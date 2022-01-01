Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue

No reviews yet

8231 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Popular Items

Traditional
Margherita
Pontz

Pizza

Traditional

Traditional

$12.75

organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella

Make Your Own Pizza

Make Your Own Pizza

$12.50

organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. choose your toppings!

Trenton Napoli

Trenton Napoli

$13.00

“upside down pie" - shredded mozzarella first, blobs of organic tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano, fresh garlic

Margherita

Margherita

$13.50

organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan

White Pie

White Pie

$14.00

shredded mozzarella, parmesan, romano, oregano, ricotta, fresh parsley, fresh garlic

Presto Bianca

Presto Bianca

$16.50

mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino romano, oregano, arugula/pine nut pesto, ricotta, pine nuts

The Forager

The Forager

$17.00

shredded mozzarella, roasted oyster, cremini, and shitake mushrooms, black garlic aioli, fried shallots

Pontz

Pontz

$16.00

organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, parmesan, local sweet Italian sausage, red onions, organic cremini mushrooms

Getting Figgy with It

Getting Figgy with It

$14.50

shredded mozzarella + fig jam + Gorgonzola + roasted brussels sprouts + caramelized onions

Veggie Modena

Veggie Modena

$15.00

organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, organic cremini mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, aged balsamic

Rustic Tomato Pie

Rustic Tomato Pie

$10.00

slow cooked marinara sauce, fresh oregano, extra virgin olive oil

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella, fontina, red onion, oven baked chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, finished with chives

Small Plates

Soft Pretzel Trio

Soft Pretzel Trio

$14.00

Bavarian pretzels + mustard + jalapeño beer sauce *Plant-Powered

Southern Fried Oyster Musrooms

Southern Fried Oyster Musrooms

$14.00

local organic mushrooms + Taproom mustard *Plant-Powered

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

carrots + celery + ranch (regular/vegan) *Plant-Powered with vegan ranch

Party Fries

Party Fries

$11.50

truffle oil + parmesan + fresh herbs + garlic aioli *Plant-Powered

Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00

straight cutfries served with ketchup

Cheese Croquettes

Cheese Croquettes

$9.00

pimento cheese + white BBQ + fresh herbs

Whipped Ricotta

Whipped Ricotta

$13.00

fresh figs + sumac + focaccia + pickled lemons

Handhelds

Veggie Street Tacos

Veggie Street Tacos

$14.00

flour tortillas + carrot sofrito + black bean salad + pickled cabbage + avocado + chipotle crema *plant-powered

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

sourdough + onion jam + Gruyere + red sauce + salt & vinegar chips *Vegetarian, can be made plant-powered

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

house made falafel, pickled red cabbage, fresh herbs, vegan tzatziki, sweet potato bun. served with fries. *Plant-powered

Smashed Chicken Burger

Smashed Chicken Burger

$15.00

Vermont white cheddar + lettuce + tomato + onion + garlic aioli + sweet potato bun + fries

BBQ Beyond Meat-less Burger

BBQ Beyond Meat-less Burger

$15.00

tomato + raw onion + BBQ + sweet potato bun + fries

Salads/Soups

Firepit Salad

Firepit Salad

$14.00

arugula, spinach, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, avocado, sunflower seeds, vegan feta, spicy smoked chili vinaigrette *plant-based *Plant-based

Balanced Bowl

Balanced Bowl

$13.00

jasmine rice + black bean salad + grilled broccolini + carrot soffrito + charred corn + avocado + green goddess *plant-powered

Harvest Wedge

Harvest Wedge

$13.00

baby red romaine + golden raisins + honeynut squash + Honeycrisp apples + toasted pepitas + fennel + Gorgonzola + sweet mustard vinaigrette *vegetarian, can be made vegan

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Creamy tomato bisque (*vegetarian)

Vegan Chili

Vegan Chili

$8.00Out of stock

homemade chili with onions, poblano peppers, fire roasted tomatoes, black beans, pinto beans, fritos, cilantro, vegan sour crema *plant-based

Large Plates

Cauliflower Cream Rigatoni

Cauliflower Cream Rigatoni

$15.00

cauliflower cream + mushroom ragout + hazelnut dukkah + Meyer lemon + chives *plant-powered

Pumpkin Bucatini

Pumpkin Bucatini

$15.00

bucatini tossed in creamy pumpkin sauce + parmesan + toasted pumpkin seeds *plant-based

Dessert

Cookies with Caramel Drizzle

Cookies with Caramel Drizzle

$8.00

made-from-scratch chocolate chip pecan cookies+ sea salt + caramel drizzle *Plant-Powered

Two scoops of ice cream

$6.00

Appetizers

Salt & Vinegar Chips

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$5.00

fried skin on potato chips with vinegar powder

White Bean Hummus

White Bean Hummus

$9.00

white bean hummus finished with extra virgin olive oil and fresh herbs. served with pickled vegetables and grilled pita *plant based

Veggie Taco Duo

$9.50

flour tortillas + carrot sofrito + black bean salad + pickled cabbage + avocado + chipotle crema

4 Packs (16oz Cans)

ABV 8.1% IBU 25 Doppelbock, full-bodied dark lager, malty with hints of chocolate, caramel, and honey. Named for the German word "Ein bock" which means billy goat.

Smoked Fiddler 4 Pack

$20.00Out of stock

5.2% ABV A smoked malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and Tetanang hops and brewers favorite San Francisco lager yeast

Galactic Loosey 4 Pack

$22.00Out of stock

CH Festbier 4 Pack

$20.00

6% ABV, 25 IBU Traditional marzen-style darker lager, great for the cooler fall weather, made with German Pilsner and specialty malts and traditional noble hops. German malts bring a medium aroma of a rich, slightly toasted, bready quality.

Back It Up Barman 4 Pack

$20.00

7.5% ABV 41 IBU Back it up Barman is a roasted porter that gets its name from Barley, AKA Barman, the brewery's mascot. The story behind this beer: our mascot, Barley likes to walk backwards instead of spinning around and walking forward. It is a sight to behold to see a 140lb Newfoundland walking backwards for 30 feet. Like our mascot, this roasted porter is unconventional. It is stronger, nearing an imperial porter, with big roasted notes and very little sweetness.

Deliberance 4 Pack

$20.00

Mighty Pumpkin 4 Pack

$20.00

Motra 4 Pack

$20.00

Fiddler 4 Pack

$20.00

5.2% ABV - clean, crisp single malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and East Kent Golding Hops. brewers favorite San Francisco yeast.

Crowlers (32oz Can)

7.5% ABV 41 IBU Back it up Barman is a roasted porter that gets its name from Barley, AKA Barman, the brewery's mascot. The story behind this beer: our mascot, Barley likes to walk backwards instead of spinning around and walking forward. It is a sight to behold to see a 140lb Newfoundland walking backwards for 30 feet. Like our mascot, this roasted porter is unconventional. It is stronger, nearing an imperial porter, with big roasted notes and very little sweetness.

Hopz's Brown Ale 32oz Crowler

$10.91

ABV 6.6% This American brown ale is fuller in body with a balanced ratio of malt to hop. notes of espresso, chocolate, caramel and toffee.

Flander`s Breakaway 32oz Crowler

$10.91Out of stock

5% ABV, A light and refreshing Belgian wheat ale with notes of honeydew. This beer is subtly floral and fruity with a slightly spicy character.

Reckless Abandonment 32oz Crowler

$10.91Out of stock

6.8 % ABV 78 IBU This hazy IPA skews the line between higher IBU West Coast style and softer tropical New England Style.

Fiddler 32 oz Crowler

$10.91

Fiddler 5.2% A clean, crisp, single malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and Tettnang hops and brewers favorite San Francisco lager yeast.

Motra 32oz Crowler

$10.91

7.2% ABV A traditional West Coast IPA with aggressive and bold hop aromas and bitterness. Its namesake comes from the Mosaic and Citra hops. Aromas of stone fruit, pine, and citrus.

Deliberance 32oz Crowler

$10.91

4.7% ABV 23 IBU A hazy pale ale brewed with German Pilsner malt, wheat and oats. Strong notes of orange, pineapple, passionfruit that love to linger on the palette.

Smoked Fiddler 32 oz Crowler

$10.91

5.2% ABV A smoked malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and Tetanang hops and brewers favorite San Francisco lager yeast

No Quarter 32 oz Crowler

$10.91Out of stock

6.8% ABV 63 IBU A hazy IPA brewed with German Pilsner malt, wheat and oats. Strong notes of orange, pineapple, passion fruit that love to linger on the palette.

CH Festbier- 32 oz Crowler

$10.91

6% ABV, 25 IBU Traditional marzen-style darker lager, great for the cooler fall weather, made with German Pilsner and specialty malts and traditional noble hops. German malts bring a medium aroma of a rich, slightly toasted, bready quality.

Back it Up Barman- 32 oz Crowler

$10.91

7.5% ABV 41 IBU Back it up Barman is a roasted porter that gets its name from Barley, AKA Barman, the brewery's mascot. The story behind this beer: our mascot, Barley likes to walk backwards instead of spinning around and walking forward. It is a sight to behold to see a 140lb Newfoundland walking backwards for 30 feet. Like our mascot, this roasted porter is unconventional. It is stronger, nearing an imperial porter, with big roasted notes and very little sweetness.

Mighty Pumpkin-32 oz Crowler

$10.91

7.5% ABV, 23 IBU - bold pumpkin ale brewed with 50 pounds of pumpkin roasted in our oven with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

64oz Growlers

5.4% ABV, Single malt Pilsner with Herbsucker & East Kent Golding hops

Mighty Pumpkin 64oz Growler

$18.18

7.5% ABV, 23 IBU - bold pumpkin ale brewed with 50 pounds of pumpkin roasted in our oven with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Fiddler 64oz Growler

$18.18

5.2% ABV - A clean, crisp, single malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and Tettnang hops and brewers favorite San Francisco lager yeast.

Motra 64oz Growler

$18.18

7.2% ABV - A traditional West Coast IPA with aggressive and bold hop aromas and bitterness. Its namesake comes from the Mosaic and Citra hops. Aromas of stone fruit, pine, and citrus.

Hopz`s Brown Ale 64oz Growler

$18.18

ABV 6.6% This American brown ale is fuller in body with a balanced ratio of malt to hop. notes of espresso, chocolate, caramel and toffee.

Flander`s Breakaway 64oz Growler

$18.18Out of stock

5% ABV, A light and refreshing Belgian wheat ale with notes of honeydew. This beer is subtly floral and fruity with a slightly spicy character.

Reckless Abandonment 64oz Growler

$18.18Out of stock

6.8 % ABV 78 IBU This hazy IPA skews the line between higher IBU West Coast style and softer tropical New England Style.

Deliberance 64oz Growler

$18.18

4.7% ABV 23 IBU A hazy pale ale brewed with German Pilsner malt, wheat and oats. Strong notes of orange, pineapple, passionfruit that love to linger on the palette.

Smoked Fiddler 64oz Growler

$18.18

5.2% ABV A smoked malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and Tetanang hops and brewers favorite San Francisco lager yeast

No Quarter 64oz Growler

$18.18Out of stock

6.8% ABV 63 IBU A hazy IPA brewed with German Pilsner malt, wheat and oats. Strong notes of orange, pineapple, passion fruit that love to linger on the palette.

CH Festbier 64oz Growler

$18.18

6% ABV, 25 IBU Traditional marzen-style darker lager, great for the cooler fall weather, made with German Pilsner and specialty malts and traditional noble hops. German malts bring a medium aroma of a rich, slightly toasted, bready quality.

Back it Up Barman 64 oz Growler

$18.18

7.5% ABV 41 IBU Back it up Barman is a roasted porter that gets its name from Barley, AKA Barman, the brewery's mascot. The story behind this beer: our mascot, Barley likes to walk backwards instead of spinning around and walking forward. It is a sight to behold to see a 140lb Newfoundland walking backwards for 30 feet. Like our mascot, this roasted porter is unconventional. It is stronger, nearing an imperial porter, with big roasted notes and very little sweetness.

Merch

Empty Growler (64oz)

Empty Growler (64oz)

$7.00
Pint Glass (16oz)

Pint Glass (16oz)

$6.00
Winter Hat Charcoal

Winter Hat Charcoal

$15.00
Zip Up Hoodie

Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00
Taster Glass (4oz)

Taster Glass (4oz)

$4.00
Tshirt

Tshirt

$20.00
Long Sleeve Shirt

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00
Hat

Hat

$20.00

Rental Blanket

$3.00
Blanket

Blanket

$35.00

Half Pour Glass (8oz)

$5.00

Taproom T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! We have delicious wood-fired pizzas, hearty, healthy salads, and yummy fresh pasta!

8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company image
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company image
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company image

