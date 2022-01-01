Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chi Tea

review star

No reviews yet

413 East Roosevelt Road

Lombard, IL 60148

Order Again

Popular Items

The Big Bird
Regular Bubble Tea
Chi Tea Classic

Sandwiches

The Big Bird

The Big Bird

$8.99

Nashville hot style fried chicken served with coleslaw, Chi-sauce on a brioche bun

Chi Tea Classic

Chi Tea Classic

$6.89

Freshly grounded beef patty served with jalapenos, onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and Chi-sauce on a brioche bun

The Big Bird Sliders

$9.99

2 Nashville hot style fried chicken sliders served with coleslaw and Chi-sauce

The Chi Tea Classic Sliders

$7.99

Sides

The Angry Birds

The Angry Birds

$5.69

Popcorn chicken with fries and Chi-sauce on the side

Beef Loaded Fries

Beef Loaded Fries

$5.89

Fries topped with Chi-sauce, cheese, jalapenos, onions, spice and freshly grounded beef

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Chi Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.60

Coleslaw

$2.89

Side Of Honey

$0.50

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.25

Combination of fresh bananas, vanilla wafers, and pudding

Bubble Tea

Large Bubble Tea

Large Bubble Tea

$5.50
Regular Bubble Tea

Regular Bubble Tea

$4.50

Beverages

Water Bottle

$1.50

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh & Simple Chi Tea has been nestled in the Chicago area. This cozy establishment highlights our passion for market-fresh ingredients, simple and honest cooking, and an enjoyable atmosphere. Our menu features a selection of original dishes, all made in-house by our team of talented chefs. ​Chi Tea is a Lombard based restaurant established for the purpose of providing gourmet style food, fries and a large assortment of bubble tea drinks. Our restaurant will be that place that brings about a welcoming vibe, a place where our customers can come by themselves or with a group of friends to either hangout or unwind their minds with a book or catch up on some work. With some of the most delicious and unexpected combinations of ingredients, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Loved by locals and traveling foodies alike, now is the perfect time for you to join us today at Chi Tea.

Website

Location

413 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard, IL 60148

Directions

