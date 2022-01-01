Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue

Back It Up Barman 4 Pack

$20.00

7.5% ABV 41 IBU Back it up Barman is a roasted porter that gets its name from Barley, AKA Barman, the brewery's mascot. The story behind this beer: our mascot, Barley likes to walk backwards instead of spinning around and walking forward. It is a sight to behold to see a 140lb Newfoundland walking backwards for 30 feet. Like our mascot, this roasted porter is unconventional. It is stronger, nearing an imperial porter, with big roasted notes and very little sweetness.