T-Boba (Authentic Taiwanese Milk Tea) Boba Tea Location

No reviews yet

300 South 24Th West

D04

Billings, MT 59102

Popular Items

Taro Milk Tea
Strawberry Slush
Coconut Milk Tea


Milk tea

Classic Milk Tea

$4.95+
Classic Milk Green Tea

$4.95+
Roséhip Milk Tea

$4.95+
Taro Milk Tea

$4.95+
Taro Milk Green Tea

$4.95+
Thai Milk Tea

$4.95+
Winter Melon Milk Tea

$4.95+
Coconut Milk Tea

$4.95+
Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95+
Honey Oolong Milk Tea

$4.95+

Slush

Taro Slush

$4.95+
Mango Snow

$4.95+

Peach Snow Slush

$4.95+
Strawberry Slush

$4.95+
Pina Colada Slush

$4.95+
Passion Fruit Slush

$4.95+
Pineapple Slush

$4.95+

Punch

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.95+
Roséhip Lemonade

$4.95+
Lychee Punch

$4.95+
Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95+
Peach Oolong Tea

$4.95+
Mango Green Tea

$4.95+
Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.95+
Strawberry Fruit Green Tea

$4.95+
Sunshine Pineapple Tea

$4.95+

Milk Cap

Match Milk Cap

$5.25+
Cocoa Cream Milk Cap

$5.25+
Winter Melon Milk Cap

$5.25+
Sunshine Pineapple Milk Cap

$5.25+
Jasmine Green Tea Milk Cap

$5.25+
Matcha Milk Strike

$5.25+
Brown suger milk Strike

$5.25+
Oreo Milk Strike

$5.25+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

First fresh boba tea shop in Billings Montana .

Location

300 South 24Th West, D04, Billings, MT 59102

Directions

