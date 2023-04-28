Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chi Chi Vegan - North Druid Hills

review star

No reviews yet

2566 Briarcliff Road Northeast

Suite 101

Atlanta, GA 30329

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$13.50

Flour tortilla, vegan eggs, black-beans, pico, salsa, hash browns.

Hash-brown

$2.75

1 crispy potato hash-brown.

Simply Orange Juice

Simply Orange Juice

$4.00
La Colombe Coffee Vanilla Oat

La Colombe Coffee Vanilla Oat

$4.75

Main Menu

TACOS

VEGAN STEAK, CILANTRO, ONION, CHIPOTLE CREMA
POLLO & PINEAPPLE

POLLO & PINEAPPLE

$5.00

VEGAN CHICK'N, PINEAPPLE, SALSA, CILANTRO, ONION. CONTAINS SOY

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$5.00

VEGAN STEAK, CILANTRO, ONION, CHIPOTLE CREMA. CONTAINS SOY

BAJA FISH

BAJA FISH

$6.00

CRISPY VEGAN SHRIMP, CABBAGE, SWEET CHILI SAUCE. GLUTEN & SOY FREE

FALAFEL (SF, GF)

FALAFEL (SF, GF)

$5.00

FALAFEL, LETTUCE, PICO, TZATZIKI SAUCE, PICKELD ONION. GLUTEN FREE CORN TORTILLA UPON REQUEST.

BLACK-BEAN LUAU (SF, GF)

BLACK-BEAN LUAU (SF, GF)

$5.00

🌶 BLACK-BEANS, CILANTRO, PINEAPPLE, JALAPENO, SWEET CHILI SAUCE. GLUTEN FREE CORN TORTILLA UPON REQUEST.

FRIED GREEN TOMATO (SF, GF)

FRIED GREEN TOMATO (SF, GF)

$5.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATO, CABBAGE, PEACHES, CHIPOTLE CREMA. GLUTEN FREE CORN TORTILLA UPON REQUEST.

MUSHROOM ASADA (SF, GF)

MUSHROOM ASADA (SF, GF)

$5.00

GRILLED MUSHROOMS, CILANTRO, ONION, CHIPOTLE CREMA. GLUTEN FREE CORN TORTILLA UPON REQUEST.

SPICY CHORIZO (GF)

$5.00

BAJA SHRIMP (GF, SF)

$5.00

TACO PACK

2 TACO PACK

2 TACO PACK

$10.00

Pick 2 tacos of your choice.

3 TACO PACK

3 TACO PACK

$15.00

Pick 3 tacos of your choice.

4 TACO PACK

4 TACO PACK

$20.00

Pick 4 tacos of your choice.

5 TACO PACK

5 TACO PACK

$25.00

Pick 5 tacos of your choice.

6 TACO PACK

6 TACO PACK

$30.00

Pick 6 tacos of your choice.

STREET FARE

CHICK'N QUESIDILLA

CHICK'N QUESIDILLA

$14.50

VEGAN CHICK'N, CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHIPOTLE CREMA.

STEAK QUESIDILLA

STEAK QUESIDILLA

$14.50

VEGAN STEAK, CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHIPOTLE CREMA

VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA (SF)

VEGGIE CHIMICHANGA (SF)

$16.00

CRISPY BURRITO FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS ,FAJITA VEGGIES, SERVED WITH QUESO & PICO.

NACHOS

NACHOS

$15.00

TORTILLA CHIPS, LETTUCE, BLACK BEANS, CORN SALAD, PICO, QUESO. PICK YOUR PROTEIN.

SPICY BURRITO (SF)

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, lettuce, pico, jalapeños, cilantro and house-made Fire Sauce. Soy Free.

SIDES

MEXICAN CORN (SF, GF)

MEXICAN CORN (SF, GF)

$6.00

CORN ON THE COBB, VEGAN MAYO, CHEESE, CHILI LIME SEASONING, CILANTRO

GUAC & CHIPS (SF, GF)

GUAC & CHIPS (SF, GF)

$8.50
PLANT BASED QUESO & CHIPS (SF, GF)

PLANT BASED QUESO & CHIPS (SF, GF)

$6.00

🌶HOUSE MADE PLANT BASED QUESO. GLUTEN FREE, SOY FREE, TREE NUT FREE, VEGAN.

EXTRA SAUCE

CILANTRO LIME RICE 5.5oz

CILANTRO LIME RICE 5.5oz

$3.50
BLACK BEANS 5.50Z

BLACK BEANS 5.50Z

$3.50

Chips

$2.00

SWEETS

MANGONADA

MANGONADA

$8.00

🌶 MANGO SORBET, CHAMOY, CHILLI LIME

PEACH CHIMICHANGA

PEACH CHIMICHANGA

$10.00

DEEP FRIED TORTILLA WITH PEACH PIE FILLING.

NA Drinks

DRINKS

PEACE TEA PEACHY

PEACE TEA PEACHY

$3.75
MANGO AGUA FRESCA (MINUTE MAID)

MANGO AGUA FRESCA (MINUTE MAID)

$3.75
SMART WATER

SMART WATER

$3.75
COKE

COKE

$3.75
Simply Orange Juice

Simply Orange Juice

$4.00
La Colombe Coffee Vanilla Oat

La Colombe Coffee Vanilla Oat

$4.75
JARRITOS

JARRITOS

$3.75

TOPO CHICO

$3.75
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Next level plant-based fare that satisfies vegans and non vegans.

Location

2566 Briarcliff Road Northeast, Suite 101, Atlanta, GA 30329

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Yumbii
orange starNo Reviews
2907 North Druid Hills Road Atlanta, GA Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Big Bang Pizza - 3043 Buford Hwy NE
orange starNo Reviews
3043 Buford Hwy NE Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Red Pepper Taqueria- Decatur
orange starNo Reviews
2149 Briarcliff Road Northeast Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Formaggio Mio
orange star4.5 • 305
2157 Briarcliff Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Toco Grill
orange star4.0 • 185
1658 LaVista Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30329
View restaurantnext
Southern Fire Kitchen - 3375 Buford Hwy Ste 1050
orange starNo Reviews
3375 Buford Hwy Ste 1050 Brookhaven, GA 30329
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston