Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery

1,182 Reviews

$$

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101

Chandler, AZ 85248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cherish Chicken Club
Grass Fed Burger
Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

Family Meal

Pick 2 Proteins, 2 Large Sides, and Choice of Large Salad. Feeds 4-6.
Family Meal

Family Meal

$61.50

Superfruit Bowls & Parfaits

Classic Acai Bowl

Classic Acai Bowl

$8.50Out of stock

Blend: Acai / Mixed Berries / Banana / Apple Juice Toppings: Banana / Strawberries / Blueberries / Granola / Agave Nectar GF DF V

Pitaya (Dragonfruit) Bowl

Pitaya (Dragonfruit) Bowl

$9.00Out of stock

Blend: Pitaya / Strawberries / Pomegranate Juice / Agave Nectar Toppings: Strawberries / Kiwi / Coconut / Granola GF DF V

Chia Parfait

$7.00Out of stock

Chia Pudding / Greek Yogurt / Strawberry-Banana Puree / Blueberries / Granola / Mint

PB&J Parfait

$7.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Yogurt / Greek Yogurt / Berry Puree / Blueberries / Granola

House Cereal

$7.00Out of stock

Quinoa / Granola / Oats / Golden Raisins / Freeze Dried Corn / Fresh Berries / Agave / Oat Milk

Soups

Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$6.50
Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Roasted Cauliflower Soup

$6.50

Starters

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Noble Country Bread / Olive Oil and Lime Mashed Avocado / Diced Hard Boiled Egg / Heirloom Tomato / Caper Ash GFO DF VEG KO

Salmon Avocado Toast

Salmon Avocado Toast

$11.00Out of stock

Noble Country Bread / Olive Oil and Lime Mashed Avocado / Smoked Salmon / Chive Creme Fraiche / Shaved Red Onion / Caper Ash / EVOO GFO DFO KO

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Housemade Pita Bread / Chickpea Hummus / Cornishons / Oven Dried Tomatoes / Pine Nuts / Pickles / EVOO / Smoked Paprika GFO DF VO VEG

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.00

Mashed Avocado / Tomato / Cilantro / Lime / Onions / Serrano Peppers / White Corn Tortilla Chips GF DF V

Tofu Caprese

Tofu Caprese

$8.00

Herb Grilled Organic Tofu / Heirloom Tomatoes / Balsamic Reduction / Olive Oil / Mint

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

Smoked Gochujang Emulsion / Jalepeno Slaw Sauce / Cilantro / Toasted House Crumble

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00Out of stock

Specialty Plates

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$19.00

All Natural Short Rib / Yukon Potatoes / Braised Vegetables / Braise Reduction GF DF

Sea Bass

Sea Bass

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled Sea Bass / Farro / Roasted Brussel Sprouts / Saltanas / Lemon Vinaigrette GFO KO

Custom Plate

Select One Protein and 2 Sides to Create Your Custom Plate. All Sides are Gluten-Free. All Sides Except Mac are Vegan.
Grass Fed Steak

Grass Fed Steak

$14.75

Customize your steak plate with two sides. Additional sides may be added for $4 each.

All Natural Chicken

All Natural Chicken

$13.75

Customize your chicken plate with two sides. Additional sides may be added for $4 each.

Sustainable Salmon

Sustainable Salmon

$14.50Out of stock

Customize your salmon plate with two sides. Additional sides may be added for $4 each.

Wild-Caught Shrimp

Wild-Caught Shrimp

$14.50

Customize your shrimp plate with two sides. Additional sides may be added for $4 each.

Seared Wild-Caught Ahi Tuna

Seared Wild-Caught Ahi Tuna

$14.50

Customize your tuna plate with two sides. Additional sides may be added for $4 each.

Organic Firm Tofu

Organic Firm Tofu

$11.75

Customize your tofu plate with two sides. Additional sides may be added for $4 each.

3 Custom Sides

3 Custom Sides

$11.25

Create your own custom plate with three of our sides.

Individual Sides

Individual Sides

Select individual sides for $4 each.

Sandwiches

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Braised Short Rib / Natural Short Rib Gravy / Horseradish Creme / Toasted Whole Wheat Bun

Cherish Chicken Club

Cherish Chicken Club

$14.50

All Natural Chicken Breast / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Tillamook White Cheddar / Butter Lettuce / Heirloom Tomato / Chive Aioli / Noble Focaccia Bread

Vegan Impossible Burger

Vegan Impossible Burger

$14.50

Butter Lettuce / Tomato Jam / Avocado / Shaved Red Onion / Chive Veganaise / Noble Vegan Bun GFO DF V

Grass Fed Burger

Grass Fed Burger

$14.00

Chive Aioli / Red Onion Marmalade / Heirloom Tomato / Arugula / White Cheddar / Noble Buttermilk Bun GFO KO

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$11.50

Hummus / Feta / Tomato / Cucumber / Red Onion / Arugula / Olive Oil / Sherry Vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$14.50Out of stock

Chive Aioli / Roasted Red Pepper / Bean Sprouts / Herb Focaccia GFO DFO KO

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Charred Rare Tri-Tip Steak / Roasted Red and Yellow Bell Peppers / White Cheddar / Carmelized Onions / Avocado / Tomato / Butter Lettuce / Sriracha Aioli / Noble Buttermilk Bun GFO DFO KO

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap

$13.50

Slow Roasted Turkey Breast / Avocado / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Butter Lettuce / Chive Aioli / Heirloom Tomato / Tomato Basil Wrap GFO KO

Fresh Tacos

Beef Short Rib Tacos

Beef Short Rib Tacos

$15.50

Shredded All-Natural Beef Short Rib / Carmelized Onion / Shredded Red Cabbage / Pico de Gallo / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.

Vegan "Impossible" Tacos

Vegan "Impossible" Tacos

$13.50

Vegan "Impossible" Burger / Shredded Red Cabbage / Bean Sprouts / House-made Mango Salsa / Sriracha Aioli. Comes with your choice of any custom side.

Grass-Fed Steak Tacos

Grass-Fed Steak Tacos

$13.50

Pico de Gallo / Red Cabbage / Green Onions / Sriracha Aioli / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.

All-Natural Chicken Tacos

All-Natural Chicken Tacos

$12.50

Pico de Gallo / Red Cabbage / Green Onions / Sriracha Aioli / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.50Out of stock

Pico de Gallo / Red Cabbage / Green Onions / Sriracha Aioli / Tomatillo Salsa Comes with your choice of any custom side.

Wild-Caught Shrimp Tacos

Wild-Caught Shrimp Tacos

$12.50

Blackened Wild-Caught Shrimp / Purple Cabbage / Green Onion / Jalepeno Slaw / Mango Salsa. Comes with your choice of any side.

Salads

Pink Lady Salad

Pink Lady Salad

$9.75

Rainbow Chard / Butter Lettuce / Pink Lady Apples / Pink Grapefruit / Strawberries / Spicy Walnuts / Zinfandel Goat Cheese / Pomegranate Vinaigrette GF DFO VEG

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$9.25

Black Kale / Parsley / Red Quinoa / Cucumber / Cherry Tomato / Yellow Bell Peppers / Red Onion / Feta / Kalamata Olives / Oregano Vinaigrette GF DFO VO VEG

Cherish Chop Salad

Cherish Chop Salad

$9.00

Chopped Kale / Red Cabbage / Brussel Leaves / Beluga Lentils / Broccoli Florets / Carrots / Cilantro / Mandarin Oranges / Sliced Almonds / Ginger Vinaigrette GF DF V

Vegetable Salad

Vegetable Salad

$8.25

Mixed Greens / Snap Peas / Charred Cauliflower / Baby Carrots / Purple Radish / Chopped Pistachio / Ricotta / Lemon Vinaigrette GF DFO VO VEG

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$7.75

Crisp Romaine / Roasted Tomato / Ciabatta Crouton / Shaved Grana / Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette GFO DFO VEG

Grain Bowls

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.75

Marinated Ahi Tuna / Salmon Skewer / Salmon Skin / Brown Rice / Avocado / Cucumber / Pickled Red Onion / Shiitake Mushrooms / Mango Salsa / Sesame Seeds / Scallions / Sriracha Aioli

Greekin Out

Greekin Out

$8.75

Farro / Cherry Tomato / Cucumber / Garbanzo Beans / Feta / Black Kale / Pickled Onion / Greek Sauce VEG

Italian Dream

Italian Dream

$8.75

Red Quinoa / Marinated Mozzarella / Cherry Tomato / Basil / Arugula / Pistachio / Avocado / Saba / EVOO GF DFO VO VEG

The Night Sea

The Night Sea

$8.75

Baluga Lentils / Black Tepary Beans / Black Kale / Freeze Dried Corn / Goat Cheese / Charred Cauliflower / Golden Raisins / Purple Cabbage / Parsley / Kalamata Olives / Sherry Vinaigrette GF DFO VO VEG

Kids Menu

Kids Custom Plate

$8.50

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.45+

Valencia and Navel Oranges

Green Juice

Green Juice

$5.45+

Kiwi / Cucumber / Arugula / Kale / Lime / Apple / Banana / Wheat Grass / Pineapple / Broccoli

Refreshing Carrot

Refreshing Carrot

$5.45+

Carrots / Green Apples / Pineapple / Lime / Ginger

Papaya Pear Passion

Papaya Pear Passion

$5.45+Out of stock

Papaya / Pear / Pineapple / Apple

Soft Drinks

Fresh Cold-Pressed Lemonade

Fresh Cold-Pressed Lemonade

$2.75+

Maine Root Organic Soda

$2.75+Out of stock
Organic Iced Tea

Organic Iced Tea

$2.75+Out of stock
Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$2.75+
Fresh Mango Water

Fresh Mango Water

$2.75+

LIFEWTR Bottled Water

$3.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$3.25Out of stock

Wild Tonic Blueberry Basil Kombucha

$4.75+Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nourish Your Happiness!

Website

Location

2551 West Queen Creek Road, Suite 101, Chandler, AZ 85248

Directions

Gallery
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery image
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery image
Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bottle & Bean
orange starNo Reviews
2577 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 100 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
CHoP Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Rock Lobster - 2475 W. Queen Creek
orange star4.1 • 1,102
2475 W. Queen Creek Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
The Living Room - Chandler - 2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9
orange starNo Reviews
2475 W. Queen Creek Suite 9 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
K-38 Beach Mex Cantina - 1155 W Ocotillo Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1155 W Ocotillo Rd Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Loco Amigos Cocina - 1515 South Price Road
orange starNo Reviews
1515 South Price Road Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chandler

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
orange star4.7 • 9,027
590 N. Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 9,027
590 N Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Stone & Vine Urban Italian - Chandler
orange star4.4 • 4,846
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Tott's Asian Diner
orange star4.5 • 4,358
4030 W Ray Rd Chandler, AZ 85226
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 GO -- Chandler
orange star4.6 • 3,714
2895 South Alma School Rd. Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext
Sophia's Kitchen - Scottsdale
orange star4.7 • 3,411
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Scottsdale, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chandler
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (135 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston