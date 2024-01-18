Pasta with Ragu

$13.99

Savor the timeless comfort of Organic Ancient Grain Pasta with Ragu, a rustic and wholesome culinary experience. Crafted with a blend of nutrient-rich ancient grains, the pasta offers a hearty and satisfying foundation. The star of the dish is the slow-simmered ragu—a savory medley of ground meat, tomatoes, and aromatic herbs—all organically sourced for an authentic and robust flavor. Each forkful is a celebration of tradition and nutrition, as the nutty notes of ancient grains complement the richness of the ragu, creating a symphony of textures and tastes. Elevate your dining experience with this organic delight that embodies the essence of a comforting and flavorful meal.