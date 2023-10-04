Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Half and Half Tea

$2.89

Milk

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.99

Redbull

$5.00

Soda

$2.89

Soda Gallon

$15.00

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Tea Gallon

$10.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Water

Iced Coffee

$6.00

LUNCH

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Blackened Chicken Tender Baseket

$9.99

Blackened Tilapia

$12.99

Catfish Basket

$11.99

Chic-A-Dee

$10.99

Chicken and Zucchini Salad

$10.99

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

Fried Chicken and Shrimp Lunch

$11.99

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.99

Honey Island Chicken

$10.99

Lunch Beef 49er

$13.99

Lunch Chicken 49er

$12.99

Lunch Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Lunch Loaded Potato

$10.99

Lunch New York Strip

$15.99

Lunch Old Fashion

$9.99

Lunch Pork Chop

$10.99

Lunch Seafood Potato

$13.99

Lunch Shrimp Pasta

$13.99

Mojo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Red Beans

$10.99

Seafood Sampler

$12.99

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

FOOD

Appetizers.

Ahi Tuna Crisp

$14.99

APP-Gambino rolls

$6.00

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$10.99Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Cheese Toast

$3.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.99

Crabby Cheese Bread

$14.99

Fried Crab Claws

$27.99

Fried Crabcake App.

$12.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Fried Zucchini

$9.99

Sauteed Crab Claws

$28.99

Spinach Dip

$9.99

Swamp Fries

$12.99

Boudin Egg Roll Sp.

$10.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.99

Fried Apple Pie

$6.99

Fried Pecan Pie

$6.99

Hot Fudge Brownie

$6.99

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$6.99

Fried Seafood

Catfish

$19.99

Crab Claws

$29.99

Shrimp, Crabcake, and Catfish

$29.99

Oysters

$21.99

Oysters and Catfish

$22.99

Seafood Platter

$35.99

Shrimp

$19.99

Shrimp & Catfish

$19.99

Shrimp & Oysters

$21.99

Shrimp, Catfish, and Crab Claws

$29.99

Shrimp, Oysters & Catfish

$29.99

Gumbo and Salads

Add Salad

$3.99

Add Caesar

$3.99

Berry Pecan Salad

$13.99

Bowl of Gumbo

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Fried Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.99

House Salad

$4.99

Large Caesar setup

$7.99

Penthouse Salad

$7.99

Small berry pecan

$6.99

Chicken and zucchini Salad

$12.99

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Mac n’ Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Catfish

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$6.99

Loaded Potatoes

Original Loaded Potato

$11.99

Seafood Potato

$14.99

Chicken Fajita Potato

$13.99

Pasta

Back Bay Pasta

$18.99

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

$15.99

Creole Crawfish Crab Cake Pasta

$17.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.99

Sauteed Shrimp Pasta

$14.99

Prime Burgers

Big Easy Cheesy

$11.99

Hattiesburger

$15.99

Old Fashion

$10.99

Smoked Hickory

$12.99

Ribs Chicken & More

1/2 Baby Back Ribs

$17.99

Baby Back Ribs Full Rack

$25.99

Beef 49er

$15.99

Chicken 49er

$13.99

Chicken Tender Platter

$11.99

Crawfish Stuffed PorkChop

$19.99

Fried Pork Chops

$11.99

Fried Shrimp & Baby Back Ribs

$24.99

Hamburger Steak & Gravy

$14.99

Sandwiches

Filet Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.99

Honey Island Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Lagniappe Po-Boy

$14.99

Mojo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Swamp Po-Boy

$15.99

Oyster Po-Boy

$16.99

Lil Chik-a-Dee

$11.99

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Catfish Poboy

$12.99

Porkchop sandwich

$11.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Cajun Rice

$3.50

Brussel Sprouts

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Fruit

$3.50

Green Beens

$3.50

Shrimp Grits

$3.50

Hush Puppies

$3.50

Kraft Mac N' Cheese

$3.99

Lima Beans

$3.50

Mashed potatoes

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes and gravy

$3.50

Okra

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.99

Stuffed Baked Potato

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Loaded Mashed Potato

$3.50

Specialty Seafood

Fried Fish Tacos

$14.99

NOLA Bowl

$19.99

Stuffed Blackened Red Fish

$24.99

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Blackened Salmon

$19.99

Korean BBQ Chicken Taco

$12.99

Stuffed Snapper Sp.

$21.99Out of stock

Steaks

Hawaiian Steak

$30.99

Ribeye 12oz

$29.99

Ribeye 18oz

$39.99

Seafood Stuffed Ribeye 12oz

$36.99

Seafood Stuffed Ribeye 18oz

$46.99

Sirloin

$23.99

The Lighter Side

Blackened Ahi Tuna

$15.99

Blackened Red Fish

$17.99

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp and Chicken

$16.99

Grilled Catfish Platter

$16.99

Grilled Chicken tenders

$11.99

Grilled Redfish

$17.99

BREAKFAST

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$12.99

Beignets 12

$8.00

Beignets 4

$3.00

Big Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$15.99

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast

$12.99

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast

$12.99

Breakfast Kid’s Plate

$7.99

Breakfast Tacos

$12.99

Broccoli and Cheddar Omelette

$12.99

Build A Breakfast

Chicken and Waffle

$11.99

Chicken Fajita Omelette

$12.99

Chocolate Chip Pancake Breakfast

$12.99

Chorizo Sausage Pancake Breakfast

$12.99

Fried Chicken Pancake Breakfast

$12.99

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Pancake Breakfast

$11.99

Shrimp Fajita Omelette

$12.99

Steak and Eggs

$29.99

Sunday Pork Chop

$12.99

The Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.99

Turkey Sausage Pancake Breakfast

$12.99

Fried Pork Chop Pancake Breakfast

$12.99

Pecan Pancake Breakfast

$12.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.50

2 Biscuits

$3.50

2 pieces of Buttered Toast

$3.50

Chorizo

$3.50

Ham

$3.50

Hash Brown

$3.50

Sausage

$3.50

Sausage Gravy

$3.50

Two Eggs

$3.00

Waffle

$4.00

Fruit

$3.50

Shrimp grits

$3.50

Side of tomato gravy

$4.00

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$6.00

regular grits

$3.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Biscuit and Tomato Gravy

$7.00

2 pieces Wheat Toast

$3.50

Two Pancakes

USM Shirts

Shirts

USM Shirts

$10.00