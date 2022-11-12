Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Chennai Express

review star

No reviews yet

745 Reservoir Avenue

Cranston, RI 02910

Non-Veg Appetizer

Egg Bonda

$10.99

Boiled eggs dipped in a spiced batter & deep fried until golden

Chicken 65

$15.99

Chicken battered & deep fried

Chicken Lollipop

$15.99

Chilli battered & deep fried

Chili Chicken

$15.99

Chicken battered, deep fried & tossede with Indo Chinese Sauce

Chicken 555

$15.99

Chilli seasoned chicken fried & tossed with chef's special sauce & deep fried

Chicken Manchurian

$15.99

Chicken battered, deep fried & tossed with manchurian sauce

Popcorn Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp battered & deep fried

Tawa Fish

$15.99

Boned pomfret fish seasoned and grilled on Tawa

Chicken Pepper Fry

$15.99

Chicken battered, deep fried & stuffed with veggies

Chicken Sukha

$15.99

Chicken cooked and tossed with herbs & spices

Goat Sukha

$17.99

Boned goat cooked and tossed with herbs & spices

Wings in heaven

$14.99

Vegetarian Appetizer

Cut Mirchi

$11.99

Chilli battered & deep fried

Onion Pakoda

$11.99

Onions battered & deep fried

Veg Samosa

$8.99

Potato and Peas stuffed in pastry & deep fried

Samosa Chat

$11.99

Fried samosas smashed & mixed with mint, tamarind sauce & chick peas

Gobi 65

$13.99

Cauliflower pieces marinated with masala and deep friedss

Gobi Manchuria

$13.99

Cauli-flower battered, deep fried & tossed with Indo Chinese sauce

Chilli Paneer

$14.99

Cheese Cubes battered, deep-fried & tossed with chillies & special sauce

Veg Manchuria

$13.99

Mixed veggie made into balls, deep fried & tossed with Indo Chineses sauce

Veg Spring Roll

$11.99

Veggies stuffed in pastry rolled & deep fried

Paneer 65

$14.99

Chicken Entrees

Egg Chettinad

$16.99

Roasted boiled eggs cooked in a delicious coconut, onion & tomato based gravy

Egg Masala

$16.99

Boiled eggs cooked in a rich tomato onion gravy

Chicken Chettinad

$17.99

Chicken cooked with chettinad masala

Hyderadbadi Chicken Curry

$17.99

Chicken cooked with chef's special Hyderabadi masala

Butter Chicken

$17.99

Grilled chicken cooked in a creamy tomato sauce & butter

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.99

Grilled chicken cooked in a creamy tomato sauce

Palak Chicken

$17.99

Chicken cooked with Spinach

Chicken Kormai

$17.99

Chicken cooked with cashew sauce

Kadai Chicken

$17.99

Chicken cooked with kadai masala, onions & bell peppers

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.99

Chicken cooked with potato, tomato, onion sauce and small onions

Tandoori

Lamb Chops

$24.99

Lamb chops marinated with green/red chopped chilli, garlic, olive oil

Chicken Tikka

$18.99

Chicken breast marinated in spices and yoghurt and grilled in the clay oven

Whole Fish Tandoor

$19.99

Whole fish marinated in yoghurt sauce and grilled in the clay oven

Tandoori Chicken

$19.99

Grilled bone-in chicken marinated in yoghurt garlic, ginger and fresh ground spices

Tandoori wings

$11.99

Malai Kabab

$18.99

Hariyali kabab

$18.99

Tandoori shrimp

$22.99

Paneer tikka

$18.99

Lamb Entrees

Lamb Tikka Masala

$19.99

Grilled lamb cooked in a creamy tomato sauce

Lamb Kadai

$19.99

Lamb cooked with kadai masala, onions & bell peppers

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.99

Lamb cooked with potato, onion sauce and small onions

Lamb Khorma

$19.99

Lamb cooked with cashew sauce

Lamb Chennai

$19.99

Lamb cooked with Chef's Special Masala

Lamb Palak

$19.99

Lamb cooked with spinach

Indo Chinese

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.99

Rice stir-fried with chicken

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$15.99

Noodles stir-fried with chicken and spices

Chicken Manchuria Gravy

$15.99

Thick flavored gravy made with chicken, ginger garlic and soy sauce

Chilli Chicken Gravy

$15.99

Thick flavored gravy made with chicken, pepper, ginger garlic, and soy sauce

Egg Fried Rice

$14.99

Rice stir-fried with scrambled egg

Egg Hakka Noodles

$14.99

Noodles stir-fried with egg and spices

Gobi Manchuria Gravy

$13.99

Thick flavored gravy made with cabbage, ginger garlic and soy sauce

Paneer Fried Rice

$15.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

Rice stir-fried with shrimp

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$15.99

Noodles stir-fried with shrimp and spices

Veg Fried Rice

$13.99

Aromatic rice stir-fried with chopped cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers

Veg Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Noodles stir-fried with vegetables and spices

Veg Manchuria Gravy

$13.99

Thick flavored gravy made with ginger garlic and soy sauce

Wings in haven

$14.99

South Indian

Idly

$7.99

Steamed rice and lentil platter served with sambar and chutney

Idly/Vada

$7.99

2 Idli & one lentil donut combo

Medu Vada

$9.99

Fried lentil donuts

Sambar Vada

$9.99

Fried lentil dipped in sambar

Egg Dosa

$11.99

Crepe applied with eggs on top

Plain Dosa

$11.99

Thin crepe/ lentils/ rice-flour

Masala Dosa

$12.99

Dosa filled with potato masala

Ghee Dosa

$12.99

Crispy crepe applied with ghee

Karam Dosa

$11.99

Crepe spread with spicy chutney on the top

Podi Dosa

$11.99

Crepe applied with lentil powder

Cheese Dosa

$12.99

Crepe applied with cheddar cheese

Plain Uthappam

$9.99

Thick rice crepe

Veg Uthappam

$10.99

Thick pancake with vegetables

Onion Chilli Uthappam

$10.99

Thick pancake with chillies and onions

Rava Masala Dosa

$11.99

Semolina crepe mixed with veggies

Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$12.99

Semolina crepe mixed with veggies & served with potato masala

Chole Bhatura

$12.99

Large fried puffy bread served with chick peas curry

Poori Masala

$12.99

Whole wheat puffy bread served with potato masala

Vegetarian Entrees

Dal Tadka

$12.99

Lentil cooked with fresh spices

Dal Makhani

$12.99

Mixed lentils cooked with cream and butter

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.99

Home made cheese cooked in a creamy tomato sauce

Paneer Butter Masala

$15.99

Home made cheese cooked in a creamy tomato sauce & butter

Malai Koftha

$14.99

Fresh handmade dumplings made of cottage cheese, cauliflower, carrots, cashews, raisins, potatoes and herbs cooked in rich curry creamy sauce

Kadai Paneer

$15.99

Home made cheese sauteed with onions, bell peppers, tomato & ground spices

Palak Paneer

$15.99

Home made cheese cooked with spinach

Kadai Vegatables

$13.99

Mixed veggies sauteed with onion bell peppers & spices

Methi Chaman

$15.99

Cheese cooked with creamy sauce & methi leaves

Mutter Paneer

$15.99

Green peas, cheese cooked with tomato and creamy sauce

Vegetable Chettinad

$13.99

Mixed vegetables coconut-based curry with chilies and Indian spices

Navaratan Korma

$15.99

Creamy and aromatic dish made of veggies, nuts and fruits

Channa Masala

$13.99

Chick peas cooked with herbs & spices

Aloo Gobi

$13.99

Potato & cauliflower cooked with herbs & spices

Veg Tikka Masala

$14.99

Mixed Vegetable cooked in creamy tomato sauce

Seafood Entrees

Chennai Shrimp Curry

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with chef's special masala

Nellore Fish Curry

$17.99

Fish cooked with tamarind, tomato, and onion sauce in Nellore style

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in creamy tomato sauce

Kerela Fish Curry

$17.99

Fish cooked in fresh tomatoes, onions, coconut milk, and spices

Goat Entrees

Goat Chettinad

$19.99

Goat cooked with chettinad masala

Gongura Goat Curry

$19.99

Goat cooked with gongura leaves

Chennai Special Goat Curry

$19.99

Goat cooked with chef's special masala

Goat Khorma

$19.99

Goat cooked with cashew sauce

Goat Palak

$19.99

Goat cooked with spinach

Biryani

Veg Biryani

$15.99

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables & spices

Paneer Biryani

$17.99

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with paneer

Egg Biryani

$17.99

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with egg

Chicken Dum Biryani (weekends)

$18.99

Marinated and spiced chicken slow cooked with aromatic basmati rice

Chennai Special Chicken Biryani

$18.99

Marinated boneless chicken cooked with aromatic basmati rice

Goat Biryani

$19.99

Marinated and spiced mutton slow cooked with aromatic basmati rice

Lamb Biryani

$19.99

Marinated and spiced lamb slow cooked with aromatic basmati rice

Shrimp Biryani

$18.99

Aromatic basmati rice cooked with shrimp

Breads

Bread basket (any 4)

$11.99

Butter Naan

$3.99

Cheese Naan

$4.99

Chicken Tikka Naan

$4.99

Chilli Garlic Naan

$4.50

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Kashmiri Naan

$4.99

Malabar Prontha

$3.99

Naan

$3.49

onion kulcha

$4.99

Roti

$3.99

Desserts

Mysore Pak

$5.99

Laddu

$5.99

Gulab Jamun

$5.99

Rasmalai 3 piece

$5.99

Carrot halwa

$6.99

Chocolate pastry

$3.99

Carrot cake

$4.99

Cho stew ven mousse

$4.99

Extras

Extra Rice

$1.99

Mint chutney

$1.99

Raita

$1.99

Sambar 16oz

$3.99

Sambar 8oz

$1.99

Tamarind chutney

$1.99

Poori bread 2p

$3.99

Potato masala

$3.99

Kati roll

Veg Kati roll

$10.99

Chicken Kati roll

$11.99

Paneer Kati roll

$11.99

Lamb Kati roll

$12.99

Chaat

Samosa chat

$10.99

Kachori chaat

$10.99

Aloo tikki chaat

$10.99

Aloo papdi chaat

$10.99

Cold Beverages

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Rose Lassi

$4.99

Rose Milk Shake

$4.99

Butter Milk

$3.99

Water

$1.49

Soda

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Thumps Up

$2.49

Limca

$2.49

Jeera soda

$2.49
Homemade badam milk

$4.99

Hot Beverages

Boost

$2.99

Madras Coffee

$2.49

Masala Chai

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

745 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910

Directions

