CheSa's Bistro & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
CheSa’s Bistro & Bar will offer a fusion of Creole and contemporary American flavors in a full fine dining ambiance. The 1800-square-foot bar & bistro will feature a scratch-made entirely gluten-free menu. Prepare your palette for starters such as charbroiled oysters; main course dishes such as chicken pasta made with roux creamy mix tortellini; finally, the dessert menu will feature items like deep-fried cinnamon rolls. There is something for everyone, including a kid’s menu plus vegetarian options. Expect a delicious array of craft cocktails as well. We look forward to you coming to experience more of what Avondale has to offer, and to introduce your taste buds to a memorable food experience!
3235 W Addison St Suite C, Chicago, IL 60618