CH’I

review star

No reviews yet

701 S. Miami Ave. Suite 339B

Miami, FL 33131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bao Burgers
Ch'i Fried Rice

Dim Sum

Bao Burgers

$17.00

wagyu patties, cilantro, cucumbers, carrots, soy wasabi mayo, homemade flour bao buns (2 pc)

Shrimp Dumplings

$16.00

tiger shrimp, tomatoes, red bell peppers, Spanish onions, ponzu sauce (5 pc)

Duck Dumplings

$17.00

peking duck, orange zest, leeks, lemongrass, kafir scented orange sauce (4 pc)

Pork Siu Mai

$14.00

Kurobuta pork, huitlacoche, scallions, ginger, hoisin (4 pc)

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$17.00

roasted Kurobuta pork belly, mango onion mojo, shiso leaf

Crispy Chicken Wontons

$14.00

chicken, garlic, lemongrass, scallions, tamarind sweet & sour sauce (5 pc)

Crudos

Mushroom Ceviche

$15.00

mushroom mix, yuzu white truffle vinaigrette, Okinawa sweet potato chips

Ceviche Mixto

$30.00

salmon, hamachi, shrimp, sea urchin, lime juice, wakame, rocoto pepper, Okinawa sweet potato chip

Tuna Tiradito

$19.00

black pepper crusted tuna rear, yuzu ponzu, chives, chulpe corn

Hamachi Tiradito

$19.00

sliced hamachi, Thai chili, daikon salsa, avocado mouse, garlic chips, aji Amarillo sauce

Small Plates

Cucumber Salad

$11.00

English cucumber, sugar snaps, snow peas, sesame oil, fermented black bean dressing

Firecracker Shrimp

$19.00

wonton wrappers, shrimp sofrito, nori goma, cascabel aioli

Grilled Octopus

$27.00

grilled Spanish octopus, lemongrass, shishito peppers

Vegetable Summer Rolls

$14.00

avocado, carrots, Napa cabbage, scallions, rice noodles, honey chili sauce

Chinese BBQ Pork Ribs

$26.00

roasted Kurubuta pork ribs, Chinese BBQ sauce, cilantro, sesame seed

Char Sui Roasted Pork Belly

$27.00

roasted Kurobuta pork belly, red miso ginger glaze, pickled vegetables

Ropa Vieja Spring Rolls

$14.00

ropa vieja style braised wagyu short ribs, cilantro mayo

Crispy Calamari Salad

$15.00

fried calamari, green papaya, lemongrass chili vinaigrette

Tuna Tataki Tostadas

$18.00

chile ancho dusted seared tuna rear, wakame salad, avocado, wasabi soy aioli, crispy corn tortilla

Signature Dishes

Peking Roasted Duck

$85.00+

roasted Peking duck, flour tortillas, scallions, pickled vegetables, avocado, kimchi cream, soy-wasabi mayo

CH'I Tomahawk

$185.00

36 oz fire roasted Tomahawk, truffle paste, shitake mushrooms, house smoked chili sauce, lemongrass chimichurri, tamari lemon ponzu

Porter House

$125.00

34oz fire roasted porter house, black pepper soy sauce, smoked chili sauce, lemongrass ginger chimichurri

Crispy Lobster

$130.00

2 lb Maine Lobster, orange zest, smoked chili sauce, citrus aioli, lemon

Fried Whole Snapper

$75.00Out of stock

whole fried yellowtail snapper, green papaya salad, tamari lemon ponzu, spicy honey sauce

Wok & Grill

crispy chicken, panela oyster sauce, scallions, jasmine rice
Ch'i Fried Rice

$23.00

pork, shrimp, chicken, Chinese sausage, egg, red bell pepper, scallions, jasmine rice, tamari sauce

Duck Fried Rice

$26.00

CH’I roasted duck, pineapple, peanuts, scallions, poached egg

Grilled Swordfish Lo Mein

$34.00

soy sauce, hoisin sauce, red bell peppers, bok choy, soybean sprouts, snow peas, ginger, egg noodles

Ch'i Fried Chicken

$34.00Out of stock

crispy chicken, panela oyster sauce, scallions, jasmine rice

Sweet and Sour Double Pork Chop

$45.00

grilled heritage double cut chop, bok choy, red bell peppers, mushrooms, snow peas, pineapple, tamarind sauce, jasmine rice

Mongolian New York Strip

$62.00

black angus strip loin, broccolini, scallions, sesame seeds, panela Mongolian sauce, jasmine rice

Colossal Gambas & Cashews

$52.00

prawns, red bell peppers, scallions, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, oyster sauce, jasmine rice, cashews

Crispy Lobster

$130.00

2 lb Maine Lobster, orange zest, smoked chili sauce, citrus aioli, lemon

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:30 am
Located in Brickell City Centre, we’re a Chino-Latino, multi-faceted high-energy concept that incorporates four separate concepts, Restaurant, Mercado, Garden & Lounge, into one immersive culinary experience.

