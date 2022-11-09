- Home
Chi’s Chinese Cuisine 9635 Reseda Blvd
9635 Reseda Blvd
Northridge, CA 91324
Popular Items
Dim Sum and Appetizers
Dim Sum Sampler
Two pieces each of Har Gow, Siu Mai, Steamed Chicken Dumpling, and Char Siu Bao. Served with dumpling sauce, sweet and sour sauce, and hot mustard.
Shanghai Dumplings (6)
Steamed dumplings with a juicy center of pork and scallion.Served with a Chinese vinegar and ginger dipping sauce.
Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings (6)
Fried chicken wings, wok-tossed with chili, garli, and scallions
Chef's Calamari
Light breaded, wok tossed with onion, garlic and chili. Gluten free.
Har Gow (4)
Delicate steamed shrimp dumplings. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard. [Gluten Free]
Siu Mai (4)
Steamed pork, shrimp and mushroom dumplings. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.
Char Siu Bao (2)
Fluffy steamed buns of BBQ pork. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Steamed Chicken Dumplings (4)
Hand-made chicken dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (4)
Hand-made vegetable dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.
Chicken Pot Stickers (4)
Pan-fried chicken dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.
Vegetable Pot Stickers (4)
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings. Served with our signature dumpling sauce.
Egg Rolls (2)
Crispy vegetable egg rolls. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.
Shrimp Rolls (2)
Crispy rolls stuffed with shrimp. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.
Scallion Pancake
Delicately crisped pancake with scallion. Served with a side of peanut sauce
B.B.Q. Pork
Traditional Chinese barbeque in slices.
Cream Cheese Wontons (5)
Cream cheese blended with green onion and imitation crab meat. Served with sweet and sour sauce and hot mustard.
Salads
Pine Nut Green Salad
Fresh lettuce, snow peas, water chestnuts, carrots, green onions, pine nuts and Mandarin orange. Sprinkled with crispy rice noodles and sesame. Our house dressing is served on the side. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Chicken Salad
Chicken, shredded lettuce, sweet ginger, crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, and crispy noodles. Our house dressing is served on the side. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Soups
(S) Hot and Sour Soup
Spicy soup with tofu, woodear mushroom, bamboo shoots, and egg.
(L) Hot and Sour Soup
Spicy soup with tofu, woodear mushroom, bamboo shoots, and egg.
(S) Wonton Soup
Shrimp, white meat chicken, mixed vegetables and chicken dumplings in broth. (Low in fat)
(L) Wonton Soup
Shrimp, white meat chicken, mixed vegetables and chicken dumplings in broth. (Low in fat)
(S) Vegetable Soup
Fresh mixed vegetables in chicken broth. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(L) Vegetable Soup
Fresh mixed vegetables in chicken broth. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(S) Chicken Corn Soup
Minced chicken and sweet corn in an egg flower broth. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(L) Chicken Corn Soup
Minced chicken and sweet corn in an egg flower broth. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(S) Chicken Vegetable Soup
White meat chicken with mixed vegetables. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(L) Chicken Vegetable Soup
White meat chicken with mixed vegetables. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Seafood
(S) Shrimp with Snow Peas
Shrimp stir-fried with snow peas, carrots, and water chestnuts. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(L) Shrimp with Snow Peas
Shrimp stir-fried with snow peas, carrots, and water chestnuts. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(S) Garlic Shrimp
Plump shrimp with green pepper and onion in a fresh garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.
(L) Garlic Shrimp
Plump shrimp with green pepper and onion in a fresh garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.
(S) Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
Shrimp, mushrooms, peas, carrots & water chestnuts swimming in a thick, rich egg flower sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(L) Shrimp in Lobster Sauce
Shrimp, mushrooms, peas, carrots & water chestnuts swimming in a thick, rich egg flower sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
Kung Pao Shrimp
Peanuts, red pepper, water chestnuts, scallions, and shrimp stir-fried in a spicy sauce with thai chilis. Served with steamed rice.
Sweet and Pungent Shrimp
Lightly breaded shrimp with a savory and sweet sauce. Served with steamed rice. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Gluten free.
Lemon Shrimp
Lightly crisped shrimp rolled in rice noodles and served with a sweet and tart lemon sauce on the side. Served with steamed rice. (Gluten free)
Walnut Shrimp
Lightly battered shrimp in a creamy white sauce laden with honey-glazed walnuts coated with sesames. Our most popular seafood dish. Served with steamed rice. (Gluten free)
String Beans with Shrimp
Fresh string beans sauteed with shrimp in an exotic ginger and garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Black Bean Fish Filet
Sliced fish with bell peppers and onion in our special black bean sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in Fat)
Eggplant with Fish
Fresh Chinese eggplant sauteed with fillet. Served with steamed rice.
