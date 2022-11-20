Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Southern

Chestnut Asheville

9,256 Reviews

$$

48 Biltmore Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chestnut Kobe Burger
Chestnut Stroganoff
Brussels & Beets

Starters

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Troy & Sons Oak Reserve Cream, Chives

Today's Soup

$7.00

Created Daily, Garnished Smartly

Hand-Cut Truffle Fries

Hand-Cut Truffle Fries

$10.00

Parmesan-Rosemary Salt, White Truffle Oil, Herb Aioli (V)

Autumn Pear Salad

$14.00

Local Cider-Poached Pear, Asher Blue Cheese, Local Fancy Greens, Spiced Pecans, Quince Vinaigrette, Cider Gastrique (GF,V)

Brussels & Beets

$13.00

Baby Arugula, Shaved Brussels, Roasted Beets, Pistachio Crumble, Peppercorn Parmesan Dressing, Beet Gastrique (GF,V)

Spanish Calamari Salad

$16.00

Crispy Calamari, Local Kale, Currants, Pine Nuts, Sherry Vinaigrette, Grana Padano, Saffron Aioli

Chestnut Charcuterie

Chestnut Charcuterie

$26.00

Local Cheeses & Meats, Seasonal Jam, Lusty Monk Mustard, Pickled Crudités, City Bakery Wheat-Seeded Baguette

Medium Plates

Caramelized Apple Turnover

$16.00

Local Apples, Herbed Boursin, House Sourdough Pastry, Calvados Glaze, Almond Crumble, Brussels Sprout Pomegranate Salad (V)

Autumn Mussels

$19.00

Icy Blue PEI, Chorizo, Grilled Corn, Poblano, Cotija, Chipotle Cream Sauce, House Chipotle Bread, Micro Cilantro

Chestnut Stroganoff

$19.00

House Egg Noodles, Seared Beef Tips, Local Oyster Mushrooms, Demi Cream Sauce, Crème Fraîche, Parsley

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese, BBQ Tomato Jam, Crispy Kale, Bourbon Sorghum Drizzle (V)

Espelette Dusted Scallops

$19.00

Butter Basted, Sweet Potato Puree, Cranberry Mostarda, Citrus Gremolata, Grapefruit Rosemary Gastrique, Micros (GF)

Entrees

Crow's Own Shrimp n' Grits

Crow's Own Shrimp n' Grits

$29.00

NC Shrimp, Blue Corn Grits, Benton's Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Serrano Peppers, Peppercorn Cream Sauce (GF)

Pecan Crusted Trout

$33.00

Sunburst Farms Trout, Butternut Squash & Goat Cheese Quinoa Cake, Fall Greens, Apple Bourbon Butter, Crispy Parsnips

Chestnut Kobe Burger

Chestnut Kobe Burger

$28.00

8oz Kobe Beef, Applewood Bacon, Whipped Brie, Baby Arugula, Apple Butter, Pickled Red Onion, Brioche Bun, Truffle Fries

Grilled Mushroom Ramen

$29.00

Ponzu Glazed Mushrooms, Soba Noodle, Ginger Broth, Bok Choy, Napa Cabbage, Red Bell Pepper, Tamari Egg (V)

Pretzel Crusted Pork Schnitzel

$39.00

Pork Tenderloin, Chive Spaetzle, Caraway Braised Red Cabbage, Oktoberfest Morney Sauce, Cornichon Relish

Autumn Verlasso Salmon

$36.00

Brown Butter Basted, Maple Butternut Puree, Apple Cider Glazed Brussels, Lemon Sage Mascarpone, Bourbon Walnut Crumble (GF)

Dessert

Golden Milk Panna Cotta

$10.00

Coconut, Gingerbread, Oat Crumble, Poached Pears, Pomegranate, Candied Chestnuts (GF)

Caramel Apple Trifle

$10.00

Cinnamon Sponge, Spiced Zabaglione, Caramel Apple Compote, Whipped Mascarpone, Crispy Pastry, Toasted Walnuts

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Budino

$10.00

Chocolate Budino, Peanut Butter Cremeaux, Whipped Mascarpone, Ritz Streussel, Candied Peanuts

Kids

Kid's Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

with choice of two sides; Haricot Verts, Hand Cut French Fries or Side Salad

Chestnut PBB&H

$10.00

Peanut Butter, Banana, Local Honey on City Bakery Wheat, with choice of two sides; Haricot Verts, Hand Cut French Fries or Side Salad

Pimento Grill Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fried Shrimp Plate

$10.00

Kid's Calamari

$10.00

Crispy Calamari on Salad Greens with choice of two sides; Haricot Verts, Hand Cut French Fries, or Side Salad

T-Shirts

Men's "Smoke One Every Day"

Men's "Smoke One Every Day"

$22.00+
Men's "Neither Hoity nor Toity"

Men's "Neither Hoity nor Toity"

$22.00+
Women's "Smoke One Every Day"

Women's "Smoke One Every Day"

$22.00+
Women's "Neither Hoity nor Toity"

Women's "Neither Hoity nor Toity"

$22.00+

Service Fee

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Order hand-crafted meals to-go or stock up on locally sourced ingredients for your own kitchen.

Location

48 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Gallery
Chestnut Asheville image
Chestnut Asheville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Posana Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1 Biltmore Avenue Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Buxton Hall Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
32 Banks Avenue Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Social - Asheville NC
orange starNo Reviews
74 Patton Avenue Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Downtown Asheville
orange star4.4 • 5,059
10 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Harvest Pizzeria - Asheville - 39 Banks Ave
orange starNo Reviews
39 Banks Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 56
135 Coxe Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Asheville

Corner Kitchen - Asheville
orange star4.7 • 11,714
3 Boston Way Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Downtown Asheville
orange star4.4 • 5,059
10 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Sunny Point Cafe
orange star4.5 • 2,816
626 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Trap
orange star4.5 • 2,446
35 Patton Ave Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd - 733 Haywood Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,413
733 Haywood Rd Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurantnext
Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd - 1994 Hendersonville Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,104
1994 Hendersonville Rd Asheville, NC 28803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Asheville
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Waynesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Sylva
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston