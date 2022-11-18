Cherry Street Kitchen imageView gallery

Cherry Street Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

111 W Fifth St

Tulsa, OK 74103

Order Again

Popular Items

Wilbur Wrap
Turkey Chipotle Melt
Caprese Melt

Breakfast and Brunch

Farmhouse Breakfast

$15.00

Booh-Yah Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

CSK Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Freds Fried Chicken N French Toast

$16.00

Chicken In A Biscuit

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Santa Fe Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Grit Breakfast

$14.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

French Toast

$12.00

1/2 French Toast

$6.50

Avocado Toast

$12.00

50 Shades Of Gravy

$12.00

Oats

$11.00

Keto Breakfast

$12.00

Breakfast Parfait

$10.00

BB Breakfast

Ala Carte

Sausage Roll Brat

$6.00

Sausage Roll Jalapeno

$6.00

Wilbur Wrap

$5.00

Side Egg

$1.50

Toast w/ Fig Jam & Goat Cheese

$3.25

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Fig Jam And Goat Cheese

$1.25

English Muffin

$3.00

Add Bacon (2 Pieces)

$2.50

Add Sausage (One Patty)

$2.50

Add Pork Shoulder ( 2 Slices)

$2.50

Add Impossible Sausage (1 Patty)

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Pork Shoulder Bacon

$5.00

Side Impossible Sausage (2 Patties)

$6.00

2 patties

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Cup of Fruit

$3.50

Bowl of Fruit

$7.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Baby Gravy

$3.00

Daddy Gravy

$5.00

Goat Cheese Spread

$0.75

Goat Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

STREET Burrito

$9.50

Cold Sandwiches

TAB

$14.00

Boston Ave Club

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$11.50

Vegan Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Chavo Wrap

$14.00

Half & Half

$15.00

Panini

Caprese Melt

$13.00

CSK Beef Melt

$14.00

Half & Half

$15.00

Humboldt

$14.00

Italian Chicken

$14.50

The Reuben

$14.00

The Mega Bombastic

$12.00

Turkey Chipotle Melt

$15.00

Your Favorite Jam

$15.00

Burgers

Booh Yah Burger

$12.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Cherry Bomb Burger

$14.00

Soups & Salads

CSK House Salad

$10.00

The Mediterranean Cobb

$14.00

Santa Fe Salad

$14.50

The Burger Salad

$15.00
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Our soup of the day is always fresh and house made. You can call in at 918-884-3408 to find out what great creation we have today or check out our facebook page!

Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Chicken Salad AS SALAD

$14.50

Tuna Salad AS SALAD

$14.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

PB & Honey On Wheat

$6.00

Kids Grilled Turkey & Cheese On Wheat

$7.50

Specials

Chicken & Dumplings

$12.00Out of stock

Keto Lunch

$11.50

Loaded Mac n Cheese

$13.50

Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Favorites

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Fred's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

$2.50

Lemon Crinkle Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Cherry Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Bakers Dozen

$30.00

6 Unbaked Cookies

$12.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Tea Flavored

$2.50

Tea Hot

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice 12oz

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mocktail

$3.00

Mocktail

$3.00

Tea Gallon

$10.00

Gallon Coffee

$20.00

Add Avocado - 1.50

Add Chicken

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have Curb Side Pick-Up . We serve a variety lunch and pastry items. In addition to sausage rolls, sandwiches, salads, and specialty items. Ask about our ready to go meals.   We cater for all size events and deliver.  

Website

Location

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa, OK 74103

Directions

Gallery
Cherry Street Kitchen image
Cherry Street Kitchen image