Sauteed Fish with Vegetables
Tender slices of sole sauteed with a light sauce and fresh vegetables. Served with steamed rice. (Gluten free)
Steamed Fillet of Sole
Steamed fillet with green onion and ginger in a delicate sauce
Chicken
(S) Kung Pao Chicken
Peanuts, red pepper, scallions, and chicken stir-fried in a spicy sauce with thai chilis. Served with steamed rice.
(L) Kung Pao Chicken
Peanuts, red pepper, scallions, and chicken stir-fried in a spicy sauce with thai chilis. Served with steamed rice.
(S) Garlic Chicken
White meat chicken sauteed with onions and bell peppers in a fresh garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.
(L) Garlic Chicken
White meat chicken sauteed with onions and bell peppers in a fresh garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.
(S) Chicken Vegetable
Tender chicken sauteed with broccoli, baby bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnuts and snow peas in a light white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(L) Chicken Vegetable
Tender chicken sauteed with broccoli, baby bok choy, mushrooms, water chestnuts and snow peas in a light white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(S) Chicken with Broccoli
White meat chicken sauteed with broccoli. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(L) Chicken with Broccoli
White meat chicken sauteed with broccoli. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(S) Cashew Chicken
Velvety chunks of chicken with water chestnuts, bell peppers, and cashews stir-fried in our special sauce. Served with steamed rice.
(L) Cashew Chicken
Velvety chunks of chicken with water chestnuts, bell peppers, and cashews stir-fried in our special sauce. Served with steamed rice.
(S) Black Bean Chicken
White meat chicken, bell pepper, onion, water chestnuts in our special black bean sauce. Served with steamed rice.
(L) Black Bean Chicken
White meat chicken, bell pepper, onion, water chestnuts in our special black bean sauce. Served with steamed rice.
(S) Sweet and Sour Chicken
Breaded chicken in our delicious sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, bell pepper, and onion. Served with steamed rice.
(L) Sweet and Sour Chicken
Breaded chicken in our delicious sweet and sour sauce with pineapple, bell pepper, and onion. Served with steamed rice.
(S) Mushroom Chicken
White meat chicken with fresh mushrooms, water chestnuts, and snow peas in a light white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(L) Mushroom Chicken
White meat chicken with fresh mushrooms, water chestnuts, and snow peas in a light white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(S) Mu Shu Chicken
Sliced chicken and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with two Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
(L) Mu Shu Chicken
Sliced chicken and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with four Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
(S) Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken in a zesty sauce with just a hint of orange to make it delectable. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice
(L) Orange Chicken
Breaded chicken in a zesty sauce with just a hint of orange to make it delectable. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice
String Beans with Chicken
Fresh string beans sauteed with white meat chicken in an exotic ginger and garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice.
Jalapeño Chicken
White meat chicken sauteed with red bell peppers and jalapeños. Served with steamed rice.
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Minced chicken breast with scallions, water chestnuts, carrots, and celery over a bed of crispy noodles. Served with lettuce, a side of hoisin sauce, and steamed rice.
Sweet and Pungent Chicken
Lightly breaded white meat chicken with a sweet sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice. (Gluten free)
Roast Duck
Half a duck marinated and slow-roasted. Served with our house-made duck sauce and steamed rice on the side.
Pork
(S) Szechwan Pork
Sliced pork with green pepper, carrots, onions and mushrooms in a spicy Szechwan sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.
(L) Szechwan Pork
Sliced pork with green pepper, carrots, onions and mushrooms in a spicy Szechwan sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.
(S) Tofu with Pork
Minced pork and tofu in our spicy sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.
(L) Tofu with Pork
Minced pork and tofu in our spicy sauce. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.
(S) Mu Shu Pork
Sliced pork and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with two Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
(L) Mu Shu Pork
Sliced pork and vegetables sauteed with eggs and served with four Chinese tortillas. Served with steamed rice and a side of hoisin sauce.
Beef
(S) Beef with Broccoli
Sliced flank steak stir-fried with fresh broccoli. Served with steamed rice
(L) Beef with Broccoli
Sliced flank steak stir-fried with fresh broccoli. Served with steamed rice
(S) Mongolian Beef
Tender sliced beef stir-fried and smothered with onions. Served with steamed rice.
(L) Mongolian Beef
Tender sliced beef stir-fried and smothered with onions. Served with steamed rice.
(S) Beef with Snow Peas
Tender beef sauteed with snow peas and water chestnuts. Served with steamed rice.
(L) Beef with Snow Peas
Tender beef sauteed with snow peas and water chestnuts. Served with steamed rice.
Orange Beef
Breaded beef sauteed in a zesty sauce with just a hint of orange to make it delectable. Served medium spicy unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.
Black Pepper Beef
Beef stir-fried with onions, mushrooms, and black pepper. Served with steamed rice.
Vegetable Delights
(S) Sauteed Vegetables
Garden fresh broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, bok choy, and baby corn sauteed in a white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(L) Sauteed Vegetables
Garden fresh broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, bok choy, and baby corn sauteed in a white sauce. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat and gluten free)
(S) Tofu Vegetables
Cubes of tofu stir-fried with fresh vegetables. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat)
(L) Tofu Vegetables
Cubes of tofu stir-fried with fresh vegetables. Served with steamed rice. (Low in fat)
Sauteed String Beans
Fresh string beans sauteed in a garlic and ginger sauce. Served steamed rice.
Szechwan Eggplant
Fresh Chinese eggplant with onion, bell peppers, mushrooms,and carrots in a spicy sauce. Served medium spice unless specified otherwise. Served with steamed rice.
Tofu Lettuce Wraps
Delicately fried tofu sauteed with water chestnut and celery over crispy noodles. Served with lettuce, a side of hoisin sauce, and steamed rice.
Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli)
Fresh Chinese broccoli sauteed with garlic. Served with steamed rice.
Healthy Delights
(S) Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Fresh broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, baby bok choy, carrots, and water chestnuts. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in Fat)
(L) Steamed Mixed Vegetables
Fresh broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, baby bok choy, carrots, and water chestnuts. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in Fat)
(S) Steamed Chicken & Vegetables
Tender white meat chicken with fresh assorted vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)
(L) Steamed Chicken & Vegetables
Tender white meat chicken with fresh assorted vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)
(S) Steamed Tofu & Vegetables
Tofu with fresh mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)
(L) Steamed Tofu & Vegetables
Tofu with fresh mixed vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)
(S) Steamed Shrimp & Vegetables
Plump shrimp with fresh vegetables. Served with your choice of sauce on the side and steamed rice. (Low in fat)
(L) Steamed Shrimp and Vegetables
Rice
Egg Fried Rice
Eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
B.B.Q. Pork Fried Rice
B.B.Q. pork, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Broccoli, snow peas, mushrooms, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Beef Fried Rice
Beef, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimp, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Yang Chow Fried Rice
B.B.Q. pork, shrimp, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Trio Fried Rice
Chicken, beef, shrimp, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
Garlic Fried Rice
Wok-tossed with roasted garlic, corn, onion, broccoli, eggs, peas, carrots, and scallions.
(S) Steamed Rice
(L) Steamed Rice
(S) Brown Rice
(L) Brown Rice
Noodles
Chicken Chow Mein
Chicken, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.
Vegetable Chow Mein
Broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.
Beef Chow Mein
Beef, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.
Shrimp Chow Mein
Shrimp, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts, sauteed with soft noodles.
Trio Chow Mein
Chicken, beef, shrimp, scallions, cabbage and bean sprouts sauteed with soft noodles.
Plain Chow Mein
Plain soft noodles. No vegetables.
Chicken Chow Fun
Chicken, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.
Vegetable Chow Fun
Broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.
Beef Chow Fun
Beef, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.
Shrimp Chow Fun
Shrimp, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.
Trio Chow Fun
Chicken, beef, shrimp, scallions, white onions, and bean sprouts sauteed with rice noodle ribbons.
Chicken Chow Mifun
Chicken, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.
Vegetable Chow Mifun
Broccoli, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.
Beef Chow Mifun
Beef, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.
Shrimp Chow Mifun
Shrimp, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.
Trio Chow Mifun
Chicken, beef, shrimp, scallions, cabbage, and bean sprouts sauteed with thin rice noodles.
Singapore Curry Mifun
Shredded B.B.Q. pork, shrimp, scallions, white onion, and bean sprouts in curry-flavored noodles. This dish is mildly spicy due to the curry powder. Can be made gluten free if ordered without B.B.Q Pork.
Trio Pan-Fried Noodles
Shrimp, chicken, beef and mixed vegetables on a bed of crispy pan-fried noodles.
Vegetable Pan-Fried Noodles
Mixed vegetables on a bed of crispy pan-fried noodles.
Cantonese Pan-Fried Noodles
Shrimp, chicken, beef and mixed vegetables on a bed of thin and crispy egg noodles.
Cantonese Vegetable Pan-Fried Noodles
Mixed vegetables on a bed of thin and crispy pan-fried egg noodles.
Dessert
Hot Tea
White Tea
Made from the leaves of the very tip of the tea plants. Like green tea, white tea is only lightly oxidized.
Jasmine Tea
A tea scented with Jasmine blossoms. The base of our Jasmine tea is green tea.
Dragonwell Tea
A high-quality green tea from a particular region in China near Shanghai.
Rose Blossom Tea
Green tea scented with rose petals and buds.
Iron Goddess Tea
A premium quality oolong tea that originated from the coastal mountain region of southeast China.
Beverages
Dinnerware
Condiments
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
We are a family-owned Chinese restaurant with 26 years at the same location.
9635 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324