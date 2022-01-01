Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

85 Reviews

$$

4418 E. Osborn Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

Order Again

Popular Items

Phoenix Chopped
Benny's Burrito
Chestnut Chopped

Breakfast

Banana Bread Pancakes

$12.75
Benny's Burrito

Benny's Burrito

$9.75

Scrambled eggs, with either bacon, sausage, or turkey.

Breakfast Toast

$5.75

Chestnut Baked Oatmeal

$7.75

Chia Seed Pudding

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken Biscuit

$8.40

French Toast

$10.50

Sugar Cinnamon Donut Holes

$6.75

Coconut Quinoa Porridge

$8.40

Corn Beef Hash

$13.75

Granola

$7.35Out of stock

Green Eggs and Ham

$12.00

Harvest Hash

$12.60

House Granola

$7.35Out of stock
Huevos Avocado

Huevos Avocado

$10.75

One whole avocado, 2 poached eggs, pico de gallo, feta served with toast

Lemon Ricotta Waffles

Lemon Ricotta Waffles

$11.75

Lox and Bagel

$12.75
Morning Bibimbap Bowl

Morning Bibimbap Bowl

$10.75

Sauteed quinoa & kale atop sriracha served with 2 poached eggs and green onions

The Granger

$14.00

The OG

$8.40

The Stack

$10.50

The Traditional

$10.50

Overnight Oats

$6.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.50

The Billy Club

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Turkey Pesto Melt

$12.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Veggie Banh Mi

$10.50

Pastrami & Swiss

$12.00

The Vintage Burger

$13.65

1\2 Grilled Cheese 1\2 Tomato Soup

$9.98Out of stock

Salads & Bowls

Butternut Squash & Quinoa

Butternut Squash & Quinoa

$12.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.75

Chestnut Chopped

$14.70

Chicken Salad

$6.30+

Kale Salad

$10.50

Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl

$10.75

Oh Mega Luv Bowl

$14.00

Pesto Mac

$12.75
Phoenix Chopped

Phoenix Chopped

$15.50

Shrimp Cobb

$16.00

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

$12.60

Tuna Salad

$6.30+

Kid's Menu

Cluck Said the Chicken

$6.30

Egg in a Basket

$6.30

Lil' Lumberjack

$6.30

Mommy Mac

$6.30

S'more Galore

$6.30

Say Cheese

$6.30

Sides

Bacon

$4.25

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.25

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.20

Chicken

$3.50

Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$1.75

Plain Waffle

$7.75

Prosciutto

$5.00

Salmon

$6.00

Sausage

$4.50

Shrimp

$6.00

Side Avocado

$1.85

Turkey

$4.25

Toast/Bread

$3.75

Side Egg

$1.58

Single Banana Bread Pancake

$5.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Single Slice French Toast

$4.00

Sweet Potato Chips

$3.15

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Side Chicken Strips

$5.00

Side Of Fries

$4.50

Bar Food

BACON POPCORN

$8.40

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$18.90

CHICKEN NACHITOS

$16.80

CRISPY BRUSSELS

$12.60

FLATBREAD

$12.00

HONEY SIRACHA WINGS

$10.50Out of stock
BURGER OVERLOAD

BURGER OVERLOAD

$18.90

FRIED CHICKEN POT PIE

$14.70

SHRIMP & GRITS

$15.75

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE - small

$25.20

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE - large

$50.40

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.40

Pastry

Muffin

$3.15

Pop Tart

$5.25

Mini Maple Oat Scone

$2.00

Maple Oat Scone

$4.00

Banana Bread

$3.15

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Signature Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Snickerdoodle

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie

$4.00

Rainbow Woopie

$4.00

Sprinkle Brownie

$3.94

Cake Slice

$7.88

Seasonal Pastry

$3.85

Lemon Bar

$3.68

GF PASTRY

$5.00

Mixed Berry Scone

$5.00

Merchandiser Beverages

Small Mexican Coca Cola

$3.50

Large Mexican Coca Cola

$4.75

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.68

Can Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.15

Topo Chico

$3.25

Large Topo Chico

$4.20

Kombucha

$6.30Out of stock

Ginger beer

$4.20

Pressed Juice Large

$6.50

Pressed Juice Small

$5.00

LARGE CUP UPCHARGE

$0.50

Large S. Pellegrino

$5.00

Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.89

Large Coffee

$3.68

Small Latte

$4.20

Large Latte

$5.25

Small Chai

$4.20

Large Chai

$6.83

Small Mocha

$4.20

Large Mocha

$5.78

Small Americano

$3.15

Large Americano

$5.25

Cappucino

$3.94

Espresso

$3.15

Extra Shot

$1.05

Lavender Honey Latte

$6.30

Shakerato

$6.30

Small House Cold Brew

$3.15

Large House Cold Brew

$3.94

Specialty Coffee

$6.89

Seasonal Coffee

$6.89

BOBA

$7.50

Juices & Elixirs

Fresh Pressed Juice

$5.78+

Elixir

$5.78+

Kid Sips

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.20

Apple Juice

$3.15

Shirley Temple

$4.20

Milk

$3.15

Chocolate Milk

$4.20

Hot Chocolate

$4.20

Teas & Lemonade

Tea (hot or iced)

$3.15

Large Ice Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.20

Apparel++

Chestnut Beer Glass

$8.00

Chestnut Mugs

$12.00

Chestnut Shirt

$32.00

Chesty Besty Pin

$20.00

We Are ALL One Bag

$5.00

Food/Bev

Snack\chocolate Bag

$9.50

Overnight Oats

$6.00

RAMEN TICKETS

5PM SEATING

$5.00

6PM SEATING

$5.00

7PM SEATING

$5.00

RAMEN ORDERING

SHOYU WHAT'S HOT

$15.00

MISO HUNGRY

$15.00

CHICKEN CRACK CORN

$15.00

LA STYLE

$15.00

VEGAN NOODLE SOUP

$15.00

BOBA

$6.50

CHASHU BAO

$5.00

SPAM BAO

$5.00

PORK BAO

$5.00

ONSEN EGG BAO

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual, handcrafted farm-to-table dining experience in the heart of Arcadia.

Website

Location

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018

Directions

