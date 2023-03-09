Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cherokee Rose

review star

No reviews yet

Ocilla Highway

Fitzgerald, GA 31750

Food

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

whole button mushrooms fried in crispy batter and served with ranch

Mozz Sticks

$7.99

Fried Mac & Cheese

$7.79

macaroni with creamy pepper jack cheese coated with a crispy garlic batter

Onion Rings

$6.29

Cherokee Sampler

$14.99

Choose 3

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Brussel Sprouts

$7.99

Entrees

10 oz Ribeye

$28.99

12 oz

14 oz Ribeye

$34.99

Filet

$23.99

6 oz grilled to perfection with our signature seasoning

Sirloin

$18.99

8 oz grilled hearty and full of flavor

Hamburger Steak

$14.29

7 oz smothered with a savory mushroom gravy

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$16.29

9 oz

Chicken Marsala

$15.79

9 oz

Bone In Pork Chops

$16.59

Grilled

Cherokee Burger

$16.79

bison patty topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese

Alfredo

$15.79

Chicken or shrimp

Wedge Salad

$13.89

½ wedge topped with a creamy blue cheese dressing, bacon crumbles, diced onion, and

Grilled Salmon

$15.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.59

diced tomato

Sweet Potato

$3.59

Regular, loaded option avaliable

Side Salad

$3.59

Fries

$3.59

Mashed Potato

$3.59

Regular, loaded option avaliable

Mac & Cheese

$3.59

Green beans

$3.59

Steamed broccolini

$3.59

Broccoli, Zucchini, Squash

Kids Menu

Jr. Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Comes with Fries

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Comes with Fries

Jr. Alfredo

$7.99

Comes with Fries

Jr. Sirloin

$8.99

Comes with Fries

Desserts

Key lime pie

$5.59

New York Cheesecake

$6.59

Drinks

Coke

$2.59

Pibb Extra

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Hi-C Lemonade

$2.59

Coke Zero

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Fanta Orange

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Water

Coffee

$2.59

Bar

Liquor

Evan Williams

$5.00

Evan Williams Peach

$5.00

Absolut Raspberry Vodka

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$8.00

Fireball

$3.00

OMB Vodka

$5.00

Nue Vodka

$5.00

21 Seeds Cucumber

$9.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit

$9.00

21 Seeds Orange

$9.00

Admiral Nelson Spiced Rum

$5.00

Blue Chair Banana

$4.00

Blue Chair Mocha

$4.00

Blue Chair Key lime

$4.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Dos Primos Reposado Tequila

$11.00

El Mayor Blanco

$7.00

El Mayor Reposado

$5.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Kentucky 10

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$7.00

Hendricks Gin

$9.00

Mandarin Napoleon

$9.00

MiJenta Blanco

$11.00

Mijenta Blanco

$11.00

Mijenta Reposado

$13.00

Monte Alban Reposado

$5.00

Monte Alban Silver

$5.00

Sailor Jerry Rum

$6.00

St. Brendan's Irish Cream

$5.00

Tropical Breeze Rum

$5.00

Weller Special Reserve

$9.00

Yellowstone Select

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Patron Tequila

$11.00

Cutwater Long Island

$4.00

Cutwater Marg

$4.00

Cutwater Mango Marg

$4.00

Cutwater White Russian

$4.00

Cutwater Strawberry Marg

$4.00

Cutwater Rum Punch

$4.00

Blue Ice Vodka

$7.00

Hendricks Flora

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Jim Bean

$7.00

Absolut Raspberry Vodka

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$9.00

OMB Vodka

$5.00

OMB Vodka DBL

$7.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose DBL

$11.00

Blue Ice Vodka

$7.00

Blue Ice Vodka DBL

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Fireball

$3.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Kentucky 10

$7.00

Crown DBL

$12.00

Evan Williams Peach

$5.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

Jim Bean

$7.00

Weller Special Reserve

$9.00

Patron Tequila

$11.00

Dos Primos Reposado Tequila

$11.00

El Mayor Blanco

$7.00

El Mayor Reposado

$5.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Reposado

$7.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$11.00

21 Seeds Cucumber

$9.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit

$9.00

21 Seeds Orange

$9.00

MiJenta Blanco

$11.00

Mijenta Blanco

$11.00

Mijenta Reposado

$13.00

Monte Alban Reposado

$5.00

Monte Alban Silver

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Tropical Breeze Rum

$5.00

Admiral Nelson Spiced Rum

$5.00

Sailor Jerry Rum

$6.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks Gin

$9.00

Hendricks Flora

$9.00

Cocktails

Lemon Drop Martini

$5.00

Original Margarita

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

Rum Runner

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Bud light Bottle

$2.50

Natural Light Can

$2.00

Budweiser Bottle

$3.00

Yuengling Bottle

$3.00

New Belgium Voodoo

$4.00

Busch

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Landshark

$4.00

NUTRL Vodka Variety Fruit

$4.00

NUTRL Vodka Variety Lemonade

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Budlight Draft

$3.50

Michelob 16oz

$6.00

Budlight 16oz

$5.00

Michelob 24oz

$9.00

Budlight 24oz

$7.00

Michelob BTL

$4.00

Budlight BTL

$3.00

Corona BTL

$2.50

Miller Lite BTL

$3.00

Coors BTL

$4.00

Michelob CAN

$4.00

Busch CAN

$3.50

Natural Light CAN

$2.50

Millers CAN

$3.50

Wine

Hayes Ranch Rose

$5.00

Hayes Ranch Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Hayes Ranch Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Hayes Ranch Cab

$5.00

Julia James Pinot Noir

$6.00

Paulk Vineyard Scuppernog

$4.00

Paulk Vineyard Muscadine

$4.00

Paulk Vineyard Peach

$4.00

Paulk Vineyard Watermelon

$4.00

Paulk Vineyard Red Sangria

$4.00

Paulk Vineyard White Sangria

$4.00

Salmon Creek Merlot

$5.00

Pasqua Prosecco

$7.00

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay

$5.00

Lunch Buffet

Adult Sunday Lunch

$16.00

Kids Sunday Lunch

$8.00

Adult Weekday Lunch

$13.00

Kids Weekday Lunch

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

