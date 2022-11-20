Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Chevys Fresh Mex - Annapolis

456 Reviews

$$

2430 Solomons Island Road

Annapolis, MD 21401

Popular Items

Chile Con Queso
Pound and Pint
3-Item Combo

FRESH MEX STARTERS

Looking for some finger foods to get started? From our popular Chicken Flautas to our Fresh Mex Sampler, start your meal off right with our great selection of appetizers.

Chile Con Queso

$9.50

Warm & creamy, cheese dip with poblano peppers, onions, garlic, jalapeños and pico de gallo.

Fajita Nachos

$13.25

Individual tortilla chips topped with refried beans, grilled chicken and jack cheese. Available with Steak and cheddar cheese.

Fresh Mex Sampler

$20.99

Great for sharing! 4 Chicken fajita nachos, 1/2 chicken quesadilla, 4 border wings and 1 crispy chicken flautas.

Nachos Grande

$14.99

A heaping platter of crispy chips topped with Salsa Chicken, sour cream, refried beans, New Mexico red chile sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Available with beef.

Salsa Chicken Taquitos

$12.50

Fire-roasted corn salsa & jack cheese wrapped in chipotle corn tortillas & deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce) mango salsa & jalapeño jelly.

Shrimp & Corn Tomalito

$14.00

Fuego-spiced shrimp, chipotle sherry cream sauce, fire-roasted corn salsa w/ our signature sweet corn tomalito, cotija cheese & fresh avocado, topped w/ crema fresca.

Border Wings

$15.50

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of Mexican BBQ or spicy wing sauce served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.

Flautas App

$12.50

Salsa Chicken, Cheese and Fire Roasted Corn Salsa rolled in a flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce), mango salsa & jalapeno jelly.

Guacamole

$13.25

Fresh Hass avocados, diced jalapeños, pico de gallo, topped with fresh lime juice and cojita cheese.

Tamales

$14.50

Three tamales served in corn husks, with Green Tomatillo Sauce or Meat Sauce.

SOUPS & SALADS

Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade salsas, marinated mesquite-grilled meats, and homemade dressings. We've got what every salad lover needs.

Grilled Fajita Salad

$12.99

Your choice of fajita meat, chilled romaine, San Antonio veggies, cotija & jack cheese, pepita seeds, fresh avocado, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served w/ our apple-chipotle vinaigrette on the side.

Sante Fe Chopped Salad

$14.99

Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon (which automatically makes it delicious), fresh avocado, fire-roasted red peppers, corn salsa, crumbled bleu cheese on chilled hearts of romaine.

Tostada Salad

$13.99

Your choice of meat, refried beans, hearts of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese and fresh guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo in a flakey flour tortilla shell.

Tortilla Soup

$7.25

A bowl of rich chicken broth w/ diced onion, tomato, roasted corn, jalapeño, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, cotija cheese & fresh avocado.

Dinner Duo

$14.50

Choice of two (Quesadillas, Salads, or Soups). *Quesdillas not served with any sides.

Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.00

A bowl of rich chicken broth w/ diced onion, tomato, roasted corn, jalapeño, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, cotija cheese & fresh avocado.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Chilled hearts of romaine, fire-roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, & cotija cheese tossed w/ Caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken.

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Chilled hearts of romaine, fire-roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, & cotija cheese tossed w/ Caesar dressing.

Side Caesar

$6.25

Chilled hearts of romaine, fire-roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, & cotija cheese tossed w/ Caesar dressing.

Side House Salad

$6.25

Romaine topped with roasted red peppers, corn salsa, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.

BBQ Cx Salad

$14.99

MESQUITE GRILLED FAJITAS

Marinated, mesquite-grilled, and served with soft, handmade flour tortillas. Served with San Antonio vegges, Fresh Mex rice, fresh guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, our signature sweet corn tamalito and your choice of homemade beans.

Carne Asada Fajitas

$23.99

Flame-grilled steak w/ a roasted, cheese stuffed poblano pepper topped in red sauce.

Carnitas Fajitas

$19.99

Tender, marinated pork simmered w/ fresh lemons, oranges, garlic & fuego spices.

Chimayo Salmon Fajitas

$24.99

Fresh caught salmon coated in our homemade BBQ sauce & grilled to perfection inside of a corn husk.

Famous Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Citrus-chile marinated & mesquite-grilled chicken breast.

Fish Fajitas

$25.99

Today's fresh catch dusted with fuego spices then seared & served w/ mango-habanero salsa.

Mexicampi Shrimp Fajitas

$25.99

Shrimp sautéed w/ fresh garlic, white wine and citrus juices w/ a hint of chile.

Mix & Match Fajitas

$23.99

The Best of the Best! Your choice of Mesquite-grilled chicken breast marinated in fresh citrus & chiles, marinated & flame-grilled steak, Mexicampi Shrimp & slow-roasted carnitas.

Mixed Grill Fajitas

$26.99

The Best of the Best! Mesquite-grilled chicken breast marinated in fresh citrus & chiles, marinated & flame-grilled steak, Mexicampi Shrimp & slow-roasted carnitas.

Seasonal Veggie Fajitas

$17.50

Mesquite-grilled portobello mushroom over farm-fresh yellow squash, zucchini carrots, & green beans.

Steak Fajitas

$24.99

Citrus-chile marinated & mesquite-grilled skirt steak served sizzling at your table.

Fiesta Fajita for 1

$24.95Out of stock

Fiesta Fajita for 2

$49.95Out of stock

BUILD YOUR OWN COMBO

Fresh Mex Combos: Build Your Own 2-Item, 3-Item & 4-Item Combo.

2-Item Combo

$14.99

Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.

3-Item Combo

$16.99

Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.

4-Item Combo

$18.99

Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.

5-Item Combo

$20.99

Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.

QUESADILLAS

Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Fajita Steak Dilla

$16.99

Warm flour tortillas stuffed w/ Fajita Steak & melted jack cheese, grilled golden brown.

Farmers' Market Dilla

$14.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, poblano peppers, sautéed spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese & habanero-pesto cream sauce in a parmesan crusted tortilla.

Farmers Market Fajita Chicken Dilla

$17.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, poblano peppers, sautéed spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese, grilled chicken & habanero-pesto cream sauce in a parmesan crusted tortilla.

Farmers Market Salsa Cx Dilla

$16.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, poblano peppers, sautéed spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese, salsa chicken & habanero-pesto cream sauce in a parmesan crusted tortilla.

Salsa Chicken Dilla

$14.50

Warm flour tortillas stuffed w/ Salsa Chicken & melted jack cheese, grilled golden brown.

San Antonio Dilla

$14.99

Mesquite-grilled chicken breast glazed in our Mexican BBQ sauce w/ San Antonio veggies & melted jack cheese wrapped in a red tomato tortilla.

Shrimp & Crab Dilla

$17.99

Succulent crab & shrimp, melted cheese, roasted corn & red potatoes w/ habanero-pesto cream sauce folded in grilled flour tortillas.

Fajita Chicken Dilla

$15.50

Warm flour tortillas stuffed with mesquite grilled chicken & melted jack cheese, grilled golden brown.

Cheese Dilla

$10.50

Warm flour tortillas stuffed with melted jack cheese, grilled golden brown.

Salsa Chicken/Steak Dilla

$15.99

Can't decide? Try a half of each of our two most popular quesadillas

TACOS & BURRITOS

Served w/ Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito & choice of homemade Beans a la Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.

Grilled Fajita Tacos

$15.25

It's Taco Time! Two homemade, soft flour tortillas filled w/ grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli & cotija cheese.

Fajita Burrito

$14.99

Fresh grilled chicken, grilled steak, or slow-roasted carnitas, Fresh Mex rice, beans a la charra, cheese & our famour fire-roasted salsa stuffed into a warm flour tortilla.

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Today's fresh catch seared & folded into warm, homemade flour tortillas w/ chipotle aioli, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo & cotija cheese.

Grande Chimichanga

$14.99

Picadillo Beef & cheddar cheese w/ New Mexico red chile sauce or Salsa Chicken & jack cheese w/ fresh tomatillo green sauce w/ refried beans, lightly crisped in a flour tortilla & topped w/ Chile con Queso.

Veggie Burrito

$14.75

Yellow squash, zucchini, green beans & carrots, trio of cheese, pico de gallo, vegetarian black beans, Fresh Mex rice & our super hot salsa in a warm, whole wheat tortilla.

Smothered Burrito

$15.25

Choice of salsa chicken w/ jack cheese smothered in or New Mexico red chile sauce or Picadillo Beef & cheddar cheese covered in meat sauce.

Bean Burrito

$13.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with Ranchero Sauce and jack cheese

FRESH MEX FAVORITES

Served w/ Fresh Mex rice & your choice of homemade beans a la charra, refried beans, vegetarian black beans or grilled veggies.

Chevy's Super Cinco

$18.99

For those who take Fresh Mex SUPER seriously! Two enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, a Crispy or Soft Beef Taco, a hand-rolled Pork Tamale & a handcrafted Chile Relleno. You can have it all and eat it too!

Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas

$15.99

Salsa Chicken, jack cheese, fresh corn & homemade chipotle-sherry cream sauce.

Crispy Chicken Flautas

$15.25

W/ fire-roasted peppers, grilled corn & cheese, lightly crisped in flour tortillas. Served with mango salsa & our signature jalapeño jelly.

Farmers Market Enchiladas

$16.99

Artichoke hearts & mushrooms sautéed w/ sun-dried tomatoes, poblano peppers, spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese & smothered in our habanero-pesto cream sauce.

Laredo

$17.99

The Fab Four: Chicken Enchilada w/ New Mexico red chile sauce, a Beef Enchilada w/ meat sauce, Salsa Chicken Tamale w/ our tomatillo green sauce & a crispy or soft Chicken Taco.

Mar Y Tierra

$20.25

A mesquite-grilled Chicken Taco, citrus-chile marinated Steak Fajitas & a Shrimp & Crab enchilada w/ habanero-pesto cream sauce.

Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas

$17.99

Succulent crab & shrimp sautéed in white wine & garlic folded in corn tortillas w/ veggies, roasted red potatoes & jack cheese w/ habanero-pesto cream sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Six chicken tenders server with french fries

FOR THE KIDS

Kids Chicken Bowl

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.50

Kiddie Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Soft Beef Taco

$6.50

Kids Soft Chicken Taco

$6.50

Kids Crispy Beef Taco

$6.50

Kids Crispy Chicken Taco

$6.50

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Bean Burrito

$6.50

Kids Chicken Fajita

$7.00

Kids Steak Fajita

$7.00

Kids Chicken Flauta

$6.50

Single Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Wings (4)

$6.50

DELECTABLE DESSERTS

Feed your sweet tooth. Homemade brownies, creamy vanilla ice cream and house made sauces. We've got what you need to feed the craving.

Bunuelos

$5.49

Our homemade flour masa balls are deep fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar. We serve them on cinnamon-tossed tortilla strips with three delicious sauces: chocolate, homemade cajeta, and strawberry.

Chiquita Sundae

$3.99

Rich vanilla ice cream in a sweet cinnamon "boat" topped with our homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces and whipped cream.

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

We roll our creamy vanilla ice cream in a crispy coating, deep fry it, and serve it up on a layer of cinnamon-dusted tortilla strips. Topped with homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces, whipped cream and cinnamon crisps.

Flan

$4.99

Our creamy vanilla custard in a homemade sweet caramel sauce.

Ooey Gooey Chewy Sundae

$5.99

Fresh-baked brownie and rich vanilla ice cream drenched in homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces and topped with crushed Oreo cookies and whipped cream.

Sopapillas

$5.99

Puffy tortilla "pillows" drizzled with honey and dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served a la mode.

The Baked Potato

$5.99

From the Vault! A heaping amount of vanilla ice cream covered in cinnamon sugar sits a top a homemade brownie. Topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and crushed oreo.

Coconut Cajeta

$5.99

From the Vault! Creamy vanilla ice cream rolled in baked coconut, and served on a layer of cinnamon-dusted tortilla strips. Topped with your choice of homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces. Finished off with whipped cream and cinnamon crisps.

Mini Fried Ice Cream

$2.99

Churros

$5.95

BOWLS

Arroz Con Pollo

$10.49

Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, ranchero and green tomatillo sauces and melted jack cheese with rice, diced avocado, green onions and sour cream.

Carnitas Bowl

$10.49

Tender marinated pork simmered with fresh citrus and garlic with rice and tomatillo green sauce.

Mexicampi Shrimp Bowl

$13.49

Shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, white wine and citrus juices over rice.

Salmon Bowl

$13.49

Mesquite-grilled fresh salmon with seasonal veggies, spinach, rice, black beans and mango salsa.

Veggie Bowl

$10.49

CHIPS & SALSA

Pound and Pint

$7.99

1 LB of our Fresh Fried Chips and Served with Our Cold Fire Roasted Salsa

1/2 LB Chips

$1.99

Pint Salsa

$4.25

1/2 Pint Salsa

$1.99

Quart Salsa

$6.99

Pound Chips

$4.25

2 Pounds Chips

$7.99

PLATTERS

Planning a party? Let us help you out. Large portions of our most popular items. Serves 4-6 people

Fresh Mex Sampler Platter

$42.99

Quesadilla Platter

Fajita Platter

Wing Platter

$56.00

40 Jumbo Wings with Your Choice of Sauce.

Flauta Platter

$34.99

Taquito Platter

$34.99

Santa Fe Chopped Platter

$45.99

Caesar Salad Platter

$36.99

Chicken Caesar Salad Platter

$39.99

Mixed Greens Salad

$36.99

Tamale Platter

$36.99

Taco Platter

$39.99

Beef Enchilada Platter

$32.99

Chicken Enchilada Platter

$32.99

Cheese Enchilada Platter

$32.99

Chili Relleno Platter

$25.00

BULK TOGO SIDES

Beans

Brownies

$3.50

Cheese

1/2 Dozen Tortillas

$2.50

Dozen Tortillas

$3.99

Dressing

Foil Pan Beans

$48.00

Foil Pan Rice

$48.00

Guac Special

$21.99

Guacamole

Jelly

Picadillo Beef

Quart Guac Special

$39.00

Queso

Rice

Salsa Chicken

Tomalito

Quart Guac + LB/Pint

$33.99

Sour Cream

DRINKS

2L Sodas

$3.50

20oz Sodas

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

BUFFETS

2 Taco Buffet

$14.99

3 Taco Buffet

$16.99

2 Fajita Buffet

$18.99

3 Fajita Buffet

$22.99

$10 Box Lunch

$10.00

$12 Box Lunch

$12.00

Sides

Side Mexicampi Shrimp

Side Grilled Tilapia

Side Grilled Salmon

Side Grilled Steak

Side Slow Roasted Carnitas

Side Grillled Chicken

Extra Guac

$1.25

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Extra Tomalito

$0.99

Side Cheddar

$1.50

Side Combo Cheese (Jack & Cheddar)

$1.50

Side Cotija Cheese

$1.50

Side French Fries

$2.99

Side Guacamole

$3.75

Side Jack Cheese

$1.50

Side Grilled Chopped Jalapeno

$0.99

Side Grilled Whole Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Raw Chopped Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Raw Whole Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Side Rice

$2.29

Side Grilled Veggies

$2.75

Side Chile con Queso

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.25

Side Sweet Corn Tomalito

$2.25

Side Beans

$1.50

Xtra Tortillas

$1.50

Single Cheeseburger

$5.00

Side Cilantro

$0.50

Extra Pico

$0.35

Singles

Single Chicken Flauta

$5.50

Single Chicken Tamale

$5.50

Single Pork Tamale

$5.50

Single Chile Relleno

$6.00

Single Enchilada

Single Taco

$5.50

Single Burrito

Single Fajita Taco

$6.00

Single Fajita Burrito

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

If you would like to customize your order or have any questions, please call your local restaurant directly to place your order. Larger orders may take longer than the time specified.

Website

Location

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

