Chelseas Restaurant & Pub
No reviews yet
1051 U.S. 22
Lebanon, NJ 08833
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
10 Chicken Wings
Voted "Best Wings" in Hunterdon County by HunterdonHappening.com! Straight out of Hell's Kitchen - served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks!
20 wings
50 wings
Blackended Shrimp Cocktail
Our jumbo blackened shrimp served with drawn butter
10 Boneless Wings
Breaded buffalo wings
20 Boneless Wings
50 Boneless Wings
Bull Dog Nachos
Melted cheddar cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, black olives, lettuce, and tomatoes over tortilla chips served with sour cream and salsa.
Chelsea's Crab Cakes
Two 4oz jumbo lump crab patties served with tartar sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Served in a flour tortilla with cheddar cheese. Sides of salsa and sour cream
Courtney's Hot Calamari
Fried calamari tossed w red pepper flakes, jalapenos, red peppers, drizzled with a balsamic glaze
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara, buffalo, or general tso's sauce
Mozzarella Stickers
Breaded with marinara sauce
Mussels Fra' Diablo
Mussels sauteed with cracked red pepper and plum tomato sauce
Onions Rings
Beer battered, served with Texas petal sauce
Perogie Nachos
Topped with lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, olives, cheddar cheese, salsa, & sour cream
Pork Pot Stickers
Steamed or Fried served with soy sauce
Side Fries
Wing Sp Sauces
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, crotons, & caesar dressing
Iceberg Wedge Salad
Topped with chunky blue cheese dressing, bacon, red onion, tomato, and crumbled blue cheese
Taco Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, jalapenos, olives, and cheddar cheese, served with sides of salsa, sour cream, and ranch dressing
Blackened Salmon Salad
Blackened salmon served over mixed greens with carrots, red onion, and tomatoes
Jerk Chicken Salad
Mango, avocado, tomato, and onion served over mixed greens with asian sesame ginger
Everything Salad
Your choice of calamari, grilled chicken, or both served over mixed greens with mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, hard boiled egg and onion straws.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken marinated in buffalo sauce served over mixed greens with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, tomatoes, and hard boiled egg
House Salad
Mixed greens with carrots, onions, and tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette
Tavares
Blackened shrimp, roasted red peppers, red onions, & fresh mozzarella over mixed greens with a side of balsamic
Cranberry Walnut Apple Salad
Walnuts, cranberries, Granny Smith apple, and crumbled bleu cheese served over mixed greens with a side of balsamic vinaigrette
Soup\Sides
Baskets
Burgers
Eli Manning Burger
Our 8oz burger with lettuce, tomato and onion
Roethlisburger
Topped with barbeque sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese and onion straws
Veggie Burger
With lettuce, tomato, and onion
California Burger
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served with a side of mayo
49ers Burger
Topped with bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese and chipotle mayo
Pretzel Burger
Topped with American cheese & bacon on a pretzel roll
Build a Burger
Be creative and have it your way! Choice of two toppings included $11.99
Black & Blue
Boom Burger
Topped with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and Texas Petal sauce. Great with onion rings
Sandwiches
Avocado Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, & chipotle mayo on a Kaiser roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast marinated in a hot sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato and provolone cheese with a side of bleu cheese dressing
Ultimate Steak Sandwich
USDA choice cut sirloin grilled to liking, topped with caramelized onions, garlic and choice of cheese served on a toasted sub roll
Mountainville Wrap
Grilled chicken breast with melted brie, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard
Chelseas Panini
Grilled chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, and provolone cheese
Marino Panini
Turkey breast, sliced apple, melted brie and apricot glaze
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Blackened chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa and sour cream
Jerk Chicken Wrap
Jerk seasoned chicken with mango, avocado, tomato, onions, and sesame ginger dressing
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced chopped sirloin served on a sub roll with onions and peppers topped with mozzarella cheese
French Dip
Sliced roast beef served on a sub roll with melted swiss cheese and a side of au jus
Reuben Cornbeef
Your choice of corned beef or turkey served open-faced on rye bread topped with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and Russian dressing
Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade jumbo lump crab cake served on a Kaiser roll with a side of tartar sauce
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs served on a toasted sub roll with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Lucy's Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, shredded mozzarella, carrots, lettuce, tomato & side of ranch
Reuben Turkey
Entrees
Chicken Maria
Sauteed chicken breast tossed in a garlic white wine sauce with spinach, sundried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts over penne pasta
Inga's Eggplant Parmesan
Served over linguini with our homemade marinara. The best in town!
Meatball Pasta
Meatballs served over pasta with marinara
Bourbon Salmon
Baked Atlantic Salmon, brushed with Bourbon sauce, served with potato and vegetable of the day
Shrimp Scampi
White wine lemon butter garlic sauce over linguini
Red Wine Beef Pasta
Linguine sauteed in red wine with salt cured beef, garlic, red pepper flakes and Pecorino Ramono cheese
Crab Cake Sandwich
Award winning homemade crab cake served with potato & vegetable of the day
Prime Rib
16oz USDA whole roasted rib sliced and served with au jus sauce. Served with vegetable and potato of the day
Chicken Ensalada
Grilled chicken breast, melted mozzarella with balsamic glaze over fresh spinach. House Salad not included
Chicken Parmesan
Served over linguini with our homemade marinara.
