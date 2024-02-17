Chevere! Chevere!
27 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Home-Cooked Quality Puerto Rican food is what Chevere! is all about. A concept developed by the Chevere Family as an homage to their Puerto Rican heritage and family. Inspired by Manuel Chevere, or "Pop" as he was lovingly referred too, the restaurant represents his infectious spirit for cooking, and the ability to use food as a vehicle to bring people together.
100 Pearl Street, NEW YORK, NY 10004
