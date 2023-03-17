Epic Hospitality Miami 301-1500 Collins Ave

Main picView gallery

Lunch

LUNCH FOOD

Chicken n' Waffles Lunch

Chicken n' Waffles Lunch

$17.00

Belgium waffle, deep fried chicken tenders, topped with honey butter and powdered sugar

Chicken Wings (8)

$15.00
Coconut Glazed Shrimp

Coconut Glazed Shrimp

$16.00

From the Sea: Fried shrimp tossed in a coconut sweet chili sauce topped with shredded coconut and green onions.

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Between the Buns: Chicken Breast on Ciabatta with Pesto, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Spring mix.

Heirloom Salad

$16.00

Arugula, Heirloom Tomatoes, Grape Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, Soy Garlic Aioli

Medi-Melt

$17.00

Between the buns: Toasted sourdough, Grilled Eggplant, Mozzarella, Spring mix, Hummus, Roasted Red pepper, balsamic glaze.

Medi-Platter

$14.00

Hummus, Pita Bread, Olives, Grapes, and Muhammara Dip.

Nachos

$14.00

Tortilla Chips, topped with guacamole, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & jalapenos.

Quinoa n' Kale

$15.00

Salad: Citrus vinaigrette, 1 fried egg toped with crispy onions, sun dried tomatoes, and goat cheese.

Seafood Tostones

Seafood Tostones

$18.00

From the sea: Deep fried plantain, Guacamole, Radish, Grilled Shrimp, Pineapple salsa.

Shredded Brisket

$20.00

Between the Buns: Beef Brisket shredded, Cabbage, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, on Kaiser bun.

The Caesar

$13.00

Salad: Romaine lettuce, caper, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese.

The Ceviche

$15.00

From the Sea: Red Snapper, cherry tomatoes, orange, diced red onions, avocado, red peppers, cilantro.

The Vegan

$17.00

Between the Buns: Impossible patty, tomatoes, vegan cheese sauce, pickles and lettuce on a Brioche bun.

Tuna Tartare Salad

Tuna Tartare Salad

$20.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado, diced Mango and Quinoa, tossed with spicy mayo on top of spring mix.

The Classic

The Classic

$18.00

Your Choice of either 6 oz angus Beef Patty or 6oz Pant Based Patty & French Fries

LUNCH DRINKS

Corona Draft

$7.00

Heineken Draft

$6.50

Mojito - House

$12.00

Mojito - Bacardi

$13.00

Mojito - Malibu

$13.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Margarita - House

$12.00

Margarita - Patron

$13.00

Margarita - Casamigos

$13.00

SIDES

French Fries

$6.00

Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Spring Salad

$6.00

Chicken

$6.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Melted Cheese

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

DESSERTS

Brownie

$12.00

Mango Ice Cream

$10.00

Beverages

Soda & Red Bull

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Red Bull Regular

$6.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.50

Yellow Tropical Red Bull

$6.50

Red Watermelon Red bull

$6.50

O-Gatorade

$6.00

R-Gatorade

$6.00

Y- Gatorade

$6.00

Small Gatorade

$4.00

Coffee

Espresso Single

$3.50

Espresso Double

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Latte

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Juice, Milk & Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Aquafina Water

$4.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Sparking Soda

$2.50

Voss Water

$6.00

Beer/Seltzer

Bottle/Can Beer

Corona

$8.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Sam Adams

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Modelo Lrg can

$10.00

Seltzer & Cider

Absolute

$8.00

Truly chili mango

$8.00

Truly lime

$8.00

truly strawberry

$8.00

Truly watermelon

$8.00

White Claw Mango

$8.00

Absolut Mango Mule

$8.00

Absolut Strawberry Daquiri

$8.00

High Noon watermelon

$8.00

High Noon black cherry

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$8.00

Draft Beer

Corona Draft

$7.00

Heineken Draft

$6.50

Dogfish Head IPA

$8.00

Liquor

Classic Cocktails

Mojito

$12.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Long Island

$15.00

Porn Star Martini

$12.00

Frose

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Drink Special

$8.00

Virgin Cocktail

$9.00

Bottle Service

Bacardi Bottle

$350.00

Patron Bottle

$400.00

Titos Bottle

$300.00

Belvedere

$400.00

Casamigo

$400.00

Veuve Clilquot

$200.00

Vodka

Drake's Vodka Single

$10.00

Drake's Vodka Dbl

$13.00

Absolut Single

$10.00

Absolut Dbl

$15.00

Tito's Single

$12.00

Tito's Dbl

$15.00

Belvedere Single

$12.00

Belvedere Dbl

$15.00

Grey Goose Single

$12.00

Grey Goose Dbl

$15.00

New Amsterdam Single

$10.00

New Amsterdam Dbl

$13.00

Gin

Beefeater Dbl

$15.00

Beefeater Single

$10.00

Bombay Dry Dbl

$15.00

Bombay Dry Single

$10.00

Bombay Saphire Dbl

$15.00

Bombay Saphire Single

$10.00

Crown Russe Dbl

$12.00

Crown Russe Single

$9.00

Tanqueray Dbl

$15.00

Tanqueray Single

$10.00

Engine Single

$8.00

Engine Dbl

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi Dbl

$15.00

Bacardi Single

$10.00

Cachaca Dbl

$15.00

Cachaca Single

$10.00

Captain Morgan Dbl

$15.00

Captain Morgan Single

$10.00

Drake's Rum Dbl

$15.00

Drake's Rum Single

$10.00

Myers Dark Rum Dble

$15.00

Myers Dark Rum Single

$10.00

Oak Barrel Spiced Dbl

$13.50

Oak Barrel Spiced Single

$9.00

The Real McCoy Dbl

$13.50

The Real McCoy Single

$10.00

Zacapa 23 Dbl

$18.00

Zacapa 23 Single

$12.00

Malibu Coconut Single

$12.00

Malibu Coconut Dbl

$18.00

Tequila

Tijuana Silver Single

$12.00

Tijuana Silver Dbl

$15.00

Tijuana Gold Single

$12.00

Tijuana Gold Dbl

$15.00

Patron Silver Single

$15.00

Patron Silver Dbl

$20.00

Patron Reposado Single

$15.00

Patron Reposado Dbl

$20.00

Casamigos Single

$15.00

Casamigos Dbl

$20.00

Whiskey / Brandy / Cognac

Torres 5yr Imperial Brandy Single

$8.00

Torres 5yr Imperial Brandy Dbl

$13.95

Fireball Single

$8.00

Fireball Dbl

$15.50

Jameson Single

$12.00

Jameson Dbl

$18.50

Jack Daniels Single

$12.00

Jack Daniels Dbl

$18.50

Jack Daniels Honey Single

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey Dbl

$16.50

Martell VS Single

$12.00

Martell VS Dbl

$18.50

Martell Blue Swift Single

$15.00

Martell Blue Swift Dbl

$24.50

Hennessy VS Single

$15.00

Hennessy VS Dbl

$24.00

Busker Single

$8.00

Busker Dbl

$12.00

Old Forester Single

$10.00

Old Forester Dbl

$16.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Aperol

$16.00

Averna

$14.00

Campari

$18.00

Cinzano Sweet Vermouth

$16.00

Frose

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Rumchata

$7.75

SHOTS

Axel Shot

$5.00

Drakes Vodka

$5.00

Absolute

$6.50

Absolute Citron

$6.50

Titos

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Belvedere

$7.50

Tijuana Tequila

$5.00

Patron

$7.00

CasaMigos

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.50

Jigar Bomb

$8.00

Jigar

$7.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Hennessy w mix

$13.50

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Cocktail

$8.00

Specialty

Summer Lemonade

$15.00

Engine Fizz

$15.00

Busker Gold

$15.00

Malibu Pain Killer

$15.00

Miami Mule

$12.00

Blended Delights

Club Caribe Daiquiri

$12.00

Frose

$12.00

Caoba Fashion Show

Miami Mule (Copy)

$12.00

Margarita - House (Copy)

$10.00

Wine

White Wine Glass

Bourgogne Chardonnay Gls

$14.00

Jas de Vignes Gls

$10.00

Jean des Valanges Gls

$10.00

Jean-Marc Brocard Gls

$15.00

Le Salse Verdicchio Gls

$11.00

Meiomi Chardonnay Gls

$12.00

Meiomi Rose Gls

$10.00

Ruffino Lumina PG Gls

$10.00

Scarbolo Sauvignon Blanc Gls

$13.00

White Wine Bottle

Bartenura Moscato

$50.00

Bourgogne Chardonnay

$55.00

Golden Chardonnay

$35.00

Jas de Vignes

$35.00

Jean-Marc Brocard

$70.00

Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Le Salse Verdicchio

$45.00

Meiomi Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Meiomi Rose Bottle

$45.00

Ruffino Lumina PG Bottle

$35.00

Scarbolo Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Taylor Fladgate Chip Dry

$44.00

Walnut Block Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Red Wine Glass

Clos De Los Siete Malbec Gls

$13.00

Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon Gls

$10.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Gls

$10.00

Rosso di Montalcino Gls

$18.00

Simi Merlot Gls

$13.00

Red Wine Bottle

Clos De Los Siete Malbec Bottle

$50.00

Curton La Perriere Bordeaux Bottle

$55.00

Jean dos Valagas - Coteaux Bourguinons Bottle

$35.00

Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$45.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$45.00

Rosso di Montalcino

$70.00

Simi Merlot Bottle

$50.00

Sorelli Chianti Bottle

$40.00

Champagne/Mimosas Glass

Bartenura Moscato Gls

$13.00

Cava Gls

$16.00

Francois Dubois Champagne Gls

$18.00

Gambino Prosecco Gls

$10.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mumm Brut Gls

$30.00

Mumm Rose Gls

$30.00

Nicolas-Feuillatte Champagne Gls

$25.00

Champagne Bottle

Bartenura Moscato Bottle

$50.00

Bottle of Champagne R

$70.00

Cava Bottle

$50.00

Francois Dubois

$95.00

Gambino Prosecco Bottle

$50.00

Mumm Bottle

$105.00

Nicolas-Feuillatte Champagne Bottle

$95.00

Veuve

$150.00

Francois Dubois SPECIAL

$65.00

Club Tropicana Lunch (3PD)

LUNCH FOOD

Chicken Wings (8)

$13.00
Coconut Glazed Shrimp

Coconut Glazed Shrimp

$17.00

From the Sea: Fried shrimp tossed in a coconut sweet chili sauce topped with shredded coconut and green onions.

Quinoa n' Kale

$13.00

Salad: Citrus vinaigrette, 1 fried egg toped with crispy onions, sun dried tomatoes, and goat cheese.

Seafood Tostones

Seafood Tostones

$19.00

From the sea: Deep fried plantain, Guacamole, Radish, Grilled Shrimp, Pineapple salsa.

Tuna Tartare Salad

Tuna Tartare Salad

$23.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado, diced Mango and Quinoa, tossed with spicy mayo on top of spring mix.

The Classic

The Classic

$18.00

Your Choice of either 6 oz angus Beef Patty or 6oz Pant Based Patty & French Fries

Skewers Beef

Skewers Beef

$15.00
Skewers Chicken

Skewers Chicken

$15.00
Skewers Shrimp's

Skewers Shrimp's

$17.00
Churrasco Platter

Churrasco Platter

$23.00

Char-Grilled 8oz Steak served with wild rice & Sweet plantains.

SIDES

French Fries

$7.00

Mash Potatoes

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Spring Salad

$7.00

Chicken

$7.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Melted Cheese

$3.00

Avocado

$3.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

Club Tropicana Breakfast (3PD)

BREAKFAST FOOD

Almond Butter & Berry Toast

$6.00

Avocado Toast (new)

$16.00

Toasted Sourdough bread, avocado, onions, tomatoes, truffle oil topped with feta cheese.

Club Tropicana Breakfast

$21.00

choice of croissant, toast, marmalade, butter, coffee, choice of OJ or grapefruit juice, and pick from 5 breakfast entrees

Buttermilk Pancakes

$16.00

topped with strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar

Chia Parfait

Chia Parfait

$12.00
Chicken n' Waffles

Chicken n' Waffles

$15.00

Belgium waffle, deep fried chicken tenders, topped with honey butter and powdered sugar

Granola Bowl

$14.00

Yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, shredded coconut, and drizzled with honey

Mango & Chamoy

Mango & Chamoy

$6.00
Seasonal Fruit Platter

Seasonal Fruit Platter

$16.00

Seasonal fruit served with yogurt drizzled with honey

Spinach Empanadas

Spinach Empanadas

$12.00
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

AM-SIDES $5 EACH

Side - Turkey Bacon

$6.00

Side - Pork Bacon

$6.00

Side - Pork Sausage Link

$6.00

Side - Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Side - Croissant

$6.00

2 Eggs

$6.00

Toast

$6.00

Avocado

$4.00

COFFEE AND JUICE

Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$7.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Cortado

$6.00

Latte

$7.00

Iced Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Green Machine

$13.00

Heartbeet

$13.00

Liquid Sunshine

$13.00

Club Tropicana Beverages (3PD)

Soda & Red Bull

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Red Bull Regular

$7.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$7.50

Yellow Tropical Red Bull

$7.50

Red Watermelon Red bull

$7.50

O-Gatorade

$7.00

R-Gatorade

$7.00

Y- Gatorade

$7.00

Small Gatorade

$5.00

Coffee

Espresso Single

$4.50

Espresso Double

$5.50

Cortado

$5.00

Latte

$6.50

Iced Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$2.00

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Juice, Milk & Water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Aquafina Water

$5.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$5.00

Sparking Soda

$3.50

Voss Water

$7.00

EPIC EVENTS

VENUE RENTAL

FEE

$1,000.00

PER PERSON FEE

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

