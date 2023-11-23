Chester Brunnenmeyer's Bar and Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We pride ourselves on being more than just a restaurant; we're a lively and vibrant culinary hub that pulsates with energy and excitement. Nestled in the heart of beautiful Downtown Blue Ridge, we invite you to experience the perfect blend of delicious cuisine, a thriving social atmosphere, and an extensive bar, all set against the backdrop of captivating sports action on our numerous high-definition TVs.
Location
733 East Main Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Gallery
