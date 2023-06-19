Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chez Moi

3,457 Reviews

$$

2100 N Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60614

Popular Items

Gateau Breton

Gateau Breton

$11.00

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

broccoli, carrots, zuchini

Beef Bourguignon for 2

$70.00

Pinot Noir Braised Short Ribs, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables Bread House Salad with Vinaigrette 1 Creme Brulee, 1 Chocolate Mousse

Send a Gift

Send a Bottle to a Friend Dining with Us.

Hand-Written Note Card

Hand-Written Note Card

$5.00

Add your personal message under Special Instructions, and we will write it on a card and give it to your guest. (Cards and envelopes are examples. Card design can not be specified.)

Veuve Ambal Blanc de Blancs

$48.00

Let us know in the special instructions section who you would like us to send the bottle to.

Paul Laurent Champagne

$95.00

Let us know in the special instructions section who you would like us to send the bottle to.

Pierre Gimmonet Blanc de Blancs 1er Cru

$176.00

Let us know in the special instructions section who you would like us to send the bottle to.

Roger et Christophe Sancerre

$64.00

Let us know in the special instructions section who you would like us to send the bottle to.

Chansson Chassagne Montrachet

$190.00

Let us know in the special instructions section who you would like us to send the bottle to.

Haut Colombier Blaye Cotes de Bordeaux

$56.00

Let us know in the special instructions section who you would like us to send the bottle to.

Chateau Bellegrave Pauillac

$120.00

Let us know in the special instructions section who you would like us to send the bottle to.

DINNER

Popular Wines To-Go

Château Haut Colombier, Blaye Cote de Bordeaux, 2019

$28.00

Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot

Veuve Ambal Blanc de Blancs, Méthode Traditionelle, Bourgogne

$28.00

Chateau La Freynelle, Sauvignon Blanc, 2020

$26.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Appetizers

Charcuterie Plate

Charcuterie Plate

$17.00

Cheese Plate

$17.00

Chez Moi Salade

$11.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, apple, croutons, vinaigrette

Escargots

$17.00Out of stock

maitre d'butter, pastry crust

Onion Soup

$12.00

beef broth, bread, toasted Swiss cheese

Onion Tart

Onion Tart

$12.00

puff pastry, sour cream, onions, bacon

Soupe du Jour

$9.00

Crab Cake

$16.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

Frog Legs Provençale

$16.00

Brie En Croûte For Two

$18.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Foie Gras

$22.00

Main

Beef Bourguignon for 2

$70.00

Pinot Noir Braised Short Ribs, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables Bread House Salad with Vinaigrette 1 Creme Brulee, 1 Chocolate Mousse

Cassoulet for 2

$64.00

Lamb, Duck Confit, Sausage, White Beans, Tomato, Onion, Celery, Garlic Bread House Salad with Vinaigrette 1 Creme Brulee, 1 Chocolate Mousse

Coq au Vin for 2

$60.00

red wine braised chicken, peas, carrots, mushrooms, linguine

Full Loaf La Fournette Bread

$30.00Out of stock

Half Loaf La Fournette Bread

$15.00Out of stock

Quarter Loaf La Fournette Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Cassoulet Vegetarien

$23.00Out of stock

roasted vegetables, white beans, tomato, onion, celery, garlic

Beef Bourguignon

$36.00

pinot noir braised short ribs, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables

Cassoulet

Cassoulet

$32.00

lamb, duck confit, sausage, white beans, tomato, onion, celery, garlic

Coq au Vin

$30.00

red wine braised chicken, peas, carrots, mushrooms, linguine

Duck a l'Orange

Duck a l'Orange

$34.00

duck confit, potato galette, confit onions, green peppercorn cream sauce

NY Strip au Poivre

$38.00

Peppered New York Strip, brandy peppercorn cream sauce, french fries

Salmon Cabernet

$30.00

roasted salmon, cabernet sauce, mashed potatoes, roasted beets

Mushroom Ravioli

$21.00

with sautéed wild mushrooms, white wine, garlic

Coquilles St Jacques

$35.00

Pork Tenderloin

$29.00

stuffed with spinach, goat cheese, sun-dried tomato, mustard sauce, mashed potatoes

Skate Wing Grenobloise

$30.00

Pan Seared Trout

$30.00

Tomato Gratin

$16.00Out of stock

Plat Végétarien

$18.00

Dessert

Choc Mousse

Choc Mousse

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00
Gateau Breton

Gateau Breton

$11.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Vegetables

$7.00

broccoli, carrots, zuchini

Frites

$7.00

French fries

Spinach with Cream

$7.00

To-Go Sparkling Wine

Sparkling Wines

Veuve Ambal Blanc de Blancs, Méthode Traditionelle, Bourgogne

$28.00

Varichon et Clerc, Brut Rose, Bourgogne

$28.00

To-Go White Wines

White Wines

Domaine Gilles Noblet, Mâcon-Fuissé, Bourgogne, 2019

$36.00

Chardonnay

Emile Beyer, Riesling, Alsace, 2018

$33.00

Chateau La Freynelle, Sauvignon Blanc, 2020

$26.00

Roger et Christophe Moreaux, Sancerre, 2020

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Dopff et Iron La Crustaces, Alsace, 2018

$25.00

Sylvaner, Pinot Blanc

To-Go Red Wines

Red Wines

Château Caillau, Malbec de Cahors, 2018

$28.00

Malbec

Domaine Gille, Borgogne Rouge, 2017

$40.00

Pinot Noir

Domaine Gille, Corton les Renards, Grand Cru, 2015

$290.00

Pinot Noir

Château Haut Colombier, Blaye Cotes de Bordeaux, 2019

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2100 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Chez Moi image
Chez Moi image
Chez Moi image
Chez Moi image

