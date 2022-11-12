Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chewology {Gyoza Bar}

review star

No reviews yet

900 Wesport Rd

Kansas City, KS 64111

Order Again

Popular Items

Dan Dan {Spicy Peanut Ramen}
Pork & Cabbage Gyoza
Tofu Bao

Sharable

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

boneless chicken thigh. basil. five spice. soy. sweet potato starch

Dressed Eggs

$8.00

ramen egg*. chili mayo. fried shallot. pickled red onion

Cucumber & Wood Ear Salad

$8.00

{vegan} english cucumber. wood ear. pickling jus. sesame oil & seed

Bok Choy

$8.00

{vegan} snow peas. bok choy. ginger garlic xo

Dumpling

Pork & Cabbage Gyoza

$12.00

pork. cabbage. green onion. ginger

Beef & Kimchi

$14.00

beef. pork. kimchi. korean chile

Taro & Shiitake

$12.00

{vegan} taro. shiitake mushroom. bean curd. ginger

Bao

Gua Bao

$7.00

mustard relish. cilantro. peanut crunch. steamed bun

Tofu Bao

$7.00

{vegan} crispy fried tofu. sweet sesame glaze. green onion. pickled onions. fried shallots. sesame seeds. steamed bun

Karaage Bao

$8.00

{taiwanese fried chicken bao} pickle english cucumber. chili mayo. steamed bun

Noodle

Three Cup Mushroom Ramen

$18.00

{vegan} KC Mushroom Culture mixed mushrooms. three-cup basil sauce. green onion. sesame seeds. ramen

Dan Dan {Spicy Peanut Ramen}

$16.00

pork. peanut. chili. peppercorn. ramen *contains peanut, chicken stock & shellfish (not modifiable)

Taiwanese Beef Noodle

$18.00

beef shank. pickled mustard relish. bok choy. green onion. cilantro. ramen

Kids Noodle

$7.00

ramen. chicken stock

Kaedama {Extra Ramen}

$3.00

Rice

Lu Rou Fan

$16.00

taiwanese braised pork belly. soy. five spice. pickled english cucumber. fried shallots. cilantro. soft tea egg*

Sides

Tofu/side

$6.00

{vegan} crispy fried tofu. sesame glaze. green onion. pickled onions. fried shallots. sesame seeds

belly/side

$8.00

belly. five spice. ponzu. green onion

ajitsuke tamago {ramen egg}

$2.50

cage free soy soaked soft boiled egg

63 degree egg

$2.00

cage free poached egg

rice/side

$3.00

pickles/side

$3.00

Dessert

Fried Bao Bits

$6.00

fried dough. pb sugar. sweetened condensed milk. cilantro. peanut crunch

Specials

Mapo Tofu & Eggplant

$16.00

local tofu. eggplant. gai lan. 63 degree egg. rice

Condiments

Chili Bomb

$0.25

Chili Mayo

$0.75

Extra BSE

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Signature Cocktails

823

$14.00

Headless Quenchman

$13.00

Lambai Island Highball

$12.00

Pygmy Seahorse

$13.00Out of stock

Oolong Sling

$15.00

Sake-Wrench

$14.00

Sun Moon Lake

$13.00

Highball

$10.00

Wine

Borsao Rosé - Bottle

$36.00

Cotes Du Rhone - Bottle

$44.00

Decibel Btl

$44.00

Heaven's Door Sake

$14.00Out of stock

Heavn's Door - Bottle

$28.00Out of stock

Herrigoia - Bottle

$44.00

Kung Fu Girl - Bottle

$36.00

Laurent Cab - Bottle

$44.00

Lucky Dog Sake - Box

$9.00

Meinklang Btl

$48.00

Meinklang Österreich

$12.00

Naveran Btl

$49.00

Naveran Cava

$14.00

Ruffino - Prosecco

$11.00

Ruffino - Prosecco - Bottle

$44.00

Tatomer Grüner

$14.00

Tatomer Grüner - Btl

$56.00

Wapisa Btl

$46.00

Wapisa Pino

$13.00

Beer

Dogfish Head Seaquench - Can

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA - Bottle

$8.00

Stockyard Cerveza - Can

$8.00Out of stock

Sapporo - Can

$13.00

Lagunitas NIPA - Bottle

$7.00

Rad AF

$9.00

Martin City Coffee Stout

$8.00

Beverages

Oolong Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

N/A Cocktail

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Boba Milk Tea

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

{Taiwanese Street Food} Feast on a carefully curated selection of {small bite plates} inspired by the nostalgia of our food memories in Taiwan and the thrill of our travels abroad.

Website

Location

900 Wesport Rd, Kansas City, KS 64111

Directions

Gallery
Chewology {Gyoza Bar} image
Chewology {Gyoza Bar} image
Chewology {Gyoza Bar} image

