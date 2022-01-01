Chelsea Corner 4830 McKinney Avenue

Restaurant info

Originally opened in 1974, Chelsea Corner is back at its original location on the iconic corner of McKinney Avenue & Monticello. With a focus on rich heritage and the intent to establish an iconic and long-lasting Dallas landmark - Chelsea Corner is something truly special within Dallas's flourishing Knox Neighborhood. We invite friends new and old to join us in savoring incredible fare, hosting a memorable private event, weekend brunching, enjoying our 2,500 sqft dog friendly "backyard" patio or watching sports on one of our 21 large HD screens. We're the new and old neighborhood spot. Thousands have said hello... we hope you will too.

Website