Watershed Kitchen 1313 E 15th St

Order Again

Kilkenny's Appetizers

BALLYRAGGET BRIE IN PASTRY

$14.00

Brie baked in a puff pastry served with crostini's, granny smith apple slices, grapes, and honey. Allergy: Dairy,Egg, Gluten, Tree Nut

CALLAN CHEDDAR DIP & CHIPS

$7.00

Our house Irish chips with cheddar sauce on side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

TULLAMORE DEW CHEESE TORTE

$10.00

Cream cheese and goat cheese layered with pesto and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with toasted almonds and served with brown bread crostini. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nut

PRIESTSVALLEY PRETZELS

$11.00

Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

PICKETSTOWN FRIED PICKLES

$10.00

Long slices of dill pickles, breaded with Panko crumbs & deep fried. Served with Remoulade sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

EARLSGARDEN SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

A basket of deep-fried Sweet Potato Fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.

KILKENNY'S IRISH NACHOS

$10.00

Crisp fried potato chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, green onions, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

SHAMROCK SPUDS

$11.00

Crispy fried baby potato skins topped with Irish cheddar and rashers. Served with sour cream. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

CHICKEN BOXTY QUESADILLA

$14.00

A crisp golden potato pancake stuffed with tender chicken breast, mushrooms, bell peppers, green onions, and Irish cheddar, served with salsa and sour cream. Allergy: Dairy,Egg, Gluten

THOMASTOWN TENDERS

$11.00

Five crispy battered chicken tenders, fried golden and served with Irish chips. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

DEEP-FRIED BABY BACK RIBS

$13.00

Our famous baby back ribs are sliced, battered & deep-fried. Served with Oklahoma's Original Head Country BBQ sauce. Allergy: Dairy

PILLTOWN PORTOBELLO CAP

$9.00

A grilled Portobello mushroom cap topped with brown bread oyster stuffing and Parmesan cheese. Served with English mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

FRESHFORD RUEBAN ROLLS

$14.00

Tender corned beef and tangy sauerkraut rolled in pastry and baked golden. Served with English mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

MCQUIGG'S SCOTCH EGGS

$8.00

Two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in breakfast sausage and bread crumbs, then fried to a golden brown. Topped with honey mustard dressing. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

RIVER BARROW SMOKED SALMON

$15.00

Lightly smoked Nova Scotia Salmon, sliced thin and served with brown bread crostini, capers, diced red onion, herb cream cheese, and a fresh berry sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

RIVER NORE STEAMED SHRIMP

$16.00

Twelve jumbo shrimp steamed in herbs, celery, and white wine. Served with lemons, brown bread, and Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten

ST. MULLINS MUSSELS FULL ORDER

$16.00

A heaping crock of wine and herb-steamed mussels served with lemons and brown bread. Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten

ST. MULLINS MUSSELS 1/2 ORDER

$11.00

A crock of wine and herb-steamed mussels served with lemons and brown bread. Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten

KELLS SHRIMP (12)

$16.00

(12) Jumbo peel and eat shrimp served on a bed of ice with Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce and horseradish. Allergy: Shellfish

KELLS SHRIMP (6)

$12.00

(6) Jumbo peel and eat shrimp served on a bed of ice with Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce and horseradish. Allergy: Shellfish

OYSTERS GRAIGUENAMANAGH (OYSTERS G)

$16.00

Six gulf oysters cooked on the half shell and topped with a creamy sauce made with shrimp, mushroom, and Irish bacon. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

OYSTERS SHAMROCKAFELLER

$16.00

Fresh spinach, Parmesan, Pernod, bread crumbs, and fresh oysters baked on the half shell. Served on a bed of rock salt. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

Nola's Appetizers

VENUS OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL (6)

$7.00

Plump and juicy Gulf oysters, served with cocktail sauce and horseradish or mignonette. Allergy: Shellfish

VENUS OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL(12)

$14.00

Plump and juicy Gulf oysters, served with cocktail sauce and horseradish or mignonette. Allergy: Shellfish

ELEGUA’S BLACK MAGIC DEVILED EGGS

$14.00

6 deviled eggs topped three ways: two with blackened shrimp, two with blackened crawfish, and two with blackened blue crab lump. Allergy: Egg, Dairy, Shellfish

STREETCAR SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.00

8 jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined, served with the world’s best cocktail sauce. Allergy: Shellfish

RUE DE BOULES BOUDIN

$16.00

Choose between two plump pork and rice stuffed sausages served with rice and tobacco onions or four fried sausage and rice balls stuffed with cheese curds. Both are served with Creole mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

CANAL STREET CAJUN QUESO

$10.00

A spicy, creamy blend of white queso, onions and peppers. With a generous portion of crawfish served with warm tortilla chips. Allergy: Dairy, Shellfish

SKIFFER CRAB CAKES

$19.00

Two pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

CRAWFISH OR SHRIMP REMOULADE

$14.00

Cajun seasoned and sautéed jumbo shrimp or crawfish tails with our own remoulade sauce, served on fried green tomatoes. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

NOLA’S FONDUE

$24.00

A rich casserole with shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, oysters and jumbo lump crab in a creamy sauce topped with pepper jack cheese and baked golden. Served with our house-made crostinis for dipping. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

JACKED-UP OYSTERS

$16.00

Six freshly- shucked oysters on the half shell topped with bacon, jalapeño, and pepper jack cheese then baked golden. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

COCODRIE FRIED ALLIGATOR

$18.00

Tenderized Louisiana alligator tail meat, fried golden and served with Nola’s remoulade sauce and Cajun fries. Allergy: Gluten, Egg

BEAUCOUP FRIED PLATTER

$24.00

Four of our favorite fried treats. Alligator, butterfly shrimp, crawfish, and catfish. Served with Cajun fries, cocktail sauce, remoulade, and tartar sauce.

GARDEN DISTRICT DIP

$15.00

Creamy Cajun spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of our house crostini or tortilla chips for dipping. Allergy: Dairy

MUFFULETTA BOMBS

$10.00

Two large pastries stuffed with smoked ham, salami, black olives, Spanish olives, red bell peppers, and provolone cheese. Baked and served with Creole marinara. Allergy: Gluten & Dairy

Kilkenny's Soups/Salads

TRADITIONAL IRISH STEW

$7.00

Generous chunks of seared beef cooked slowly with fresh herbs, carrots, onions, and potatoes in a rich, hearty broth. Allergy: Gluten

KILKENNY'S POTATO SOUP

$5.00+

The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions, and carrots. Allergy: Dairy

CHARLESTON CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00

A classic blend of potatoes, onions, bacon, and fresh water clams in creamy chowder. Allergy: Dairy

LOBSTER & SWEET CORN CHOWDER

$7.00+

Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon, and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion, and croutons. Allergy: Gluten

COOLEY CAESAR

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, croutons and house Caesar dressing. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

BLACKBOG CHICKEN COBB

$15.00

Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken. Allergy: Egg, Dairy

ST. CANICE SPINACH SALAD

$11.00

Fresh crisp spinach topped with red onion, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

ST. STEPHEN'S GREENS

$10.00

Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion and croutons.

CASTLEFIELD CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00

Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons, and toasted almonds. Allergy: Egg, Tree Nut

Nola's Salads

TRINITY COBB SALAD

$25.00

Our house greens are topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab, chilled shrimp, black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion, and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg

KING REX CAESAR

$10.00

Traditional Caesar served with our own house-made dressing and Cajun croutons. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

HAUNTED HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

Crisp greens with red onion, black olives, cucumber, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and croutons. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

MUFFULETTA SALAD

$15.00

Mixed greens with generous portions of smoked ham, salami, black olives, Spanish queen olives, Swiss cheese, red bell pepper, red onion and provolone cheese. Allergy: Dairy

Kilkenny's Irish Favorites

KING'S RIVER FISH AND CHIPS

$16.00

Two beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce. Allergy: Gluten

BLACK ABBEY BANGERS AND MASH

$14.00

Four Irish sausages (bangers) served with a generous portion of champ, topped with caramelized onions and rich Guinness gravy. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

CLASSIC CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE

$16.00

An Irish favorite! Enjoy our house-cooked corned beef slow roasted with potatoes, carrots and cabbage. Your choice of Horseradish and spicy mustard served on the side. Allergy: Gluten

JENKINSTOWN COTTAGE PIE

$13.00

A casserole of tender beef tips, peas, and carrots slow cooked in a hearty beef sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and baked golden brown. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

DUBLIN CODDLE

$15.00

An intensely satisfying meal of rustic-cut carrots, cabbage, and potatoes surrounded by Irish bacon (rashers) and Irish sausages (bangers). Allergy: Gluten

KILKENNY'S TRADITIONAL IRISH BREAKFAST

$15.00

Served all day long. This plate includes two eggs cooked any style, two bangers (Irish sausages), rashers (Irish bacon), a grilled tomato, mushrooms, Irish baked beans, black pudding, and Irish soda bread. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

SEVENSISTERS STEAK AND GUINNESS PIE

$16.00

Tender pieces of steak baked in a rich Guinness gravy with mushrooms, carrots, and potatoes cooked in an Irish cheddar pastry. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Nola's Specialties

VOODOO CHICKEN

$24.00

Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

MAN GOT CHOPS

$20.00

A 12 oz. porterhouse pork chop, blackened and topped with our apple chutney and tobacco onions. Served with choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten

OSCAR STYLE FILET

An 8 oz. center-cut filet topped with one of Nola’s famous Skiffer crab cakes. Finished with a Buerre Blanc sauce and served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BOURBON STREET BABY BACKS

$23.00

A full rack of Cajun-rubbed ribs, cooked until they fall off the bone. Served with our spicy New Orleans BBQ sauce and choice of two sides.

THE BIG EASY

$38.00

A 16 oz. blackened ribeye on a bed of dirty rice, topped with crawfish étoufée and choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

SKIFFER CRAB CAKES

$30.00

Three of our pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Kilkenny's Pastas

FETTUCCINE O'FREDO

$15.00

Fettuccine pasta with our homemade creamy O’Fredo sauce. Topped with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

DYER'S SPINACH TORTELLINI

$13.00

Half-moon-shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

LORRHA LOBSTER PASTA

$22.00

A steaming bowl of Tri-Color Rotini pasta in a delicious cream sauce with mushrooms and green onion, topped with a generous portion of cold-water lobster. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Nola's Pastas

CREOLE PASTA

$15.00

Rotini noodles tossed in our vegetable Creole sauce, topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$19.00

Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich and spicy cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

MARDI GRAS PASTA

$19.00

A spicy mix of holy trinity, shrimp, and crawfish with rotini in a creamy Cajun parmesan sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$15.00

The classic creamy garlic and parmesan dish. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Kilkenny's Boxties

THE BREAKFAST

$15.00

An omelet of rashers, bangers, and Irish cheddar inside a boxty topped with Hollandaise sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

THE CHATSWORTH

$16.00

Tender, slow-cooked chicken breast sautéed with fresh garlic, shallots, mushrooms, green onion, and red peppers in white wine topped with white wine sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

THE CORNYEAL

$16.00

Tender corned beef with roasted carrots, potatoes, and cabbage topped with English mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

THE CRAIGUE

$22.00

Crab, jumbo shrimp, and cold-water lobster sautéed in garlic and white wine, topped with creamy O’Fredo sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten

THE KILMACOW

$16.00

Seared beef slow-cooked with Portobello mushrooms and herbs, topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

THE MOONCOIN

$19.00

Delicious, flaked salmon filet, tomato hearts, and creamed leeks, topped with a buttery lemon dill sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

THE VINESGROVE

$14.00

The all-vegetable boxty! Sautéed carrots, red onion, zucchini, Portobello mushrooms, and red peppers with garlic and shallots in white wine, topped with Irish cheddar sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Nola's Cajun Classics

FAT CITY CREOLE

$17.00

A traditional chunky tomato and vegetable dish, made creamy. Served with choice of shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Topped with white rice. Allergy: Dairy

HOO DOO ETOUFFEE

$16.00

The standard in Cajun cuisine. Shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Topped with white rice. SPICY! Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

YA MAMA’S GUMBO

$16.00

Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and white rice. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

YA MAMA’S CUP OF GUMBO

$8.00

Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and white rice. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

JU JU JAMBALAYA

$15.00

As New Orleans as it gets. A Creole-style “red jambalaya” with chicken, Andouille sausage, and Tasso ham in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce. Topped with white rice. Allergy: Dairy

SATCHMO’S RED BEANS AND RICELY

$16.00

Savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage and Tasso ham. Topped with your choice of shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy

GRI GRI SHRIMP WITH CHEESE GRITS

$19.00

A mound of creamy cheese grits with sweet corn in a spicy Creole butter sauce, topped with 8 jumbo shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

RO DAY RATATOUILLE

$16.00

A Creole spin on a traditional French dish: zucchini, yellow squash, onion, and red bell peppers. Layer with our house-made Creole sauce and provolone cheese and served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy

Kilkenny's Grilled Entrees

TULLAMAINE TENDERLOIN

$25.00

An 8 oz. center cut filet of beef, grilled to order. Topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten

BALLYBUNION KEBABS

$20.00

Generous chunks of filet skewered and grilled with squash, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served on rice pilaf with your choice of one side.

POWERSTOWN PORKCHOP

$21.00

A 12oz. pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions, and cream. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy

ROCK OF CASHEL RIBEYE

$25.00

Bone-In, hand-cut 16 oz. ribeye, perfectly marbled and grilled to order, topped with onion strings. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

HALF-RACK GUINNESS BABY BACK RIBS

$15.00

Tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten

GUINNESS BABY BACK RIBS

$24.00

Tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten

LONGFORD LAMB CHOPS

$23.00

Three French-cut lamb chops, grilled to perfection and served with mint sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten

MEATLOAF DINNER

$20.00

A serious slice of homemade meatloaf rested on creamy mashed potatoes topped with our Guinness gravy and crispy fried onion strings. Served with green beans. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

IRISH SIRLOIN

$20.00

A 10 oz. sirloin grilled or blackened to order. Topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten

Nola's Grillades

ST. CLAUDE KABOBS

$24.00

Two skewers of generous chunks of Andouille, filet steak tips, grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Grilled or blackened and served atop a bed of dirty rice with Marchand De Vin sauce and your choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

SURF AND TURF

$54.00

A classic culinary marriage. One 8 oz center cut filet. One 7 oz lobster tail. Served with Creole butter, cheese grits and choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

DECATUR STREET SALMON

$25.00

House-cut Atlantic salmon cooked on a wood cedar plank and served with Beurre Blanc and your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy

ST. PETER'S STREET SNAPPER

$22.00

A sweet, nutty, firm-textured fish filet. Blackened or Grilled and served on a bed of dirty rice with Beurre Blanc sauce and choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

ROYAL STREET SHRIMP

$19.00

Eight jumbo shrimp skewered and cooked grilled, blackened, or cajun-fried. Served with Beurre Blanc sauce and choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

CHARTRES STREET CATFISH

$16.00

Two 6 oz freshwater Louisiana catfish filets. Cajun-fried and served on a bed of dirty rice with your choice of one side. For an authentic creole treat make it Voodoo Style! Allergy: Dairy

GA LEE CHICKEN

$17.00

Two tender and juicy chicken breasts Cajun-fried, charred or filthy. Served with Beurre Blanc sauce and a choice of two sides.

Kilkenny's Sandwiches

BALLYBELLO SANDWICH

$11.00

A grilled Portobello mushroom cap served burger-style on a toasted Kaiser roll with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

GUINNESS BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

A grilled chicken breast topped with a Guinness BBQ sauce, Irish bacon, and Irish cheddar and served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

CELTIC CLUB

$12.00

Turkey and ham, pimiento cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.00

Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

FIN MACCOOL O'FISH SANDWICH

$12.00

Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden, served on a grilled Kaiser roll with homemade tartar sauce. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

HIGH STREET HAM AND PIMENTO SANDWICH

$12.00

Smoked deli ham topped with Pimiento cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

THREE CASTLES CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

Choose from grilled, blackened, buffalo, or crispy fried chicken breast on a grilled Kaiser roll. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten

GLEN'S MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$13.00

A serious slice of meatloaf, topped with Guinness BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onion strings, served on grilled wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

PADDY MELT

$12.00

A half-pound of fresh ground beef served on marble rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

RYELANE'S REUBEN

$13.00

Thick sliced, tender corned beef with tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese grilled on marble rye. Served with 1000 Island dressing or English mustard cream sauce on the side. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, gluten

THE RLT

$10.00

Irish bacon (rashers), crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes on grilled marble rye with mayonnaise. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

