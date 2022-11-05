Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Chelseas Restaurant & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

1051 U.S. 22

Lebanon, NJ 08833

Popular Items

10 Chicken Wings
Chicken Quesadilla
20 wings

Appetizers

10 Chicken Wings

$15.99

Voted "Best Wings" in Hunterdon County by HunterdonHappening.com! Straight out of Hell's Kitchen - served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks!

20 wings

$29.99

50 wings

$59.99

Blackended Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Our jumbo blackened shrimp served with drawn butter

10 Boneless Wings

$15.99

Breaded buffalo wings

20 Boneless Wings

$29.99

50 Boneless Wings

$59.99

Bull Dog Nachos

$12.99

Melted cheddar cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, black olives, lettuce, and tomatoes over tortilla chips served with sour cream and salsa.

Chelsea's Crab Cakes

$18.99

Two 4oz jumbo lump crab patties served with tartar sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Served in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese. Sides of salsa and sour cream

Courtney's Hot Calamari

$12.99

Fried calamari tossed w red pepper flakes, jalapenos, red peppers, drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Served with marinara, buffalo, or general tso's sauce

Mozzarella Stickers

$8.99

Breaded with marinara sauce

Mussels Fra' Diablo

$14.99

Mussels sauteed with cracked red pepper and plum tomato sauce

Onions Rings

$6.99

Beer battered, served with Texas petal sauce

Perogie Nachos

$11.99

Topped with lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, cheddar cheese, salsa, & sour cream

Pork Pot Stickers

$8.99

Steamed or Fried served with soy sauce

Side Fries

$5.99

Wing Sp Sauces

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, crotons, & caesar dressing

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$10.99

Topped with chunky blue cheese dressing, bacon, red onion, tomato, and crumbled blue cheese

Taco Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, jalapenos, olives, and cheddar cheese, served with sides of salsa, sour cream, and ranch dressing

Blackened Salmon Salad

$15.99

Blackened salmon served over mixed greens with carrots, red onion, and tomatoes

Jerk Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mango, avocado, tomato, and onion served over mixed greens with asian sesame ginger

Everything Salad

$15.99

Your choice of calamari, grilled chicken, or both served over mixed greens with mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, hard boiled egg and onion straws.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken marinated in buffalo sauce served over mixed greens with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, and hard boiled egg

House Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens with carrots, onions, and tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette

Tavares

$15.99

Blackened shrimp, roasted red peppers, red onions, & fresh mozzarella over mixed greens with a side of balsamic

Cranberry Walnut Apple Salad

$11.99

Walnuts, cranberries, Granny Smith apple, and crumbled bleu cheese served over mixed greens with a side of balsamic vinaigrette

Soup\Sides

Crock of French Onion Soup

$6.99

Chelsea's Chili Bowl

$7.99

Chelsea's Chili Cup

$5.99

Cup Soup

$4.99

Bowl Of Soup

$5.99

Cup Lobster Bisque

$6.99

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$8.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Veggy

$4.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

Served with honey mustard

Fried Chicken Basket

$12.99

Tradtional southern fried

Fish-N-Chips

$11.99

12 oz. beer battered cod

Seafood Basket

$12.99

Pick up to three items : Shrimp, clams, scallops. Served with your choice of tartar sauce or cocktail sauce

Burgers

Eli Manning Burger

$10.99

Our 8oz burger with lettuce, tomato and onion

Roethlisburger

$12.99

Topped with barbeque sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and onion straws

Veggie Burger

$8.99

With lettuce, tomato, and onion

California Burger

$11.99

Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served with a side of mayo

49ers Burger

$12.99

Topped with bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo

Pretzel Burger

$14.99

Topped with American cheese & bacon on a pretzel roll

Build a Burger

$11.99

Be creative and have it your way! Choice of two toppings included $11.99

Black & Blue

$12.99

Boom Burger

$12.99

Topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and Texas Petal sauce. Great with onion rings

Sandwiches

Avocado Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, & chipotle mayo on a Kaiser roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast marinated in a hot sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese with a side of bleu cheese dressing

Ultimate Steak Sandwich

$16.99

USDA choice cut sirloin grilled to liking, topped with caramelized onions, garlic and choice of cheese served on a toasted sub roll

Mountainville Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast with melted brie, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard

Chelseas Panini

$11.99

Grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese

Marino Panini

$11.99

Turkey breast, sliced apple, melted brie and apricot glaze

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Blackened chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Jerk seasoned chicken with mango, avocado, tomato, onions, and sesame ginger dressing

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Thinly sliced chopped sirloin served on a sub roll with onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese

French Dip

$13.99

Sliced roast beef served on a sub roll with melted swiss cheese and a side of au jus

Reuben Cornbeef

$12.99

Your choice of corned beef or turkey served open-faced on rye bread topped with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and Russian dressing

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.99

Homemade jumbo lump crab cake served on a Kaiser roll with a side of tartar sauce

Meatball Sandwich

$13.99

Meatballs served on a toasted sub roll with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Lucy's Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken, avocado, shredded mozzarella, carrots, lettuce, tomato & side of ranch

Reuben Turkey

$12.99

Entrees

Chicken Maria

$17.99

Sauteed chicken breast tossed in a garlic white wine sauce with spinach, sundried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts over penne pasta

Inga's Eggplant Parmesan

$16.99

Served over linguini with our homemade marinara. The best in town!

