Chess Park Lounge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Everyday is a Friday at Chess Park Lounge
Location
231 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Seaweed Sushi Bar - Glendale - 318 North Brand Blvd Glendale CA 91203
No Reviews
318 North Brand Boulevard Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant
Sì Roma - 340 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA 91203
No Reviews
340 North Central Avenue Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Glendale
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurant
Octopus Japanese Restaurant - GLENDALE
4.1 • 3,649
112 N. Artsakh Ave. Glendale, CA 91206
View restaurant