STRONGBOW SALMON SANDWICH

$13.00

A 4 oz. filet of salmon grilled or fried, served on a grilled Kaiser roll with homemade tartar sauce. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

TRALEE TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.00

Oven-roasted turkey breast sliced thin topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

Nola's Sandwiches/Burgers

RED ALLEN CROQUE-MONSIEUR

$14.00

A trenched baguette stuffed with smoked ham and gruyere cheese topped with mornay sauce, more cheese, and baked golden. Very rich. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

MUFFULETTA

$15.00

Smoked ham and Genoa salami with provolone cheese and olive relish. Substitute Cajun Turkey if you prefer. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

KING OLIVER’S CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts served on a brioche bun with Cajun aioli, shredded lettuce, and pickles. Includes your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

SIR DUKE’S PO BOY

$14.00

Toasted and trenched baguette with choice of Cajun-fried: shrimp, crawfish, alligator, catfish, oyster, or grilled andouille sausage. Served with house-made remoulade sauce, tomatoes, red onions, and shredded lettuce. Try it vegetarian with fried green tomatoes. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten Allergy:

NOLA BURGER

$14.00

A half-pound blackened ground beef patty topped with Andouille, salami, and provolone cheese. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Kilkenny's Burgers

BUTTER SLIP BURGER

$12.00

Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten

KILKENNY'S BLACK & BLUE

$14.00

A half-pound burger perfectly seasoned. Smothered with Cashel blue cheese and topped with crispy bacon. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

CABERNET BUFFALO BURGER

$14.00

A majestic Oklahoma-raised Bison burger mixed with Cabernet Sauvignon and shallot reduction, grilled to medium. Topped with Irish cheddar cheese. Served with remoulade sauce. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

EL DIABLO BURGER

$14.00

A half-pound burger topped with grilled Chorizo and Pepper Jack cheese and served with Kilkenny’s amazing Habanero sauce. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

THE FAT ADAM BURGER

$14.00

A juicy half-pound burger grilled to order and nestled on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with cream cheese and goat cheese layered with pesto and sundried tomatoes. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BIG DADDY'S GUT GRINDER

$15.00

We start with our half-pound burger patty seasoned and cooked to order, then add American and Swiss cheeses, rashers, bacon, mushrooms, and onion and top it with an over-hard egg. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BIG BOB MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$14.00

A seasoned half-pound burger topped with sautéed sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

THE SHANNON BURGER

$14.00

Architecturally and biologically engineered by our loyal customers, John and Kim Shannon. This half-pound beauty is topped with cream cheese and grilled jalapeños. Served with spicy mustard. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$13.00

A little spicy, all vegetarian, totally delicious. A perfect plant-based substitution to our Butter Slip Burger. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten

CAJUN BAYOU BURGER

$14.00

A half pound burger, topped with grilled sliced Andouille sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with Kilkenny's Remoulade sauce.

Kilkenny's Chicken Entrees

FRIAR CLYN CHICKEN POT PIE

$16.00

Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas. Baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

IRISH TRAVELERS CORDON BLEU

$20.00

A double chicken breast layered with Swiss cheese and Black Forest ham, rolled tight, coated with bread crumbs then baked golden brown. Served with Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce and your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

COOLGRANGE CHICKEN BREAST

$17.00

Two plump chicken breasts grilled, blackened, or fried served with your choice of orange marmalade, Irish whiskey mushroom sauce, or stone fruit salsa and your choice of two sides.

KYLEMORE ABBEY

$24.00

Pan-fried chicken breast topped with cold-water lobster, jumbo shrimp, and fresh crabmeat in Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

Kilkenny's Seafood Entrees

COOLROEBEG COD

$16.00

Two 6 oz. Icelandic Cod filets, blackened, grilled, or baked. Served with your choice of two sides.

EFFIN FISHERMAN'S PIE

$20.00

A pot of fresh shrimp, cod, and scallops married with leeks and mushrooms inside a flakey, golden puff pastry. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

KILKENNY BAKE

$23.00

A mix of cold-water lobster, jumbo shrimp, and fresh crabmeat in a white wine cream broth, topped with mashed potatoes and fresh-grated Parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

SILVERSPRING SALMON CAKES

$17.00

Two crispy cakes made with Atlantic salmon, potatoes, bread crumbs, and fresh-diced vegetables. Served with a creamy dill sauce and your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Kilkenny's Sides

BOXTY

$3.00

A traditional potato pancake.

