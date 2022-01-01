- Home
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue
8231 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118
Popular Items
Pizza
Traditional
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Make Your Own Pizza
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. choose your toppings!
Trenton Napoli
“upside down pie" - shredded mozzarella first, blobs of organic tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano, fresh garlic
Margherita
organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, parmesan
White Pie
shredded mozzarella, parmesan, romano, oregano, ricotta, fresh parsley, fresh garlic
Presto Bianca
mozzarella, parmesan, pecorino romano, oregano, arugula/pine nut pesto, ricotta, pine nuts
The Forager
shredded mozzarella, roasted oyster, cremini, and shitake mushrooms, black garlic aioli, fried shallots
Pontz
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, parmesan, local sweet Italian sausage, red onions, organic cremini mushrooms
Getting Figgy with It
shredded mozzarella + fig jam + Gorgonzola + roasted brussels sprouts + caramelized onions
Veggie Modena
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, organic cremini mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, aged balsamic
Rustic Tomato Pie
slow cooked marinara sauce, fresh oregano, extra virgin olive oil
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Mozzarella, fontina, red onion, oven baked chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, finished with chives
Small Plates
Soft Pretzel Trio
Bavarian pretzels + mustard + jalapeño beer sauce *Plant-Powered
Southern Fried Oyster Musrooms
local organic mushrooms + Taproom mustard *Plant-Powered
Buffalo Cauliflower
carrots + celery + ranch (regular/vegan) *Plant-Powered with vegan ranch
Party Fries
truffle oil + parmesan + fresh herbs + garlic aioli *Plant-Powered
Side Fries
straight cutfries served with ketchup
Cheese Croquettes
pimento cheese + white BBQ + fresh herbs
Whipped Ricotta
fresh figs + sumac + focaccia + pickled lemons
Handhelds
Veggie Street Tacos
flour tortillas + carrot sofrito + black bean salad + pickled cabbage + avocado + chipotle crema *plant-powered
Grilled Cheese
sourdough + onion jam + Gruyere + red sauce + salt & vinegar chips *Vegetarian, can be made plant-powered
Falafel Sandwich
house made falafel, pickled red cabbage, fresh herbs, vegan tzatziki, sweet potato bun. served with fries. *Plant-powered
Smashed Chicken Burger
Vermont white cheddar + lettuce + tomato + onion + garlic aioli + sweet potato bun + fries
BBQ Beyond Meat-less Burger
tomato + raw onion + BBQ + sweet potato bun + fries
Salads/Soups
Firepit Salad
arugula, spinach, roasted corn, roasted red pepper, pickled red onion, avocado, sunflower seeds, vegan feta, spicy smoked chili vinaigrette *plant-based *Plant-based
Balanced Bowl
jasmine rice + black bean salad + grilled broccolini + carrot soffrito + charred corn + avocado + green goddess *plant-powered
Harvest Wedge
baby red romaine + golden raisins + honeynut squash + Honeycrisp apples + toasted pepitas + fennel + Gorgonzola + sweet mustard vinaigrette *vegetarian, can be made vegan
Tomato Bisque
Creamy tomato bisque (*vegetarian)
Vegan Chili
homemade chili with onions, poblano peppers, fire roasted tomatoes, black beans, pinto beans, fritos, cilantro, vegan sour crema *plant-based
Large Plates
Dessert
Appetizers
Salt & Vinegar Chips
fried skin on potato chips with vinegar powder
White Bean Hummus
white bean hummus finished with extra virgin olive oil and fresh herbs. served with pickled vegetables and grilled pita *plant based
Veggie Taco Duo
flour tortillas + carrot sofrito + black bean salad + pickled cabbage + avocado + chipotle crema
4 Packs (16oz Cans)
Smoked Fiddler 4 Pack
5.2% ABV A smoked malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and Tetanang hops and brewers favorite San Francisco lager yeast
Galactic Loosey 4 Pack
CH Festbier 4 Pack
6% ABV, 25 IBU Traditional marzen-style darker lager, great for the cooler fall weather, made with German Pilsner and specialty malts and traditional noble hops. German malts bring a medium aroma of a rich, slightly toasted, bready quality.
Back It Up Barman 4 Pack
7.5% ABV 41 IBU Back it up Barman is a roasted porter that gets its name from Barley, AKA Barman, the brewery's mascot. The story behind this beer: our mascot, Barley likes to walk backwards instead of spinning around and walking forward. It is a sight to behold to see a 140lb Newfoundland walking backwards for 30 feet. Like our mascot, this roasted porter is unconventional. It is stronger, nearing an imperial porter, with big roasted notes and very little sweetness.
Deliberance 4 Pack
Mighty Pumpkin 4 Pack
Motra 4 Pack
Fiddler 4 Pack
5.2% ABV - clean, crisp single malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and East Kent Golding Hops. brewers favorite San Francisco yeast.
Crowlers (32oz Can)
Hopz's Brown Ale 32oz Crowler
ABV 6.6% This American brown ale is fuller in body with a balanced ratio of malt to hop. notes of espresso, chocolate, caramel and toffee.
Flander`s Breakaway 32oz Crowler
5% ABV, A light and refreshing Belgian wheat ale with notes of honeydew. This beer is subtly floral and fruity with a slightly spicy character.
Reckless Abandonment 32oz Crowler
6.8 % ABV 78 IBU This hazy IPA skews the line between higher IBU West Coast style and softer tropical New England Style.
Fiddler 32 oz Crowler
Fiddler 5.2% A clean, crisp, single malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and Tettnang hops and brewers favorite San Francisco lager yeast.
Motra 32oz Crowler
7.2% ABV A traditional West Coast IPA with aggressive and bold hop aromas and bitterness. Its namesake comes from the Mosaic and Citra hops. Aromas of stone fruit, pine, and citrus.
Deliberance 32oz Crowler
4.7% ABV 23 IBU A hazy pale ale brewed with German Pilsner malt, wheat and oats. Strong notes of orange, pineapple, passionfruit that love to linger on the palette.
Smoked Fiddler 32 oz Crowler
5.2% ABV A smoked malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and Tetanang hops and brewers favorite San Francisco lager yeast
No Quarter 32 oz Crowler
6.8% ABV 63 IBU A hazy IPA brewed with German Pilsner malt, wheat and oats. Strong notes of orange, pineapple, passion fruit that love to linger on the palette.
CH Festbier- 32 oz Crowler
6% ABV, 25 IBU Traditional marzen-style darker lager, great for the cooler fall weather, made with German Pilsner and specialty malts and traditional noble hops. German malts bring a medium aroma of a rich, slightly toasted, bready quality.
Back it Up Barman- 32 oz Crowler
7.5% ABV 41 IBU Back it up Barman is a roasted porter that gets its name from Barley, AKA Barman, the brewery's mascot. The story behind this beer: our mascot, Barley likes to walk backwards instead of spinning around and walking forward. It is a sight to behold to see a 140lb Newfoundland walking backwards for 30 feet. Like our mascot, this roasted porter is unconventional. It is stronger, nearing an imperial porter, with big roasted notes and very little sweetness.
Mighty Pumpkin-32 oz Crowler
7.5% ABV, 23 IBU - bold pumpkin ale brewed with 50 pounds of pumpkin roasted in our oven with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
64oz Growlers
Mighty Pumpkin 64oz Growler
7.5% ABV, 23 IBU - bold pumpkin ale brewed with 50 pounds of pumpkin roasted in our oven with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Fiddler 64oz Growler
5.2% ABV - A clean, crisp, single malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and Tettnang hops and brewers favorite San Francisco lager yeast.
Motra 64oz Growler
7.2% ABV - A traditional West Coast IPA with aggressive and bold hop aromas and bitterness. Its namesake comes from the Mosaic and Citra hops. Aromas of stone fruit, pine, and citrus.
Hopz`s Brown Ale 64oz Growler
ABV 6.6% This American brown ale is fuller in body with a balanced ratio of malt to hop. notes of espresso, chocolate, caramel and toffee.
Flander`s Breakaway 64oz Growler
5% ABV, A light and refreshing Belgian wheat ale with notes of honeydew. This beer is subtly floral and fruity with a slightly spicy character.
Reckless Abandonment 64oz Growler
6.8 % ABV 78 IBU This hazy IPA skews the line between higher IBU West Coast style and softer tropical New England Style.
Deliberance 64oz Growler
4.7% ABV 23 IBU A hazy pale ale brewed with German Pilsner malt, wheat and oats. Strong notes of orange, pineapple, passionfruit that love to linger on the palette.
Smoked Fiddler 64oz Growler
5.2% ABV A smoked malt pilsner with Hersbrucker, Saaz, and Tetanang hops and brewers favorite San Francisco lager yeast
No Quarter 64oz Growler
6.8% ABV 63 IBU A hazy IPA brewed with German Pilsner malt, wheat and oats. Strong notes of orange, pineapple, passion fruit that love to linger on the palette.
CH Festbier 64oz Growler
6% ABV, 25 IBU Traditional marzen-style darker lager, great for the cooler fall weather, made with German Pilsner and specialty malts and traditional noble hops. German malts bring a medium aroma of a rich, slightly toasted, bready quality.
Back it Up Barman 64 oz Growler
7.5% ABV 41 IBU Back it up Barman is a roasted porter that gets its name from Barley, AKA Barman, the brewery's mascot. The story behind this beer: our mascot, Barley likes to walk backwards instead of spinning around and walking forward. It is a sight to behold to see a 140lb Newfoundland walking backwards for 30 feet. Like our mascot, this roasted porter is unconventional. It is stronger, nearing an imperial porter, with big roasted notes and very little sweetness.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! We have delicious wood-fired pizzas, hearty, healthy salads, and yummy fresh pasta!
8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118