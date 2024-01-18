- Home
Che Sara 6585 Simons Rd
No reviews yet
6585 Simons Rd
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
WEEK 1 Menu
Pasta
- Pasta Bolognese$13.99
- Pasta with Wild Fennel Pesto$10.99
Indulge in a culinary journey with Organic Ancient Grain Pasta draped in the vibrant allure of Wild Fennel Pesto. The pasta, a wholesome blend of ancient grains, offers a toothsome bite, while the pesto, a symphony of organic wild fennel, basil, and premium olive oil, creates a burst of fresh, aromatic flavors. This exquisite pairing transcends ordinary pasta dishes, bringing a unique, herbaceous twist to your plate. Elevate your dining experience with the harmonious fusion of ancient grains and the bright, fragrant notes of wild fennel pesto in every delightful forkful.
- Pasta ala Salmon$13.99
Indulge in a culinary symphony with Organic Ancient Grain Pasta ala Salmone, where wholesome meets decadence. This pasta masterpiece features a medley of ancient grains, offering a hearty and nutty foundation. Crowned with a luxurious sauce of smoked salmon, cream, each twirl of pasta captivates the palate with a harmonious blend of textures and flavors. The succulent salmon imparts a rich, smoky essence, complemented by the creamy decadence of the sauce. Elevate your dining experience with this organic delight that seamlessly marries the goodness of ancient grains with the exquisite taste of premium salmon.
- Spaghetti ala Vongole$14.99
Embark on a culinary journey with Organic Ancient Grain Spaghetti ala Vongole, a celebration of organic goodness and coastal flavors. The ancient grain spaghetti, with its hearty texture, sets the stage for a symphony of tastes. Tossed in a savory Vongole sauce, brimming with succulent clams, garlic, white wine, and a hint of red pepper flakes, each forkful is a harmonious blend of land and sea. This organic creation brings together the nutty richness of ancient grains with the briny allure of fresh clams, creating a pasta dish that transcends tradition and tantalizes the taste buds. Immerse yourself in a culinary experience that embraces both health and indulgence.
- Pasta with Mediteranean Chicken$13.99
Fresh chicken breast, marinated in olive oil and Mediterranean herbs, sauteed in our organic cherry tomato sauce and served with our organic ancient grain penne pasta.
- Pasta with Ragu$13.99
Savor the timeless comfort of Organic Ancient Grain Pasta with Ragu, a rustic and wholesome culinary experience. Crafted with a blend of nutrient-rich ancient grains, the pasta offers a hearty and satisfying foundation. The star of the dish is the slow-simmered ragu—a savory medley of ground meat, tomatoes, and aromatic herbs—all organically sourced for an authentic and robust flavor. Each forkful is a celebration of tradition and nutrition, as the nutty notes of ancient grains complement the richness of the ragu, creating a symphony of textures and tastes. Elevate your dining experience with this organic delight that embodies the essence of a comforting and flavorful meal.
- Spaghetti and Meat Balls$13.99
Organic Spaghetti with juicy meatballs in a sweet and tasty cherry tomato sauce.
Panini's
- Organic Panini Vegano$10.99
Experience a burst of plant-based delight with our Organic Vegano Panini. Crafted with wholesome ingredients, this delectable sandwich features vibrant organic vegetables, plant-based proteins, and a medley of flavorful vegan spreads pressed between slices of organic bread. A satisfying and cruelty-free indulgence that proves goodness can be both delicious and compassionate.
- Organic Panini Italiano$12.99
Experience the essence of Italy with our Organic Panini Italiano—a culinary journey of artisanal bread, organic cured meats, fresh mozzarella, and vibrant pesto. A symphony of Mediterranean flavors in every grilled bite.
- Panini Caprese$12.99
Experience a burst of freshness with our Organic Caprese Panini—a delightful medley of vine-ripened tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fresh basil, hugged by artisanal bread. A harmonious and organic take on the classic Italian favorite, bringing the essence of summer to every bite.
- Organic Meatball Panini$14.99
The Meatball Panini is a mouthwatering symphony of flavors and textures. Tender, homemade meatballs, seasoned to perfection, are nestled between layers of melted cheese and slathered with rich marinara sauce. This delectable combination is then pressed between two slices of artisanal bread, creating a warm and crispy exterior that gives way to a gooey, savory interior. The Meatball Panini is a handheld indulgence, marrying the comfort of Italian meatballs with the satisfying crunch of a perfectly grilled sandwich, making each bite a savory delight.
Soups
- Neapolitan Lentil soup$9.00
Indulge in the wholesome goodness of Organic Neapolitan Lentil Soup, where nature's finest ingredients come together in a delightful symphony. Certified organic lentils, simmered with a fragrant blend of tomatoes, garlic, and aromatic herbs, create a nourishing and flavorful broth. This soup is a celebration of purity and taste, free from artificial additives. With each spoonful, savor the rich, earthy notes of organic lentils complemented by the freshness of garden vegetables, making it a heartwarming and satisfying bowl of comfort that nourishes both body and soul.
- Organic Tomato Soup$9.00
Indulge in the pure essence of nature with our Organic Tomato Soup. Crafted from vine-ripened, organically grown tomatoes, this velvety soup is a celebration of simplicity and flavor. Bursting with the robust sweetness of sun-kissed tomatoes, it is delicately seasoned with organic herbs to create a harmonious balance. Each spoonful offers a comforting warmth, reminding you of the sun-drenched fields where these tomatoes flourished. Immerse yourself in the rich, organic goodness of this tomato soup, a delightful homage to the bountiful flavors of nature.
- Organic Italian Seafood Soup$12.99
Dive into the exquisite flavors of Organic Italian Seafood Soup, a culinary journey that captures the essence of the Mediterranean. Crafted with the finest organic ingredients, this soup boasts a rich broth infused with the essence of tomatoes, garlic, and aromatic herbs. Brimming with a delectable assortment of fresh, sustainably sourced seafood, each spoonful unveils a symphony of flavors, from succulent shrimp to tender calamari and flaky fish. A true celebration of oceanic delights, this organic creation invites you to savor the taste of Italy's coastal treasures in every comforting and flavorful bowl.
- Side Neapolitan lentil soup$3.99
Crushed tomatoes, garlic, and a vegetable medley combine with Sicilia Organic lentils and fragrant herbs for an unforgettably delicious and hearty soup that the whole family will love.
Risottos
- Organic Risotto Porcini$12.99
Elevate your culinary experience with Organic Risotto Porcini, a symphony of flavors that brings the earthy richness of wild porcini mushrooms to the forefront. Crafted with care using organic Arborio rice, this Italian classic boasts a creamy texture and a decadent depth of taste. Infused with a medley of aromatic herbs, onions, and the distinctive umami of organic porcini mushrooms, each spoonful is a journey through the heart of Italian gastronomy. Delight in the organic goodness and sophisticated simplicity of this risotto, a dish that transforms every meal into a savory and satisfying indulgence.
- Organic Tomato-Basil Risotto$12.99
Savor the essence of Italian simplicity with Organic Tomato-Basil Risotto—a harmonious blend of organic Arborio rice, sun-kissed tomatoes, and fragrant basil. Each bite is a celebration of vibrant flavors, offering a quick and delicious journey to the heart of Mediterranean cuisine.