Peets Coffee & Tea by Chequers in Boston University School of Medicine Lobby.

review star

No reviews yet

72 East Concord Street

Boston, MA 02118

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Cappuccino
Iced Coffee

Yogurt & Fruit

GREEK YOGURT

$4.50

Plain greek yogurt with honey, dried cranberries and granola.

BERRY YOGURT PARFAIT

$4.25

Vanilla yogurt with fresh berries and granola.

FRUIT SALAD

$6.95

BANANA

$1.50

RED APPLE

$1.50

ORANGE

$1.50

Pastries & Bars

Peanut Butter Cup Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

M&M Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Brownie

$3.00

Creamcheese Brownie

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Kind Bar

$3.00

Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew Kind Bar

$3.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Blueberry Yogurt Muffin

$3.00

Corn Yogurt Muffin

$3.00

Banana Nut Yogurt Muffin

$3.00

Cranberry Orange Yogurt Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Cheese Yogurt Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Yogurt Muffin

$3.00

Raisin Bran Yogurt Muffin

$3.00

Cranberry Scone

$3.00

Sweet Sam's Lemon Pound Cake

$3.00

Sweet Sam's Marble Pound Cake

$3.00

Grab & Go

Biscotti

$1.25Out of stock

Rice Krispies

$2.50Out of stock

Crumb cake

$3.00Out of stock

Tuna Grab & Go Box

$5.95

Scoop of Tuna salad with crackers and fruit or vegetables.

Cheese & Crackers

$6.54

Cheese & Cracker box with assorted cheeses, crackers and grapes.

Middle Eastern Box

Out of stock

Water

$1.50

Vita Coco

$3.50Out of stock

Bai Water - Zambia Bing Cherry

$3.00

Bai Boost Water - Tangerine Citrus

$3.00

Polar Seltzer Water - Lime

$2.50

Polar Seltzer Water- Cranberry Lime

$2.50

Polar Seltzer Water- Tropical Cherry

$2.50

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Medium Roast

$2.50+

Dark Roast

$2.50+

Café Au Lait

$2.79+

Americano

$2.49+

Hot Cafe Latte

$3.49+

Iced Latte

$3.49+

Cappuccino

$3.49+

Iced Cappuccino

$3.99+

Mocha Latte

$3.99+

Iced Mocha Latte

$3.99+

Caramel Latte

$3.99+

Iced Caramel Latte

$3.99+

Steamed Milk

$2.89+

Hot Cocoa

$2.99+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Mighty Leaf Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea Summer Solstice- Black Tea

$3.99+

Espresso

$1.99+

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Decaf Coffee

$2.50+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

72 East Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118

Directions

