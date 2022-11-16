Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chesterland Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

8190 Mayfield Rd

Chesterland, OH 44026

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Water

Decaf Coffee

$2.65

Coffee

$2.65

Coco-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mountain Drew

$3.00

7up

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juices

$3.50

Tonic

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Redbull Sugarfree

$3.75

Redbull

$3.75

Bottled Rootbeer

$3.25

Soda

$2.50

Redbull Tropical

$3.75

Drink Features

Tail Gator Tini

$8.00

Salted Pretzel Tini

$8.50

Touchdown!

$6.00

Rummy Mummy

$6.00

Count's Cocktail

$5.50

Doctober Pepper

$6.00

Sweet Temptations

$7.50

Jamo Combo

$10.00

Jamo Combo Orange

$10.00

Jamo Ginger Can

$5.75

Summer Hummer

$5.00

Pineapple Mojito

$5.00Out of stock

Basil Berry Lemonade

$5.00

Summer Sun Tini

$9.00

Toes In The Sand

$5.00

Shareables

Pub Pretzels

$8.50

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Fried Zucchini

$7.50

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.50

Tavern Wings

$13.00

Boneless Wings

$11.50

Tavern Nachos

$10.00

Tavern Tots

$8.50

Cajun Shrimp

$10.50

P.E.I. Mussels

$12.50

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Basket Onion Petals

$6.50

Buffalo Flatbread

$11.00

Margherita Flatbread

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Wing Nite Wings

$8.00

Wing Nite Boneless

$7.50

Burgers

Crazy Ex Girlfriend

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Pub Burger

$13.50

The Monster

$14.50

Tavern Burger

$12.50

Big Daddy Mac

$12.50

The 322

$13.50

Rise & Shine Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

French Dip

$13.50

Crispy Ranch Chicken

$12.50

Gyro

$13.00

Chester’s Clubhouse Grill

$12.50

Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Grouper Wrap

$15.50

Smokin’ Hot Chic’

$13.50

Carolina Melt

$13.00

Salmon BLT

$15.50

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Short Rib Melt

$13.50

Big Boy Grille Cheese

$11.50

Veggie Melt

$11.50

BLT

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Main Event Entree

White Wine Lemon Chicken

$14.00

Meatloaf Stack

$14.00

Tuscan Chicken

$14.50

Loaded Potato Chicken

$14.50

Tavern Fish Dinner

$17.00

Honey Garlic Salmon

$19.50

Chicken Paprikash

$13.00

Beef Stroganoff

$15.00

Nanas Mac And Cheese

$11.00

Bruschetta Pasta

Louisiana Shrimp Linguini

$15.50

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Veggie Cavatappi

$13.00

Prime Sirloin

$20.00

Big Horn Steak

$23.00

Soup & Salad

Chester Caesar Salad

$14.00

Tavern Salad

$14.00

Carolina Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$7.00

Petite Caesar

$5.50

House Salad

$5.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Add Petite Caesar

$3.00

Add House Salad

$3.00

W/ Bowl Onion

$3.50

Bowl French Onion

$5.50

$ W Cup Day Soup

$2.00Out of stock

Cup of Day Soup

$4.25Out of stock

Bowl Day Soup

$6.00Out of stock

With Applesauce

$1.00

Upgrade Bowl Day

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl Chowder

$7.00Out of stock

Cup Chowder

$5.50Out of stock

Desserts & Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Fish

$7.00

Black Tie Cake

$7.50

Cheesecake

$6.50

Dessert Special

$7.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.50

Bowl Ice Cream

$3.25

Side of Ice Cream

$2.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.75

Birthday Ice Cream

Sides

French Fries

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$2.50

Baked Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Basket Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.50

Applesauce

$1.50

Side Onion Petals

$3.50

Rice

$1.75

Grilled Mushroom

$1.50

Grilled Onions

$2.00

$ ADD Bacon

$2.25

$ ADD Onion Straws

$1.75

Vegetable

$2.50

$Side Cole Slaw

$1.75

$ side White Wine Sauce

$1.50

$ side Marinara

$0.75

$ ADD Burger Patty

$4.50

$ ADD Pulled Pork

$4.00

Specials

App Special

$9.50

Pasta Special

$14.00Out of stock

Land Special

$15.00

Catch Special

$19.50

Hand Held

$13.50

Salad Special

$14.00Out of stock

Fish Fry

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp Fry

$13.00Out of stock

Pierogies

$10.00Out of stock

Cup Chowder

$5.50Out of stock

Bowl Chowder

$7.00Out of stock

Cup Day Soup

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl Day Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Cup Bisque

$4.00

Bowl Bisque

$5.75

Blue Bayou Salad

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.00

Bar Happy Hour Apps

Bar HH Boneless Wings

$7.00

Bar HH Buffalo Shrimp

$7.00

Bar HH Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Bar HH Fried Cheese Curds

$7.00

Bar HH Fried Zucchini

$7.00

Bar HH PEI Mussels

$7.00

Bar HH Pub Pretzels

$7.00

Bar HH Tavern Tots

$7.00

Bar HH Margarita Flatbread

$7.00

Bar HH Buffalo Flatbread

$7.00

Burger Night

BN Burger

$7.50

St. Patty

Corned Beef Swiss

$11.00

Rueben

$13.00Out of stock

Cabbage Noodles

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

8190 Mayfield Rd, Chesterland, OH 44026

Directions

Gallery
Chesterland Tavern image
Chesterland Tavern image

