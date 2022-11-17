Chester's Cajun Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Voodoo Chicken Bites
Catfish Fingers
Blackened Chicken Po’ Boy

Takeout Apps

TO Blackened Shrimp Appetizer over Cajun Rice

TO Blackened Shrimp Appetizer over Cajun Rice

$11.00

GF? Served w/ Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade & Lemon.

TO Blackened Shrimp Appetizer over Corn Maque Choux

TO Blackened Shrimp Appetizer over Corn Maque Choux

$11.50

GF? Served w/ Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade & Lemon.

TO Blackened Crab Cakes

TO Blackened Crab Cakes

$13.00

Two of our Maryland Style Crabcakes smothered in Cajun Seasoning and blackened on a smokin' hot skillet! Served with Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade & Lemon.

TO Half Clams Casino

TO Half Clams Casino

$8.00

1/2 Dozen Casino - Chopped Clams, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, Bread & Cracker Crumbs, Romano Cheese, Butter & Seasonings.

TO Full Clams Casino

TO Full Clams Casino

$13.00

Dozen Casino - Chopped Clams, Bacon, Onions, Peppers, Bread & Cracker Crumbs, Romano Cheese, Butter & Seasonings.

TO Fried Pickle Chips

TO Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

GF? Served with Red Pepper Remoulade & Horsey Sauce Dippin' Sauces.

TO Chester's Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.

TO Quesadilla with Smoked Chicken

$13.00

Pulled Smoked Chicken, Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.

TO Veggie Quesadilla

TO Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Sauteed Broccoli, Onions & Peppers along with Cheese, Tomatoes, Jalapenos & Sauteed Mushrooms stuffed in a grilled Tomato Basil Wrap served with sides of Sour Cream & Salsa.

TO Single Wings

TO Single Wings

$14.00

GF? 10 Wings served with Celery, Carrots & Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing.

TO Double WIngs

TO Double WIngs

$26.00

GF? 20 Wings served with Celery, Carrots & Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing.

TO Triple Wings

TO Triple Wings

$37.00

GF? 30 Wings served with Celery, Carrots & Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Baskets

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

5 Fried Chicken Fritters served with your choice of Sauce on the side along with Bleu Cheese Dressing, Celery & Carrots. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Shrimp shaken in your favorite Buffalo Sauce served with Bleu Cheese, Celery & Carrots. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!

Cajun Popcorn

Cajun Popcorn

$12.00

GF? - Crawfish Tail Meat marinated in Buttermilk then dredged in our Cajun Cornmeal breader and deep fried. Served with Lemon & Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!

Catfish Fingers

Catfish Fingers

$10.00

GF? - Cajun Cornmeal breaded Catfish tenders deep fried and served with Tartar Sauce & Lemon. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$9.00

Panko breaded Fried Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce & Lemon. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!

Voodoo Chicken Bites

Voodoo Chicken Bites

$8.00

GF? - Buttermilk marinated Chicken Medallions dredged in our Spicy Cajun Cornmeal breader deep fried and served with our Cajun Remoulade. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!

Panko Breaded Fried Oysters

$12.00

8 Panko Breaded Fried Oysters served with Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade & Lemon. Add a SERIOUS SIDE to make it a Meal Basket!!

Mo' Baskets

Debris Fries

Debris Fries

$14.00

Crispy Fries, Pot Roast Debris, Brown Gravy, Jalapenos, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses baked to gooey goodness!

French Fry Basket

French Fry Basket

$6.00

GF? - Plain ole French Fried Potatoes.

Gravy Smothered Fries

$7.00

French Fried Potatoes smothered in Brown Gravy.

Loaded Fries Basket

$9.00

GF? - French Fried Potatoes smothered with Cheddar & Jack cheeses, Crumbled Bacon, Sour Cream & diced Green Onions.

Loaded TOTS Basket

$9.00

GF? - French Fried Potatoes smothered with Cheddar & Jack cheeses, Crumbled Bacon, Sour Cream & diced Green Onions.

Fried Onion Straws

$7.00

GF? - Buttermilk soaked Onion Straws dredged in our Cajun Cornmeal breader deep fried to crispy golden brown and served with our Horsey Dippin' Sauce!

Poutine

$10.00

Borrowed from our Neighbors to the North - French Fried Potatoes smothered in melty Cheese Curds & Brown Gravy!!

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Fried Sweet Potatoes sprinkled with our Sweet & Spicy salt served with a side of Honey for dippin'!

Loaded Chili TOTS

$13.00

A Basket of Crispy Potato TOTS topped with Chester’s Chili con carne, sliced Jalapenos, melted Cheddar & Jack Cheeses and finished with Sour Cream & Green Onions.

Kettle

Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder CUP

$5.00

Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes, Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of substance with a Cajun Kick!!

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo CUP

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo CUP

$5.00

Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Onions, Peppers, & Celery thickened with a Dark Roux and seasoned with Filé Gumbo Powder and served over Cajun Rice.

Seafood Jambalaya CUP

Seafood Jambalaya CUP

$5.00

Crawfish Tail Meat, Shrimp, Crabmeat blend and Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Broth served over Cajun Rice.

Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice CUP

Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice CUP

$5.00

GF? / Dark Red Kidney Beans & Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers served over Cajun Rice.

Chili CUP

Chili CUP

$5.00

GF? - Ground Beef & Smoked Brisket simmered with Onions, Peppers, Celery, Green Chiles, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and Kidney Beans!! Available by the Cup, Crock or Bowl - topped with shredded Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Green Onions!

Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder CROCK

$7.00

Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes, Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of substance with a Cajun Kick!!

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo CROCK

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo CROCK

$7.00

Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Onions, Peppers, & Celery thickened with a Dark Roux and seasoned with Filé Gumbo Powder and served over Cajun Rice.

Seafood Jambalaya CROCK

Seafood Jambalaya CROCK

$7.00

Crawfish Tail Meat, Shrimp, Crabmeat blend and Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Broth served over Cajun Rice.

Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice CROCK

Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice CROCK

$7.00

GF? / Dark Red Kidney Beans & Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers served over Cajun Rice.

Chili CROCK

Chili CROCK

$7.00

GF? - Ground Beef & Smoked Brisket simmered with Onions, Peppers, Celery, Green Chiles, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and Kidney Beans!! Available by the Cup, Crock or Bowl - topped with shredded Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Green Onions!

Roasted Corn & Shrimp Chowder BOWL

$16.00

Roasted Sweet Corn & Shrimp simmered with Potatoes, Onions & Peppers give this creamy chowder plenty of substance with a Cajun Kick!!

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo BOWL

Chicken & Andouille Sausage Gumbo BOWL

$16.00

Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Okra, Onions, Peppers, & Celery thickened with a Dark Roux and seasoned with Filé Gumbo Powder and served over Cajun Rice.

Seafood Jambalaya BOWL

$16.00

Crawfish Tail Meat, Shrimp, Crabmeat blend and Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Broth served over Cajun Rice.

Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice BOWL

Nawlins' Red Beans & Rice BOWL

$16.00

GF? / Dark Red Kidney Beans & Andouille Sausage simmered with Celery, Onions & Peppers served over Cajun Rice.

Chili BOWL

Chili BOWL

$16.00

GF? - Ground Beef & Smoked Brisket simmered with Onions, Peppers, Celery, Green Chiles, Jalapenos, Tomatoes and Kidney Beans!! Available by the Cup, Crock or Bowl - topped with shredded Cheddar/Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Green Onions!

Salads & Combos

"BIG EASY" Combo

"BIG EASY" Combo

$14.00

For all you undecidin’ types, you get a healthy tastin’ of Chicken & Andouille Gumbo, Seafood Jambalaya & Nawlins’ Red Beans & Rice

Soup & Salad Combo

$11.00

A CROCK from the KETTLE above partnered with a Chester’s House Salad

Black ‘n Bleu Tenderloin Tip Salad

Black ‘n Bleu Tenderloin Tip Salad

$18.00

GF? / Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Crumbly Bleu Cheese, fried Onion Straws & Blackened Cajun Tenderloin Tips sprinkled with fresh Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Creamy Caesar Salad

$8.00

GF? / Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon Bits & sliced Onions.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad

$14.00

Fresh Greens with Carrots, Celery, Tomatoes, Crumbly Bleu Cheese & Chicken Finger slices topped with your favorite Buffalo Wing Sauce.

House Dinner Salad

$3.00

GF? / Half size version of the Chester's Garden Salad -Crisp Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Onions, Bacon bits and Cheddar & Jack Cheeses.

Southwest Chicken Fajita Salad

Southwest Chicken Fajita Salad

$16.00

GF? / Salad Greens, sautéed Onions & Peppers, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Diced Tomatoes, Hot Sauce and Tortilla Strips.

Chester's Garden Salad

Chester's Garden Salad

$8.00

GF? / Crisp Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Croutons, Onions, Bacon bits and Cheddar & Jack Cheeses.

Ragin' Cajun Po' Boys

Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Blackened Catfish Po’ Boy

Blackened Catfish Po’ Boy

$19.00

Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Blackened Chicken Po’ Boy

Blackened Chicken Po’ Boy

$18.00

Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Blackened Shrimp Po’ Boy

Blackened Shrimp Po’ Boy

$19.00

Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Fried Catfish Po’ Boy

Fried Catfish Po’ Boy

$19.00

Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Fried Crawfish Po’ Boy

Fried Crawfish Po’ Boy

$20.00

Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy

Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy

$19.00

Served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions and Creole Mayonnaise. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Fried Oyster Po' Boy

Fried Oyster Po' Boy

$20.00

Fried Panko Breaded Oysters served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll dressed with shredded Romaine, Tomatoes, Onions, Creole Mayonnaise and Cajun Remoulade drizzle. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

The Carolina (Pulled Pork)

$18.00

Pulled Pork, Carolina BBQ Sauce, Cole Slaw, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Creole Mayonnaise served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

The Debris (Pot Roast)

The Debris (Pot Roast)

$19.00

History has it that this is the one that started it all way back in 1929. Pot Roast chunks (debris), Brown Gravy, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle & Mayo served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

The French Quarter (Prime Rib)

The French Quarter (Prime Rib)

$20.00

Black’nd Prime Rib, Fried Onion Straws, Lettuce, Tomato & Buffalo Bleu Cheese Dressing served on our 10” Frenchy Bread Roll. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

The Philly (Chopped Ribeye)

The Philly (Chopped Ribeye)

$20.00

Shaved Ribeye, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Jalapenos, Provolone Cheese & Mayonnaise served on our 10" Frenchy Bread Roll. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

The Voodoo (Spicy Chicken)

The Voodoo (Spicy Chicken)

$18.00

Spicy fried Chicken Breast medallions, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Spicy Cajun Remoulade served on our 10" Frenchy Bread Roll. Served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Hand Helds

Sandwiches are served on a Costanzo ’ s Hard Roll along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Beef on Weck

Beef on Weck

$20.00

Slow Roasted Prime Rib sliced thin and dipped in Au Jus served on a Hard Roll or Kummelweck Roll with Horseradish or Horsey Sauce on the side along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Black'nd Prime Rib Sandwich

Black'nd Prime Rib Sandwich

$20.00

Black’nd Prime Rib served on your choice of Hard Roll or Kummelweck with Horseradish or Horsey Sauce on the side along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Black’nd Crabcake Sandwich

Black’nd Crabcake Sandwich

$20.00

Our jumbo Maryland Style Crabcake seasoned with Cajun Spices and blackened on a hot iron skillet! Served atop Cole Slaw on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll with Creole Mayonnaise, Tomato & Onion along with a Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Charbroiled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions served on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE. Choose Plain Grilled or one of our excellent sauces!!

Savory Pulled Pork Sandwich

Savory Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Slow roasted Savory Pulled Pork with your choice of our Smokey BBQ Sauce or our spicy Carolina BBQ Sauce piled on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll topped with Creole Mayonnaise and served with a Dill Pickle Spear, Cole Slaw garnish and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Smoked Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Bourbon Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Pulled Smoked Chicken smothered in Chester's Bourbon Sauce piled on a Costanzo’s Hard Roll topped with Creole Mayonnaise and served with a Dill Pickle Spear, Cole Slaw garnish and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Burgers

Served on a toasted Costanzo’s Hard Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion along with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Chester’s Black’nd Cajun Burger

Chester’s Black’nd Cajun Burger

$18.00

Our Special Ground Sirloin & Brisket 10 oz. Patty dusted with Chester's Black’nd Spice and seared on a Cast Iron Skillet. Add your toppings and condiments from the choices below. Served on a toasted Costanzo's Hard Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion along with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE!!

Chester’s Burger

Chester’s Burger

$17.00

Our Special Blend Ground Sirloin & Brisket 10 oz Patty hand pressed daily and charbroiled to order. Add your toppings and condiments from the choices below. Served on a toasted Costanzo's Hard Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion along with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE!!

Double ‘BEHEMOTH’ Burger

Double ‘BEHEMOTH’ Burger

$28.00

2 - 10 oz. Ground Steak patties- YUP - 20 oz. of charbroiled Burger Bliss. Add your toppings and condiments from the choices below. Served on a toasted Costanzo's Hard Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion along with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE!!

Wrap It Up

Toasted 12” Tomato – Basil Wrap stuffed and served with a Dill Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast strips, Bacon, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Smokey BBQ Sauce wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$16.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses and Mayonnaise wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap

$18.00

Chicken Fingers, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Buffalo Wing Sauce, & Bleu Cheese dressing wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast strips, Romaine, shredded Parmesan Cheese, Onion, Bacon Bits and Creamy Caesar Dressing wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Hot Veggie Wrap

Hot Veggie Wrap

$16.00

Steamed Broccoli, sautéed Mushrooms, sautéed Onions & Peppers, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes and Salsa wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

The Pit Wrap

$18.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken, Savory Pulled Pork, Cheddar & Jack Cheeses, Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion and Chester’s Smokey BBQ Sauce wrapped and served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

This, That & Other

Add a DINNER SALAD to any entrée for just $3.
'Chorken' Dinner Platter

'Chorken' Dinner Platter

$18.00

GF? - Smoked Pulled Chicken mixed with Savory Pulled Pork and Smokey BBQ Sauce served with Cole slaw, 1 SERIOUS SIDE and Garlic Toast.

1/2 Rack St. Louis Style BBQ Rib Platter

1/2 Rack St. Louis Style BBQ Rib Platter

$22.00

GF? / St. Louis Style Pork Ribs basted in Smokey BBQ Sauce served with Cole Slaw and 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Full Rack St. Louis Style BBQ Rib Platter

Full Rack St. Louis Style BBQ Rib Platter

$33.00

GF? / St. Louis Style Pork Ribs basted in Smokey BBQ Sauce served with Cole Slaw and 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$18.00

GF? / Charbroiled Boneless Chicken Breast served over Seasoned Rice with your choice of 2 Serious Sides. Choose your sauce: Drunken Bourbon Sauce, Plain Grilled, Buffalo Style, BBQ Style or Cajun Seasoned

Mac ‘n Cheesy Bakes

Mac ‘n Cheesy Bakes

Elbow Macaroni smothered in our 4 cheese sauce and topped with 3 cheeses then baked to golden bubbly perfection.

Pigpen Platter

Pigpen Platter

$19.00

Chester’s Four Cheese Baked Mac’ n Cheesy topped with Nawlins’ Red Beans & Sausage and BBQ Pulled Pork baked with a cheesy top.

Ribeye Steak Platter

$29.00

GF? / 12oz. hand cut choice Ribeye Steak served with 2 SERIOUS SIDES. Fat equals flavor and this steak is marbled with flavor!! Try it Blackened for that extra Cajun Kick! +$1

Seafood Enchilada Platter

Seafood Enchilada Platter

$18.00

Two Seafood Enchiladas smothered in Lobster Cream Sauce with Cheddar & Monterrey Jack Cheeses. Served with Seasoned Rice & Refried Beans.

Blk'nd Skillet

GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skilled. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.
Black’nd Catfish Dinner

Black’nd Catfish Dinner

$19.00

GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Black’nd Chicken Dinner

Black’nd Chicken Dinner

$18.00

GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Black’nd Salmon Dinner

Black’nd Salmon Dinner

$23.00

GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Black’nd Shrimp Dinner

Black’nd Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Black’nd Tenderloin Tips

$25.00

GF? / Butter basted and dusted with Chester’s Black'nd Spice and fired on a HOT cast iron skillet. Served over Cajun Rice with a side of Cole Slaw and your choice of 1 SERIOUS SIDE.

Bayou's Best

Tasty Sautés ranging from Mild to Wild ... spicy dishes can be ‘ mellowed ’ by request, but may still contain a little Cajun Kick! Each sauté is served with sliced FRENCHY BREAD .
Bayou Seafood Pasta

Bayou Seafood Pasta

$29.00

GF? / Shrimp & Crawfish Tails in a mild Creamy Cajun Garlic Sauce tossed with Gemelli Pasta topped with Shredded Parmesan, Tomatoes & Green Onions.

Cajun Shrimp & Rice

$20.00

GF? / Baby Shrimp, Onions & Peppers simmered in a Mild Cajun Cream Sauce with Cajun Rice.

Chicken Creole

Chicken Creole

$24.00

GF? / Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions & Peppers in a Spicy Tomato Creole Sauce served over Cajun Rice.

Crawfish Ettouffée

Crawfish Ettouffée

$29.00

Crawfish Tails, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes and Green Onions in a spicy Tomato Creole Sauce thickened with dark roux served over Cajun Rice.

Fat Jack’s Louisiana Pasta

Fat Jack’s Louisiana Pasta

$27.00

GF? / Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms & Tomatoes in a Spicy Garlic Cream Sauce tossed with Gemelli Pasta and topped with Shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Nawlins' Chicken & Rice

Nawlins' Chicken & Rice

$20.00

GF? / Chicken, Onions & Mushrooms in a Spicy Cajun Cream Sauce tossed with Cajun Rice. P.S. - We mean Spicy!!

NOLA Jambalaya

NOLA Jambalaya

$29.00

GF? / Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers & Celery in a Spicy Tomato Creole Sauce along with Cajun Rice or Pasta.

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$24.00

GF? / Shrimp, Tomatoes, Onions & Peppers in a SpicyTomato Creole Sauce served over Cajun Rice.

Young'ns

There ain’t any height restrictions here, just AGE!! You must be 12 years or younger in age to order off this menu!! All meals come with your choice of 1 KID’S SIDE DISH and a Kid’s Fun Cup Drink.

Kid's 2 pc. Chicken Fingers

$6.00

2 Chicken Fingers served with Celery & Carrots along with your choice of 1 Kid's Side.

Kid's Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

A Kid's sized portion of our 4 Cheese Mac 'n Cheesy Bake served with your choice of 1 Kid's Side.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

100% Ground Beef Patty topped with American Cheese on a bun served with Pickle Spear and your choice of 1 Kid's Side.

Sweet Tooth

Satisfy that sugar craving with one of these sweet desserts.
Fried Ice Cream Sundae

Fried Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

French Vanilla Ice Cream coated with Cinnamon Sugar and Corn Flake Crumbs quickly deep fried and topped with Whipped Cream, Cherry and your choice of Chocolate or Honey topping!!!

JUMBO Cookie

JUMBO Cookie

$2.50

Our Fresh Baked in house JUMBO COOKIES - Choose from TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHUNK or REESE'S PEANUT BUTTER CUP Cookies!!

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.00

Creamy Vanilla Cannoli Cream piped inside a crisp Chocolate covered Pastry Shell and garnished with Milk Chocolate Chips.

Single Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Warm Fudge Brownies topped with French Vanilla Ice Cream smothered in Hot Fudge with Whipped Cream & Cherries.

Double Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Warm Fudge Brownies topped with French Vanilla Ice Cream smothered in Hot Fudge with Whipped Cream & Cherries.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.50

French Vanilla Ice Cream smothered in Hot Fudge with Whipped Cream & Cherries.

Ala Mode

$4.00

Plain ol' French Vanilla scoop with topping.

Serious & Lagniappe Sides

A Little Something Extra

$Side of Broccoli

$3.00

$Side of Cajun Rice

$3.00

$Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

$Side of Corn Maque Choux

$3.00

$Side of French Fries

$3.00

$Side of Loaded Fries

$4.00

Cheddar Jack Cheeses, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream, Green Onions

$Side of Hush Puppies

$3.00

$Side of Kickin' Greens

$3.00

$Side of Macaroni Salad

$3.00

$Side of Mac n' Cheese

$4.00

$Side of Onion Straws

$3.00

$Side of Refried Beans

$3.00

w/ Cheddar Jack Cheese

$Side of Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.00

$Side of Smashed Spuds & Gravy

$3.00

$Side of Loaded Smashed Spuds

$4.00

Cheddar Jack Cheeses, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream, Green onions

$Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

$Side of Loaded TOTS

$4.00

Cheddar Jack Cheeses, Bacon Bits, Sour Cream, Green Onions

$$ Bread Upcharge

$2.00

$Side of Bleu Cheese, Celery + Carrots

$1.50

$Side of Gravy

$1.00

$Side of Crumbly Bleu

$1.00

$Side of Sea Sauce

$1.00

$Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.50

$Side Carolina BBQ Sauce

$0.50

$Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

$Side of Cajun Remoulade

$0.50

$Side of Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

$Side of Creole Mayo

$0.50

$Side of Dressing

$0.50

$Side of Horseradish

$0.50

$Side of Horsey Sauce

$0.50

$Side of Mayonnaise

$0.50

$Side of Olive Salad

$0.50

$Side of Pickle Spear

$0.50

$Side of Red Pepper Remoulade

$0.50

$Side of Salsa

$0.50

$Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

$Side of Tartar Sauce

$0.50

$Side of Wing Sauce

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The Hottest Little Joint in Town!!

Website

Location

301 Cleveland Dr, Cheektowaga, NY 14215

Directions

Gallery
Chester's Cajun Grill image
Chester's Cajun Grill image
Chester's Cajun Grill image
Chester's Cajun Grill image

