Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant
842 Reviews
$$
12926 Mukilteo Speedway
Lynnwood, WA 98087
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Barbecued Pork
Slices of BBQ pork loin served with hot mustard,ketchup and sesame seed.
Chicken Sate (5)
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast on a bamboo skewer served with peanut sauce, toast, and sliced cucumbers in sweet lime sauce.
Crispy Chicken
Golden deep fried chunks of breaded chicken served with sweet lime sauce.
Crab Rangoon (10)
Special mixed cream cheese and crab meat wrapped in wonton skin then golden deep fried served with sweet lime sauce.
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls (4)
Special crispy egg roll wrapper stuffed with vegetables then golden deep fried served with lime sauce.
Fresh Rolls (2)
Lettece,cucumber,carrot,basil,rice vermicelli and your choice of praws,chicken or tofu wrapped in rice paper,served with peanut sauce.
Golden Deep-Fried Tofu
Crispy deep fried chunks of tofu served with sweet lime sauce.
Tod Mun Pla
Mixture of spicy red curry paste,ground fish,green beans and kaffir lime leaves.Deep fried and served with cucumber in sweet lime sauce topped with crushed peanut.
Crispy Chicken Wings (8)
Crispy and salty chicken wings served with mild sweet chili sauce.
Shrimp Tempura (8)
Chrispy golden deep-fried breaded shrimp served with sweet lime sauce.
Salads
Yum Chicken Salad
Chicken tossed in mild chili lime sauce with onion and served with garden fresh lettuce,tomato,carrots,cucumder.
Yum Beef Salad
Slices of tender beef tossed in mild chili lime sauce with onion and served with garden fresh lettuce,tomato,carrots,cucumber.
Yum Seafood Salad
Prawns,scallop,squid,mussels tossed in mild chili lime sauce with onion and serve with garden fresh lettuce,tomato,carrots,cucumber.
Chicken Curry Noodle Salad
Vermicelli rice noodles with bean sprouts,shredded lettuce,cucumber,carrots,topped with chicken in mild yellow curry sauce,crushed peanut and sweet lime sauce.
Tofu Curry Noodle Salad
Vermicelli rice noodles with bean sprouts,shredded lettuce,cucumber,carrots,topped with chicken in mild yellow curry sauce,crushed peanut and sweet lime sauce.
Larb Gai
Minced chicken with cilantro tossed in mild chili lime sauce and served with lettuce,carrots,cucumber.
Som Tum
Shredded green papaya,carrots,green beans,tomato,peanut,fresh garlic and tossed in lime dressing.
Yum Wuun Sen
Bean thread noodles,prawns,BBQ pork,cilantro,tomato,red and green onion tossed in mild chili lime sauce.
Soup
1/2 Tom Yum w/ Chicken 16oz
Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with chicken,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Tom Yum w/ Chicken 32oz
Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with chicken,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
1/2 Tom Yum w/ Veggies 16oz
Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with vegetables,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Tom Yum w/ Veggies 32oz
Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with vegetables,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
1/2 Tom Yum w/ Tofu 16oz
Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with tofu,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Tom Yum w/ Tofu 32oz
Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with tofu,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
1/2 Tom Yum w/ Prawns 16oz
Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with prawns,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Tom Yum w/ Prawns 32oz
Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with prawns,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Tom Yum Seafood Combo
Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with prawns,scallop,squid,mussels,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
1/2 Tom Ka w/ Chicken 16oz
Spicy lemony soup with chicken,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Tom Ka w/ Chicken 32oz
Spicy lemony soup with chicken,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
1/2 Tom Ka w/ Veggies 16oz
Spicy lemony soup with vegetables,coconut milk,lemon grasss,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Tom Ka w/ Veggies 32oz
Spicy lemony soup with vegetables,coconut milk,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
1/2 Tom Ka w/ Tofu 16oz
Spicy lemony soup with tofu,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Tom Ka w/ Tofu 32oz
Spicy lemony soup with tofu,coconut miilk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
1/2 Tom Ka w/ Prawn 16oz
Spicy lemony soup with prawns,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Tom Ka w/ Prawn 32oz
Spicy lemony soup with prawns,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Toma Ka w/ Seafood Combo
Spicy lemony soup with prawns,scallop,squid,mussels,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.
Chiang Mai Non Spicy Soup
Clear broth soup with prawns,squid,scallop,chicken,napa cabage,tofu and bean thread noodles.
Vegetarian Non Spicy Soup
Clear broth soup with vegetables,tofu and bean thread noodles.
