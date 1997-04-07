Chez Sami | Downtown 1219 Crickets Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1219 Crickets Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79401
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Bodine’s Cocktail Parlor - 1717 Crickets Avenue
No Reviews
1717 Crickets Avenue Lubbock, TX 79401
View restaurant