BROWN BREAD OYSTER STUFFING

$3.00

Sautéed bacon, fresh oysters, celery and onion baked with Irish brown bread. Topped with parmesan cheese

CHAMP

$3.00

Mashed potatoes with butter, cream and green onions.

COLCANNON

$3.00

Our homemade champ, with braised cabbage.

COLESLAW

$3.00

Red and green cabbage with carrots in a sweet and sour cream dressing.

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

Fresh green beans steamed and lightly seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper.

IRISH CHIPS

$3.00

Thick potato wedges fried crisp and golden.

POTAOES O'GRATIN

$3.00

A creamy blend of sliced potatoes and Irish cheddar baked to perfection.

RICE PILAF

$3.00

A nutty mixture of white and wild rice.

SAURKRAUT

$3.00

Pickled Cabbage.

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$3.00

Button mushrooms sautéed whole in fresh garlic, shallots and dry white wine.

SAUTEED VEGETABLES

$3.00

Broccoli, Cauliflower, & Carrot Medley

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.00

Delicious! Enough Said!

Nola's Sides

RED BEANS AND RICE

$3.00

Savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage. Allergy: Dairy

MAQUE CHOUX

$3.00

A medley of sweet corn, peppers, onions and Tasso ham. Allergy: Dairy

SAUTEED GREEN BEANS

$3.00

Fresh green beans sauteed in garlic and our house-made Cajun seasoning.

DIRTY RICE

$3.00

A Louisiana staple. Rice cooked with pork, chicken and the holy trinity. Allergy: Dairy

CHEESE GRITS

$3.00

Creamy cheese grits with sweet corn. Allergy: Dairy

SMASHED RED POTATOES

$3.00

Our home-made smashed red potatoes seasoned with plenty of our Cajun seasoning. Creamy & Delicious! Allergy: Dairy

MAC AND CHEESE

$3.00

Elbow noodles in our extra creamy cheese sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$3.00

Thick-sliced green tomatoes breaded and fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

CAJUN FRIES

$3.00

Seasoned & Fried Golden! Allergy: Gluten

FRIED CORN ON THE COB

$3.00

Half-Cob breaded & deep-fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

FRIED OKRA

$3.00

Fresh okra hand-breaded and deep-fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

A smaller version of our Haunted House Salad! Allergy: Gluten

HUSH PUPPIES

$3.00

Corn Bread & Jalapeno. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

FRIED GREEN BEANS & BELL PEPPERS

$3.00

Fresh green beans and red bell peppers breaded & deep-fried. Allergy: Gluten, Dairy

SUATEED VEGGIES

$3.00

Julienned squash & zucchini, lightly seasoned.

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$3.00

Button mushrooms sautéed whole in fresh garlic and a burgundy wine. Allergy: Dairy

Kilkenny's Sauces

O'FREDO SAUCE

$3.00

A Classic Alfredo Sauce. Allergy: Dairy

IRISH CHEDDAR SAUCE

$3.00

A creamy beer cheese sauce made with Guinness and Irish Cheddar. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

SPICY CURRY SAUCE

$3.00

Bell peppers, celery, and tomatoes are mixed into a sour cream and spicy yellow curry sauce. Allergy: Dairy

TABASCO DILL SAUCE

$2.00

A cream sauce with butter, garlic, and parmesan. Finished with fresh dill and a splash of Tabasco. Allergy: Dairy

Nola's Premium Sauces

MARCHAND DE VIN

$3.00

A red wine sauce with mushrooms and Tasso ham. Allergy: Dairy

VOODOO STYLE

$8.00

A blackened mornay sauce with jumbo lump crab and shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

PONTCHARTRAIN

$6.00

A slightly spicy white wine sauce with shrimp and crab. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

MORNAY

$3.00

A Cajun-style cream sauce with grated Gruyére cheese. Allergy: Dairy

MARDI GRAS STYLE

$6.00

A rich seafood sauce thickened with dark roux topped with crawfish or shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

BEURRE BLANC

$3.00

A white wine buttery cream sauce with garlic and shallots. Allergy: Dairy

CREOLE SAUCE

$3.00

A chunky tomato-based vegetable sauce.

Kilkenny's Desserts

BROWN BREAD PUDDING

$6.00

Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BAILEY'S IRISH CREAM CHEESECAKE

$7.00

Luxurious layers of Irish cream cheesecake and rich chocolate ganache

IRISH CREME BRULEE

$6.00

Creamy vanilla custard Crème Brulee with caramelized sugar crust

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.00

One scoop of Vanilla ice cream.

IRISH BALLOONS

$5.00

Fried pastry balls busted with powdered sugar and served with a sweet Irish whiskey-butter sauce

COBBLER O'THE DAY

$5.00

Seasonal fruit filling with a spiced crumb topping

STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING

$6.00

Ice cream on top of pound cake, pan-fried in sticky, buttery caramel toffee and topped with nuts.

RICH'S STUFFED BAKED APPLE

$5.00

A tart Granny Smith apple, cored and stuffed with toasted almonds, whiskey-soaked raisins, and Rich’s brown sugar.

BANANAS O'FOSTER

$6.00

Vanilla ice cream between pound cake topped with flambeed banana halves and buttery, sugared rum sauce.

Nola's Desserts

NOLA’S BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

This is the ultimate New Orleans comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BOURBON AMARENA CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Our New York-style cheesecake. Topped with Amarena cherries and a housemade bourbon cherry sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg

BEIGNETS

$7.00

A traditional New Orleans-style fritter, fried and coated with powdered sugar. Served with warm spiced rum sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

LA FLUER DE CHOCOLAT

$12.00

A rich and decadent four layer chocolate mousse cake. Allergy: Dairy

SCOOP OF VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.00

One scoop of vanilla ice cream Allergy: Dairy

LAISSEZ LES BON CREME BRULEE

$7.00

A rich, but delicate, blend of custard cream and passionfruit puree, contrasted by a hardened layer of caramelized sugar. Allergy: Dairy & Egg

Kilkenny's Lunch

KING'S RIVER FISH & CHIPS

$10.00

One piece of Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce. Allergy: Gluten

IRISH TRAVELERS CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$12.00

One chicken breast layered with Swiss cheese and Black Forest ham, rolled tight, coated with bread crumbs then baked golden brown. Served with Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

COOLGRANGE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$11.00

One chicken breast grilled and served on rice pilaf with choice of Orange marmalade, Irish whiskey mushroom or Stone fruit salsa. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of 1 side.

FETTUCINE O'FREDO

$11.00

A lunch portion of Fettuccine pasta with our homemade creamy O’Fredo sauce. Topped with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

SPINACH TORTELLINI

$10.00

A lunch portion of Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

BUTTER SLIP BURGER

$8.00

Kilkenny’s signature burger but smaller. A quarter-pound of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Allergy: Gluten

KILKENNY'S WRAP

$10.00

Choose from our house, spinach, Caesar or curried chicken salad. Your choice of grilled or blackened chicken, salmon or shrimp and your choice of dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.

SOUP/SALAD COMBO

$9.00

Choose from: Potato Soup, Clam chowder, Irish Stew or Lobster Chowder paired with one of our fresh salads!

SOUP/SANDWICH COMBO

$9.00

Choose half of a : Reuben, RLT, Curried Chicken salad, Turkey and Swiss, or Ham and Pimento. Paired with one of our delicious soups!

SALAD/SANDWICH COMBO

$9.00

Choose half of a: Reuben, RLT, Curried Chicken salad, Turkey and Swiss or Ham and Pimento paired with one of our fresh salads!

Nola's Lunch

TRINITY COBB SALAD

$18.00

A lunch portion of our house greens topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab, chilled shrimp, black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion, and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg

HAUNTED HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

A lunch portion of crisp greens with red onion, black olives, cucumber, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and our house-made cajun croutons. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

KING REX CAESAR

$5.00

A lunch portion of a traditional Caesar served with our own house-made dressing and Cajun croutons. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

MUFFULETTA SALAD

$9.00

A lunch portion of mixed greens topped with generous portions of smoked ham, salami, black olives, Spanish queen olives, Swiss cheese, red bell pepper, red onion and provolone cheese. Allergy: Dairy

SIR DUKE’S PO BOY

$8.00

A half of a toasted and trenched baguette with your choice of our Cajun-fried: alligator, oysters, shrimp, crawfish, catfish, or grilled Andouille sausage. Served with house-made remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and a pickle spear. Order it Vegetarian with Fried Green Tomatoes! Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

FRENCH QUARTER-POUNDER

$9.00

1/4 ground beef patty. Served with one side of your choice. Allergy: Egg, Gluten

HOO DOO ETOUFFEE

$10.00

The standard in Cajun cuisine. A lunch portion of our delicious etouffee. Your choice of shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Served with white rice. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

JU JU JAMBALAYA

$10.00

As New Orleans as it gets. A lunch portion of our Creole-style “red jambalaya” with chicken, Andouille sausage, and tasso ham in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce. Topped with white rice. Allergy: Dairy

YA MAMA’S GUMBO

$11.00

A lunch portion of our classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, tasso ham, and white rice, topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

SATCHMO’S RED BEANS AND RICELY

$10.00

A lunch portion of savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage and tasso ham. Topped with your choice of shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy

FAT CITY CREOLE

$11.00

A lunch portion of the traditional chunky tomato and vegetable dish made creamy with your choice of shrimp, crawfish, or chicken. Topped with white rice. Allergy: Dairy

GRI GRI SHRIMP WITH CHEESE GRITS

$11.00

A mound of creamy cheese grits in a spicy Creole butter sauce topped with jumbo shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

VOODOO CHICKEN

$15.00

One Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with your choice of two sides Allergy: Shellfish,Dairy, Egg, Gluten

SKIFFER CRAB CAKES

$22.00

Two of our famous pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides Allergy: Shellfish,Dairy, Egg, Gluten

ST. CLAUDE KABOBS

$16.00

1 skewer of generous chunks of Andouille, filet steak tips, and jumbo shrimp skewered and grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomato. Served atop a bed of dirty rice with Marchand De Vin and your choice of one side. Order grilled or blackened. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy

BOURBON STREET BABY BACKS

$16.00

A half rack of Cajun rubbed ribs cooked until they fall off the bone, served with our spicy New Orleans BBQ sauce.

MARDI GRAS PASTA

$12.00

A lunch portion of a spicy mix of the holy trinity, shrimp, and crawfish with rotini noodles in a creamy parmesan sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

CREOLE PASTA

$11.00

A lunch portion of rotini noodles tossed in our creamy, chunky tomato and vegetable Creole sauce topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$11.00

A lunch portion of the classic creamy garlic and parmesan dish is topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$12.00

A lunch portion of lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich, spicy cheese sauce, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

Kid's Menu

KID'S FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$7.00

Creamy housemade Alfredo sauce and pasta. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

KID'S MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

House made and it's Creamy and Cheesy!! Served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

KID'S HAMBURGER

$7.00

1/4 lb burger served with one side. Allergy: Gluten

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Grilled American Cheese on white bread. Served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

KID'S GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$6.00

Grilled Ham & American Cheese on white bread. Served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

Three chicken tenders are served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

KID'S FISH & CHIPS

$7.00

Beer-battered Icelandic Cod fried golden served with one side and tangy tartar sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

KID'S POPCORN SHRIMP

$7.00

Popcorn Shrimp fried golden and served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten

Merchandise Store

WATERSHED GRAY T-SHIRT

$25.00

WATERSHED LT BLUE T-SHIRT

$25.00

WATERSHED LOGO GRAVEL TEE

$18.00

WATERSHED LOGO SPORT GRAY T-SHIRT

$18.00

WATERSHED SPORT LONGSLEEVE IRON GRAY

$30.00

WATERSHED SPORT LONGSLEEVE TRUE NAVY

$30.00

WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP TRUE NAVY

$35.00

WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP IRON GRAY

$35.00

WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP BLACK

$35.00

WATERSHED LOGO FLEXFIT HAT LT GRAY

$25.00

WATERSHED LOGO FLEXFIT HAT DARK GRAY

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT GRAY/WHITE

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT GRAY STEEL

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT BLACK

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT GRAY/WHITE

$25.00

TRUCKER HAT GRAY STEEL

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Let us handle all your food needs!

Location

1313 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120

Directions

Gallery
Watershed Kitchen image
Watershed Kitchen image
Watershed Kitchen image