Meatball Pasta

$15.99

Meatballs served over pasta with marinara

Bourbon Salmon

$22.99

Baked Atlantic Salmon, brushed with Bourbon sauce, served with potato and vegetable of the day

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

White wine lemon butter garlic sauce over linguini

Red Wine Beef Pasta

$17.99

Linguine sauteed in red wine with salt cured beef, garlic, red pepper flakes and Pecorino Ramono cheese

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.99

Award winning homemade crab cake served with potato & vegetable of the day

Prime Rib

$25.99

16oz USDA whole roasted rib sliced and served with au jus sauce. Served with vegetable and potato of the day

Chicken Ensalada

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella with balsamic glaze over fresh spinach. House Salad not included

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Served over linguini with our homemade marinara.

Blackened Chicken

$15.99

Served over penne in our vodka sauce

Pesto Chicken & Shrimp

$22.99

Sauteed chicken, shrimp, fresh tomato in a pesto cream sauce over penne pasta

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

$18.99

Served over penne in our vodka sauce. Our most popular!

Summers over Eggplant

$17.99

Breaded eggplant layered with red peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan drizzled with homemade balsamic glaze served on a bed of spinach

Pizza

Chelseas Cheese Pizza

$7.99+

Mozzarella cheese on marinara sauce

Bacon Brie Pie

$14.99+

Bacon, sliced apple, and brie on apricot glaze

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99+

Grilled Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, and blue cheese on buffalo sauce

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99+

Sausage, bacon, and pepperoni on marinara sauce

Shrimp Pie

$16.99+

Grilled shrimp, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese on pesto sauce

Tex-Mex Pizza

$13.99+

Grilled chicken, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese on BBQ sauce

Dessert

Lucy's Ice Cream

$3.99

Choose your favorite! Two scoops of chocolate or vanilla or one of each

Bennetts Brownies

$3.50

Two traditional homemade warm brownies. Simple but definitely sweet! Best Brownies Ever

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.99

An explosive chocolate treat combining fudge cakes and chocolate souffle with a molten chocolate center served warm with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream

Brownie ala Mode

$6.99

Warm chocolate brownie served with your choice of ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce. Chelseas Classic Favorite

Peanut butter Lava Cake

$6.99

Dark chocolate cake with warm peanut butter filling served with ice cream

Key Lime Tart

$5.99

Rasberry Sorbet

$5.99

Coconut Snowball

$6.99

Vanilla cake with a mound of creamy coconut mousse & covered with coconut flakes

Dark Side of the Moon

$6.99Out of stock

Fudge cake soaked in coffee liqueur and filled with chocolate mousse enrobed with chocolate curls

Lemon Mousse Cake

$6.99

Specials

Cream of Celery Soup Cup

$4.99

Homemade celery soup that pairs with our award winning wings

Barnyard Betty

$12.99

Fried chicken cutlet topped with coleslaw and chopped pickles

Grilled Salmon Filet

$23.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon filet served over rice with fresh chopped asparagus

Olivia's Blue Cheese Sirloin

$25.99

Grass fed baseball cut sirloin topped with our blue cheese bacon demi-glaze grilled to your liking served with potato & veg of day

Drunken Clams

$15.99

24 little neck clams streamed in a beer garlic broth served with an Italian loaf for dipping

Loaded Tots

$11.99

Tater tots loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, and jalapenos

French Meatball Soup

$7.50

Crock of sliced meatballs in onion broth topped with melted provolone, swiss & mozzarella cheese

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$17.99

Jerk chicken breast, rice, beans, avocado, mango, tomato with a side of ginger sesame sauce

The Sharla Burger

$13.99

Our 8oz burger topped with A-1 sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and onion straws

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced prime rib, cheddar cheese on a Kaiser served with fries

Lobster Ravioli

$19.99

Ravioli filled with lobster topped with lobster cream sauce

Elly's Shrimp Bacon Angel Hair

$23.99

Angel hair pasta with shrimp, bacon, garlic, spinach, diced tomato in a parmesan cream sauce

Fried Green Beans

$10.99

Almost Summer Eggplant

$17.99

Breaded eggplant layered with red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, drizzled with balsamic glaze served on sauteed garlic spinach

Turkey Burger

$10.99

with Lettuce, Tomato, onion

Patty Mahomes Burger

$11.99

8oz bue

Bennett's Eggplant Panini

$12.99

Breaded eggplant, red peppers, provolone cheese, pesto, and balsamic glaze

Tuscan Chicken

$18.99

Juicy pan seared chicken breast in a creamy sundried tomato spinach sauce served over rice pilaf

Eggplant Warm Bowl

$15.99

Roasted eggplant, beans, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, garlic, rice topped with pine nut hummus

Kids Meal

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

Chicken Tenders

$4.99

choice of BBQ or Honey Mustard

Pizza

$4.99

Penne Marinara

$4.99

Penne

$4.99

Fish & Chips

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.00

T-shirt

Small Blue

$16.00

Med

$16.00

Large

$16.00

X Large

$16.00

Small Black

Small Gray

sweatshirt

Small

$32.00

Medium

$32.00

large

$32.00

X large

$32.00

Bottled hot sauce

One size

$9.99

Gift Card

Chelseas gift cards. Please select the amounts based on the total amount for one gift card. If you need multiple gift cards please CALL 908-437-0311

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Gift Card $30

$30.00

Gift Card $75.

$75.00

Gift Card $100

$100.00

Gift Card $5

$5.00

entrees

French toast

$17.99

Omelette

$16.99

Eggs Benedict

$17.99

Prime rib

$27.99

NY Sirlion

$29.99

Blacked chix penne

$17.99

Honey Glazed Salmon

$23.99
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Food • Sports • Camaraderie • 9 year consecutive winner of best wings in Hunterdon County! Join us!

Location

1051 U.S. 22, Lebanon, NJ 08833

Chelseas Restaurant & Pub image
Chelseas Restaurant & Pub image
Chelseas Restaurant & Pub image

