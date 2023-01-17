Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chi Kin

No reviews yet

813 North Mills Avenue

Orlando, FL 32803

Popular Items

Single Taco
3 Tenders
Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice

Wings & Tenders

Small Wing Basket (10 Wings)

Small Wing Basket (10 Wings)

$14.95

10 wings Korean fried to perfection with your choice of 1 or 2 sauce

Large Wing Basket (20 Wings)

Large Wing Basket (20 Wings)

$26.95

20 wings Korean fried to perfection with your choice of 1 or 2 sauce

3 Tenders

3 Tenders

$6.50

3 juicy tenders Korean fried to perfection with your choice of sauce

6 Tenders

6 Tenders

$11.50

6 juicy tenders Korean fried to perfection with your choice of 1 or 2 sauce

9 Tenders

9 Tenders

$16.95

9 juicy tenders Korean fried to perfection with your choice of up to 3 sauce

Kids Meal

$5.95

1 juicy Korean fried tender, waffle fries and a juice box

Combos

Combo 1

$21.95

8 wings and 4 tenders Korean fried to perfection with 2 sides. Choice of 1 or 2 sauce

Combo 2

$35.95

15 wings and 6 tenders Korean fried to perfection with 3 sides. Choose of up to 3 sauce for wings and 2 sauce for tenders

Sammies & Tacos

Sammie - Sandwich only

Sammie - Sandwich only

$5.95

2 juicy tender Korean fried with pickled cucumbers and spicy mayo or choice of sauce in a potato roll

Sammie with Waffle Fries only

Sammie with Waffle Fries only

$9.95

2 juicy tender Korean fried with pickled cucumbers and spicy mayo or choice of sauce in a potato roll with waffle fries

Vegan Sammie - Sandwich only

$6.95

Stir fried soy based Vegan Chicken with bulgogi sauce in a potato roll with pickled cucumbers

Vegan Sammie with Waffle Fries only

$9.95

Stir fried soy based Vegan Chicken with bulgogi sauce and pickled cucumbers in a potato roll, fries and a fountain drink

Single Taco

$4.50

Choice of protein and toppings on a flour tortilla with your choice of sauce.

Taco Combo - 2 Tacos and a Fountain Drink

Taco Combo - 2 Tacos and a Fountain Drink

$12.95

2 tacos of your choice of protein and toppings on a flour tortilla with your choice of sauce and a fountain drink

Bibim Bowls

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

$12.95

A delicious bowl filled with your choice of base topped with Bulgogi beef, Kimchi, Kimchi Radish, Pickle Cucumbers and Pickled radish. Then top with your choice of sauce!

Bulgogi Chicken Bowl

Bulgogi Chicken Bowl

$12.95

A delicious bowl filled with your choice of base topped with Bulgogi Chicken, Kimchi, Kimchi Radish, Pickle Cucumbers and Pickled radish. Then top with your choice of sauce!

Tender Bowl

Tender Bowl

$12.95

A delicious bowl filled with your choice of base topped with Korean Fried Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce, Kimchi, Kimchi Radish, Pickle Cucumbers and Pickled radish.

Vegan Bowl

$12.95

A delicious bowl filled with your choice of base topped with Vegan Chi Kin, Kimchi, Kimchi Radish, Pickle Cucumbers and Pickled radish. Then top with your choice of sauce!

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Delicious waffle fries with our house seasoning

Bulgogi Beef Fries

Bulgogi Beef Fries

$6.50

Marinated beef over a bed of waffle fries, drizzled with spicy mayo, topped with green onions and sesame seeds

Bulgogi Chicken Fries

$6.50

Marinated chicken over a bed of waffle fries, drizzled with spicy mayo, topped with green onions and sesame seeds

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$6.50

Diced kimchi over a bed of waffle fries, drizzled with spicy mayo, topped with green onions and sesame seeds

Hot Mess Fries

$7.50

Marinated beef, chicken and kimchi over a bed of waffle fries, drizzled with spicy mayo, topped with green onions and sesame seeds

Vegan Fries

$7.00

Stir fried soy base vegan chicken in bulgogi sauce over a bed of waffle fries, drizzled with bibim-gochu sauce, topped with green onions and sesame seeds

Sides

Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice

Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice

$4.00

Bulgogi beef fried rice with peas, carrots and onions

Bulgogi Chicken Fried Rice

$4.00

Bulgogi chicken fried rice with peas, carrots and onions

Kimchi Fried Rice

$4.00

Kimchi fried rice with peas, carrots and onions

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$4.00

Egg fried rice with peas, carrots and onions

Vegan Fried Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00

Plain white rice with optional protein and toppings

Street Corn

Street Corn

$3.00

Stir fried corn with house seasoning

Kimchi Slaw

Kimchi Slaw

$3.00

Kimchi inspired coleslaw

Side Kimchi

Side Kimchi

$2.00

Traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented napa

Side Kimchi Radish

Side Kimchi Radish

$2.00

Traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented radish

Side Pickled Radish

Side Pickled Radish

$2.00

Radish pickled in house

Side Pickled Cucumbers

Side Pickled Cucumbers

$2.00

Cucumbers pickled in house

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauces

Gochujang - Traditional Korean Chili Sauce - Medium Heat

$0.50

Hot Gochujang - Spicy Korean Chili Sauce - Hot Heat

$0.50

Sweet Gochujang - Sweet Korean Chili Sauce - Medium Heat

$0.50

Sweet Soy - Sweet Garlic Soy

$0.50

Thai Chili - Sweet Thai Basil Chili Sauce - Mild Heat

$0.50

Spicy Honey - Medium Heat

$0.50

Yuzu Lemon Pepper - Dry Rubbed Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Buffalo Garlic - Medium Heat

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Hot Salsa Verde

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Desserts

Small D'oh Boy (8pcs)

Small D'oh Boy (8pcs)

$5.00

8 fried flaky doughnuts with sweet condense milk and cinnamon brown sugar topped with whipped cream

Large D'oh Boy (12pcs)

$7.00

12 fried flaky doughnuts with sweet condense milk and cinnamon brown sugar topped with whipped cream

Ice Cream Taco

$6.50

House made ice cream taco

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids Juice

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
#Chikin407 🐔 Korean Fried Chi-Kin 🍗 KFC wings and Tenders 🥪 Chi-Kin Sammies 🍟 Waffle Fries 🍲 Bibimbap bowls 🧆 Fried D’oh Boys

813 North Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

