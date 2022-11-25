Chemistry 5121 S Harper Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5121 S Harper Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Gallery