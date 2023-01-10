Restaurant info

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar will offer a fusion of Creole and contemporary American flavors in a full fine dining ambiance. The 1800-square-foot bar & bistro will feature a scratch-made entirely gluten-free menu. Prepare your palette for starters such as charbroiled oysters; main course dishes such as chicken pasta made with roux creamy mix tortellini; finally, the dessert menu will feature items like deep-fried cinnamon rolls. There is something for everyone, including a kid’s menu plus vegetarian options. Expect a delicious array of craft cocktails as well. We look forward to you coming to experience more of what Avondale has to offer, and to introduce your taste buds to a memorable food experience!

