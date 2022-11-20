- Home
- /
- Annapolis
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Chevys Fresh Mex - Annapolis
Chevys Fresh Mex - Annapolis
456 Reviews
$$
2430 Solomons Island Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
FRESH MEX STARTERS
Chile Con Queso
Warm & creamy, cheese dip with poblano peppers, onions, garlic, jalapeños and pico de gallo.
Fajita Nachos
Individual tortilla chips topped with refried beans, grilled chicken and jack cheese. Available with Steak and cheddar cheese.
Fresh Mex Sampler
Great for sharing! 4 Chicken fajita nachos, 1/2 chicken quesadilla, 4 border wings and 1 crispy chicken flautas.
Nachos Grande
A heaping platter of crispy chips topped with Salsa Chicken, sour cream, refried beans, New Mexico red chile sauce, melted jack and cheddar cheese, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Available with beef.
Salsa Chicken Taquitos
Fire-roasted corn salsa & jack cheese wrapped in chipotle corn tortillas & deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce) mango salsa & jalapeño jelly.
Shrimp & Corn Tomalito
Fuego-spiced shrimp, chipotle sherry cream sauce, fire-roasted corn salsa w/ our signature sweet corn tomalito, cotija cheese & fresh avocado, topped w/ crema fresca.
Border Wings
Chicken wings tossed in your choice of Mexican BBQ or spicy wing sauce served with ranch or blue cheese dipping sauce.
Flautas App
Salsa Chicken, Cheese and Fire Roasted Corn Salsa rolled in a flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce), mango salsa & jalapeno jelly.
Guacamole
Fresh Hass avocados, diced jalapeños, pico de gallo, topped with fresh lime juice and cojita cheese.
Tamales
Three tamales served in corn husks, with Green Tomatillo Sauce or Meat Sauce.
SOUPS & SALADS
Grilled Fajita Salad
Your choice of fajita meat, chilled romaine, San Antonio veggies, cotija & jack cheese, pepita seeds, fresh avocado, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served w/ our apple-chipotle vinaigrette on the side.
Sante Fe Chopped Salad
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon (which automatically makes it delicious), fresh avocado, fire-roasted red peppers, corn salsa, crumbled bleu cheese on chilled hearts of romaine.
Tostada Salad
Your choice of meat, refried beans, hearts of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese and fresh guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo in a flakey flour tortilla shell.
Tortilla Soup
A bowl of rich chicken broth w/ diced onion, tomato, roasted corn, jalapeño, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, cotija cheese & fresh avocado.
Dinner Duo
Choice of two (Quesadillas, Salads, or Soups). *Quesdillas not served with any sides.
Cup Tortilla Soup
A bowl of rich chicken broth w/ diced onion, tomato, roasted corn, jalapeño, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, cotija cheese & fresh avocado.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chilled hearts of romaine, fire-roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, & cotija cheese tossed w/ Caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken.
Caesar Salad
Chilled hearts of romaine, fire-roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, & cotija cheese tossed w/ Caesar dressing.
Side Caesar
Chilled hearts of romaine, fire-roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, & cotija cheese tossed w/ Caesar dressing.
Side House Salad
Romaine topped with roasted red peppers, corn salsa, cotija cheese and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
BBQ Cx Salad
MESQUITE GRILLED FAJITAS
Carne Asada Fajitas
Flame-grilled steak w/ a roasted, cheese stuffed poblano pepper topped in red sauce.
Carnitas Fajitas
Tender, marinated pork simmered w/ fresh lemons, oranges, garlic & fuego spices.
Chimayo Salmon Fajitas
Fresh caught salmon coated in our homemade BBQ sauce & grilled to perfection inside of a corn husk.
Famous Chicken Fajitas
Citrus-chile marinated & mesquite-grilled chicken breast.
Fish Fajitas
Today's fresh catch dusted with fuego spices then seared & served w/ mango-habanero salsa.
Mexicampi Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp sautéed w/ fresh garlic, white wine and citrus juices w/ a hint of chile.
Mix & Match Fajitas
The Best of the Best! Your choice of Mesquite-grilled chicken breast marinated in fresh citrus & chiles, marinated & flame-grilled steak, Mexicampi Shrimp & slow-roasted carnitas.
Mixed Grill Fajitas
The Best of the Best! Mesquite-grilled chicken breast marinated in fresh citrus & chiles, marinated & flame-grilled steak, Mexicampi Shrimp & slow-roasted carnitas.
Seasonal Veggie Fajitas
Mesquite-grilled portobello mushroom over farm-fresh yellow squash, zucchini carrots, & green beans.
Steak Fajitas
Citrus-chile marinated & mesquite-grilled skirt steak served sizzling at your table.
Fiesta Fajita for 1
Fiesta Fajita for 2
BUILD YOUR OWN COMBO
2-Item Combo
Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.
3-Item Combo
Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.
4-Item Combo
Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.
5-Item Combo
Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.
QUESADILLAS
Fajita Steak Dilla
Warm flour tortillas stuffed w/ Fajita Steak & melted jack cheese, grilled golden brown.
Farmers' Market Dilla
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, poblano peppers, sautéed spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese & habanero-pesto cream sauce in a parmesan crusted tortilla.
Farmers Market Fajita Chicken Dilla
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, poblano peppers, sautéed spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese, grilled chicken & habanero-pesto cream sauce in a parmesan crusted tortilla.
Farmers Market Salsa Cx Dilla
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, poblano peppers, sautéed spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese, salsa chicken & habanero-pesto cream sauce in a parmesan crusted tortilla.
Salsa Chicken Dilla
Warm flour tortillas stuffed w/ Salsa Chicken & melted jack cheese, grilled golden brown.
San Antonio Dilla
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast glazed in our Mexican BBQ sauce w/ San Antonio veggies & melted jack cheese wrapped in a red tomato tortilla.
Shrimp & Crab Dilla
Succulent crab & shrimp, melted cheese, roasted corn & red potatoes w/ habanero-pesto cream sauce folded in grilled flour tortillas.
Fajita Chicken Dilla
Warm flour tortillas stuffed with mesquite grilled chicken & melted jack cheese, grilled golden brown.
Cheese Dilla
Warm flour tortillas stuffed with melted jack cheese, grilled golden brown.
Salsa Chicken/Steak Dilla
Can't decide? Try a half of each of our two most popular quesadillas
TACOS & BURRITOS
Grilled Fajita Tacos
It's Taco Time! Two homemade, soft flour tortillas filled w/ grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli & cotija cheese.
Fajita Burrito
Fresh grilled chicken, grilled steak, or slow-roasted carnitas, Fresh Mex rice, beans a la charra, cheese & our famour fire-roasted salsa stuffed into a warm flour tortilla.
Fish Tacos
Today's fresh catch seared & folded into warm, homemade flour tortillas w/ chipotle aioli, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo & cotija cheese.
Grande Chimichanga
Picadillo Beef & cheddar cheese w/ New Mexico red chile sauce or Salsa Chicken & jack cheese w/ fresh tomatillo green sauce w/ refried beans, lightly crisped in a flour tortilla & topped w/ Chile con Queso.
Veggie Burrito
Yellow squash, zucchini, green beans & carrots, trio of cheese, pico de gallo, vegetarian black beans, Fresh Mex rice & our super hot salsa in a warm, whole wheat tortilla.
Smothered Burrito
Choice of salsa chicken w/ jack cheese smothered in or New Mexico red chile sauce or Picadillo Beef & cheddar cheese covered in meat sauce.
Bean Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with Ranchero Sauce and jack cheese
FRESH MEX FAVORITES
Chevy's Super Cinco
For those who take Fresh Mex SUPER seriously! Two enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, a Crispy or Soft Beef Taco, a hand-rolled Pork Tamale & a handcrafted Chile Relleno. You can have it all and eat it too!
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
Salsa Chicken, jack cheese, fresh corn & homemade chipotle-sherry cream sauce.
Crispy Chicken Flautas
W/ fire-roasted peppers, grilled corn & cheese, lightly crisped in flour tortillas. Served with mango salsa & our signature jalapeño jelly.
Farmers Market Enchiladas
Artichoke hearts & mushrooms sautéed w/ sun-dried tomatoes, poblano peppers, spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese & smothered in our habanero-pesto cream sauce.
Laredo
The Fab Four: Chicken Enchilada w/ New Mexico red chile sauce, a Beef Enchilada w/ meat sauce, Salsa Chicken Tamale w/ our tomatillo green sauce & a crispy or soft Chicken Taco.
