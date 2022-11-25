Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chemistry 5121 S Harper Ave

review star

No reviews yet

5121 S Harper Ave

Chicago, IL 60615

APPETIZERS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chemistry Glazed WIngs

$18.00

Honey Garlic Salmon Strips

$22.00

Salmon Sticks

$22.00

Soup Of The Day

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$18.00

Wagyu Sliders

$19.00

ENTREES

Airline Chicken

$38.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cant Believe Steak

$48.00

Chemistry Glazed WIngs

$18.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$54.00

Cowboy

$74.00

Faroe Island Salmon

$42.00

Filet Mignon

$54.00

Golden Filet Mignon

$285.00

Golden Tomahawk

$480.00

Honey Garlic Salmon Strips

$22.00

Lamb Chops

$54.00

Malfadine Alfredo

$35.00

Mango Jerk Salmon

$48.00

New York Strip

$79.00

Pasta Alla Vodka

$25.00

Soup Of The Day

$12.00

Steak Frites

$48.00

Truffle Fries

$18.00

Wagyu Sliders

$19.00

Wagyu Tomahawk

$184.00

Nice To Meat You

$398.00

Surf & Turf

$310.00

DESSERTS

Banana Foster

$22.00

Butter Cake

$20.00

Fried Oreos

$14.00

Ice Cream

$8.00

SIDES

Asparagus

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Creamed Corn

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Potato Al Gratin

$14.00

Sauteed Spinach

$14.00

BOTTLES

1942

$850.00

CASA ANEJO

$400.00

CASA BLANCO

$300.00

CASA REPOSADO

$350.00

CLASE AZUL

$1,000.00

D JULIO ANEJO

$450.00

D JULIO BLANCO

$300.00

D JULIO REPOSADO

$350.00

PATRON

$300.00

HENNESSY

$250.00

DUSSE

$300.00

REMY1738

$300.00

JAMESON

$250.00

TITOS

$250.00

HOUSE COCKTAILS

BARACK

$16.00

DEAR SUMMER

$16.00

FANTASY

$16.00

FRENCH KISS

$16.00

HYDE PARKER

$16.00

LOVE JONES

$16.00

OFF FASHION

$16.00

PINK TINK

$16.00

SEX IN CITY

$16.00

TWISTED FANTASY

$16.00

NONALCOHOL

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

DIET PEPSI

$5.00

GINGERALE

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

MOCKTAILS

$10.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

PEPSI

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

SIERERA MIST

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$9.95

Still Water

$8.95

SHOTS

Shot

$16.00

Shot

$20.00

Shot

$40.00

WINE BOTTLE

ACE OF SPADE BTTL

$1,500.00

BELAIR LUXE

$250.00

BGM REISLING

$70.00

HOUSE BROWN CHARDOONNAY

$130.00

HOUSE BROWN ROSE

$95.00

MCBRIDE SAUV. BLANC

$130.00

MOET ROSE

$450.00

WINE GLASS

BGM MAGIC RED

$17.00

BGM MERLOT GLSS

$16.00

BGM REISLING GLSS

$14.00

BGM ZINFANDEL GLSS

$16.00

BMG MAGIC MERLOT

BROWN CHARDONNAY GLSS

$26.00

BROWN ROSE GLSS

$19.00

HOSUE MERLOT

$11.00

HOUSE BRUT

$11.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$11.00

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$11.00

HOUSE PINOT GRIGIO

$11.00

HOUSE ROSE

$11.00

PINOT NOIR GLSS

$16.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC GLSS

$26.00

BEER

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Miller

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Alcohol

1800

$13.00

Absolut Vodka

$13.00

Ansac

$13.00

Bacardi Rum

$13.00

Bombay

$13.00

Captain Morgan’s Rum

$13.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Ciroc Vodka

$13.00

Courvoisier

$13.00

Crown Royal Canadian

$13.00

D'usse

$13.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Gosling’s Rum

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Havana Club Rum

$13.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Jack Daniel’s

$13.00

Jameson Irish

$13.00

Jim Beam

$13.00

Jose Cuervo

$13.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Martell

$13.00

Patron

$13.00

Remy Martin

$13.00

Seagram's

$13.00

Smirnoff Vodka

$13.00

Svedka Vodka.

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Titos

$13.00

Bombay

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

London Dry

$13.00

Old Tom Gin

$13.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Rémy Martin

$14.00

D'usse

$14.00

Martell

$14.00

Bacardi

$13.00

Capitan Morgan

$13.00

Goslings Black Seal

$13.00

Malibu Coconut Rum

$13.00

Tito’s

$13.00

Skyy

$13.00

Absolut

$13.00

Ciroc

$13.00

1800

$13.00

Silver

$14.00

Blanco

$14.00

Anejo

$14.00

Reposado

$14.00

Gold

$14.00

Blanco

$13.00

Anejo

$13.00

Reposado

$13.00

Gold

$13.00

Blanco

$13.00

Anejo

$13.00

Reposado

$13.00

1942

$13.00

Blanco

$13.00

Anejo

$13.00

Reposado

$13.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Jim Beam

$13.00

Jameson

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

