  • Chi'Lantro - Lab Account - 3110 Manor Rd Ste B
Chi'Lantro - Lab Account 3110 Manor Rd Ste B

3110 Manor Rd Ste B

Austin, TX 78723

Curated by Rice Bowl Experts®

K'Pop Chicken Bowl

$9.87

Chi’Lantro B'bimbap

$9.87

Korean Esquites Bowl

$9.87

Umma's (Mom's) Salad

$9.87

Tofu Noodle

$9.87

Japchae con Queso

$9.87

Create Your Own Bowl

$9.87

Ssäm

Signature Large Ssäm

$9.87

Create Your Own Large Ssäm

$9.87

Signature Small Ssäm (1)

$3.50

Create Your Own Small Ssäm (1)

$3.50

Fries

The Original Kimchi Fries™

$9.99

Kimchi Fries Ssäm

$10.99

French Fries

$3.45

Queso Fries

$4.99

K'Pop Chicken

K'Pop Chicken Pint

$11.00

More To Share

Homemade Salsa and Chips

$4.25

Chi'Jeu Queso and Chips

$7.45

Korean Esquites and Chips

$6.25

Guacamole and Chips

$7.69

Tortilla Chips

$2.99

Sides by the Pint

Sauces by the Pint

Family Pack

Regular Family Pack

$40.00

Kid's Menu

Signature Kid's Bowl

$6.50

Create Your Own Kid's Bowl

$6.50

Signature Small Ssäm (1)

$3.50

Create Your Own Small Ssäm (1)

$3.50

Small Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99

Beverages

Life Wtr

$2.80

Fountain Drink

$2.80

Iced Tea

$2.80

Basil Peach Lemonade

$2.80

Strawberry Limeade

$2.80
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3110 Manor Rd Ste B, Austin, TX 78723

Directions

