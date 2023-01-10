Restaurant header imageView gallery

CheSa's Bistro & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3235 W Addison St Suite C

Chicago, IL 60618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Waygu Beef Sliders
Sausage & Cheddar Hush Puppies
Beet Salad

Starters

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Balls

$18.00

Crab cake mixed with diced bell peppers and onions and deep fried to perfection.

Shrimp Po Boy Street Tacos

$12.00+

Large Garlic shrimp seasoned to perfection on corn tortillas with kimchi mayo, diced lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro

Sausage & Cheddar Hush Puppies

$16.00+

Fried golden brown hush puppies filled with pork andouille, pork sausage, cheddar, and parmesan cheese.

Waygu Beef Sliders

$12.00+

Buttery waygu beef sliders on garlic butter gluten-free bun with house aioli, arugula, and house cheese.

Cheddar Jalapeno Cornbread

$10.00

3 Cornbread muffins w/ Crawfish & honey butter

Salad

Beet Salad

$9.00

Beet Salad with candied walnuts, mixed greens and goat cheese and house dressing.

House Salad

$7.00

Kale, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded carrots, and house dressing.

Mains

Short Rib & Red Grits

$35.00

Lighlty cooked homemade juniper purple grits with pepperjack cheese and a hearty cream sauce, topped off with a slow roasted boneless short rib.

Cajun Grilled Lamb Chops

$38.00

Four Cajun grilled lamb chops topped with sliced heirloom cherry tomatoes and pearlized onions. Served with smothered red potatoes and leeks.

Shrimp Tortellini Pasta

$27.00

Tortellini Gluten Free pasta made with a cheesy roux creamy sauce.

Truffle Portabella Sliders

$27.00

Three sauteed portabella mushroom sliders on gluten free buns with vegan cheese, topped with onions, tomato, and house aioli. Served with garlic fries.

CheSa's Gumbo

$21.00

Traditional gumbo with chicken, andoullie pork sausage and shrimp.

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Five Cheese Cajun Mac

Seafood

Octopus

$36.00

Sauteed octopus with refried beans and fermented red onions and citrus.

Catfish & Jambalaya

$27.00+

Mustard fried catfish fillets over jambalaya.

Red Snapper

$43.00

Garlic red snapper fillet sauteed with diced green and red bell peppers and onions over red beans and garlic rice.

Blackened Lemon Pepper Catfish

$23.00+

with garlic mash and sauteed kale

Sides

Cajun Corn

$7.00

Flavorful Corn with diced bell peppers and andouille sausage.

Dirty Rice w/ Beef

$12.00

Garlic Mash

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon Fat

$9.00

Fries

$7.00

Dessert

CheSa's Mousse

$9.00

Chocolate mousse with raspberries and mint leaf.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Chocolate cake with Decadent chocolate center

Kid's Food

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$12.00

Tortellini Pasta

$12.00Out of stock

Vegetarian

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar will offer a fusion of Creole and contemporary American flavors in a full fine dining ambiance. The 1800-square-foot bar & bistro will feature a scratch-made entirely gluten-free menu. Prepare your palette for starters such as charbroiled oysters; main course dishes such as chicken pasta made with roux creamy mix tortellini; finally, the dessert menu will feature items like deep-fried cinnamon rolls. There is something for everyone, including a kid’s menu plus vegetarian options. Expect a delicious array of craft cocktails as well. We look forward to you coming to experience more of what Avondale has to offer, and to introduce your taste buds to a memorable food experience!

Website

Location

3235 W Addison St Suite C, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mis Moles Restaurant - 3661 N Elston Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3661 N Elston Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0009_Chicago IL_Spaulding
orange star4.0 • 64
3517 N Spaulding Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Heineken Pub97 - 3626 N Talman Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3626 N Talman Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
JT's Genuine Sandwich Shop
orange star4.7 • 563
3970 N Elston Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Revolution Brewing - Kedzie Brewery & Taproom
orange star4.5 • 275
3340 N KEDZIE AVE CHICAGO, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Arun's Thai Restaurant - Flagship
orange star4.6 • 45
4156 N Kedzie Avenue Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston