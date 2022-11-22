Cherry Public House

Cherry Bacon Marmalade Burger

$16.00

Our hand-pressed burger is grilled and topped with our slow-cooked cherry bacon marmalade and melted muenster cheese. Served on a Toasted Bun with lettuce and tomato. *Signature Dish" , no changes, if you would like to change it up try the 101. Allergies: Gluten (Bun), Onion (marmalade), Garlic (marmalade), Dairy (Bun)