Mar Y Tierra
A mesquite-grilled Chicken Taco, citrus-chile marinated Steak Fajitas & a Shrimp & Crab enchilada w/ habanero-pesto cream sauce.
Shrimp & Crab Enchiladas
Succulent crab & shrimp sautéed in white wine & garlic folded in corn tortillas w/ veggies, roasted red potatoes & jack cheese w/ habanero-pesto cream sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Six chicken tenders server with french fries
FOR THE KIDS
Kids Chicken Bowl
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Chicken Bites
Kiddie Cheeseburger
Kids Soft Beef Taco
Kids Soft Chicken Taco
Kids Crispy Beef Taco
Kids Crispy Chicken Taco
Kids Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Kids Bean Burrito
Kids Chicken Fajita
Kids Steak Fajita
Kids Chicken Flauta
Single Cheeseburger
Kids Wings (4)
DELECTABLE DESSERTS
Bunuelos
Our homemade flour masa balls are deep fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar. We serve them on cinnamon-tossed tortilla strips with three delicious sauces: chocolate, homemade cajeta, and strawberry.
Chiquita Sundae
Rich vanilla ice cream in a sweet cinnamon "boat" topped with our homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces and whipped cream.
Deep Fried Ice Cream
We roll our creamy vanilla ice cream in a crispy coating, deep fry it, and serve it up on a layer of cinnamon-dusted tortilla strips. Topped with homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces, whipped cream and cinnamon crisps.
Flan
Our creamy vanilla custard in a homemade sweet caramel sauce.
Ooey Gooey Chewy Sundae
Fresh-baked brownie and rich vanilla ice cream drenched in homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces and topped with crushed Oreo cookies and whipped cream.
Sopapillas
Puffy tortilla "pillows" drizzled with honey and dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served a la mode.
The Baked Potato
From the Vault! A heaping amount of vanilla ice cream covered in cinnamon sugar sits a top a homemade brownie. Topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and crushed oreo.
Coconut Cajeta
From the Vault! Creamy vanilla ice cream rolled in baked coconut, and served on a layer of cinnamon-dusted tortilla strips. Topped with your choice of homemade Cajeta caramel and chocolate sauces. Finished off with whipped cream and cinnamon crisps.
Mini Fried Ice Cream
Churros
BOWLS
Arroz Con Pollo
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, ranchero and green tomatillo sauces and melted jack cheese with rice, diced avocado, green onions and sour cream.
Carnitas Bowl
Tender marinated pork simmered with fresh citrus and garlic with rice and tomatillo green sauce.
Mexicampi Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, white wine and citrus juices over rice.
Salmon Bowl
Mesquite-grilled fresh salmon with seasonal veggies, spinach, rice, black beans and mango salsa.
Veggie Bowl
CHIPS & SALSA
PLATTERS
Fresh Mex Sampler Platter
Quesadilla Platter
Fajita Platter
Wing Platter
40 Jumbo Wings with Your Choice of Sauce.
Flauta Platter
Taquito Platter
Santa Fe Chopped Platter
Caesar Salad Platter
Chicken Caesar Salad Platter
Mixed Greens Salad
Tamale Platter
Taco Platter
Beef Enchilada Platter
Chicken Enchilada Platter
Cheese Enchilada Platter
Chili Relleno Platter
CHIPS/SALSA
BULK TOGO SIDES
BUFFETS
Sides
Side Mexicampi Shrimp
Side Grilled Tilapia
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Grilled Steak
Side Slow Roasted Carnitas
Side Grillled Chicken
Extra Guac
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Tomalito
Side Cheddar
Side Combo Cheese (Jack & Cheddar)
Side Cotija Cheese
Side French Fries
Side Guacamole
Side Jack Cheese
Side Grilled Chopped Jalapeno
Side Grilled Whole Jalapenos
Side Raw Chopped Jalapenos
Side Raw Whole Jalapenos
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Rice
Side Grilled Veggies
Side Chile con Queso
Side Sour Cream
Side Sweet Corn Tomalito
Side Beans
Xtra Tortillas
Single Cheeseburger
Side Cilantro
Extra Pico
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
If you would like to customize your order or have any questions, please call your local restaurant directly to place your order. Larger orders may take longer than the time specified.
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis, MD 21401