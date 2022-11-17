Chester's Cajun Grill
301 Cleveland Dr
Cheektowaga, NY 14215
Takeout Apps
TO Blackened Shrimp Appetizer over Cajun Rice
GF? Served w/ Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade & Lemon.
TO Blackened Shrimp Appetizer over Corn Maque Choux
GF? Served w/ Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade & Lemon.
TO Blackened Crab Cakes
Two of our Maryland Style Crabcakes smothered in Cajun Seasoning and blackened on a smokin' hot skillet! Served with Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade & Lemon.
TO Half Clams Casino
1/2 Dozen Casino - Chopped Clams, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, Bread & Cracker Crumbs, Romano Cheese, Butter & Seasonings.
TO Full Clams Casino
Dozen Casino - Chopped Clams, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, Bread & Cracker Crumbs, Romano Cheese, Butter & Seasonings.
TO Fried Pickle Chips
GF? Served with Red Pepper Remoulade & Horsey Sauce Dippin' Sauces.
TO Chester's Quesadilla
Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.
TO Quesadilla with Smoked Chicken
Pulled Smoked Chicken, Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.
TO Veggie Quesadilla
Sauteed Broccoli, Onions & Peppers along with Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.
TO Single Wings
GF? 10 Wings served with Celery, Carrots & Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing.
TO Double WIngs
GF? 20 Wings served with Celery, Carrots & Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing.
TO Triple Wings
GF? 30 Wings served with Celery, Carrots & Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Baskets
Chicken Fingers
5 Fried Chicken Fritters served with your choice of Sauce on the side along with Bleu Cheese Dressing, Celery & Carrots. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried Shrimp shaken in your favorite Buffalo Sauce served with Bleu Cheese, Celery & Carrots. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!
Cajun Popcorn
GF? - Crawfish Tail Meat marinated in Buttermilk then dredged in our Cajun Cornmeal breader and deep fried. Served with Lemon & Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!
Catfish Fingers
GF? - Cajun Cornmeal breaded Catfish tenders deep fried and served with Tartar Sauce & Lemon. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!
Fried Shrimp
Panko breaded Fried Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!
Voodoo Chicken Bites
GF? - Buttermilk marinated Chicken Medallions dredged in our Spicy Cajun Cornmeal breader deep fried and served with our Cajun Remoulade. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!
Panko Breaded Fried Oysters
8 Panko Breaded Fried Oysters served with Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade & Lemon. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!
Mo' Baskets
Debris Fries
Crispy Fries, Pot Roast Debris, Brown Gravy, Jalapenos, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses baked to gooey goodness!
French Fry Basket
GF? - Plain ole French Fried Potatoes.
Gravy Smothered Fries
French Fried Potatoes smothered in Brown Gravy.
Loaded Fries Basket
GF? - French Fried Potatoes smothered with Cheddar & Jack cheeses, Crumbled Bacon, Sour Cream & diced Green Onions.
Loaded TOTS Basket
GF? - French Fried Potatoes smothered with Cheddar & Jack cheeses, Crumbled Bacon, Sour Cream & diced Green Onions.
Fried Onion Straws
GF? - Buttermilk soaked Onion Straws dredged in our Cajun Cornmeal breader deep fried to crispy golden brown and served with our Horsey Dippin' Sauce!
Poutine
Borrowed from our Neighbors to the North - French Fried Potatoes smothered in melty Cheese Curds & Brown Gravy!!
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Sweet Potatoes sprinkled with our Sweet & Spicy salt served with a side of Honey for dippin'!
Loaded Chili TOTS
A Basket of Crispy Potato TOTS topped with Chester’s Chili con carne, sliced Jalapenos, melted Cheddar & Jack Cheeses and finished with Sour Cream & Green Onions.
Kettle
Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder CUP
Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes, Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of substance with a Cajun Kick!!
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo CUP
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Onions, Peppers, & Celery thickened with a Dark Roux and seasoned with Filé Gumbo Powder and served over Cajun Rice.
Seafood Jambalaya CUP
Crawfish Tail Meat, Shrimp, Crabmeat blend and Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Broth served over Cajun Rice.
Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice CUP
GF? / Dark Red Kidney Beans & Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers served over Cajun Rice.
Chili CUP
GF? - Ground Beef & Smoked Brisket simmered with Onions, Peppers, Celery, Green Chiles, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and Kidney Beans!! Available by the Cup, Crock or Bowl - topped with shredded Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Green Onions!
Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder CROCK
Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes, Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of substance with a Cajun Kick!!
Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo CROCK
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Onions, Peppers, & Celery thickened with a Dark Roux and seasoned with Filé Gumbo Powder and served over Cajun Rice.
Seafood Jambalaya CROCK
Crawfish Tail Meat, Shrimp, Crabmeat blend and Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Broth served over Cajun Rice.
Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice CROCK
GF? / Dark Red Kidney Beans & Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers served over Cajun Rice.
Chili CROCK
GF? - Ground Beef & Smoked Brisket simmered with Onions, Peppers, Celery, Green Chiles, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and Kidney Beans!! Available by the Cup, Crock or Bowl - topped with shredded Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Green Onions!
Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder BOWL
Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes, Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of substance with a Cajun Kick!!
Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo BOWL
Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Onions, Peppers, & Celery thickened with a Dark Roux and seasoned with Filé Gumbo Powder and served over Cajun Rice.
Seafood Jambalaya BOWL
Crawfish Tail Meat, Shrimp, Crabmeat blend and Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Broth served over Cajun Rice.
Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice BOWL
GF? / Dark Red Kidney Beans & Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers served over Cajun Rice.
Chili BOWL
GF? - Ground Beef & Smoked Brisket simmered with Onions, Peppers, Celery, Green Chiles, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and Kidney Beans!! Available by the Cup, Crock or Bowl - topped with shredded Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Green Onions!
Salads & Combos
"BIG EASY" Combo
For all you undecidin’ types, you get a healthy tastin’ of Chicken & Andouille Gumbo, Seafood Jambalaya & Nawlins’ Red Beans & Rice
Soup & Salad Combo
A CROCK from the KETTLE above partnered with a Chester’s House Salad
Black ‘n Bleu Tenderloin Tip Salad
GF? / Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Crumbly Bleu Cheese, fried Onion Straws & Blackened Cajun Tenderloin Tips sprinkled with fresh Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Shredded Parmesan Cheese.
Creamy Caesar Salad
GF? / Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon Bits & sliced Onions.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
Fresh Greens with Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Crumbly Bleu Cheese & Chicken Finger slices topped with your favorite Buffalo Wing Sauce.
House Dinner Salad
GF? / Half size version of the Chester's Garden Salad -Crisp Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Onions, Bacon bits and Cheddar & Jack Cheeses.
Southwest Chicken Fajita Salad
GF? / Salad Greens, sautéed Onions & Peppers, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Diced Tomatoes, Hot Sauce and Tortilla Strips.
Chester's Garden Salad
GF? / Crisp Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Onions, Bacon bits and Cheddar & Jack Cheeses.
Ragin' Cajun Po' Boys
Blackened Catfish Po’ Boy
Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Blackened Chicken Po’ Boy
Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Blackened Shrimp Po’ Boy
Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Fried Catfish Po’ Boy
Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Fried Crawfish Po’ Boy
Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy
Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Fried Oyster Po' Boy
Fried Panko Breaded Oysters served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Creole Mayonnaise and Cajun Remoulade drizzle. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
The Carolina (Pulled Pork)
Pulled Pork, Carolina BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Creole Mayonnaise served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
The Debris (Pot Roast)
History has it that this is the one that started it all way back in 1929. Pot Roast chunks (debris), Brown Gravy, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
The French Quarter (Prime Rib)
Black’nd Prime Rib, Fried Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomato & Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
The Philly (Chopped Ribeye)
Shaved Ribeye, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Jalapenos, Provolone Cheese & Mayonnaise served on our 10" Frenchy Bread Roll. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
The Voodoo (Spicy Chicken)
Spicy fried Chicken Breast medallions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Spicy Cajun Remoulade served on our 10" Frenchy Bread Roll. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Hand Helds
Beef on Weck
Slow Roasted Prime Rib sliced thin and dipped in Au Jus served on a Hard Roll or Kummelweck Roll with Horseradish or Horsey Sauce on the side along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Black'nd Prime Rib Sandwich
Black’nd Prime Rib served on your choice of Hard Roll or Kummelweck with Horseradish or Horsey Sauce on the side along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Black’nd Crabcake Sandwich
Our jumbo Maryland Style Crabcake seasoned with Cajun Spices and blackened on a hot iron skillet! Served atop Cole Slaw on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll with Creole Mayonnaise, Tomato & Onion along with a Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions served on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE. Choose Plain Grilled or one of our excellent sauces!!
Savory Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted Savory Pulled Pork with your choice of our Smokey BBQ Sauce or our spicy Carolina BBQ Sauce piled on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll topped with Creole Mayonnaise and served with a Dill Pickle Spear, Cole Slaw garnish and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Smoked Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Smoked Chicken smothered in Chester's Bourbon Sauce piled on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll topped with Creole Mayonnaise and served with a Dill Pickle Spear, Cole Slaw garnish and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Burgers
Chester’s Black’nd Cajun Burger
Our Special Ground Sirloin & Brisket 10 oz. Patty dusted with Chester's Black’nd Spice and seared on a Cast Iron Skillet. Add your toppings and condiments from the choices below. Served on a toasted Costanzo's Hard Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion along with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE!!
Chester’s Burger
Our Special Blend Ground Sirloin & Brisket 10 oz Patty hand pressed daily and charbroiled to order. Add your toppings and condiments from the choices below. Served on a toasted Costanzo's Hard Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion along with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE!!
Double ‘BEHEMOTH’ Burger
2 - 10 oz. Ground Steak patties- YUP - 20 oz. of charbroiled Burger Bliss. Add your toppings and condiments from the choices below. Served on a toasted Costanzo's Hard Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion along with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE!!
Wrap It Up
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast strips, Bacon, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Smokey BBQ Sauce wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses and Mayonnaise wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
Chicken Fingers, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Buffalo Wing Sauce, & Bleu Cheese dressing wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast strips, Romaine, shredded Parmesan Cheese, Onion, Bacon Bits and Creamy Caesar Dressing wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Hot Veggie Wrap
Steamed Broccoli, sautéed Mushrooms, sautéed Onions & Peppers, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes and Salsa wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
The Pit Wrap
Smoked Pulled Chicken, Savory Pulled Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion and Chester’s Smokey BBQ Sauce wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
This, That & Other
'Chorken' Dinner Platter
GF? - Smoked Pulled Chicken mixed with Savory Pulled Pork and Smokey BBQ Sauce served with Cole slaw, 1 SERIOUS SIDE and Garlic Toast.
1/2 Rack St. Louis Style BBQ Rib Platter
GF? / St. Louis Style Pork Ribs basted in Smokey BBQ Sauce served with Cole Slaw and 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Full Rack St. Louis Style BBQ Rib Platter
GF? / St. Louis Style Pork Ribs basted in Smokey BBQ Sauce served with Cole Slaw and 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
GF? / Charbroiled Boneless Chicken Breast served over Seasoned Rice with your choice of 2 Serious Sides. Choose your sauce: Drunken Bourbon Sauce, Plain Grilled, Buffalo Style, BBQ Style or Cajun Seasoned
Mac ‘n Cheesy Bakes
Elbow Macaroni smothered in our 4 cheese sauce and topped with 3 cheeses then baked to golden bubbly perfection.
Pigpen Platter
Chester’s Four Cheese Baked Mac’ n Cheesy topped with Nawlins’ Red Beans & Sausage and BBQ Pulled Pork baked with a cheesy top.
Ribeye Steak Platter
GF? / 12oz. hand cut choice Ribeye Steak served with 2 SERIOUS SIDES. Fat equals flavor and this steak is marbled with flavor!! Try it Blackened for that extra Cajun Kick! +$1
Seafood Enchilada Platter
Two Seafood Enchiladas smothered in Lobster Cream Sauce with Cheddar & Monterrey Jack Cheeses. Served with Seasoned Rice & Refried Beans.
Blk'nd Skillet
Black’nd Catfish Dinner
GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Black’nd Chicken Dinner
GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Black’nd Salmon Dinner
GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Black’nd Shrimp Dinner
GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Black’nd Tenderloin Tips
GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Bayou's Best
Bayou Seafood Pasta
GF? / Shrimp & Crawfish Tails in a mild Creamy Cajun Garlic Sauce tossed with Gemelli Pasta topped with Shredded Parmesan, Tomatoes & Green Onions.
