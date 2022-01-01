A map showing the location of Chez Maman EastView gallery
French
Burgers

Chez Maman East

4,575 Reviews

$$

1401 18th St

San Francisco, CA 94107

Popular Items

Fettuccini
Half roasted organic chicken
Mix Salad

APPETIZERS

Bread & Butter

$2.00

baguette & butter

Soup of the day

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Baked camembert

$11.00

roasted garlic, toast points

Escargots

$14.00

parsley, garlic butter

Assiette de merguez

$11.00

(spicy lamb sausage) with harissa

Beef tartare SM

$14.00

Dijon mustard, capers, shallots, quail egg, toast points

Beef tartare LG

$19.00

Dijon mustard, capers, shallots, quail egg, toast points

French Fries W/Aioli

$9.00

Truffle french fries

$10.00

SALADS

Organic Greens Salad

$9.00

pears, sherry vinaigrette

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

arugula, cipollini onions, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

parmesan cheese, croutons

Endives Salad

$15.00

pears, walnuts, roquefort cheese, caramel balsamic vinaigrette

Niçoise Salad

$20.00

seared ahi tuna or salmon, olives, peppers, green beans, potatoes, eggs, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, radishes, whole grain mustard, sherry vinaigrette

Frisée Salad

$13.00

poached egg, lardons, red wine vinaigrette

Mix Salad

$14.00

goat cheese, tomatoes, egg, pistou, balsamic vinaigrette

Add Goat Cheese

$6.00

Add Egg

$2.00

PANINIS

Chicken Panini

$13.00

pistou, aioli, roasted peppers

Prosciutto Panini

$13.00

pistou, brie, prosciutto

Smoked salmon Panini

$13.00

fine herbs, crème fraiche, capers, caramelized onions

Merguez Panini

$13.00

(spicy lamb sausage), melted brie

Croque Monsieur Panini

$14.00

Croque Madame Panini

$15.00

(with egg)

Croque Mademoiselle Panini

$15.00

(with smoked salmon, egg)

CREPES

Complète Crepe

$14.00

ham, swiss cheese, egg

Chicken Crepe

$14.00

chicken, old fashion mustard

Savoyarde Crepe

$14.00

potatoes, prosciutto, shallots, cornichons, swiss cheese

Mushrooms Crepe

$14.00

marinated wild mushrooms, swiss cheese

Smoke Salmon Crepe

$14.00

fine herbs, crème fraiche, spinach, shallots, capers 13

L’orientale Crepe

$14.00

merguez, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, egg

Egg

$2.00

CHEZ MAMAN BURGERS

100% Angus beef burger

$15.00

with french fries or salad: tomatoes, caramelized onions, aioli, ciabatta roll

Chicken burger

$15.00

with french fries or salad: tomatoes, caramelized onions, aioli, ciabatta roll

Fish burger

$15.00

with french fries or salad: tomatoes, caramelized onions, aioli, ciabatta roll

Impossible burger (vegetarian)

$15.00

with french fries or salad: tomatoes, caramelized onions, aioli, ciabatta roll

LES MOULES

Provençale

$22.00

cherry tomatoes, basil, garlic, shallots, bell pepper, cream, olives

Thai

$22.00

lemongrass, garlic, shallots, cilantro, chili, coconut milk

Masala

$22.00

curry, garlic, shallots, cream, heart of palm, fried jalapeno

Marinière

$22.00

garlic, shallots, white wine, lemon juice, parsley

Poulette

$22.00

garlic, shallots, bacon, white wine, cream, parsley

French Fries W/Aioli

$9.00

Truffle French Fries

$10.00

Bread & Butter

$2.00

baguette & butter

ENTREES

Sole Meuniere

$29.00

Pan seared, grilled asparagus gremolata

SALMON DINER

$26.00

red quinoa pilaf, red bell pepper coulis, roasted garlic aioli

Veal

$29.00

creamy white wine sauce, vegetables, mushrooms

Pork chop

$25.00

Brussels sprouts, bacon, apple cider mustard sauce

Half roasted organic chicken

$24.00

garlic mashed potatoes, lemon confit, lemon jus

Duck confit

$32.00

potatoes gratin, haricot vert, port reduction

N.Y steak (9oz)

$38.00

french fries, green peppercorn sauce

Hachis parmentier

$17.00

ground beef, purée de pommes de terre, swiss cheese

Mac & cheese

$17.00

truffle oil, gruyere cheese

Fettuccini

$18.00

creamy white wine sauce, mushrooms

Carbonara

$18.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Add Merguez

$4.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Mushroom

$2.00

Kids Butter Pasta Parm

$10.00

ASSIETTE DE FROMAGE

Brie, salad, walnuts

$11.00

Roquefort, salad, honey

$11.00

SIDES

Brussels sprouts

$7.00

Garlic mashed potatoes

$7.00

Seasonal vegetables

$7.00

Red quinoa pilaf

$7.00

French fries with aioli

$9.00

Truffle french fries

$10.00

Potatoes gratin

$8.00

Bread And Butter

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

$0.25

Les Gourmandises

Warm chocolate fondant

$9.00

crème anglaise

Cinnamon pain perdu

$9.00

with marinated fresh berries, maple syrup, chantilly

Caramelized apple tarte tatin

$9.00

Mousse au chocolat

$9.00

Crème brulée

$9.00

Cakage

$3.00

With A Candle...!!!!!

