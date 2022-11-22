Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Cheu Fishtown

2,559 Reviews

$$

1416 Frankford Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Ramen
Brisket Ramen
Coconut Curry Noodles

Specials!!!!

Chashu Turkey Ramen

$19.00Out of stock

creamy shoyu broth, crispy brussels sprouts, spicy cranberry oil

Snacks

Beet Rangoons

Beet Rangoons

$11.00

goat cheese, burnt orange sweet + sour [four]

Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings

Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings

$12.00
Italian Hoagie Eggroll

Italian Hoagie Eggroll

$12.00

italian meats, provolone, pepper relish

Fried Chicken Steamed Buns

Fried Chicken Steamed Buns

$11.00

special sauce, romaine, dill pickles [two]

Mushroom Scrapple Steamed Buns

Mushroom Scrapple Steamed Buns

$11.00

vegetarian. nunu sauce, dill pickles [two]

Beet + Avocado Salad

Beet + Avocado Salad

$12.00

arugula, dill, mint, walnut miso dressing

Black Garlic Wings

Black Garlic Wings

$14.00

sesame, lime, and scallion [six]

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00Out of stock

tahini, pickled shallot, peanut crunch. vegetarian.

Noodles + Rice

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$19.00

pork shoulder, soy egg, black garlic, and arugula [broth contains meat + gluten]

Brisket Ramen

Brisket Ramen

$19.00

spicy. matzo ball, kimchi, and sesame red chili broth [broth contains meat, gluten, shellfish]

Coconut Curry Noodles

Coconut Curry Noodles

$17.00

spicy, vegetarian. peanut sambal, b&b pickles, cilantro, and basil

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$17.00

gluten free. miso chicken gravy, sunny egg, furikake, short grain rice.

Utensils

Good For Kids

Kids Noodles With Butter

Kids Noodles With Butter

$4.00
Kids Noodles With Miso Broth

Kids Noodles With Miso Broth

$7.00
Kids Noodles With Brisket Broth

Kids Noodles With Brisket Broth

$7.00
Kids Noodles With Coconut Curry Broth

Kids Noodles With Coconut Curry Broth

$7.00
Kids Fried Chicken

Kids Fried Chicken

$6.00
Kids Steamed Buns (Two)

Kids Steamed Buns (Two)

$4.00
Kids Steamed Tofu

Kids Steamed Tofu

$4.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$3.00

Something Sweet

Mandarin Creamsicle Bar

Mandarin Creamsicle Bar

$10.00Out of stock

mandarin custard, raspberry compote, olive oil crust

Beverages

N/A Vietnamese Cold Brew

$4.00

Cola

$4.00

Diet Cola

$4.00

Lemon Lime

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Retail

CheU Fishtown Black Adult Hoodie

CheU Fishtown Black Adult Hoodie

$48.00

Nice Hoodie. Available in Small, Medium, Large, XL & XXL.

CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
CheU Fishtown Olive Womens Adult T-Shirt

CheU Fishtown Olive Womens Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Youth T-Shirt

CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Youth T-Shirt

$20.00
CheU Fishtown Charcoal Gray Toddler T-Shirt

CheU Fishtown Charcoal Gray Toddler T-Shirt

$20.00
CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Toddler T-Shirt

CheU Fishtown Heather Gray Toddler T-Shirt

$20.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Black Adult Hoodies

Bing Bing Dim Sum Black Adult Hoodies

$48.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Heather Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

Bing Bing Dim Sum Heather Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Unisex Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Womens Adult T-Shirt

Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Womens Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Olive Womens Adult T-Shirt

Bing Bing Dim Sum Olive Womens Adult T-Shirt

$25.00
Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Toddler T-Shirt

Bing Bing Dim Sum Gray Toddler T-Shirt

$20.00
nunu Black Youth T-Shirt

nunu Black Youth T-Shirt

$20.00
nunu Black Toddler T-Shirt

nunu Black Toddler T-Shirt

$20.00
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
What do we, two dudes from Philly, know about “authentic” Asian cuisine? Nothing. Lucky for us, that’s not what CHeU Noodle Bar, CHeU Fishtown & Bing Bing Dim Sum are all about. We cook what we like to eat — it’s personal, no matter what we put in front of you. Our food is often informed by tradition, but it’s never defined by it. All that we require of you is a willing mind and a willing stomach. We might not be “authentic.” But we do keep it real. - Ben & Shawn

1416 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Cheu Fishtown image
Cheu Fishtown image

