Cherries Ice Cream
No reviews yet
4166 US-209
Stone Ridge, NY 12484
FOOD
Cherries Classic Burgers
Cherries Classic Single
A quarter-pound grass-fed all-beef patty smashed and topped with melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, diced onions, pickle chips and our homemade secret sauce
Cherries Classic Double
Two quarter-pound grass-fed all-beef patty smashed and topped with melted american cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, diced onions, pickle chips and our homemade secret sauce
Linda's Burger
A quarter-pound grass-fed burger smashed and topped with crisp lettuce, jalapenos, tomato, avocado, caramelized onions and american cheese on a toasted potato bun
Larry's Burger
A quarter-pound grass-fed burger smashed and topped with nitrate-free applewood bacon, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar cheese and our signature BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun
Lauren's Veggie Burger
A flame broiled plant-based quinoa veggie burger topped with crisp lettuce, onion, tomato with a spicy (v) chipotle mayo on gluten free bun.
Cherries Combo
Add your choice of french fries or onion rings and pair with any small drink or small soft serve milkshake.
Cherries Classic Dogs
Cherries Classic Style
Small batch hickory-smoked all beef Niman Ranch hot dog split and griddled on a potato bun. Top with mustard, ketchup, relish, onion sauce, or however you like.
Coco's Chicago Style Dog
Dragged through the garden with relish, diced onion, pickle spear, sliced tomato, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt and poppy seed, on a potato bun
Cherries Classic Sandwiches
Foster's BLT
Thick-cut bacon with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread
Christian's Chicken Club
Fried chicken cutlet with thick-cut bacon, crisp lettuce, avocado, tomato, and our roasted garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread
Emmy's Grilled Cheese
Gooey American cheese griddled on toasted white bread
The Stone Ridge Reuben
Cherries hormone-free oven roasted turkey reuben with coleslaw, creamy russian dressing, swiss cheese on toasted marbled rye bread
TeeTee's Turkey Club
Our hormone-free oven roasted turkey, with crisp lettuce, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough bread
Gerry's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, golden apple slices, sharp white cheddar cheese and grainy mustard on toasted rustic sourdough bread
Milhogan Mushroom Melt
Roasted mushrooms caramelized with onions and garlic, white cheddar and swiss cheese blend on pressed sourdough bread
Mozzarella Tomato Panini
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, and a homemade balsamic glaze paired with our nut-free basil pesto on pressed sourdough bread
Cherries Chicken Wraps
Kevin’s Kickin’ Buffalo Chicken
Hormone-free fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade Buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce, carrots and blue cheese crumbles in a toasted flour wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Hormone-free grilled chicken paired with shredded romaine lettuce fresh, freshly shaved parmesan cheese, french bread croutons and tossed with Caesar dressing in a toasted flour tortilla
Greek Chicken Wrap
Hormone-free grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, pickled red onions in a toasted flour tortilla with a side of tzatziki
Cherries Chicken Tenders
CHICKEN TENDERS (4)
Hormone-free and antibiotic-free all-natural fried chicken tenders
Original Chicken Basket
Hormone-free and antibiotic-free all-natural fried chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce
Buffalo Chicken Basket
A Cherries favorite! Tossed in our house-made Buffalo sauce, and served with blue cheese dipping sauce
Fresh Salads
Jen's Chopped Caprese Salad
Skip the bread! Our Caprese Salad is made with crisp chopped romaine lettuce, hand sliced tomato wedges and our fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with balsamic glaze on the side
Cherries Garden Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce paired with apples, unsalted pecans, cucumbers and fresh feta cheese. Served with house-made poppy seed vinaigrette on the side
Cherries House Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce paired with shredded carrots, cucumbers, red onion, tomato wedges and blue cheese crumbles. Served with housemade honey mustard dressing on the side
Fries & More
French Fries
Cherries classic french fries served with your choice of dipping sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Cherries Classic Sweet Potato Fries served with your choice of dipping sauce
Cherries Mac Fries
Crispy fries drenched in our classic cherries cheese sauce and russian dressing, then topped with diced onions and tomatoes.
Mozzarella Sticks
Five piece mozzarella sticks paired with fresh marinara sauce.
Onion Rings
A basket of Cherries thick cut Onion Rings paired with your choice of dipping sauce.
Plant Based Nuggets
Keep it Vegan! Cherries Plant Based Nuggets paired with your choice of dipping sauce.
Half and Half Rings & Fries
Half and Half Rings & Fries paired with your choice of dipping sauce.
ICE CREAM
Soft Serve
Hard Ice Cream
Coffee Toffee
Robust and bright coffee cream with toasty toffee bits
Vanilla (GF)
Smooth and rich, made with Madagascan vanilla beans
Peanut Butter Cup (GF)
Mini peanut butter cups and swirls of chocolate fudge in peanut butter ice cream
Strawberry (GF)
Fresh-picked strawberries and cream with ripples of homemade strawberry jam
Cookie & Cream
Chocolate creme-filled cookies in sweet cream ice cream
Salted Caramel (GF)
Sweet and salty caramel ice cream heaven
Pistachio (GF)
A perfect balance of creamy sweetness and crushed pistachio nuttiness
Lavender Honey Blueberry (GF)
NY clover honey, blueberry jam ripple in French lavender ice cream
Coconut Raspberry (V+GF)
Creamy non-dairy gluten-free vegan coconut ice cream with raspberry jam ripple
Chocolate (GF)
Creamy Dutch chocolate
Mint Chocolate Chip (GF)
Crisp and refreshing mint ice cream paired with dark chocolate chips
Hazelnut Chocolate (V+GF)
Smooth non-dairy gluten-free vegan dark chocolate with a coconut base and hazelnut praline
Butter Pecan (GF)
Smooth and buttery vanilla with toasted pecan flavor
Cookie Monster
Blue vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie bits and cookie dough
Flurries
Special Sundaes
The Excavator
Vanilla & Chocolate ice cream, a pile of cookie crunch, gummy worms, and hot fudge topped with whipped cream.
The Minty Fresh
Mint chip ice cream, hot fudge, warm brownie bites topped with whipped cream, crushed Oreos, and a cherry on top.
The Glampy Camper
Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, marshmallow sauce, crushed graham crackers topped with whipped cream
The Peanut Butter Dream
Vanilla & chocolate ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, chopped peanut butter cups, topped with whipped cream
The Salted Caramel Crunch
Vanilla ice cream, Heath Bar, crushed pretzels, hot fudge, caramel sauce, and whipped cream on top.
The Slaby Strawberry Unicorn
Strawberry ice cream, marshmallow sauce, fruity pebbles, and rainbow sprinkles with whipped cream and a sugar cone "horn" on top.
Ice Cream Floats
Ice Cream Soda
Go Bananas
Make Your Own Sundae
Milkshakes
Tasty Treats
16oz Pint
Choose any Hard or Soft Serve flavor.
Classic Ice Cream Sandwich
Cherries classic ice cream sandwiches
Otis Pup Cup
This ones for the dogs! Vanilla soft serve topped with peanut butter sauce and a grain-free peanut butter dog biscuit!
Savannah Square Pops
KEEP IT POPPIN’ Gourmet popsicles made by hand, using only whole fruits, with no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, or sweeteners.
Bullseye
Merch
Cherries Merch
Drippy Cherries Hat
Black unstructured dad hat. 100% cotton with an adjustable tuck-away strap. Featuring our embroidered drippy cherries logo on front, and the embroidered Cherries script on the back.
Every Day Feels Like A Sundae Tee - Adult
Black 100% cotton tee in adult sizes. Featuring our Cherries script silkscreened on the front right chest. Gerry the Cherry is silkscreened on the back along with the slogan “Every Day Feels Like A Sundae”
Every Day Feels Like A Sundae Tee - Youth
Black 100% cotton tee in youth sizes. Featuring our Cherries script silkscreened on the front right chest. Gerry the Cherry is silkscreened on the back along with the slogan “Every Day Feels Like A Sundae”
Life's Sweeter Upstate Tee - Adult
White 100% cotton tee in adult sizes. Featuring our Cherries script silkscreened on the front right chest. Gerry the Cherry is silkscreened on the back along with the slogan “Life’s Sweeter Upstate”
Life's Sweeter Upstate Tee - Youth
White 100% cotton tee in youth sizes. Featuring our Cherries script silkscreened on the front right chest. Gerry the Cherry is silkscreened on the back along with the slogan “Life’s Sweeter Upstate”
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Roadside stand serving small-batch farm-fresh ice cream and made-to-order food
4166 US-209, Stone Ridge, NY 12484