Les Crêpes

Suzette crepe

$8.00

sugar and orange butter

Nutella and banana crepe

$8.00

Passionfruit sorbet, champagne

Berries and crème fraiche crepe

$8.00

Tatin crepe

$8.00

roasted caramelized apples with chantilly

Chestnut crepe

$8.00

chestnut cream with Chantilly

Cakeage

$3.00

No Bananas..!!!

Gelatos

Chocolate Gelato

$4.00

Rum Raisin Gelato

$4.00

French Vanilla Gelato

$4.00

Salted Caramel w/Almonds Gelato

$4.00

Add Nutella

$3.00

Add Berries

$3.00

Sorbets

Passionfruit Sorbet

$4.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$4.00

Apricot chardonnay Sorbet

$4.00

White peach champagne Sorbet

$4.00

Maman favorites …

Affogato

$9.00

Double shot of expresso with choice of french vanilla or rum raisin gelato

Champassion

$9.00

Passionfruit sorbet, champagne

Vanilla Gelato/Nutella

$7.00

CHAMPAGNE / SPARKLING

GLS Brut Rosé

$12.00

GLS Champagne NV

$18.00

BTL champagne

$80.00

BTL Brut Rosé

$48.00

BLANC / ROSÉ

GLS Chardonnay B'creek

$14.00

GLS Chablis

$18.00

GLS Talmard Macon

$15.00

GLS Sancerre

$16.00

GLS Chenin Blanc

$14.00

GLS Viognier

$13.00

GLS Rosé

$14.00

GLS Albarino

$13.00

GLS Riesling

$15.00

BTL Chardonnay Copain

$56.00

BTL Chablis

$72.00

BTL Talmard Macon

$60.00

BTL Sancerre

$64.00

BTL Chenin Blanc

$56.00

BTL Viognier

$52.00

BTL Rosé

$56.00

BTL Albarino

$52.00

BTL Riesling

$60.00

ROUGE

GLS Carmel Road

$12.00

GLS Saint Germain

$17.00

GLS Beaujolais

$15.00

GLS Heritage de Vannieres

$14.00

GLS CdR

$14.00

GLS Vacqueyras

$16.00

GLS Malbec, Cahors

$13.00

GLS Château Saint Julian

$14.00

GLS St Emilion

$18.00

GlS Heritage, Cabernet,

$14.00

GLS Cab Franc

$15.00

GLS Zinfandel Blend

$12.00

Corkage

$20.00

BTL Carmel Road

$48.00

BTL Saint Germain, Irancy

$68.00

BTL Beaune du Chateau 1er Cru

$100.00

BTL Beaujolais

$60.00

BTL Héritage de Vannières

$56.00

BTL CdR

$56.00

BTL Vacqueyras

$64.00

BTL Crozes-Hermitage

$50.00

BTL Châteauneuf-Du-Pape

$90.00

BTL Cahors,malbec

$52.00

BTL Château Saint Julian

$56.00

BTL St. Emilion

$72.00

BTL Heritage, Cabernet

$56.00

BTL Cabernet Franc

$60.00

BTL Zinfandel Blend

$48.00

BIÈRES PRESSION

1664

$8.00

Drake's Hefe

$7.00

Deschutes Squeezed

$8.50

St. Bernardus

$10.00

Galopin

$5.00

Chimay

$11.00

1664

$8.00

Red Lager

$7.00

Mango Road

$6.00

Anchor Steam

$6.00

Ft Point Kolsch

$6.00

Clausthaler

Clausthaler
$5.00

BIÈRES A LA BOUTEILLE

Chimay Red

$11.00

Golden Road – Mango

$6.00

East Brothers-Red Lager

$7.00

Anchor Steam

$6.00

Ft Point Kolsch

$6.00

Clausthaler NA

$5.00

PORT & DESSERT WINES

Port NV

$9.00

Tawny 10

$12.00

Blandy’s Madeira

$9.00

Muscat

$9.00

Sauternes

$14.00

APÉRITIFS

GLS Cider

$10.00

GLS Sangria

$9.00

GLS Lillet blanc

$10.00

GLS Lillet Rouge

$10.00

GLS Mimosa

$11.00

GLS Bellini

$11.00

GLS Kir Royale

$11.00

GLS Kir White

$10.00

GLS Bloody Mary

$10.00

BTL Cider

$40.00

BTL Sangria

$32.00

N\A Bev

San Pelli 1/2 Bottle

$5.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Coca Cola (Mexican)

$5.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

HOT BEV

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Café Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.75

Double Capuccino

$6.00

Double Latte

$6.00

Double Mocha

$6.00

Double Americano

$5.75

Espresso Decaf

$3.75

Double Espresso Decaf

$5.75

Americano Decaf

$3.75

Double Americano Decaf

$5.75

Cappuccino Decaf

$4.00

Double Cappuccino Decaf

$6.00

Café Latte Decaf

$4.00

Double Latte Decaf

$6.00

Mocha Decaf

$4.00

Double Mocha Decaf

$6.00

Machiatto

$4.50

Brunch Food

Œufs en Cocotte

$10.00

2 poached egg over muffin

$16.00

Omelette

$16.00

Brunch Cocktails

GLS Bellini

$11.00

GLS Mimosa

$11.00

GLS Sangria

$9.00

BTL Sangria

$32.00

GLS Lillet Blanc

$10.00

GLS Lillet Rouge

$10.00

GLS Bloody Mary

$10.00
