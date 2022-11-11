Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chennai Masala

2088 NE Stucki Ave

Hillsboro, OR 97124

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Vegetable Samosa

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Refreshing Original Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Refreshing Cola at 0 calories

Fanta

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Lassi

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Rich blend of yogurt and mango in a smoothie

Sweet Lassi

$4.50

Blend of yogurt with sugar smoothie

Strawberry Lassi

$5.00

Yogurt flavored with Strawberry

Salt Lassi

$4.50

Traditional SouthIndian drink with added salt and flavored with curry leaf and mustard.

Yogurt with Salt

$5.00

Plain Yogurt w/Salt

Vegetarian Appetizers

Idly Sambar

Idly Sambar

$7.00

A south Indian steamed cake of rice, usually served with sambhar.

Idly Vada

Idly Vada

$7.00
Masala Vada

Masala Vada

$6.00

Masala Vada is a crispy and crunchy vada made with Bengal Gram

Medu Vada

Medu Vada

$6.00

Medu vada is a South Indian breakfast snack made from black lentil. It is usually made in a doughnut shape, with a crispy exterior and soft interior. A popular food item in South Indian cuisine it is generally eaten as a breakfast or a snack

Mixed Vegetable Bhajji

Mixed Vegetable Bhajji

$7.00

Delicious deep fried vegetable fritters

Rasam Vada

Rasam Vada

$7.00

Medu vada soaked in spicy tangy tamarind, tomato and red chilli based thin soup

Sambar Vada

Sambar Vada

$7.00

Medu Vada soaked in spicy lenthil sambar soup

Thair Vada

Thair Vada

$7.00

Medu vada soaked in yogurt sauce.

Vegetable Cutlet

Vegetable Cutlet

$7.00

A veg cutlet is a simple mashed and spiced vegetable patty that is dipped in batter, later dredged in bread crumbs and fried in oil.

Vegetable Pakora

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

Pakora (pronounced) is a spiced fritter originating from the Indian subcontinent, sold by street vendors

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

A samosa is a fried or baked pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, peas

Non-Vegetarian Appetizers

Cheese Omelette

Cheese Omelette

$7.00

An Egg Omelette with added cheese

Masala Omelette

Masala Omelette

$7.00

Delicious combination of eggs, veggies, and a little kick of spice

Chennai Chicken 65

Chennai Chicken 65

$11.00

Chicken 65 is a spicy, deep-fried chicken dish originating from Hotel Buhari, Chennai, India, as an entrée, or quick snack. The flavor of the dish can be attributed to red chillies,

Chicken Sheek Kebab

Chicken Sheek Kebab

$11.00

A seekh kebab is a cylindrical pattie made of chicken and spices and cooked over a barbecue or grill.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$11.00

It is traditionally small pieces of boneless chicken baked using skewers on a brazier called angeethi or over charcoal after marinating in Indian spices and dahi (yogurt)

Lamb Sheek Kebab

Lamb Sheek Kebab

$12.00

A seekh kebab is a cylindrical pattie made of meat and spices and cooked over a barbecue or grill.

Malai Kebab

Malai Kebab

$11.00

Malai kebab is a delicious Mediterranean meat-based dish that is known for its tenderness and aroma. It combines creamy dairy or coconut flavors with spicy curry and fragrant herbs and spices.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$10.00

Tandoori chicken is a chicken dish prepared by roasting chicken marinated in yogurt and spices in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven

Tandoori Sampler

Tandoori Sampler

$17.00

A perfect mix of all out delicious tandoori selections.

Kids Corner

Mini Dosa

Mini Dosa

$6.00

A Mini dosa made into cone shape!

Mini Cheese Dosa

$7.00
Mini Idly

Mini Idly

$7.00

Healthy idlies made in small shape for our mini guests!

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$7.00

Traditional Fish and Chips for our little friends who aren't familiar with our food!

Chicken Strips W/ Fries

Chicken Strips W/ Fries

$7.00

Chicken Strips with Fries

Bread Corner

Assorted Bread Basket

Assorted Bread Basket

$10.00

Your choice of three different Naan's.

Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$3.50

A buttery Naan bread that goes well with your curries to dip and dine!

Channa Poori

Channa Poori

$17.00
Chappati

Chappati

$3.50

Whole wheat flat bread from the Indian subcontinent.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Classic buttery Naan with a mild spread of Garlic.

Naan

Naan

$3.00

Plain naan bread

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Whole wheat bread topped with butter and onion.

Panner Naan

$4.00

Traditional naan stuffed with Paneer!

Parota w/ Veg Curry

Parota w/ Veg Curry

$16.00

Flaky layered bread, with vegetable korma. A popular street food in India.

Extra Parota

$5.00
Poori Masala

Poori Masala

$15.00

Poori is a deep-fried bread made from unleavened whole-wheat flour that originated in the Indian subcontinent. It is eaten for breakfast or as a snack or light meal.

Extra Poori

$6.00
Roti

Roti

$3.50

Roti is a round flatbread native to the Indian subcontinent. It is popular in India, Sri Lanka and several other surrounding countrries.

Rice Corner

Curd Rice

Curd Rice

$11.00

The cool creamy South Indian Yogurt rice, is a taste of home and heritage!

Lemon Rice

Lemon Rice

$11.00

Lemon rice, or Chitranna in Karnataka is a rice dish made with Lemon juice, aromatic herbs and spices. A favorite for long road journeys!

Pongal

Pongal

$11.00

Ven pongal is a rice lenthil dish offered in South India.

