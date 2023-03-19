Main picView gallery

Cherries Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

4166 US-209

Stone Ridge, NY 12484

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Cherries Classic Burgers

Cherries Classic Single

$8.00

A quarter-pound grass-fed all-beef patty smashed and topped with melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, diced onions, pickle chips and our homemade secret sauce

Cherries Classic Double

$10.00

Two quarter-pound grass-fed all-beef patty smashed and topped with melted american cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, diced onions, pickle chips and our homemade secret sauce

Linda's Burger

$10.00

A quarter-pound grass-fed burger smashed and topped with crisp lettuce, jalapenos, tomato, avocado, caramelized onions and american cheese on a toasted potato bun

Larry's Burger

$10.00

A quarter-pound grass-fed burger smashed and topped with nitrate-free applewood bacon, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar cheese and our signature BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun

Lauren's Veggie Burger

$8.50

A flame broiled plant-based quinoa veggie burger topped with crisp lettuce, onion, tomato with a spicy (v) chipotle mayo on gluten free bun.

Cherries Combo

$15.00

Add your choice of french fries or onion rings and pair with any small drink or small soft serve milkshake.

Cherries Classic Dogs

Cherries Classic Style

$4.50

Small batch hickory-smoked all beef Niman Ranch hot dog split and griddled on a potato bun. Top with mustard, ketchup, relish, onion sauce, or however you like.

Coco's Chicago Style Dog

$7.00

Dragged through the garden with relish, diced onion, pickle spear, sliced tomato, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt and poppy seed, on a potato bun

Cherries Classic Sandwiches

Foster's BLT

$9.50

Thick-cut bacon with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread

Christian's Chicken Club

$10.50

Fried chicken cutlet with thick-cut bacon, crisp lettuce, avocado, tomato, and our roasted garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread

Emmy's Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Gooey American cheese griddled on toasted white bread

The Stone Ridge Reuben

$10.50

Cherries hormone-free oven roasted turkey reuben with coleslaw, creamy russian dressing, swiss cheese on toasted marbled rye bread

TeeTee's Turkey Club

$10.50

Our hormone-free oven roasted turkey, with crisp lettuce, tomato, and bacon on toasted sourdough bread

Gerry's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast, golden apple slices, sharp white cheddar cheese and grainy mustard on toasted rustic sourdough bread

Milhogan Mushroom Melt

$10.00

Roasted mushrooms caramelized with onions and garlic, white cheddar and swiss cheese blend on pressed sourdough bread

Mozzarella Tomato Panini

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, and a homemade balsamic glaze paired with our nut-free basil pesto on pressed sourdough bread

Cherries Chicken Wraps

Kevin’s Kickin’ Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Hormone-free fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade Buffalo sauce with shredded lettuce, carrots and blue cheese crumbles in a toasted flour wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Hormone-free grilled chicken paired with shredded romaine lettuce fresh, freshly shaved parmesan cheese, french bread croutons and tossed with Caesar dressing in a toasted flour tortilla

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Hormone-free grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, feta cheese, cucumber, pickled red onions in a toasted flour tortilla with a side of tzatziki

Cherries Chicken Tenders

CHICKEN TENDERS (4)

$8.00

Hormone-free and antibiotic-free all-natural fried chicken tenders

Original Chicken Basket

$10.00

Hormone-free and antibiotic-free all-natural fried chicken tenders served with french fries and your choice of dipping sauce

Buffalo Chicken Basket

$10.00

A Cherries favorite! Tossed in our house-made Buffalo sauce, and served with blue cheese dipping sauce

Fresh Salads

Jen's Chopped Caprese Salad

$9.00

Skip the bread! Our Caprese Salad is made with crisp chopped romaine lettuce, hand sliced tomato wedges and our fresh mozzarella cheese. Served with balsamic glaze on the side

Cherries Garden Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine lettuce paired with apples, unsalted pecans, cucumbers and fresh feta cheese. Served with house-made poppy seed vinaigrette on the side

Cherries House Salad

$9.00

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce paired with shredded carrots, cucumbers, red onion, tomato wedges and blue cheese crumbles. Served with housemade honey mustard dressing on the side

Fries & More

French Fries

$3.00

Cherries classic french fries served with your choice of dipping sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Cherries Classic Sweet Potato Fries served with your choice of dipping sauce

Cherries Mac Fries

$6.00

Crispy fries drenched in our classic cherries cheese sauce and russian dressing, then topped with diced onions and tomatoes.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Five piece mozzarella sticks paired with fresh marinara sauce.