Cajun Shrimp & Rice
GF? / Baby Shrimp, Onions & Peppers simmered in a Mild Cajun Cream Sauce with Cajun Rice.
Chicken Creole
GF? / Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Creole Sauce served over Cajun Rice.
Crawfish Ettouffée
Crawfish Tails, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes and Green Onions in a spicy Tomato Creole Sauce thickened with dark roux served over Cajun Rice.
Fat Jack’s Louisiana Pasta
GF? / Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Tomatoes in a Spicy Garlic Cream Sauce tossed with Gemelli Pasta and topped with Shredded Parmesan Cheese.
Nawlins' Chicken & Rice
GF? / Chicken, Onions & Mushrooms in a Spicy Cajun Cream Sauce tossed with Cajun Rice. P.S. - We mean Spicy!!
NOLA Jambalaya
GF? / Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers & Celery in a Spicy Tomato Creole Sauce along with Cajun Rice or Pasta.
Shrimp Creole
GF? / Shrimp, Tomatoes, Onions & Peppers in a SpicyTomato Creole Sauce served over Cajun Rice.
Young'ns
Kid's 2 pc. Chicken Fingers
2 Chicken Fingers served with Celery & Carrots along with your choice of 1 Kid's Side.
Kid's Baked Macaroni & Cheese
A Kid's sized portion of our 4 Cheese Mac 'n Cheesy Bake served with your choice of 1 Kid's Side.
Kid's Cheeseburger
100% Ground Beef Patty topped with American Cheese on a bun served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 Kid's Side.
Sweet Tooth
Fried Ice Cream Sundae
French Vanilla Ice Cream coated with Cinnamon Sugar and Corn Flake Crumbs quickly deep fried and topped with Whipped Cream, Cherry and your choice of Chocolate or Honey topping!!!
JUMBO Cookie
Our Fresh Baked in house JUMBO COOKIES - Choose from TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHUNK or REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUP Cookies!!
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Creamy Vanilla Cannoli Cream piped inside a crisp Chocolate covered Pastry Shell and garnished with Milk Chocolate Chips.
Single Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
Warm Fudge Brownies topped with French Vanilla Ice Cream smothered in Hot Fudge with Whipped Cream & Cherries.
Double Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae
Warm Fudge Brownies topped with French Vanilla Ice Cream smothered in Hot Fudge with Whipped Cream & Cherries.
Hot Fudge Sundae
French Vanilla Ice Cream smothered in Hot Fudge with Whipped Cream & Cherries.
Ala Mode
Plain ol' French Vanilla scoop with topping.
Serious & Lagniappe Sides
$Side of Broccoli
$Side of Cajun Rice
$Side of Coleslaw
$Side of Corn Maque Choux
$Side of French Fries
$Side of Loaded Fries
Cheddar Jack Cheeses, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream, Green Onions
$Side of Hush Puppies
$Side of Kickin' Greens
$Side of Macaroni Salad
$Side of Mac n' Cheese
$Side of Onion Straws
$Side of Refried Beans
w/ Cheddar Jack Cheese
$Side of Sauteed Mushrooms
$Side of Smashed Spuds & Gravy
$Side of Loaded Smashed Spuds
Cheddar Jack Cheeses, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream, Green onions
$Side of Sweet Potato Fries
$Side of Loaded TOTS
Cheddar Jack Cheeses, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream, Green Onions
$$ Bread Upcharge
$Side of Bleu Cheese, Celery + Carrots
$Side of Gravy
$Side of Crumbly Bleu
$Side of Sea Sauce
$Side of BBQ Sauce
$Side Carolina BBQ Sauce
$Side of Bleu Cheese
$Side of Cajun Remoulade
$Side of Cocktail Sauce
$Side of Creole Mayo
$Side of Dressing
$Side of Horseradish
$Side of Horsey Sauce
$Side of Mayonnaise
$Side of Olive Salad
$Side of Pickle Spear
$Side of Red Pepper Remoulade
$Side of Salsa
$Side of Sour Cream
$Side of Tartar Sauce
$Side of Wing Sauce
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
The Hottest Little Joint in Town!!
301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga, NY 14215