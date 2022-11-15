Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Chez Nick

1,660 Reviews

$$

1737 York Ave

New York, NY 10128

Mocktails

Detox Mule

$13.00

lavender, fig syrup, lime, rosemary

Espresso Martino

$14.00

NA Beverages

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Lg Still Bottled Water

$7.00

1L Sparkling Water

$9.00

750ml Sparkling Bottled Water

$7.50Out of stock

Sm Still

$4.00

Sm Sparkling

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 11:00 pm
New American Neighborhood restaurant serving fresh local vegetables, handmade pastas and other delicious homemade items!

Location