Onion Rings

$5.00

A basket of Cherries thick cut Onion Rings paired with your choice of dipping sauce.

Plant Based Nuggets

$7.00

Keep it Vegan! Cherries Plant Based Nuggets paired with your choice of dipping sauce.

Half and Half Rings & Fries

$6.00

Half and Half Rings & Fries paired with your choice of dipping sauce.

ICE CREAM

Soft Serve

All Natural Soft Serve Served in a cup or wafer cone.

Vanilla

$3.50+

All Natural Vanilla Soft Serve

Chocolate

$3.50+

All Natural Chocolate Soft Serve

Twist

$3.50+

All Natural Chocolate Vanilla Twist.

Hard Ice Cream

Small Batch Hard Ice Cream Served in a cup or wafer cone.

Coffee Toffee

$4.00+

Robust and bright coffee cream with toasty toffee bits

Vanilla (GF)

$4.00+

Smooth and rich, made with Madagascan vanilla beans

Peanut Butter Cup (GF)

$4.00+

Mini peanut butter cups and swirls of chocolate fudge in peanut butter ice cream

Strawberry (GF)

$4.00+

Fresh-picked strawberries and cream with ripples of homemade strawberry jam

Cookie & Cream

$4.00+

Chocolate creme-filled cookies in sweet cream ice cream

Salted Caramel (GF)

$4.00+

Sweet and salty caramel ice cream heaven

Pistachio (GF)

$4.00+Out of stock

A perfect balance of creamy sweetness and crushed pistachio nuttiness

Lavender Honey Blueberry (GF)

$4.00+

NY clover honey, blueberry jam ripple in French lavender ice cream

Coconut Raspberry (V+GF)

$5.00+

Creamy non-dairy gluten-free vegan coconut ice cream with raspberry jam ripple

Chocolate (GF)

$4.00+

Creamy Dutch chocolate

Mint Chocolate Chip (GF)

$4.00+Out of stock

Crisp and refreshing mint ice cream paired with dark chocolate chips

Hazelnut Chocolate (V+GF)

$5.00+

Smooth non-dairy gluten-free vegan dark chocolate with a coconut base and hazelnut praline

Butter Pecan (GF)

$4.00+

Smooth and buttery vanilla with toasted pecan flavor

Cookie Monster

$4.00+Out of stock

Blue vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie bits and cookie dough

Flurries

Vanilla

$6.00

Whipped vanilla soft serve with any one topping blended into a magical flurry

Chocolate

$6.00

Whipped chocolate soft serve with any one topping blended into a magical flurry

Twist

$6.00

Whipped twist soft serve with any one topping blended into a magical flurry

Special Sundaes

Cherries Specialty Sundaes topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

The Excavator

$6.00+

Vanilla & Chocolate ice cream, a pile of cookie crunch, gummy worms, and hot fudge topped with whipped cream.

The Minty Fresh

$6.00+Out of stock

Mint chip ice cream, hot fudge, warm brownie bites topped with whipped cream, crushed Oreos, and a cherry on top.

The Glampy Camper

$6.00+

Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, marshmallow sauce, crushed graham crackers topped with whipped cream

The Peanut Butter Dream

$6.00+

Vanilla & chocolate ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, chopped peanut butter cups, topped with whipped cream

The Salted Caramel Crunch

$6.00+

Vanilla ice cream, Heath Bar, crushed pretzels, hot fudge, caramel sauce, and whipped cream on top.

The Slaby Strawberry Unicorn

$6.00+

Strawberry ice cream, marshmallow sauce, fruity pebbles, and rainbow sprinkles with whipped cream and a sugar cone "horn" on top.

Ice Cream Floats

One scoop of soft serve + soda

Classic Cola Float

$7.00

One scoop or Soft Serve with our classic Coca-Cola

Orange Creamsicle Float

$7.00

One Scoop Vanilla or Soft Serve Vanilla with our classic Orange Soda

Root Beer Float

$7.00

One scoop or Soft Serve with our classic Root Beer

Ice Cream Soda

Old Fashioned Egg Cream and Ice Cream Sodas!