Chiang Mai Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with prawns,squid,chicken,BBQ pork,bean sprouts,green onion and your choice of non spicy broth or spicy Tom Yum broth.
Vegetarian Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with vegetables,tofu,bean sprouts,green onion and your choice of non spicy broth or spicy Tom Yum broth.
Specialties
Chiang Mai Special Beef
Slices of crispy breaded tender beef sauteed with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce.
Chiang Mai Chicken
Chunks of crispy breaded chicken sauteed with basil,onion,bell pepper, carrots,zucchini,broccoli and pine apple in sweet & sour sauce.
Casserole Pot Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg, prawns, chicken, cashew nuts, raisin, pineapple, basil, onion, and tomato in mild chili garlic sauce.
Chiang Mai Special Noodles
Your choice of crispy or soft egg noodles sauteed with prawns, scallop, squid, mussels, BBQ pork, and vegetables.
Seafood
Seafood Delight
Sauteed prawns,scallop,squid,mussels,BBQ pork and chicken with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce.
Sweet & Sour Fish
Crispy pan-fried whole boneless Trout sauteed with basil,bell pepper in sweet & sour sauce.
Honey Walnut Prawns
Sauteed lightly breaded crispy prawns in special honey sauce and topped with walnut.
Veggie Dishes
Cashew Chicken
Sauteed chicken with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
Chiang Mai Delight
Sauteed vegetables with your choice of meat and topped with peanut sauce.
Stir-Fried Tofu
Sauteed pan-fried tofu,bean sprouts and vegetables with your choice of meat.
Stir-Fried Eggplant
Sauteed pan-fried eggplant,basil,onion with your choice of meat in mild chili garlic sauce.
Stir-Fry Asparagus
Sauteed fresh asparagus with your choice of meat in mild chili garlic sauce.
Stir-Fry Veggies w/ Oyster Sauce
Vegetables sauteed with your choice of meat in oyster sauce.
Thai Style Sweet & Sour
Your choice of meat sauteed with onion,celery,carrots,tomato,bell pepper,zucchini and pine apple in sweet & sour sauce.
Stir-Fried Ginger
Your choice of meat sautted with mushroom,onion and ginger.
Stir-Fried Garlic
Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables in garlic sauce.
Swimming Rama Spinach
Spinach lightly sauteed with your choice of meat and topped with peanut sauce.
Swimming Rama Broccoli
Sauteed broccoli with your choice of meat and topped with peanut sauce.
Stir-Fried Broccoli
Sauteed broccoli with your choice of meat.
Stir-Fried Prik Pao
Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce.
Stir-Fried Mushroom
Your choice of meat sauteed with mushroom,carrots and green onion.
Stir-Fried Basil
Your choice of meat sauteed with basil,onion,mushroom,bell pepper in mild chili garlic sauce.
Fried Rice
Chiang Mai Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg,prawns,chicken,BBQ pork,pine apple,onion and tomato.
Chicken Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg,chicken,onion and tomato.
Prawn Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg,prawns,onion and tomato.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg, BBQ pork,onion and tomato.
Crab Meat Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg,crab meat,onion and tomato.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with chunks of pine apple,raisin,egg,onion,tomato and your choice of meat.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with egg,onion,tomato in mild yellow curry sauce and your choice of meat.
Basil Fried Rice
Rice stir-fried with basil,egg,onion,tomato in mild chili garlic sauce and your choice of meat.
Veggies Fried Rice Soy Sauce
Rice stir-fried with egg,vegetables in soy sauce and your choice of meat.
Veggies Fried Rice Yellow Curry
Rice stir-fried with egg,vegetables in mild yellow curry sauce and your choice of meat.
Noodles
Kao Soi (Chicken)
Chiangmai egg noodles curry with chicken.
Kao Soi Vegetarian (Tofu)
Chiangmai egg noodles curry with tofu.
Laad Nah
Sauteed pan-fried soft wide flat rice noodles with broccoli,mushroom and your choice of meat.
Paad See Ewe
Soft wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with sweet soy sauce,bean sprouts,green onion and your choice of meat.
Noodle Delight
Rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables topped with peanut sauce and your choice of meat.
Red Sauce Paad Thai ( Tomato paste )
Rice noodles stir-fried with egg,bean sprouts,green onion in home made sweet red tomato sauce and your choice of meat. Topped with crushed peanuts.
Brown Sauce Paad Thai (Tamarin paste)
Rice noodles stir-friedegg with egg,bean sprouts,green onion in home made sweet brown Tamarin sauce and your choice of meat.Topped with crushed peanut.
Paad Sen Mee
Vermicelli rice noodles stir-fried with onion,carrots,celery,cabbage,bean sprouts, and your choice of meat.
