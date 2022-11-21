Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chely's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

5905 West 35th Street

Cicero, IL 60804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

SPECIALS

LUNCH SPECIAL

$6.95

FAMILY SPECIAL

$36.95

1 Topping, 10 wings

MONDAY SPECIAL

$16.95

WEDNESDAY SPECIAL

THURSDAY SPECIAL

$26.95

MEAL DEAL

$6.00

PIZZAS

Slice

$3.00

Whole Pizza

WINGS

Bone-In Wings

$11.95+

Boneless Wings

$10.95+

FRIED CHICKEN

Fried Chicken & Fries

$10.95+

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN PHILLY

$9.95

Served with fries

CHICKEN FAJITA ON PITA

$9.95

Served with fries

ITALIAN BEEF

$8.00

Served with fries

BBQ BEEF

$8.50

Served with fries

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$7.25

Served with fries

ITALIAN COMBO

$9.00

Served with fries

MEATBALL

$7.50

Served with fries

HAM AND CHEESE

$7.25

Served with fries

GYRO

$8.00

Served with fries

BLT CLUB

$8.50

Served with fries

TURKEY CLUB

$9.50

Served with fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.50

Served with fries

BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.50

Served with fries

HAMBURGER

$7.00

Served with fries

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

Served with fries

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.50

Served with fries

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.50

Served with fries

POLISH SAUSAGE

$4.75

Served with fries

HOT DOG

$4.00

Served with fries

PIZZA BURGER

$8.50

Served with fries

HAWAIIAN CHEESEBURGER

$9.95

Served with fries

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50

Served with fries

TURKEY SUB

$7.50

Served with fries

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$9.75

Served with fries

Tortas

SALADS

CHEF'S SALAD

$6.50

Chopped cured meats, fresh cheeses and briny olives, served with garlic bread

CHELY'S SALAD

$9.75

Served with garlic bread

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.75

Served with garlic bread

PASTAS

RAVIOLI

$8.95

Served with garlic bread

SPAGHETTI

$7.95

Served with garlic bread

MOSTACCIOLI

$8.00

Served with garlic bread

LASAGNA

$10.95

Served with garlic bread

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$10.95

Served with garlic bread

DINNERS

SHRIMP DINNER

$12.95

Served with fries and garlic bread

SHRIMP BASKET

$7.25

Served with fries and garlic bread

1lb SHRIMP

$16.95

Served with fries and garlic bread

HOMEMADE CHICKEN DINNER

$11.95

Served with fries and garlic bread

BBQ CHICKEN DINNER

$11.95

Served with fries and garlic bread

1/2 SLAB DINNER

$12.95

Served with fries and garlic bread

FULL SLAB DINNER

$19.95

Served with fries and garlic bread

RIB TIPS

$11.95

Served with fries and garlic bread

BEVERAGES

Cans

$1.25

1L Bottles

$2.00

2L Bottles

$3.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

CHEESE FRIES

$4.00

GARLIC BREAD

$2.50

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$3.50

ONION RINGS

$6.00

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$6.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.00

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$6.00

PIZZA PUFF

$3.75

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$3.00+

HOT BITES

$6.00

BOSCO STICKS

$5.00

SIDE MEATBALL/SAUSAGE

$3.00

Sweet Peppers/Hot peppers

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$1.00

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$3.00

CANNOLI

$3.00

SPECIAL PIZZAS

Supreme

$24.45+

Chelys

$21.95+

Mexican

$24.45+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Chely's Pizza has been a Slice partner for 7 years. This local business is a feature of the community it serves. You can get your pizza to go with curbside pickup from Chely's Pizza. Grab something tasty on your way home. Check out Chely's Pizza's other locations for some of the best pizza in the area. Try everything they offer at a location that's convenient for you. Make your meal more affordable by taking advantage of deals at Chely's Pizza. Your tastebuds and your wallet will thank you.

Location

5905 West 35th Street, Cicero, IL 60804

Directions