Ice Cream Soda

$5.00

Old Fashion Ice Cream Soda

Egg Cream

$4.00

Cherries Old Fashion Egg Cream

Go Bananas

Enjoy Cherries Traditional Banana Split!

Traditional Banana Split

$9.00

Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry ice cream with chocolate syrup, pineapple, strawberry sauce, whole banana split, fresh whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry on top

Make Your Own Sundae

Choose any ice cream, with hot fudge, caramel, butterscotch, strawberry or peanut butter sauce, whipped cream & a cherry

Soft Serve

$5.00+

Choose any ice cream, with hot fudge, caramel, butterscotch, strawberry or peanut butter sauce, whipped cream & a cherry.

Hard Ice Cream

$6.00+

Choose any ice cream, with hot fudge, caramel, butterscotch, strawberry or peanut butter sauce, whipped cream & a cherry.

Milkshakes

Any flavor ice cream mixed with organic whole milk

Small Milkshake

$5.00+

Any flavor ice cream mixed with organic whole milk

Large Mlikshake

$7.00+

Any flavor ice cream mixed with organic whole milk

Tasty Treats

Enjoy one of Cherries Tasty Treats!

16oz Pint

$8.00+

Choose any Hard or Soft Serve flavor.

Classic Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00+

Cherries classic ice cream sandwiches

Otis Pup Cup

$3.00

This ones for the dogs! Vanilla soft serve topped with peanut butter sauce and a grain-free peanut butter dog biscuit!

Savannah Square Pops

$5.00

KEEP IT POPPIN’ Gourmet popsicles made by hand, using only whole fruits, with no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

Bullseye

Soft serve ice cream with one small scoop of hard ice cream in the center

J & J's Bullseye

$5.00

Soft serve ice cream with one small scoop of hard ice cream in the center

BEVERAGES

Drink it up!

Fountain Drinks

$2.75+Out of stock

Drink it up!

Bottled Beverages

$2.00

Choose from any of Cherries delicious bottled beverages

Merch

Cherries Merch

Drippy Cherries Hat

Black unstructured dad hat. 100% cotton with an adjustable tuck-away strap. Featuring our embroidered drippy cherries logo on front, and the embroidered Cherries script on the back.

Every Day Feels Like A Sundae Tee - Adult

Black 100% cotton tee in adult sizes. Featuring our Cherries script silkscreened on the front right chest. Gerry the Cherry is silkscreened on the back along with the slogan “Every Day Feels Like A Sundae”

Every Day Feels Like A Sundae Tee - Youth

Black 100% cotton tee in youth sizes. Featuring our Cherries script silkscreened on the front right chest. Gerry the Cherry is silkscreened on the back along with the slogan “Every Day Feels Like A Sundae”

Life's Sweeter Upstate Tee - Adult

White 100% cotton tee in adult sizes. Featuring our Cherries script silkscreened on the front right chest. Gerry the Cherry is silkscreened on the back along with the slogan “Life’s Sweeter Upstate”

Life's Sweeter Upstate Tee - Youth

White 100% cotton tee in youth sizes. Featuring our Cherries script silkscreened on the front right chest. Gerry the Cherry is silkscreened on the back along with the slogan “Life’s Sweeter Upstate”

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Roadside stand serving small-batch farm-fresh ice cream and made-to-order food

Location

4166 US-209, Stone Ridge, NY 12484

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Upstate Taco
orange starNo Reviews
4293 US Highway 209 Stone Ridge, NY 12484
View restaurantnext
Butterfield
orange starNo Reviews
3805 Main Street Stone Ridge, NY 12484
View restaurantnext
Ollie's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
4 Bruceville Road High Falls, NY 12440
View restaurantnext
Antonio Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1130 route 32 bridge plaza rosendale, NY 12472
View restaurantnext
Dry Fly Coffee Co.
orange starNo Reviews
87 N Chestnut St New Paltz, NY 12561
View restaurantnext
Gunks Gaming Guild Cafe - New Paltz - 17 Church Street
orange starNo Reviews
17 Church Street New Paltz, NY 12561
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Stone Ridge
New Paltz
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Fishkill
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston