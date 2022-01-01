Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Chestnut Grill

1,273 Reviews

$$

1455 Chestnut Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A DRINKS

Coca Cola

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Ginger Ale

$2.69

Hi-C Punch

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Half Half Tea

$2.69

Arnold Palmer

$2.69

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Fiji Bottled Water

$2.50

La Croix Water

$1.95

Fiji Bottle Water

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:21 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:20 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 1986! Full service American style upscale casual restaurant. We feature hand cut steaks, fresh seafood, ribs, and delicious sandwiches and salads. Award winning chicken salad, pimento cheese and crab dips.

Location

1455 Chestnut Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Directions

Gallery
Chestnut Grill image
Chestnut Grill image
Chestnut Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Robin's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
620 Main Street North, SC 29112
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Orangeburg

Rosalia's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,207
1058 Russell Street Orangeburg, SC 29115
View restaurantnext
Original House of Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,010
591 John C Calhoun Dr Orangeburg, SC 29115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orangeburg
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston