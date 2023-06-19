Chez Moi
3,457 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2100 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beacon Doughnuts - 810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley
No Reviews
810 W Armitage Ave In The Alley Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurant
Rise Shine Restaurant - 756 West Webster Avenue
No Reviews
756 West Webster Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chicago
Velvet Taco - Chicago - Lincoln Common
4.4 • 3,161
2309 N Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurant
Bourgeois Pig Cafe - Lincoln Park
4.1 • 2,798
736-738 W Fullerton Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurant