Cherry Public House

review star

No reviews yet

6026 S. Lake Street

Glen Arbor, MI 49636

Shareable Plates

Cherry Sample Platter

Cherry Sample Platter

$13.00

Our Cherry Summer Sausage, Smoky Habanero Summer Sausage, Spiced Cherry Preserves, Cherry Artisan Mustard, and Cherry Nut Mix. Served with cheddar cheese, crackers and Kalamata olives.

Cherryaki Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Three crisp romaine leaves, filled with chilled roasted chicken tossed in our own Cherryaki Sauce, shredded carrots, edamame, and toasted almonds.

Lake Street Tacos

$12.00

Three tacos loaded with Smoked Slow Cooked Chipotle Chicken. Served with House made Pico de Gallo and tortilla chips. Try it with our Cherry Bomb Hot Sauce. You can find it in your caddy on the table.

Mac & Cheese Plate

Mac & Cheese Plate

$12.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.00+

Thick cut fries seasoned with our house-made BBQ spice rub.

Beer Cheese Pretzel

$10.00

Chips and Cherry Salsa

$8.00

Our famous Original Cherry Salsa served with a side of tortilla chips

Fresh Chopped Greens

The Public House Salad

The Public House Salad

$12.00

A mix of greens, Dried Montmorency Cherries, roasted glazed pecans, feta cheese, purple onions, and sliced roma tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing. Allergens: Nuts (Pecans), Dairy (Feta), Onions.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, feta, ham, pepperoni, kalamata olives, and shredded carrots on a bed of greens. Served with your choice of dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.00+

Mixed greens, grated carrots, sliced roma tomatoes, cucumbers with house made cherry bread croutons.

Famous Cherry Chicken Salad

The Sandwich

The Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Our cherry chicken salad served cold on a bed of fresh mixed greens and topped with sliced tomatoes on Cherry Bread. Allergens: Gluten (bread), Onions (chicken salad)

On Greens

On Greens

$12.00Out of stock

Our cherry chicken salad served cold on a bed of fresh green, crisp romaine and petite leaf greens. Topped with cherry tomatoes, Dried Montmorency Cherries and toasted almonds. Allergens: Onion (chicken salad)

Soup & Chili

Chili

Chili

$8.00

Made in house daily with our Original Cherry Republic Salsa and our own secret seasoning blend. Allergens: Onion, Garlic

Whitefish Chowder

$8.00

Lightly smoked fresh whitefish in a creamy potato blend of bacon, fresh herbs, and vegetables. Available Fridays and Saturdays

Soup of the Day

$7.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Stew. Yum!

Tall & Small

PB & J

PB & J

$7.00

Peanut Butter and Cherry Republic Cherry Jam on Texas Toast. Allergens: Peanuts, Gluten

Kids Cheesy Pasta

Kids Cheesy Pasta

$7.00

Tender pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Allergens: Gluten (pasta), Dairy (cheese sauce)

Chicken Tendies

$9.00

Baked golden and crispy tenders. Served with fries and a choice of sauce.

Specials

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Cheesy Bread

Herbed Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burger 101

$14.00

6oz Hand-Pressed steak burger served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun. Allergies: Gluten (Bun), Dairy ( Bun)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked with a blend of hard and cherry woods and seasoned to perfection with our Cherry BBQ Spice Rub and Original BBQ Sauce. Served on a grilled butter bun and topped with our fresh house made coleslaw. Note: our BBQ sauce is not gluten free. Allergens: Gluten (*sauce and bun), Dairy (bun) *All pork is cooked iin our Original Cherry BBQ sauce

Cherry Bacon Marmalade Burger

Cherry Bacon Marmalade Burger

$16.00

Our hand-pressed burger is grilled and topped with our slow-cooked cherry bacon marmalade and melted muenster cheese. Served on a Toasted Bun with lettuce and tomato. *Signature Dish" , no changes, if you would like to change it up try the 101. Allergies: Gluten (Bun), Onion (marmalade), Garlic (marmalade), Dairy (Bun)

Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese

Parmesan-Crusted Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Our Crispy Parmesan-coated cherry bread with a layer of our Cherry Fig Jam, melted cherry white cheddar and muenster cheese Allergies: Gluten (Bread), Dairy (cheese, rosemary butter)

1/4 LB Hot Dog

1/4 LB Hot Dog

$8.00

1/4 lb Hebrew Nation all beef hot dog on a fresh bun. Allergens: gluten (bun)

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

This handmade veggie burger is packed full of roasted vegetables, black beans. Served on a toasted bun with Super Slaw and tomato Allergies: Gluten (Bun, Patty)

Traditional Pizza (Winter 22)

The House

The House

$15.00

Homemade Cherry-roasted alta cucina tomato sauce, thick-sliced pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella cheese. Finished with grated parmesan cheese.

The Traditional

The Traditional

$14.00

Homemoade cherry-roasted alta cucina tomato sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese. Finished with fresh basil.

Specialty Pizza (Winter 22)

Bacon & Blue Fig Jam Pizza

$19.00

Homemade blue cheese-cream sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, cherry wood smoked bacon, finished with fresh basil and our Cherry fig jam.

Savory BBQ Chicken Pizza

Savory BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Spicy Cherry BBQ Sauce, oven-roasted chicken, provolone and mozzarella cheese, and roasted red onion. Finished with fresh cilantro and thinly sliced Granny Smith Apples.

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese. Finished with fresh grated Parmesan Cheese.

Veggie Pizza

$17.00

Carnivore Pizza

$21.00

Homemade cherry roasted alta cucina tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and ground beef. Topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open for take-out! You're welcome to call and place an order as well at 231-226-3033.

Website

Location

6026 S. Lake Street, Glen Arbor, MI 49636

Directions

