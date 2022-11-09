Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chi’s Chinese Cuisine 9635 Reseda Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

9635 Reseda Blvd

Northridge, CA 91324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Rolls (2)
(L) Orange Chicken
Vegetable Chow Mein

Dim Sum and Appetizers

Dim Sum Sampler

$13.95

Two pieces each of Har Gow, Siu Mai, Steamed Chicken Dumpling, and Char Siu Bao. Served with dumpling sauce, sweet and sour sauce, and hot mustard.

Shanghai Dumplings (6)

$10.45

Steamed dumplings with a juicy center of pork and scallion.Served with a Chinese vinegar and ginger dipping sauce.

Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings (6)

$11.45

Fried chicken wings, wok-tossed with chili, garli, and scallions

Chef's Calamari

$10.95

Light breaded, wok tossed with onion, garlic and chili. Gluten free.

Har Gow (4)

$6.75

Delicate steamed shrimp dumplings. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard. [Gluten Free]

Siu Mai (4)

$6.75

Steamed pork, shrimp and mushroom dumplings. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.

Char Siu Bao (2)

$6.45

Fluffy steamed buns of BBQ pork. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Steamed Chicken Dumplings (4)

$7.75

Hand-made chicken dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (4)

$7.75

Hand-made vegetable dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.

Chicken Pot Stickers (4)

$7.75

Pan-fried chicken dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.

Vegetable Pot Stickers (4)

$7.75

Pan-fried vegetable dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.

Egg Rolls (2)

$6.25

Crispy vegetable egg rolls. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.

Shrimp Rolls (2)

$6.25

Crispy rolls stuffed with shrimp. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.

Scallion Pancake

$8.75

Delicately crisped pancake with scallion. Served with a side of peanut sauce

B.B.Q. Pork

$9.75

Traditional Chinese barbeque in slices.

Cream Cheese Wontons (5)

$8.75

Cream cheese blended with green onion and imitation crab meat. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.

Salads

Pine Nut Green Salad

$12.25

Fresh lettuce, snow peas, water chestnuts, carrots, green onions, pine nuts and Mandarin orange. Sprinkled with crispy rice noodles and sesame. Our house dressing is served on the side. (Low in fat and gluten free)

Chicken Salad

$12.25

Chicken, shredded lettuce, sweet ginger, crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, and crispy noodles. Our house dressing is served on the side. (Low in fat and gluten free)

Soups

(S) Hot and Sour Soup

$8.45

Spicy soup with tofu, woodear mushroom, bamboo shoots, and egg.

(L) Hot and Sour Soup

$12.95

Spicy soup with tofu, woodear mushroom, bamboo shoots, and egg.

(S) Wonton Soup

$8.75

Shrimp, white meat chicken, mixed vegetables and chicken dumplings in broth. (Low in fat)

(L) Wonton Soup

$13.45

Shrimp, white meat chicken, mixed vegetables and chicken dumplings in broth. (Low in fat)

(S) Vegetable Soup

$8.25

Fresh mixed vegetables in chicken broth. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(L) Vegetable Soup

$12.75

Fresh mixed vegetables in chicken broth. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(S) Chicken Corn Soup

$7.95

Minced chicken and sweet corn in an egg flower broth. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(L) Chicken Corn Soup

$12.95

Minced chicken and sweet corn in an egg flower broth. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(S) Chicken Vegetable Soup

$8.55

White meat chicken with mixed vegetables. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(L) Chicken Vegetable Soup

$12.95

White meat chicken with mixed vegetables. (Low in fat and gluten free)

Seafood

(S) Shrimp with Snow Peas

$13.95

Shrimp stir-fried with snow peas, carrots, and water chestnuts. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(L) Shrimp with Snow Peas

$17.85

Shrimp stir-fried with snow peas, carrots, and water chestnuts. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(S) Garlic Shrimp

$13.95

Plump shrimp with green pepper and onion in a fresh garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.

(L) Garlic Shrimp

$17.85

Plump shrimp with green pepper and onion in a fresh garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.

(S) Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$13.95

Shrimp, mushrooms, peas, carrots & water chestnuts swimming in a thick, rich egg flower sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(L) Shrimp in Lobster Sauce

$17.85

Shrimp, mushrooms, peas, carrots & water chestnuts swimming in a thick, rich egg flower sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

Kung Pao Shrimp

$18.45

Peanuts, red pepper, water chestnuts, scallions, and shrimp stir-fried in a spicy sauce with thai chilis. Served with steamed rice.

Sweet and Pungent Shrimp

$18.45

Lightly breaded shrimp with a savory and sweet sauce. Served with steamed rice. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Gluten free.

Lemon Shrimp

$19.45

Lightly crisped shrimp rolled in rice noodles and served with a sweet and tart lemon sauce on the side. Served with steamed rice. (Gluten free)

Walnut Shrimp

$19.45

Lightly battered shrimp in a creamy white sauce laden with honey-glazed walnuts coated with sesames. Our most popular seafood dish. Served with steamed rice. (Gluten free)

String Beans with Shrimp

$18.45

Fresh string beans sauteed with shrimp in an exotic ginger and garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Black Bean Fish Filet

$18.45

Sliced fish with bell peppers and onion in our special black bean sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in Fat)

Eggplant with Fish

$18.45

Fresh Chinese eggplant sauteed with fillet. Served with steamed rice.

Sauteed Fish with Vegetables

$18.45

Tender slices of sole sauteed with a light sauce and fresh vegetables. Served with steamed rice. (Gluten free)

Steamed Fillet of Sole

$18.85

Steamed fillet with green onion and ginger in a delicate sauce

Chicken

(S) Kung Pao Chicken

$12.45

Peanuts, red pepper, scallions, and chicken stir-fried in a spicy sauce with thai chilis. Served with steamed rice.

(L) Kung Pao Chicken

$15.45

Peanuts, red pepper, scallions, and chicken stir-fried in a spicy sauce with thai chilis. Served with steamed rice.

(S) Garlic Chicken

$11.95

White meat chicken sauteed with onions and bell peppers in a fresh garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.

(L) Garlic Chicken

$14.95

White meat chicken sauteed with onions and bell peppers in a fresh garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.

(S) Chicken Vegetable

$11.95

Tender chicken sauteed with broccoli, baby bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnuts and snow peas in a light white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(L) Chicken Vegetable

$14.95

Tender chicken sauteed with broccoli, baby bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnuts and snow peas in a light white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(S) Chicken with Broccoli

$11.95

White meat chicken sauteed with broccoli. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(L) Chicken with Broccoli

$14.95

White meat chicken sauteed with broccoli. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(S) Cashew Chicken

$11.95

Velvety chunks of chicken with water chestnuts, bell peppers, and cashews stir-fried in our special sauce. Served with steamed rice.

(L) Cashew Chicken

$14.95

Velvety chunks of chicken with water chestnuts, bell peppers, and cashews stir-fried in our special sauce. Served with steamed rice.

(S) Black Bean Chicken

$11.95

White meat chicken, bell pepper, onion, water chestnuts in our special black bean sauce. Served with steamed rice.

(L) Black Bean Chicken

$14.95

White meat chicken, bell pepper, onion, water chestnuts in our special black bean sauce. Served with steamed rice.

(S) Sweet and Sour Chicken

$11.95

Breaded chicken in our delicious sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, bell pepper, and onion. Served with steamed rice.

(L) Sweet and Sour Chicken

$14.95

Breaded chicken in our delicious sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, bell pepper, and onion. Served with steamed rice.

(S) Mushroom Chicken

$11.95

White meat chicken with fresh mushrooms, water chestnuts, and snow peas in a light white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(L) Mushroom Chicken

$14.95

White meat chicken with fresh mushrooms, water chestnuts, and snow peas in a light white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(S) Mu Shu Chicken

$11.95

Sliced chicken and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with two Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.

(L) Mu Shu Chicken

$14.95

Sliced chicken and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with four Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.

(S) Orange Chicken

$12.25

Breaded chicken in a zesty sauce with just a hint of orange to make it delectable. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice

(L) Orange Chicken

$15.25

Breaded chicken in a zesty sauce with just a hint of orange to make it delectable. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice

String Beans with Chicken

$16.45

Fresh string beans sauteed with white meat chicken in an exotic ginger and garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.

Jalapeño Chicken

$15.25

White meat chicken sauteed with red bell peppers and jalapeños. Served with steamed rice.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$16.45

Minced chicken breast with scallions, water chestnuts, carrots, and celery over a bed of crispy noodles. Served with lettuce, a side of hoisin sauce, and steamed rice.

Sweet and Pungent Chicken

$16.45

Lightly breaded white meat chicken with a sweet sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice. (Gluten free)

Roast Duck

$18.95

Half a duck marinated and slow-roasted. Served with our house-made duck sauce and steamed rice on the side.

Pork

(S) Szechwan Pork

$11.95

Sliced pork with green pepper, carrots, onions and mushrooms in a spicy Szechwan sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.

(L) Szechwan Pork

$14.95

Sliced pork with green pepper, carrots, onions and mushrooms in a spicy Szechwan sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.

(S) Tofu with Pork

$11.95

Minced pork and tofu in our spicy sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.

(L) Tofu with Pork

$14.95

Minced pork and tofu in our spicy sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.

(S) Mu Shu Pork

$11.95

Sliced pork and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with two Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.

(L) Mu Shu Pork

$14.95

Sliced pork and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with four Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.

Beef

(S) Beef with Broccoli

$12.75

Sliced flank steak stir-fried with fresh broccoli. Served with steamed rice

(L) Beef with Broccoli

$15.75

Sliced flank steak stir-fried with fresh broccoli. Served with steamed rice

(S) Mongolian Beef

$12.75

Tender sliced beef stir-fried and smothered with onions. Served with steamed rice.

(L) Mongolian Beef

$15.75

Tender sliced beef stir-fried and smothered with onions. Served with steamed rice.

(S) Beef with Snow Peas

$12.75

Tender beef sauteed with snow peas and water chestnuts. Served with steamed rice.

(L) Beef with Snow Peas

$15.75

Tender beef sauteed with snow peas and water chestnuts. Served with steamed rice.

Orange Beef

$16.25

Breaded beef sauteed in a zesty sauce with just a hint of orange to make it delectable. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.

Black Pepper Beef

$16.75

Beef stir-fried with onions, mushrooms, and black pepper. Served with steamed rice.

Vegetable Delights

(S) Sauteed Vegetables

$10.95

Garden fresh broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, bok choy, and baby corn sauteed in a white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(L) Sauteed Vegetables

$12.95

Garden fresh broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, bok choy, and baby corn sauteed in a white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)

(S) Tofu Vegetables

$10.95

Cubes of tofu stir-fried with fresh vegetables. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat)

(L) Tofu Vegetables

$12.95

Cubes of tofu stir-fried with fresh vegetables. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat)

Sauteed String Beans

$13.45

Fresh string beans sauteed in a garlic and ginger sauce. Served steamed rice.

Szechwan Eggplant

$13.45

Fresh Chinese eggplant with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms,and carrots in a spicy sauce. Served medium spice unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$14.25

Delicately fried tofu sauteed with water chestnut and celery over crispy noodles. Served with lettuce, a side of hoisin sauce, and steamed rice.

Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli)

$12.95

Fresh Chinese broccoli sauteed with garlic. Served with steamed rice.

Healthy Delights

(S) Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$11.25

Fresh broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, baby bok choy, carrots, and water chestnuts. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in Fat)

(L) Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$14.25

Fresh broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, baby bok choy, carrots, and water chestnuts. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in Fat)

(S) Steamed Chicken & Vegetables

$12.25

Tender white meat chicken with fresh assorted vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)

(L) Steamed Chicken & Vegetables

$15.25

Tender white meat chicken with fresh assorted vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)

(S) Steamed Tofu & Vegetables

$12.25

Tofu with fresh mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)

(L) Steamed Tofu & Vegetables

$15.25

Tofu with fresh mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)

(S) Steamed Shrimp & Vegetables

$14.45

Plump shrimp with fresh vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)

(L) Steamed Shrimp and Vegetables

$18.45

Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$9.75

Eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.75

Chicken, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.

B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice

$12.75

B.B.Q. pork, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.75

Broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.

Beef Fried Rice

$13.75

Beef, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.75

Shrimp, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.

Yang Chow Fried Rice

$14.75

B.B.Q. pork, shrimp, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.

Trio Fried Rice

$14.75

Chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.

Garlic Fried Rice

$12.75

Wok-tossed with roasted garlic, corn, onion, broccoli, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.

(S) Steamed Rice

$2.75

(L) Steamed Rice

$3.75

(S) Brown Rice

$2.75

(L) Brown Rice

$3.75

Noodles

Chicken Chow Mein

$12.75

Chicken, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.

Vegetable Chow Mein

$12.75

Broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.

Beef Chow Mein

$13.75

Beef, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.

Shrimp Chow Mein

$14.75

Shrimp, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts, sauteed with soft noodles.

Trio Chow Mein

$14.75

Chicken, beef, shrimp, scallions, cabbage and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.

Plain Chow Mein

$12.25

Plain soft noodles. No vegetables.

Chicken Chow Fun

$12.75

Chicken, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.

Vegetable Chow Fun

$12.75

Broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.

Beef Chow Fun

$13.75

Beef, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.

Shrimp Chow Fun

$14.75

Shrimp, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.

Trio Chow Fun

$14.75

Chicken, beef, shrimp, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.

Chicken Chow Mifun

$12.75

Chicken, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.

Vegetable Chow Mifun

$12.75

Broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.

Beef Chow Mifun

$13.75

Beef, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.

Shrimp Chow Mifun

$14.75

Shrimp, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.

Trio Chow Mifun

$14.75

Chicken, beef, shrimp, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.

Singapore Curry Mifun

$14.75

Shredded B.B.Q. pork, shrimp, scallions, white onion, and bean sprouts in curry-flavored noodles. This dish is mildly spicy due to the curry powder. Can be made gluten free if ordered without B.B.Q Pork.

Trio Pan-Fried Noodles

$16.45

Shrimp, chicken, beef and mixed vegetables on a bed of crispy pan-fried noodles.

Vegetable Pan-Fried Noodles

$15.45

Mixed vegetables on a bed of crispy pan-fried noodles.

Cantonese Pan-Fried Noodles

$16.45

Shrimp, chicken, beef and mixed vegetables on a bed of thin and crispy egg noodles.

Cantonese Vegetable Pan-Fried Noodles

$15.45

Mixed vegetables on a bed of thin and crispy pan-fried egg noodles.

Dessert

Chocolate Almond Cookies (2)

$4.75Out of stock

Almond cookies dipped in chocolate.

Sesame Balls

$7.25

Savory mochi buns stuffed with sweet red bean paste.

Hot Tea

White Tea

$4.75

Made from the leaves of the very tip of the tea plants. Like green tea, white tea is only lightly oxidized.

Jasmine Tea

$4.95

A tea scented with Jasmine blossoms. The base of our Jasmine tea is green tea.

Dragonwell Tea

$4.75

A high-quality green tea from a particular region in China near Shanghai.

Rose Blossom Tea

$4.75

Green tea scented with rose petals and buds.

Iron Goddess Tea

$4.75

A premium quality oolong tea that originated from the coastal mountain region of southeast China.

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Passion Berry Iced Tea

$3.75

Thai Tea

$4.25

Perrier

$4.25

Dinnerware

Utensils

Napkins

Paper plates

Chopsticks

Condiments

Soy sauce

Chili Sauce

Sweet and Sour Sauce

Dumpling Sauce

Hoisin Sauce

Shanghai Dumpling Sauce

Hot Mustard

Peanut Sauce

Cup of Sauce

Cup of Brown Sauce

$3.25

Cup of Garlic Sauce

$3.25

Cup of White Sauce

$3.25

Cup of Kung Pao Sauce

$3.25

Cup of Lemon Sauce

$3.25

Cup of Orange Sauce

$3.25

Cup of Sweet and Sour Sauce

$3.25

Cup of Salad Dressing

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family-owned Chinese restaurant with 26 years at the same location.

Website

Location

9635 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cajun ni Kuya
orange starNo Reviews
10330 Reseda Blvd Porter Ranch, CA 91326
View restaurantnext
Bounce Boba Lounge
orange star4.3 • 1,501
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Kickin KAsian - Northridge
orange star4.0 • 1,341
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Zaatar N More - 9545 Reseda Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
9545 Reseda Boulevard Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Mukhtar Shawarma
orange starNo Reviews
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Northridge
orange star4.6 • 11,047
18445 Nordhoff St Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Northridge

Calif Chicken Cafe - Northridge
orange star4.6 • 11,047
18445 Nordhoff St Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurantnext
H2O Sushi & Izakaya
orange star4.5 • 5,067
9301 Tampa Avenue #144 Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Bounce Boba Lounge
orange star4.3 • 1,501
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Kickin KAsian - Northridge
orange star4.0 • 1,341
9545 Reseda Blvd Northridge, CA 91324
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001115 - Balboa Nordhoff Center
orange star4.4 • 1,169
9012 Balboa Boulevard Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0248 - Northridge (Balboa Blvd)
orange star4.6 • 609
8420 Balboa Blvd Northridge, CA 91325
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northridge
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Newhall
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston