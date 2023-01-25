Watershed Kitchen 1313 E 15th St
1313 E 15th St
Tulsa, OK 74120
Kilkenny's Appetizers
BALLYRAGGET BRIE IN PASTRY
Brie baked in a puff pastry served with crostini's, granny smith apple slices, grapes, and honey. Allergy: Dairy,Egg, Gluten, Tree Nut
CALLAN CHEDDAR DIP & CHIPS
Our house Irish chips with cheddar sauce on side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
TULLAMORE DEW CHEESE TORTE
Cream cheese and goat cheese layered with pesto and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with toasted almonds and served with brown bread crostini. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, Tree Nut
PRIESTSVALLEY PRETZELS
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
PICKETSTOWN FRIED PICKLES
Long slices of dill pickles, breaded with Panko crumbs & deep fried. Served with Remoulade sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
EARLSGARDEN SWEET POTATO FRIES
A basket of deep-fried Sweet Potato Fries served with your choice of dipping sauce.
KILKENNY'S IRISH NACHOS
Crisp fried potato chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, green onions, and black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
SHAMROCK SPUDS
Crispy fried baby potato skins topped with Irish cheddar and rashers. Served with sour cream. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
CHICKEN BOXTY QUESADILLA
A crisp golden potato pancake stuffed with tender chicken breast, mushrooms, bell peppers, green onions, and Irish cheddar, served with salsa and sour cream. Allergy: Dairy,Egg, Gluten
THOMASTOWN TENDERS
Five crispy battered chicken tenders, fried golden and served with Irish chips. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
DEEP-FRIED BABY BACK RIBS
Our famous baby back ribs are sliced, battered & deep-fried. Served with Oklahoma's Original Head Country BBQ sauce. Allergy: Dairy
PILLTOWN PORTOBELLO CAP
A grilled Portobello mushroom cap topped with brown bread oyster stuffing and Parmesan cheese. Served with English mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
FRESHFORD RUEBAN ROLLS
Tender corned beef and tangy sauerkraut rolled in pastry and baked golden. Served with English mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
MCQUIGG'S SCOTCH EGGS
Two hard-boiled eggs wrapped in breakfast sausage and bread crumbs, then fried to a golden brown. Topped with honey mustard dressing. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
RIVER BARROW SMOKED SALMON
Lightly smoked Nova Scotia Salmon, sliced thin and served with brown bread crostini, capers, diced red onion, herb cream cheese, and a fresh berry sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
RIVER NORE STEAMED SHRIMP
Twelve jumbo shrimp steamed in herbs, celery, and white wine. Served with lemons, brown bread, and Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten
ST. MULLINS MUSSELS FULL ORDER
A heaping crock of wine and herb-steamed mussels served with lemons and brown bread. Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten
ST. MULLINS MUSSELS 1/2 ORDER
A crock of wine and herb-steamed mussels served with lemons and brown bread. Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten
KELLS SHRIMP (12)
(12) Jumbo peel and eat shrimp served on a bed of ice with Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce and horseradish. Allergy: Shellfish
KELLS SHRIMP (6)
(6) Jumbo peel and eat shrimp served on a bed of ice with Kilkenny’s cocktail sauce and horseradish. Allergy: Shellfish
OYSTERS GRAIGUENAMANAGH (OYSTERS G)
Six gulf oysters cooked on the half shell and topped with a creamy sauce made with shrimp, mushroom, and Irish bacon. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
OYSTERS SHAMROCKAFELLER
Fresh spinach, Parmesan, Pernod, bread crumbs, and fresh oysters baked on the half shell. Served on a bed of rock salt. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
Nola's Appetizers
VENUS OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL (6)
Plump and juicy Gulf oysters, served with cocktail sauce and horseradish or mignonette. Allergy: Shellfish
VENUS OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL(12)
Plump and juicy Gulf oysters, served with cocktail sauce and horseradish or mignonette. Allergy: Shellfish
ELEGUA’S BLACK MAGIC DEVILED EGGS
6 deviled eggs topped three ways: two with blackened shrimp, two with blackened crawfish, and two with blackened blue crab lump. Allergy: Egg, Dairy, Shellfish
STREETCAR SHRIMP COCKTAIL
8 jumbo shrimp peeled and deveined, served with the world’s best cocktail sauce. Allergy: Shellfish
RUE DE BOULES BOUDIN
Choose between two plump pork and rice stuffed sausages served with rice and tobacco onions or four fried sausage and rice balls stuffed with cheese curds. Both are served with Creole mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
CANAL STREET CAJUN QUESO
A spicy, creamy blend of white queso, onions and peppers. With a generous portion of crawfish served with warm tortilla chips. Allergy: Dairy, Shellfish
SKIFFER CRAB CAKES
Two pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
CRAWFISH OR SHRIMP REMOULADE
Cajun seasoned and sautéed jumbo shrimp or crawfish tails with our own remoulade sauce, served on fried green tomatoes. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
NOLA’S FONDUE
A rich casserole with shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, oysters and jumbo lump crab in a creamy sauce topped with pepper jack cheese and baked golden. Served with our house-made crostinis for dipping. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
JACKED-UP OYSTERS
Six freshly- shucked oysters on the half shell topped with bacon, jalapeño, and pepper jack cheese then baked golden. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
COCODRIE FRIED ALLIGATOR
Tenderized Louisiana alligator tail meat, fried golden and served with Nola’s remoulade sauce and Cajun fries. Allergy: Gluten, Egg
BEAUCOUP FRIED PLATTER
Four of our favorite fried treats. Alligator, butterfly shrimp, crawfish, and catfish. Served with Cajun fries, cocktail sauce, remoulade, and tartar sauce.
GARDEN DISTRICT DIP
Creamy Cajun spinach and artichoke dip topped with parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of our house crostini or tortilla chips for dipping. Allergy: Dairy
MUFFULETTA BOMBS
Two large pastries stuffed with smoked ham, salami, black olives, Spanish olives, red bell peppers, and provolone cheese. Baked and served with Creole marinara. Allergy: Gluten & Dairy
Kilkenny's Soups/Salads
TRADITIONAL IRISH STEW
Generous chunks of seared beef cooked slowly with fresh herbs, carrots, onions, and potatoes in a rich, hearty broth. Allergy: Gluten
KILKENNY'S POTATO SOUP
The house favorite! A creamy blend of potatoes, leeks, onions, and carrots. Allergy: Dairy
CHARLESTON CLAM CHOWDER
A classic blend of potatoes, onions, bacon, and fresh water clams in creamy chowder. Allergy: Dairy
LOBSTER & SWEET CORN CHOWDER
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon, and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
SMALL HOUSE SALAD
Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion, and croutons. Allergy: Gluten
COOLEY CAESAR
Romaine lettuce tossed with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, croutons and house Caesar dressing. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
BLACKBOG CHICKEN COBB
Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken. Allergy: Egg, Dairy
ST. CANICE SPINACH SALAD
Fresh crisp spinach topped with red onion, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
ST. STEPHEN'S GREENS
Fresh greens topped with Roma tomatoes, red onion and croutons.
CASTLEFIELD CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD
Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons, and toasted almonds. Allergy: Egg, Tree Nut
Nola's Salads
TRINITY COBB SALAD
Our house greens are topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab, chilled shrimp, black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion, and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg
KING REX CAESAR
Traditional Caesar served with our own house-made dressing and Cajun croutons. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
HAUNTED HOUSE SALAD
Crisp greens with red onion, black olives, cucumber, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and croutons. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
MUFFULETTA SALAD
Mixed greens with generous portions of smoked ham, salami, black olives, Spanish queen olives, Swiss cheese, red bell pepper, red onion and provolone cheese. Allergy: Dairy
Kilkenny's Irish Favorites
KING'S RIVER FISH AND CHIPS
Two beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce. Allergy: Gluten
BLACK ABBEY BANGERS AND MASH
Four Irish sausages (bangers) served with a generous portion of champ, topped with caramelized onions and rich Guinness gravy. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
CLASSIC CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE
An Irish favorite! Enjoy our house-cooked corned beef slow roasted with potatoes, carrots and cabbage. Your choice of Horseradish and spicy mustard served on the side. Allergy: Gluten
JENKINSTOWN COTTAGE PIE
A casserole of tender beef tips, peas, and carrots slow cooked in a hearty beef sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and baked golden brown. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
DUBLIN CODDLE
An intensely satisfying meal of rustic-cut carrots, cabbage, and potatoes surrounded by Irish bacon (rashers) and Irish sausages (bangers). Allergy: Gluten
KILKENNY'S TRADITIONAL IRISH BREAKFAST
Served all day long. This plate includes two eggs cooked any style, two bangers (Irish sausages), rashers (Irish bacon), a grilled tomato, mushrooms, Irish baked beans, black pudding, and Irish soda bread. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
SEVENSISTERS STEAK AND GUINNESS PIE
Tender pieces of steak baked in a rich Guinness gravy with mushrooms, carrots, and potatoes cooked in an Irish cheddar pastry. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Nola's Specialties
VOODOO CHICKEN
Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
MAN GOT CHOPS
A 12 oz. porterhouse pork chop, blackened and topped with our apple chutney and tobacco onions. Served with choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten
OSCAR STYLE FILET
An 8 oz. center-cut filet topped with one of Nola’s famous Skiffer crab cakes. Finished with a Buerre Blanc sauce and served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BOURBON STREET BABY BACKS
A full rack of Cajun-rubbed ribs, cooked until they fall off the bone. Served with our spicy New Orleans BBQ sauce and choice of two sides.
THE BIG EASY
A 16 oz. blackened ribeye on a bed of dirty rice, topped with crawfish étoufée and choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
SKIFFER CRAB CAKES
Three of our pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Kilkenny's Pastas
FETTUCCINE O'FREDO
Fettuccine pasta with our homemade creamy O’Fredo sauce. Topped with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
DYER'S SPINACH TORTELLINI
Half-moon-shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
LORRHA LOBSTER PASTA
A steaming bowl of Tri-Color Rotini pasta in a delicious cream sauce with mushrooms and green onion, topped with a generous portion of cold-water lobster. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Nola's Pastas
CREOLE PASTA
Rotini noodles tossed in our vegetable Creole sauce, topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE
Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich and spicy cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
MARDI GRAS PASTA
A spicy mix of holy trinity, shrimp, and crawfish with rotini in a creamy Cajun parmesan sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
The classic creamy garlic and parmesan dish. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Kilkenny's Boxties
THE BREAKFAST
An omelet of rashers, bangers, and Irish cheddar inside a boxty topped with Hollandaise sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
THE CHATSWORTH
Tender, slow-cooked chicken breast sautéed with fresh garlic, shallots, mushrooms, green onion, and red peppers in white wine topped with white wine sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
THE CORNYEAL
Tender corned beef with roasted carrots, potatoes, and cabbage topped with English mustard cream sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
THE CRAIGUE
Crab, jumbo shrimp, and cold-water lobster sautéed in garlic and white wine, topped with creamy O’Fredo sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
THE KILMACOW
Seared beef slow-cooked with Portobello mushrooms and herbs, topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
THE MOONCOIN
Delicious, flaked salmon filet, tomato hearts, and creamed leeks, topped with a buttery lemon dill sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
THE VINESGROVE
The all-vegetable boxty! Sautéed carrots, red onion, zucchini, Portobello mushrooms, and red peppers with garlic and shallots in white wine, topped with Irish cheddar sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Nola's Cajun Classics
FAT CITY CREOLE
A traditional chunky tomato and vegetable dish, made creamy. Served with choice of shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Topped with white rice. Allergy: Dairy
HOO DOO ETOUFFEE
The standard in Cajun cuisine. Shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Topped with white rice. SPICY! Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
YA MAMA’S GUMBO
Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and white rice. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
YA MAMA’S CUP OF GUMBO
Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and white rice. Topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
JU JU JAMBALAYA
As New Orleans as it gets. A Creole-style “red jambalaya” with chicken, Andouille sausage, and Tasso ham in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce. Topped with white rice. Allergy: Dairy
SATCHMO’S RED BEANS AND RICELY
Savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage and Tasso ham. Topped with your choice of shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy
GRI GRI SHRIMP WITH CHEESE GRITS
A mound of creamy cheese grits with sweet corn in a spicy Creole butter sauce, topped with 8 jumbo shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
RO DAY RATATOUILLE
A Creole spin on a traditional French dish: zucchini, yellow squash, onion, and red bell peppers. Layer with our house-made Creole sauce and provolone cheese and served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy
Kilkenny's Grilled Entrees
TULLAMAINE TENDERLOIN
An 8 oz. center cut filet of beef, grilled to order. Topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten
BALLYBUNION KEBABS
Generous chunks of filet skewered and grilled with squash, tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served on rice pilaf with your choice of one side.