Blackened Chicken
Served over penne in our vodka sauce
Pesto Chicken & Shrimp
Sauteed chicken, shrimp, fresh tomato in a pesto cream sauce over penne pasta
Blackened Shrimp Pasta
Served over penne in our vodka sauce. Our most popular!
Summers over Eggplant
Breaded eggplant layered with red peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan drizzled with homemade balsamic glaze served on a bed of spinach
Pizza
Chelseas Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese on marinara sauce
Bacon Brie Pie
Bacon, sliced apple, and brie on apricot glaze
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, and blue cheese on buffalo sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, bacon, and pepperoni on marinara sauce
Shrimp Pie
Grilled shrimp, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese on pesto sauce
Tex-Mex Pizza
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese on BBQ sauce
Chelseas Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese on marinara sauce
Bacon Brie Pie
Bacon, sliced apple, and brie on apricot glaze
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, and blue cheese on buffalo sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, bacon, and pepperoni on marinara sauce
Shrimp Pie
Grilled shrimp, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese on pesto sauce
Tex-Mex Pizza
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese on BBQ sauce
Chelsea's Cheese Pizza Lage
Mozzarella cheese on marinara sauce
Bacon Brie Pie Large
Bacon, sliced apple, and brie on apricot glaze
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Large
Grilled Buffalo chicken, mozzarella cheese, and blue cheese on buffalo sauce
Meat Lovers Pizza Large
Sausage, bacon, and pepperoni on marinara sauce
Shrimp Pie Large
Grilled shrimp, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese on pesto sauce
Tex-Mex Pizza Large
Grilled chicken, jalapenos, and cheddar cheese on BBQ sauce
Dessert
Lucy's Ice Cream
Choose your favorite! Two scoops of chocolate or vanilla or one of each
Bennetts Brownies
Two traditional homemade warm brownies. Simple but definitely sweet! Best Brownies Ever
Chocolate Lava Cake
An explosive chocolate treat combining fudge cakes and chocolate souffle with a molten chocolate center served warm with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream
Brownie ala Mode
Warm chocolate brownie served with your choice of ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce. Chelseas Classic Favorite
Peanut butter Lava Cake
Dark chocolate cake with warm peanut butter filling served with ice cream
Key Lime Tart
Rasberry Sorbet
Coconut Snowball
Vanilla cake with a mound of creamy coconut mousse & covered with coconut flakes
Dark Side of the Moon
Fudge cake soaked in coffee liqueur and filled with chocolate mousse enrobed with chocolate curls
Lemon Mousse Cake
Lemon Mousse Cake
Layers of vanilla cake filled with lemon mousse finished with graham cracker crumbles
Specials
Cream of Celery Soup Cup
Homemade celery soup that pairs with our award winning wings
Barnyard Betty
Fried chicken cutlet topped with coleslaw and chopped pickles
Grilled Salmon Filet
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet served over rice with fresh chopped asparagus
Olivia's Blue Cheese Sirloin
Grass fed baseball cut sirloin topped with our blue cheese bacon demi-glaze grilled to your liking served with potato & veg of day
Drunken Clams
24 little neck clams streamed in a beer garlic broth served with an Italian loaf for dipping
Loaded Tots
Tater tots loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon, and jalapenos
French Meatball Soup
Crock of sliced meatballs in onion broth topped with melted provolone, swiss & mozzarella cheese
Jerk Chicken Bowl
Jerk chicken breast, rice, beans, avocado, mango, tomato with a side of ginger sesame sauce
The Sharla Burger
Our 8oz burger topped with A-1 sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and onion straws
Prime Rib Sandwich
Sliced prime rib, cheddar cheese on a Kaiser served with fries
Lobster Ravioli
Ravioli filled with lobster topped with lobster cream sauce
Elly's Shrimp Bacon Angel Hair
Angel hair pasta with shrimp, bacon, garlic, spinach, diced tomato in a parmesan cream sauce
Fried Green Beans
Almost Summer Eggplant
Breaded eggplant layered with red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, drizzled with balsamic glaze served on sauteed garlic spinach
Turkey Burger
with Lettuce, Tomato, onion
Patty Mahomes Burger
8oz bue
Bennett's Eggplant Panini
Breaded eggplant, red peppers, provolone cheese, pesto, and balsamic glaze
Tuscan Chicken
Juicy pan seared chicken breast in a creamy sundried tomato spinach sauce served over rice pilaf
Eggplant Warm Bowl
Roasted eggplant, beans, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, garlic, rice topped with pine nut hummus
Bottled hot sauce
Gift Card
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Food • Sports • Camaraderie • 9 year consecutive winner of best wings in Hunterdon County! Join us!
1051 U.S. 22, Lebanon, NJ 08833