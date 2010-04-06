Restaurant info

Chez Fonfon is that cozy, casual French bistro that we hope transfers you to Paris, Lyon or Nice. Opened in 2000 by Frank and Pardis Stitt, it is a bustling place serving classic, hearty French fare: steak tartare, moules et frites, sauteed trout with brown butter, escargots, and homemade charcuterie. We offer the most delicious wines, chosen for their value and quirkiness, from the Loire, Rhone and Languedoc. Patrick Dunne (of Lucullus fame)is responsible for the decor, including authentic elements such as the French Belle Epoque cafe tables and 100 year old etched glass door from Lyon. The marble wainscoting and mahogany paneling for the bar were rescued out of a glorious old Birmingham office building.