POWERSTOWN PORKCHOP
A 12oz. pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions, and cream. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy
ROCK OF CASHEL RIBEYE
Bone-In, hand-cut 16 oz. ribeye, perfectly marbled and grilled to order, topped with onion strings. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
HALF-RACK GUINNESS BABY BACK RIBS
Tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten
GUINNESS BABY BACK RIBS
Tender, fall-off-the-bone baby back ribs smothered in Guinness BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten
LONGFORD LAMB CHOPS
Three French-cut lamb chops, grilled to perfection and served with mint sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten
MEATLOAF DINNER
A serious slice of homemade meatloaf rested on creamy mashed potatoes topped with our Guinness gravy and crispy fried onion strings. Served with green beans. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
IRISH SIRLOIN
A 10 oz. sirloin grilled or blackened to order. Topped with Irish whiskey mushroom sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Gluten
Nola's Grillades
ST. CLAUDE KABOBS
Two skewers of generous chunks of Andouille, filet steak tips, grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Grilled or blackened and served atop a bed of dirty rice with Marchand De Vin sauce and your choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
SURF AND TURF
A classic culinary marriage. One 8 oz center cut filet. One 7 oz lobster tail. Served with Creole butter, cheese grits and choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
DECATUR STREET SALMON
House-cut Atlantic salmon cooked on a wood cedar plank and served with Beurre Blanc and your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy
ST. PETER'S STREET SNAPPER
A sweet, nutty, firm-textured fish filet. Blackened or Grilled and served on a bed of dirty rice with Beurre Blanc sauce and choice of one side. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
ROYAL STREET SHRIMP
Eight jumbo shrimp skewered and cooked grilled, blackened, or cajun-fried. Served with Beurre Blanc sauce and choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
CHARTRES STREET CATFISH
Two 6 oz freshwater Louisiana catfish filets. Cajun-fried and served on a bed of dirty rice with your choice of one side. For an authentic creole treat make it Voodoo Style! Allergy: Dairy
GA LEE CHICKEN
Two tender and juicy chicken breasts Cajun-fried, charred or filthy. Served with Beurre Blanc sauce and a choice of two sides.
Kilkenny's Sandwiches
BALLYBELLO SANDWICH
A grilled Portobello mushroom cap served burger-style on a toasted Kaiser roll with fresh-grated Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens and balsamic vinaigrette. Served with Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
GUINNESS BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
A grilled chicken breast topped with a Guinness BBQ sauce, Irish bacon, and Irish cheddar and served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
CELTIC CLUB
Turkey and ham, pimiento cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
FIN MACCOOL O'FISH SANDWICH
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden, served on a grilled Kaiser roll with homemade tartar sauce. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
HIGH STREET HAM AND PIMENTO SANDWICH
Smoked deli ham topped with Pimiento cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion served on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
THREE CASTLES CHICKEN SANDWICH
Choose from grilled, blackened, buffalo, or crispy fried chicken breast on a grilled Kaiser roll. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten
GLEN'S MEATLOAF SANDWICH
A serious slice of meatloaf, topped with Guinness BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onion strings, served on grilled wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
PADDY MELT
A half-pound of fresh ground beef served on marble rye with Swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
RYELANE'S REUBEN
Thick sliced, tender corned beef with tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese grilled on marble rye. Served with 1000 Island dressing or English mustard cream sauce on the side. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, gluten
THE RLT
Irish bacon (rashers), crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes on grilled marble rye with mayonnaise. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
STRONGBOW SALMON SANDWICH
A 4 oz. filet of salmon grilled or fried, served on a grilled Kaiser roll with homemade tartar sauce. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
TRALEE TURKEY SANDWICH
Oven-roasted turkey breast sliced thin topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
Nola's Sandwiches/Burgers
RED ALLEN CROQUE-MONSIEUR
A trenched baguette stuffed with smoked ham and gruyere cheese topped with mornay sauce, more cheese, and baked golden. Very rich. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
MUFFULETTA
Smoked ham and Genoa salami with provolone cheese and olive relish. Substitute Cajun Turkey if you prefer. Served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
KING OLIVER’S CHICKEN SANDWICH
Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts served on a brioche bun with Cajun aioli, shredded lettuce, and pickles. Includes your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
SIR DUKE’S PO BOY
Toasted and trenched baguette with choice of Cajun-fried: shrimp, crawfish, alligator, catfish, oyster, or grilled andouille sausage. Served with house-made remoulade sauce, tomatoes, red onions, and shredded lettuce. Try it vegetarian with fried green tomatoes. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten Allergy:
NOLA BURGER
A half-pound blackened ground beef patty topped with Andouille, salami, and provolone cheese. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Kilkenny's Burgers
BUTTER SLIP BURGER
Kilkenny’s signature burger. A half-pound of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten
KILKENNY'S BLACK & BLUE
A half-pound burger perfectly seasoned. Smothered with Cashel blue cheese and topped with crispy bacon. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
CABERNET BUFFALO BURGER
A majestic Oklahoma-raised Bison burger mixed with Cabernet Sauvignon and shallot reduction, grilled to medium. Topped with Irish cheddar cheese. Served with remoulade sauce. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
EL DIABLO BURGER
A half-pound burger topped with grilled Chorizo and Pepper Jack cheese and served with Kilkenny’s amazing Habanero sauce. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
THE FAT ADAM BURGER
A juicy half-pound burger grilled to order and nestled on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with cream cheese and goat cheese layered with pesto and sundried tomatoes. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BIG DADDY'S GUT GRINDER
We start with our half-pound burger patty seasoned and cooked to order, then add American and Swiss cheeses, rashers, bacon, mushrooms, and onion and top it with an over-hard egg. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BIG BOB MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
A seasoned half-pound burger topped with sautéed sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
THE SHANNON BURGER
Architecturally and biologically engineered by our loyal customers, John and Kim Shannon. This half-pound beauty is topped with cream cheese and grilled jalapeños. Served with spicy mustard. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
BLACK BEAN BURGER
A little spicy, all vegetarian, totally delicious. A perfect plant-based substitution to our Butter Slip Burger. Your choice of one side. Allergy: Gluten
CAJUN BAYOU BURGER
A half pound burger, topped with grilled sliced Andouille sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with Kilkenny's Remoulade sauce.
Kilkenny's Chicken Entrees
FRIAR CLYN CHICKEN POT PIE
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas. Baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
IRISH TRAVELERS CORDON BLEU
A double chicken breast layered with Swiss cheese and Black Forest ham, rolled tight, coated with bread crumbs then baked golden brown. Served with Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce and your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
COOLGRANGE CHICKEN BREAST
Two plump chicken breasts grilled, blackened, or fried served with your choice of orange marmalade, Irish whiskey mushroom sauce, or stone fruit salsa and your choice of two sides.
KYLEMORE ABBEY
Pan-fried chicken breast topped with cold-water lobster, jumbo shrimp, and fresh crabmeat in Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
Kilkenny's Seafood Entrees
COOLROEBEG COD
Two 6 oz. Icelandic Cod filets, blackened, grilled, or baked. Served with your choice of two sides.
EFFIN FISHERMAN'S PIE
A pot of fresh shrimp, cod, and scallops married with leeks and mushrooms inside a flakey, golden puff pastry. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
KILKENNY BAKE
A mix of cold-water lobster, jumbo shrimp, and fresh crabmeat in a white wine cream broth, topped with mashed potatoes and fresh-grated Parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of two sides. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
SILVERSPRING SALMON CAKES
Two crispy cakes made with Atlantic salmon, potatoes, bread crumbs, and fresh-diced vegetables. Served with a creamy dill sauce and your choice of two sides. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Kilkenny's Sides
BOXTY
A traditional potato pancake.
BROWN BREAD OYSTER STUFFING
Sautéed bacon, fresh oysters, celery and onion baked with Irish brown bread. Topped with parmesan cheese
CHAMP
Mashed potatoes with butter, cream and green onions.
COLCANNON
Our homemade champ, with braised cabbage.
COLESLAW
Red and green cabbage with carrots in a sweet and sour cream dressing.
GREEN BEANS
Fresh green beans steamed and lightly seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper.
IRISH CHIPS
Thick potato wedges fried crisp and golden.
POTAOES O'GRATIN
A creamy blend of sliced potatoes and Irish cheddar baked to perfection.
RICE PILAF
A nutty mixture of white and wild rice.
SAURKRAUT
Pickled Cabbage.
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
Button mushrooms sautéed whole in fresh garlic, shallots and dry white wine.
SAUTEED VEGETABLES
Broccoli, Cauliflower, & Carrot Medley
SWEET POTATO FRIES
Delicious! Enough Said!
Nola's Sides
RED BEANS AND RICE
Savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage. Allergy: Dairy
MAQUE CHOUX
A medley of sweet corn, peppers, onions and Tasso ham. Allergy: Dairy
SAUTEED GREEN BEANS
Fresh green beans sauteed in garlic and our house-made Cajun seasoning.
DIRTY RICE
A Louisiana staple. Rice cooked with pork, chicken and the holy trinity. Allergy: Dairy
CHEESE GRITS
Creamy cheese grits with sweet corn. Allergy: Dairy
SMASHED RED POTATOES
Our home-made smashed red potatoes seasoned with plenty of our Cajun seasoning. Creamy & Delicious! Allergy: Dairy
MAC AND CHEESE
Elbow noodles in our extra creamy cheese sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
Thick-sliced green tomatoes breaded and fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
CAJUN FRIES
Seasoned & Fried Golden! Allergy: Gluten
FRIED CORN ON THE COB
Half-Cob breaded & deep-fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
FRIED OKRA
Fresh okra hand-breaded and deep-fried. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
HOUSE SALAD
A smaller version of our Haunted House Salad! Allergy: Gluten
HUSH PUPPIES
Corn Bread & Jalapeno. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
FRIED GREEN BEANS & BELL PEPPERS
Fresh green beans and red bell peppers breaded & deep-fried. Allergy: Gluten, Dairy
SUATEED VEGGIES
Julienned squash & zucchini, lightly seasoned.
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
Button mushrooms sautéed whole in fresh garlic and a burgundy wine. Allergy: Dairy
Kilkenny's Sauces
O'FREDO SAUCE
A Classic Alfredo Sauce. Allergy: Dairy
IRISH CHEDDAR SAUCE
A creamy beer cheese sauce made with Guinness and Irish Cheddar. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
SPICY CURRY SAUCE
Bell peppers, celery, and tomatoes are mixed into a sour cream and spicy yellow curry sauce. Allergy: Dairy
TABASCO DILL SAUCE
A cream sauce with butter, garlic, and parmesan. Finished with fresh dill and a splash of Tabasco. Allergy: Dairy
Nola's Premium Sauces
MARCHAND DE VIN
A red wine sauce with mushrooms and Tasso ham. Allergy: Dairy
VOODOO STYLE
A blackened mornay sauce with jumbo lump crab and shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
PONTCHARTRAIN
A slightly spicy white wine sauce with shrimp and crab. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
MORNAY
A Cajun-style cream sauce with grated Gruyére cheese. Allergy: Dairy
MARDI GRAS STYLE
A rich seafood sauce thickened with dark roux topped with crawfish or shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
BEURRE BLANC
A white wine buttery cream sauce with garlic and shallots. Allergy: Dairy
CREOLE SAUCE
A chunky tomato-based vegetable sauce.
Kilkenny's Desserts
BROWN BREAD PUDDING
Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BAILEY'S IRISH CREAM CHEESECAKE
Luxurious layers of Irish cream cheesecake and rich chocolate ganache
IRISH CREME BRULEE
Creamy vanilla custard Crème Brulee with caramelized sugar crust
VANILLA ICE CREAM
One scoop of Vanilla ice cream.
IRISH BALLOONS
Fried pastry balls busted with powdered sugar and served with a sweet Irish whiskey-butter sauce
COBBLER O'THE DAY
Seasonal fruit filling with a spiced crumb topping
STICKY TOFFEE PUDDING
Ice cream on top of pound cake, pan-fried in sticky, buttery caramel toffee and topped with nuts.
RICH'S STUFFED BAKED APPLE
A tart Granny Smith apple, cored and stuffed with toasted almonds, whiskey-soaked raisins, and Rich’s brown sugar.
BANANAS O'FOSTER
Vanilla ice cream between pound cake topped with flambeed banana halves and buttery, sugared rum sauce.
Nola's Desserts
NOLA’S BREAD PUDDING
This is the ultimate New Orleans comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BOURBON AMARENA CHEESECAKE
Our New York-style cheesecake. Topped with Amarena cherries and a housemade bourbon cherry sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg
BEIGNETS
A traditional New Orleans-style fritter, fried and coated with powdered sugar. Served with warm spiced rum sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
LA FLUER DE CHOCOLAT
A rich and decadent four layer chocolate mousse cake. Allergy: Dairy
SCOOP OF VANILLA ICE CREAM
One scoop of vanilla ice cream Allergy: Dairy
LAISSEZ LES BON CREME BRULEE
A rich, but delicate, blend of custard cream and passionfruit puree, contrasted by a hardened layer of caramelized sugar. Allergy: Dairy & Egg
Kilkenny's Lunch
KING'S RIVER FISH & CHIPS
One piece of Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce. Allergy: Gluten
IRISH TRAVELERS CHICKEN CORDON BLEU
One chicken breast layered with Swiss cheese and Black Forest ham, rolled tight, coated with bread crumbs then baked golden brown. Served with Kilkenny’s O’Fredo sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
COOLGRANGE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
One chicken breast grilled and served on rice pilaf with choice of Orange marmalade, Irish whiskey mushroom or Stone fruit salsa. Served with sauteed vegetables and choice of 1 side.
FETTUCINE O'FREDO
A lunch portion of Fettuccine pasta with our homemade creamy O’Fredo sauce. Topped with your choice of chicken or shrimp. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
SPINACH TORTELLINI
A lunch portion of Half moon shaped spinach pasta filled with a creamy blend of cheeses, “Ravioli style” tossed in O’fredo sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
BUTTER SLIP BURGER
Kilkenny’s signature burger but smaller. A quarter-pound of fresh-ground beef cooked to order and served on a grilled Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato and onion. Allergy: Gluten
KILKENNY'S WRAP
Choose from our house, spinach, Caesar or curried chicken salad. Your choice of grilled or blackened chicken, salmon or shrimp and your choice of dressing. Wrapped in a flour tortilla.
SOUP/SALAD COMBO
Choose from: Potato Soup, Clam chowder, Irish Stew or Lobster Chowder paired with one of our fresh salads!
SOUP/SANDWICH COMBO
Choose half of a : Reuben, RLT, Curried Chicken salad, Turkey and Swiss, or Ham and Pimento. Paired with one of our delicious soups!
SALAD/SANDWICH COMBO
Choose half of a: Reuben, RLT, Curried Chicken salad, Turkey and Swiss or Ham and Pimento paired with one of our fresh salads!
Nola's Lunch
TRINITY COBB SALAD
A lunch portion of our house greens topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab, chilled shrimp, black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion, and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg
HAUNTED HOUSE SALAD
A lunch portion of crisp greens with red onion, black olives, cucumber, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and our house-made cajun croutons. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
KING REX CAESAR
A lunch portion of a traditional Caesar served with our own house-made dressing and Cajun croutons. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
MUFFULETTA SALAD
A lunch portion of mixed greens topped with generous portions of smoked ham, salami, black olives, Spanish queen olives, Swiss cheese, red bell pepper, red onion and provolone cheese. Allergy: Dairy
SIR DUKE’S PO BOY
A half of a toasted and trenched baguette with your choice of our Cajun-fried: alligator, oysters, shrimp, crawfish, catfish, or grilled Andouille sausage. Served with house-made remoulade sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and a pickle spear. Order it Vegetarian with Fried Green Tomatoes! Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
FRENCH QUARTER-POUNDER
1/4 ground beef patty. Served with one side of your choice. Allergy: Egg, Gluten
HOO DOO ETOUFFEE
The standard in Cajun cuisine. A lunch portion of our delicious etouffee. Your choice of shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Served with white rice. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
JU JU JAMBALAYA
As New Orleans as it gets. A lunch portion of our Creole-style “red jambalaya” with chicken, Andouille sausage, and tasso ham in a spicy tomato and vegetable sauce. Topped with white rice. Allergy: Dairy
YA MAMA’S GUMBO
A lunch portion of our classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, tasso ham, and white rice, topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
SATCHMO’S RED BEANS AND RICELY
A lunch portion of savory and spicy red beans with white rice, prepared with Andouille sausage and tasso ham. Topped with your choice of shrimp, chicken, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy
FAT CITY CREOLE
A lunch portion of the traditional chunky tomato and vegetable dish made creamy with your choice of shrimp, crawfish, or chicken. Topped with white rice. Allergy: Dairy
GRI GRI SHRIMP WITH CHEESE GRITS
A mound of creamy cheese grits in a spicy Creole butter sauce topped with jumbo shrimp. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
VOODOO CHICKEN
One Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with your choice of two sides Allergy: Shellfish,Dairy, Egg, Gluten
SKIFFER CRAB CAKES
Two of our famous pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides Allergy: Shellfish,Dairy, Egg, Gluten
ST. CLAUDE KABOBS
1 skewer of generous chunks of Andouille, filet steak tips, and jumbo shrimp skewered and grilled with bell peppers, onions, and tomato. Served atop a bed of dirty rice with Marchand De Vin and your choice of one side. Order grilled or blackened. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
BOURBON STREET BABY BACKS
A half rack of Cajun rubbed ribs cooked until they fall off the bone, served with our spicy New Orleans BBQ sauce.
MARDI GRAS PASTA
A lunch portion of a spicy mix of the holy trinity, shrimp, and crawfish with rotini noodles in a creamy parmesan sauce. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
CREOLE PASTA
A lunch portion of rotini noodles tossed in our creamy, chunky tomato and vegetable Creole sauce topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
A lunch portion of the classic creamy garlic and parmesan dish is topped with your choice of chicken, shrimp, or crawfish. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE
A lunch portion of lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich, spicy cheese sauce, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan. Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
Kid's Menu
KID'S FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Creamy housemade Alfredo sauce and pasta. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
KID'S MAC & CHEESE
House made and it's Creamy and Cheesy!! Served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
KID'S HAMBURGER
1/4 lb burger served with one side. Allergy: Gluten
KID'S GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled American Cheese on white bread. Served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
KID'S GRILLED HAM & CHEESE
Grilled Ham & American Cheese on white bread. Served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
KID'S CHICKEN TENDERS
Three chicken tenders are served with your choice of one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
KID'S FISH & CHIPS
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod fried golden served with one side and tangy tartar sauce. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
KID'S POPCORN SHRIMP
Popcorn Shrimp fried golden and served with one side. Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Merchandise Store
WATERSHED GRAY T-SHIRT
WATERSHED LT BLUE T-SHIRT
WATERSHED LOGO GRAVEL TEE
WATERSHED LOGO SPORT GRAY T-SHIRT
WATERSHED SPORT LONGSLEEVE IRON GRAY
WATERSHED SPORT LONGSLEEVE TRUE NAVY
WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP TRUE NAVY
WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP IRON GRAY
WATERSHED SPORT QUARTER-ZIP BLACK
WATERSHED LOGO FLEXFIT HAT LT GRAY
WATERSHED LOGO FLEXFIT HAT DARK GRAY
TRUCKER HAT GRAY/WHITE
TRUCKER HAT GRAY STEEL
TRUCKER HAT BLACK
TRUCKER HAT GRAY/WHITE
TRUCKER HAT GRAY STEEL
1313 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120