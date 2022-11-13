Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chez Francois Poutinerie

22 East Chicago Avenue

Naperville, IL 60540

Order Again

Popular Items

Hipster
Chicken and Waffles
Montreal

Poutine SM

Petite Montreal

$9.00

Pretty Flower Child

$9.00

Slight Hangover

$12.00

Lonely Milwaukee

$12.00

Skinny Hipster

$12.00

Poutine LG

Montreal

$15.00

Classic Poutine with curds, fries and gravy

Flower Child

$15.00

Vegetarian Poutine

Hipster

$16.00

Classic with Crispy Sliced Pork Belly

Hangover

$17.00

Country Gravy, Bacon, Fried Egg, Sausage

Bistro

$19.00

Fries with Sliced NY strip and Bernaise

Lumberjack

$17.00

Classic with sausage, bacon and jalapenos

Chulahoma

$13.00

Chilli Cheese Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Black Truffle oil and shaved Parmesian

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Fried Chix Tenders with Waffle Sticks and Maple Syrup

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

Milwaukee

$15.00

SMALL KIDS FRIES

$3.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Egg Rolls(2)

$5.00

Student Special

$11.00

Parade Special

$5.00

Salads

Mango Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

Vietnamese Salad

$15.00

Steakhouse Salad

$15.00

Retail

Small Red Crewneck

$30.00

Medium Red Crewneck

$30.00

Large Red Crewneck

$30.00

XL Red Crewneck

$30.00

XXL Red Crewneck

$30.00

Small Red Hoodie

$45.00

Medium Red Hoodie

$45.00

Large Red Hoodie

$45.00

XL Red Hoodie

$45.00

XXL Red Hoodie

$45.00

Small Black Crewneck

$30.00

Medium Black Crewneck

$30.00

Large Black Crewneck

$30.00

XL Black Crewneck

$30.00

XXL Black Crewneck

$30.00

Small Black Hoodie

$45.00

Medium Black Hoodie

$45.00

Large Black Hoodie

$45.00

XL Black Hoodie

$45.00

XXL Black Hoodie

$45.00

Black Hat

$30.00

Red Hat

$30.00

Long Sleeves

$25.00

Peter's Kitchen Cookies

$2.50

Birdie Treats

$12.00

CFP T-Shirt

$15.00

$10 Crayons

$10.00

Soap

$8.00

$8 Pet Rock

$8.00

$10 pet rock

$10.00

$15 pet rock

$15.00

$6 Crayons

$6.00

$3 Crayons

$3.00

$6 Pet Rock

$6.00

$20 Pet Rock

$20.00

Dog Bones

$2.00

Key Chain

$5.00

Lotion

$5.00

Beverage

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Lemonaid

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Diet Sprite Zero

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

OUR POUTINE . OUR PEOPLE. PERFECTLY UNIQUE.

Website

Location

22 East Chicago Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

