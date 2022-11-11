Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chez Billy Sud Georgetown

3,252 Reviews

$$

1039 31st St NW

Washington, DC 20007

Torte au Fromage
Poulet Roti
Pommes Frites

Hors D'oeuvres

Salade Verte

$9.00

bibb lettuce, radish, fines herbs, bistro vinaigrette (on the side)

Salade César

$13.00

romaine, parmesan-anchovy dressing, herbed breadcrumbs

Soupe A L'oignon Gratinée Lyonnaise

$12.00

classic french onion soup topped with gruyère cheese & baguette crouton

Escargots

$18.00

burgundy snails, mushroom duxelles, parsley-garlic butter, toast

Jambon Fume

$15.00Out of stock

smoked duck breast ham, mâche, figs, goat cheese, fig gastrique

La Cachat

$13.00

red wine pickled beets, walnuts, lentils du puy, goat cheese

Olives Marinées

$6.00

picholine, kalamata & castelvetrano olives, with fennel seed & orange zest

Entrees

Bistro Burger

$19.00

bacon, bibb lettuce, onion confit, cabot cheddar, herby pickles, side frites

Bucatini Provencal

$21.00

pistachio pistou, roasted squash, sage, pecorino*contains nuts. cannot be prepared without nuts.

Confit De Canard

$30.00

crispy moulard duck leg, lentils, carrot puree

Loup De Mer

$31.00

sea bass, french beans, fennel soubise, almond caper beurre noisette *contains nuts

Poulet Roti

$27.00

herb roasted amish chicken, gratin dauphinois, swiss chard, rosemary jus

Scottish Salmon

$34.00

potato crusted salmon. confit turnips, chanterelles, parsnip puree, beurre rouge

Steak Frites

$42.00

allen brothers strip steak, frites, bearnaise

Sides

Pommes Frites

$6.00

hand-cut classic fries

Haricots Verts

$7.00

Dessert

Riz au Lait

$8.00

vanilla rice pudding, sea salt caramel

Torte au Fromage

$11.00

basque cheesecake, orange zest

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$13.00

Bellini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Mimosa Kit

$38.00

Bloody Mary Virgin

$8.00

Brunch Food

Salade Verte

$9.00

bibb lettuce, radish, fines herbs, bistro vinaigrette (on the side)

Frisée Lardon

$16.00

La Cachat

$13.00

red wine pickled beets, walnuts, lentils du puy, goat cheese

Soupe A L'oignon Gratinée Lyonnaise

$12.00

classic french onion soup topped with gruyère cheese & baguette crouton

Bistro Burger

$19.00

bacon, bibb lettuce, onion confit, cabot cheddar, herby pickles, side frites

Loup De Mer

$31.00

sea bass, french beans, fennel soubise, almond caper beurre noisette *contains nuts

Moules-Frites

$27.00

Pain Perdu

$15.00

Omelette

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$16.00Out of stock

Crepes

$14.00Out of stock

Escargots

$18.00

burgundy snails, mushroom duxelles, parsley-garlic butter, toast

Salade Gem

$13.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Classic French cuisine served in an intimate setting in the heart of Georgetown.

1039 31st St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Chez Billy Sud image
Chez Billy Sud image

