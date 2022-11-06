Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

CHENNAI HOPPERS

review star

No reviews yet

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE

GAITHERSBURG, MD 20879

Naan
Old Delhi Butter Chicken
Street Samosa

Soups

Spicy dishes
Hoppers Egg Drop Soup

Hoppers Egg Drop Soup

$7.95

Hot Broth of chicken, herbs, southern spices and silken strands of egg.

Tomato Coriander Shorba

$5.95

(Vegan) Tomato bisque flavored with coriander and spices.

Goat Trotter (Paya) Soup

$8.95

Goat trotters cooked in a hot broth with aromatic in-house spices.

Small Bites

Street Samosa

Street Samosa

$6.95

(Vegan) Tri-folded puff pastry stuffed with potato, chilis, mint, cilantro & chat masala, deep fried.

Kaalan Manchurian

Kaalan Manchurian

$11.95

(Vegan) Our very own recipe of mushrooms in dry manchurian sauce, Chennai style.

Okra Karuku Muruku

Okra Karuku Muruku

$10.95

(Vegan) Crispy fried okra.

Kaaigari Pakoda

Kaaigari Pakoda

$8.95

(Vegan) South Indian version of seasonal vegetable fritters.

Cheppankizhangu 65

Cheppankizhangu 65

$8.95

(Vegan) Fritters of Taro slices, gun powder & curry leaves; deep fried.

Uthiri Onion Pakoda

Uthiri Onion Pakoda

$6.95

(Vegan) Julienne onions, masala powders, curry leaves, crushed garlic & besan flour; deep fried.

Vazhaipoo Kola Urundai

Vazhaipoo Kola Urundai

$8.95

(Vegan) Dumplings of raw banana florets, green chilis, red onions, curry leaves & channa dal with curry masala powder; deep fried.

Paneer Tikka Multani

Paneer Tikka Multani

$13.95

(Contains dairy) Cottage cheese, marinated in spices & multi flour battered, grilled in tandoor.

Kozhi 65

Kozhi 65

$12.45

Cubes of chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, deep fried.

Kozhi Lollipop

Kozhi Lollipop

$13.45

Chicken wings, battered in spices and deep fried.

Murg Til Tikka

$12.99

(Contains dairy; sesame) Sesame coated, tandoori barbecued chunks of chicken served with chutney and relish.

Aadu Chukka

Aadu Chukka

$14.95

(Spicy) Boneless lamb dry cooked in traditional masala Madurai style.

Mutton Kola Urundai

Mutton Kola Urundai

$12.95Out of stock

Minced lamb cooked with aromatic spices; deep fried dumplings.

Karuveppilai Kadamba Varuval

$12.95

Pan tossed calamari rings with spices & curry leaves.

Tawa Fish Fry

$15.95

Tawa fried fish.

Marina Poricha Nethili

$12.95

Sardines marinated in aromatic spices and deep fried. SEASONAL

Coconut Fish Fingers

Coconut Fish Fingers

$10.95

Strips of Tilapia coated with grated coconut and in-house spices, deep fried.

Vegetarian

All entree's comes with rice.

Ennai Kathirikai

$13.95

(Vegan; Spicy) Baby eggplant tossed in roasted spices, tomatoes, onions & coconut paste.

Chettinadu Kalan Thengai Pattani Curry

$13.95

(Vegan) Button mushrooms, green peas in a spicy coconut black pepper sauce.

Chennai Avial

Chennai Avial

$13.95

(Contains dairy) Raw banana, seasonal vegetables & green chilis cooked with fresh coconut & yogurt.

Vendakkai Mandi

$13.95

(Vegan) Okra sautéed with onion, tomatoes and roasted ground spices.

Paneer Labadar

$15.95

(Contains dairy) Grilled paneer cubes, onions and bell peppers in a creamy tomato sauce.

Palak Methi Paneer

Palak Methi Paneer

$14.95

(Contains dairy) Tandoori cooked cottage cheese cubes simmered in cumin tempered creamy spinach gravy.

Poultry & Lambs

Hoppers Ghee Roast

$15.95

(Spicy; contains dairy) Chicken roasted in home ground dry masala, crushed peppers, tamarind, yogurt, jaggery and clarified butter.

Pallipalayam Chicken

$15.95

Bone in chicken, grated coconut, red chili paste, garlic, curry leaves, whole red chili and spices, cooked in coconut oil.

Old Delhi Butter Chicken

$15.95

(Contains dairy) Pulled tandoori chicken cooked in butter, tomato sauce & aromatic spices.

Murg Tikka Masala

Murg Tikka Masala

$15.95

(Contains dairy) Cubes of chicken char grilled and cooked in a creamy tomato sauce.

Nilgiri Lamb Kurma

$17.95

(Contains dairy) Cubes of lamb slowly simmered in coconut, fresh herbs & spices.

Kashmiri Lamb Roganjosh

$17.95

(Spicy) Chunks of lamb slow cooked in onion, tomato and kashmiri red chili sauce.

Uppu Kari

$17.95

Cubes of lamb tossed in traditional hand ground spices

Seafood

Madras Ilai Meen Varuthathu

Madras Ilai Meen Varuthathu

$14.95

(Spicy) Fish Fry; Catch of the day cooked in a traditional red sauce & coconut oil, wrapped in banana leaf and pan seared.

Meen Thenga Aracha Kulambu

$16.95

(Spicy) Coconut Fish Curry; Catch of the day cooked in a tangy tamarind sauce.

Goan Fish Curry

$16.95

Fresh catch of the day cooked in coconut, malt vinegar, ground spices & kokum.

Yera Manga Kozhambu

$17.95

(Spicy) Shrimp Mango Curry; A tangy shrimp curry cooked to perfection with raw mango & coconut.

Milagu Yera Thokku

$17.95

(Spicy) Shrimp Pepper Masala; Shrimp cooked in a tangy tomato sauce with caramelized onions & home ground spices.

Char Grilled (Tandoor)

Malai Reshmi Kabob

Malai Reshmi Kabob

$14.95

(Contains dairy) Boneless chicken minced and delicately flavored with white pepper, yogurt & cream; grilled in tandoor.

Dhaba Kalmi

Dhaba Kalmi

$13.95

(Contains dairy) Chicken drumsticks marinated with a mild house spice & yogurt, grilled in tandoor

Cornish Hen

$18.95

(Contains dairy) Whole Cornish hen rubbed with in-house spices; grilled in tandoor.

Peshwari Boti Kabob

$17.95

(Contains dairy) Lamb marinated in green papaya, red chili & ginger garlic paste, grilled in tandoor.

Hoppers Pomfret

Hoppers Pomfret

$21.95

(Contains dairy) Whole silverline pomfret rubbed with house spices and cooked in tandoor.

Mahi Mirch Tandoor

Mahi Mirch Tandoor

$17.95

(Contains dairy) Tikka of fish in rich marinade of dill, crushed red chili, fennel, ginger, honey & a trace of mustard oil; grilled in tandoori.

Zafrani King Prawns

Zafrani King Prawns

$18.95

(Contains dairy) Jumbo prawns marinated with saffron, cardamom, black pepper and yogurt, grilled on skewers.

Biryanis

Dum Chicken Biryani

Dum Chicken Biryani

$16.95

The perfect delicacy of made with the choicest cuts of chicken, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.

Dum Goat Biryani

Dum Goat Biryani

$18.95

The perfect delicacy made with the choicest cuts of goat, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.

Dum Veg Biryani

$13.95

The perfect delicacy of made with seasonal vegetables, dum cooked with saffron hued basmati rice.

Banarasi Pulao

Banarasi Pulao

$12.95

Aromatic basmati rice with seasonal vegetables and paneer, infused with mild spices and saffron.

Bucket Biryanis

Mini Bucket Biryani - Chicken

$52.99

Package comes with Chicken Biryani in a bucket (84oz), Kozhi 65, Raitha, Dessert (Chef's choice of the day) and Sodas.

Mini Bucket Biryani - Goat

$60.99

Package comes with Goat Biryani in a bucket (84oz), Kozhi 65, Raitha, Dessert (Chef's choice of the day) and Sodas.

Mini Bucket Biryani - Veg

$38.99

Package comes with Veg Biryani in a bucket (84oz), Samosa (3 pcs), Raitha, Dessert (Chef's choice of the day) and Sodas.

Tiffin Ready

Thattu Nei Podi Idli

Thattu Nei Podi Idli

$10.99

Fluffy steamed rice cakes tossed with gunpowder and clarified butter, served with chutney & sambar.

Madurai Idli

Madurai Idli

$7.99

(Vegan) Steamed rice cake with chutney and sambhar (lentil soup).

Sambhar Idli

Sambhar Idli

$8.95

(Vegan) Steamed spongy rice cakes served immersed in mildly spiced sambhar.

Idli Vada

Idli Vada

$7.95

(Vegan) Steamed spongy rice cakes and deep fried vada (lentil doughnut) served with sambhar and chutney.

Vada

Vada

$6.95

(Vegan) South Indian deep fried lentil doughnuts served with chutney.

Sambhar Vada

Sambhar Vada

$8.95

(Vegan) South Indian deep fried lentil doughnuts served immersed in sambhar, onion & crisps.

Dosa

$10.95+

(Vegan) Crispy rice lentil crepe paired with chutney & sambhar.

Cheese Dosa

$11.95

(Contains dairy) Crispy cheesy rice lentil crepe paired with chutney & sambhar.

Madurai Muttai Dosa

$12.95

Rice lentil crepe topped with fluffy omelette served with chutney & sambhar.

Ghee Roast Dosa

Ghee Roast Dosa

$12.95

(Contains dairy) Crispy rice lentil crepe made with ghee, served with chutney and sambhar.

Masala Dosa

$12.95

(Vegan) Crispy rice crepe stuffed with south Indian potato masala, served with chutneys & sambhar.

Mysore Masala Dosa

$12.95

(Vegan; contains nuts) Crispy rice crepe topped with Mysore chili paste, served with chutneys & sambhar.

Virudhunagar Chukka Kari Dosa

$14.95

(Spicy) Rice lentil crepe stuffed with lamb chunks cooked in spicy onion masala.

Uthappam

$11.95

(Vegan) Pan grilled rice pancake with toppings of your choice served with chutney and sambar.

Ceylon Parotta

Ceylon Parotta

$10.95

(Contains gluten) Flaky layered bread cooked in griddle to perfection, served with veg korma.

Kothu Parotta

$12.99+

(Contains gluten) Shredded layered bread, onions, tomatoes, chilis, curry leaves and spices cooked with vegetables or chicken or scrambled eggs. Served with veg or non-veg sauce.



$9.95

Rice dumplings tossed in spicy gun powder.

Aapam

Aapam

$11.95

Hoppers from fermented rice either plain or topped with fluffy omelette, served with cardamom infused coconut milk & korma.

Aapam Paya

$15.95

Goat trotters cooked to perfection in aromatic spices and coconut. Served with aapam (Hoppers from fermented rice).

Hoppers Goat Paya

Hoppers Goat Paya

$13.99

Goat trotters cooked to perfection in aromatic spices and coconut. Served with choice of Idli or Parotta.

Breads

Naan

Naan

$3.50+

(Contains gluten) Indian flat bread. Choice of plain/butter/garlic/mint/cheese/onion kulcha.

Bullet Naan

$4.00

(Contains gluten; sesame) Naan stuffed with chopped chili, cilantro and black sesame seeds.

Kashmiri Naan

$4.00

(Contains gluten; nuts) Naan stuffed with coconut, nuts, dry fruits and sugar.

Roti

$3.00

Flat bread made from stone ground wholemeal flour.

Assorted Bread Basket

Assorted Bread Basket

$9.95

Choice of three breads. Onion Kulcha/Plain Naan/Garlic Naan/Roti/Butter Naan.

Sides

Iyer Yellow Dal

$8.95

(Vegan) Tempered yellow lentils with ginger, tomato and fresh coriander.

Chennai Tiffin Sambhar

$6.95

(Vegan) Yellow lentils with ground spices, seasonal vegetables & fresh coriander tempered with curry leaves and clarified butter.

Dahi

$2.95

Plain Yogurt

Tamarind Chutney

$3.00

(Vegan) Sweet & sour chutney made with tamarind, salt, jaggery & spice powders.

Mint Chutney

$3.00

Chutney prepared from fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves, ginger and garlic.

Steamed Rice

$3.95

Steamed white basmati rice.

Soft Drinks

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Refreshing drink made with mango, yogurt & cane sugar.

Nannari Sarbath

$4.95

A refreshing sweet drink made with traditional wonder root.

Rose Milk

$4.99

Rose essence, saffron, crushed ice, whole milk & sugar crystals.

Badam Milk

$4.99Out of stock

Almonds, condensed milk, ice cream & cold milk.

Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Desserts

Srivilliputhur Palkova

Srivilliputhur Palkova

$7.95

A rich dessert made by slow cooking milk & sugar, wrapped in banana leaf.

Lala Kadai Halwa

Lala Kadai Halwa

$7.95

A must try delicacy made with whole wheat milk, caramelized sugar and clarified butter slow cooked to a jello.

Nannari Kulfi

$6.95

Indian ice cream infused with Nannari

Cardamom Creme Brûlée

$7.95

Rich custard infused with cardamom

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$4.95

Spongy deep fried dumplings made with flour & milk served in a rose infused syrup.

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Inspired by south Indian traditions, Chennai Hoppers embodies the traditional flavor profiles to offer exotic dishes in authentic flavor with emphasis on refined and creative cuisine from the traditional kitchens of Southern India of Tamilnadu, where the city of Chennai is located. Our contemporary version of rustic Indian food will be beyond your expectation but still rooted in its origins.

136 PARAMOUNT PARK DRIVE, GAITHERSBURG, MD 20879

