq sauce, oven dried roma tomatoes

Cheese Pizza

$13.00
Chelsea Original

$15.00

asiago, mozzarella, spicy italian sausage, sweet basil

Chicken Parm Pizza

$15.00
Garden Pizza

$16.00

gluten free cauliflower crust, artichoke, portabella mushrooms, caramelized onion, bell peppers, spinach, roasted tomatoes, asiago, mozzarella, and a balsamic reduction

Hot Honey & Pepperoni

$15.00
Margherita Pizza

$15.00

oven dried tomatoes, asiago, mozzarella, micro basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

KIDS

Fried Chicken Tender

$10.00

3 white-meat chicken tenders served with BBQ sauce or ranch dressing

Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Angel hair pasta with butter and parmesan cheese

Kids Pizza

$10.00

choice of 1 topping

Kids Burger

$10.00

single patty with American cheese

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Originally opened in 1974, Chelsea Corner is back at its original location on the iconic corner of McKinney Avenue & Monticello. With a focus on rich heritage and the intent to establish an iconic and long-lasting Dallas landmark - Chelsea Corner is something truly special within Dallas's flourishing Knox Neighborhood. We invite friends new and old to join us in savoring incredible fare, hosting a memorable private event, weekend brunching, enjoying our 2,500 sqft dog friendly "backyard" patio or watching sports on one of our 21 large HD screens. We're the new and old neighborhood spot. Thousands have said hello... we hope you will too.

4830 McKinney Ave., Dallas, TX 75205

