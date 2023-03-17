- Home
Epic Hospitality Miami 301-1500 Collins Ave
1500 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Lunch
LUNCH FOOD
Chicken n' Waffles Lunch
Belgium waffle, deep fried chicken tenders, topped with honey butter and powdered sugar
Chicken Wings (8)
Coconut Glazed Shrimp
From the Sea: Fried shrimp tossed in a coconut sweet chili sauce topped with shredded coconut and green onions.
Grilled Chicken
Between the Buns: Chicken Breast on Ciabatta with Pesto, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Spring mix.
Heirloom Salad
Arugula, Heirloom Tomatoes, Grape Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Soy Garlic Aioli
Medi-Melt
Between the buns: Toasted sourdough, Grilled Eggplant, Mozzarella, Spring mix, Hummus, Roasted Red pepper, balsamic glaze.
Medi-Platter
Hummus, Pita Bread, Olives, Grapes, and Muhammara Dip.
Nachos
Tortilla Chips, topped with guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & jalapenos.
Quinoa n' Kale
Salad: Citrus vinaigrette, 1 fried egg toped with crispy onions, sun dried tomatoes, and goat cheese.
Seafood Tostones
From the sea: Deep fried plantain, Guacamole, Radish, Grilled Shrimp, Pineapple salsa.
Shredded Brisket
Between the Buns: Beef Brisket shredded, Cabbage, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, on Kaiser bun.
The Caesar
Salad: Romaine lettuce, caper, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese.
The Ceviche
From the Sea: Red Snapper, cherry tomatoes, orange, diced red onions, avocado, red peppers, cilantro.
The Vegan
Between the Buns: Impossible patty, tomatoes, vegan cheese sauce, pickles and lettuce on a Brioche bun.
Tuna Tartare Salad
Ahi Tuna, Avocado, diced Mango and Quinoa, tossed with spicy mayo on top of spring mix.
The Classic
Your Choice of either 6 oz angus Beef Patty or 6oz Pant Based Patty & French Fries
LUNCH DRINKS
SIDES
Beverages
Soda & Red Bull
Coffee
Juice, Milk & Water
Beer/Seltzer
Bottle/Can Beer
Seltzer & Cider
Liquor
Classic Cocktails
Bottle Service
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Bacardi Dbl
Bacardi Single
Cachaca Dbl
Cachaca Single
Captain Morgan Dbl
Captain Morgan Single
Drake's Rum Dbl
Drake's Rum Single
Myers Dark Rum Dble
Myers Dark Rum Single
Oak Barrel Spiced Dbl
Oak Barrel Spiced Single
The Real McCoy Dbl
The Real McCoy Single
Zacapa 23 Dbl
Zacapa 23 Single
Malibu Coconut Single
Malibu Coconut Dbl
Tequila
Whiskey / Brandy / Cognac
Torres 5yr Imperial Brandy Single
Torres 5yr Imperial Brandy Dbl
Fireball Single
Fireball Dbl
Jameson Single
Jameson Dbl
Jack Daniels Single
Jack Daniels Dbl
Jack Daniels Honey Single
Jack Daniels Honey Dbl
Martell VS Single
Martell VS Dbl
Martell Blue Swift Single
Martell Blue Swift Dbl
Hennessy VS Single
Hennessy VS Dbl
Busker Single
Busker Dbl
Old Forester Single
Old Forester Dbl
Liqueurs / Cordials
SHOTS
Virgin Cocktails
Specialty
Blended Delights
Caoba Fashion Show
Wine
White Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
Bartenura Moscato
Bourgogne Chardonnay
Golden Chardonnay
Jas de Vignes
Jean-Marc Brocard
Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc
Le Salse Verdicchio
Meiomi Chardonnay Bottle
Meiomi Rose Bottle
Ruffino Lumina PG Bottle
Scarbolo Sauvignon Blanc
Taylor Fladgate Chip Dry
Walnut Block Sauvignon Blanc
Red Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottle
Champagne/Mimosas Glass
Champagne Bottle
Club Tropicana Breakfast (3PD)
BREAKFAST FOOD
Almond Butter & Berry Toast
Avocado Toast (new)
Toasted Sourdough bread, avocado, onions, tomatoes, truffle oil topped with feta cheese.
Club Tropicana Breakfast
choice of croissant, toast, marmalade, butter, coffee, choice of OJ or grapefruit juice, and pick from 5 breakfast entrees
Buttermilk Pancakes
topped with strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar
Chia Parfait
Chicken n' Waffles
Belgium waffle, deep fried chicken tenders, topped with honey butter and powdered sugar
Granola Bowl
Yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, shredded coconut, and drizzled with honey
Mango & Chamoy
Seasonal Fruit Platter
Seasonal fruit served with yogurt drizzled with honey
Spinach Empanadas
Breakfast Sandwich
AM-SIDES $5 EACH
COFFEE AND JUICE
EPIC EVENTS
VENUE RENTAL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
1500 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139