Tamarind Rice

Tamarind Rice

$11.00

Pulihora, also known as puliyogare, puliyodarai, pulinchoru, kokum rice, or simply tamarind rice, is a very common and traditional rice preparation in the South Indian states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Chicken Biriyani

Chicken Biriyani

$17.00

Biriyani is a mixed rice dish originating from the Mughal's. It has been adapted over the years and there are many varieties of them in existence just in southern India.

Egg Biriyani

Egg Biriyani

$16.00

Biriyani with egg.

Goat Biriyani

$18.00

Lamb Biriyani

$18.00

Shrimp Biriyani

$18.00

Vegetable Biriyani

$15.00

Indo-Chinese

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$12.00

Manchurian is a class of Indian Chinese dishes made by roughly chopping and deep-frying ingredients such as chicken, cauliflower and then sauteing it in a sauce flavored with soy sauce.

Chilli Chicken (Dry)

$13.00

Chilli Chicken (Gravy)

$13.00

Chilli Panner (Gravy)

$13.00

Chilli Panner (Dry)

$13.00

Chicken Manchurian

$13.00

Veg Fried Rice

$14.00

Veg Noodles

$14.00

Egg Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

Egg Noodles

$15.00

Chicken Noodles

$16.00

Shrimp Noodles

$17.00

Dosa

Cheese Masala Dosa

$15.00

Chennai Masala Paper Roast

$12.00

Chennai Paper Roast

$11.00

Chicken Tikka Dosa

$17.00

Chilli Uttapam

$12.00

Chole Dosa

$15.00

Egg Dosa

$15.00

Ghee Dosa

$11.00

Ghee Roast

$11.00

Karaikudi Dosa

$15.00

Lamb Kheema Dosa

$18.00

Masala Dosa

$11.00

Dosa with potato filling

Masala Ghee Roast

$12.00
Mysore Masala Dosa

Mysore Masala Dosa

$11.00

A crisp and soft dosa spiced with red chutney and served with a potato masala, along with coconut chutney

Onion Chilli Rava Masala Dosa

$12.00

Onion Chilli Uttapam

$12.00

Onion Dosa

$11.00

Dosa with onion sprikled

Onion Rava Dosa

$12.00

Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$12.00

Onion Uttapam

$12.00

Onion Tomato Uttapam

$12.00

Onion Tomato Chilli Uttapam

$12.00

Paneer Bhurji Dosa

$16.00

Plain Dosa

$10.00

A pancake made with batter from ground rice and ground urud dhal

Plain Uttapam

$11.00
Rava Dosa

Rava Dosa

$11.00

Crispy crepe made from Semolina batter

Rava Masala Dosa

$12.00

Crepe made with semolina. Potato is served on the side

Spinach Masala Dosa

$15.00

Tomato Uttapam

$12.00

Veg Chinese Spring Dosa

$15.00

Vegetable Uttapam

$12.00

Wheat Flour Dosa

$11.00

A pancake made from wheat flour

Vegetarian Curries

Aloo Gobi Masala

$15.00

Baigan Bhartha

$15.00

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Channa (Chole) Masala

$15.00

Chettinad Vegetable Curry

$15.00

Dal Makhani

$15.00

Dal Tadka

$15.00

Egg Curry

$16.00

Eggplant Curry (Andhra Style)

$16.00

Kadai Panner

$16.00

Malai Kofta

$16.00

Mushroom Saag

$16.00

Mutter Paneer

$16.00

Navrathan Korma

$16.00

Palak Paneer

$16.00

Paneer (Butter Masala) Makhani

$16.00

Paneer Mutter Mushroom

$16.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Paneer Vindaloo

$16.00

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$15.00

Fish Curries

Chennai Fish Curry

$19.00

Malabar Fish Curry

$19.00

Chicken Curries

Chettinad Chicken Curry

$17.00

Chicken (Butter Masala) Makhani

$18.00

Chicken Curry

$17.00

Chicken Jalfrezi

$17.00

Chicken Rogan Josh

$17.00

Chicken Saag

$17.00
Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

This features succulent pieces of chicken that are marinated in a yogurt sauce mingled with fragrant Indian spices, then skewered, grilled, and simmered in a luxuriously creamy curry sauce!

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.00

Mughlai Chicken Korma

$17.00

Lamb Curries

Goat Chukka

$19.00

Goat Curry

$18.00

Lamb (Butter Masala) Makhani

$18.00

Lamb Chettinad

$18.00

Lamb Chukka

$19.00

Lamb Curry

$18.00

Lamb Jalfrezi

$18.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$18.00

Lamb Saag

$18.00

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.00

Muglai Lamb Korma

$18.00

Shrimp Curries

Chettinad Shrimp Masala

$19.00

Shrimp Curry

$19.00

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$19.00

Shrimp Korma

$19.00

Shrimp Rogan Josh

$19.00

Shrimp Saag

$19.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$19.00

Dessert

Carrot Halwa

$5.00

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Payasam

$5.00

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

Rasamalai (2 Pieces)

$6.00

Rasagulla (2 Pieces)

$6.00

Extras

Chutney (8oz)

$2.00

Papad

$3.00

Potato Masala (8oz)

$4.00

Raita

$8.00

Rasam

$10.00

Rice

$5.00

Salad

$2.00

Sambar

$12.00

Yogurt

$8.00

Ghee

$2.00

Pickle

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Reinvent the Taste of India!

Website

Location

2088 NE Stucki Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Directions