Singapore Noodle
Vermicelli rice noodles stir-fried with onion,carrots,celery,cabbage,bean sprouts in mild yellow curry sauce and your choice of meat.
Paad Wuun Sen
Bean thread noodles stir-fried with vegetables and your choice of meat.
Chow Mein.
Soft egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables and your choice of meat.
Paad Kee Mao
Soft wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli,bell pepper,basil in mild chili garlic sauce and your choice of meat.
Curries
House Panang
Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables,basil,peanut butter,coconut milk and spicy red curry sauce.
Traditional Panang
Your choice of meat sauteed with basil,coconut milk and spicy red curry sauce.
Gaeng Ped
Your choice of meat sauteed with bamboo shoots,basil,carrots,bell pepper,zucchini,coconut milk and spicy red curry sauce.
Gaeng Keow Wan
Your choice of meat sauteed with bamboo shoots,bell pepper,basil,zucchini,coconut milk and spicy green curry sauce.
Gaeng Garee
Your choice of meat sauteed with potato,onion,bell pepper,bamboo shoots,coconut milk and spicy yellow curry sauce.
Chiang Mai Yellow Curry
Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables in mild yellow curry sauce.
Gaeng Massaman
Your choice of meat sauteed with potato,roasted peanuts,onion,coconut milk and spicy Massaman curry sauce.
Oriental Dishes
Orange Chicken
Sauteed chunks of crispy breaded chicken in special sweet orange sauce.
General Tso's Chicken
Sauteed chunks of crispy breaded chicken,bell pepper in sweet & sour sauce.
Mongolian Beef
Sliced tender beef sauteed with onion in gourmet sweet brown sauce.
Dinner Combo Special - Veggie
Cashew Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Sauteed chicken with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce and topped with cashew nuts.
Broccoli Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Sauteed broccoli with your choice of meat.
Prik Pao Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter ,1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce.
Chiang Mai Delight Combo
This combo meal include your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables and topped with peanut sauce.
Yellow Curry Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables in mild yellow curry sauce.
Sweet & Sour Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with onion,celery,carrots,tomato,bell pepper,zucchini and pine apple in sweet & sour sauce.
Broccoli Swimming Rama Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with broccoli and topped with peanut sauce.
Spinach Swimming Rama Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Spinach lightly sauteed with your choice of meat and topped with peanut sauce.
Asparagus Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with asparagus in mild garlic sauce.
Dinner Combo Special - Curry
Panang Combo
This combo meal include your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables,basil,peanut butter,coconut milk and spicy red curry paste.
Gaeng Keow Wan Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with bamboo shoots,bell pepper,basil,zucchini,coconut milk and spicy green curry paste.
Gaeng Ped Combo
This combo meal include your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with bamboo shoots,basil,carrots,bell pepper,zucchini,coconut milk and spicy red curry paste.
Gaeng Garee Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with potato,onion,bell pepper,bamboo shoots,coconut milk and spicy yellow curry paste.
Dinner Combo Special-Oriental
Combo Orange Chicken
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Sauteed chunks of crispy breaded chicken in special orange sauce.
Combo General Tso's Chicken
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Sauteed chunks of crispy breaded chicken,bell pepper in sweet & sour sauce.
Mongolian Beef Combo
This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Sliced tender beef sauteed with onion in gourmet sweet brown sauce.
Family Meal Set Special
Family Meal Set For 2 People
This meal included our most popular items to choose from and create your own favorite dinner set with your choice of 1 starter, 3 entrees and rice.
Family Meal Set For 3 People
This meal included our most popular items to choose from and create your own favorite dinner set with your choice of 1 starter, 4 entrees and rice.
Family Meal Set For 4 People
This meal included our most popular items to choose from and create your own favorite dinner set with your choice of 1 starter, 6 entrees and rice.
Family Meal Set For 5 people
This meal included our most popular items to choose from and create your own favorite dinner set with your choice of 1 starter, 7 entrees and rice.
Family Meal Set For 6 People
This meal included our most popular items to choose from and create your own favorite dinner set with your choice of 1 starter, 9 entrees, and rice.
Side Dishes
Jasmine White Rice
Brown Rice.
Rice In Coconut Milk.
Rice stir-fried with coconut milk.
Sticky Rice.
Side Paad Thai Noodles
Rice noodle stir-fried with egg,bean sprouts,green onion in red sauce and topped with crushed peanut.
Side Chow Mein.
Soft egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables.
Side Egg Fried Rice.
Rice stir-fried with egg in soy sauce.
Side Veggies Fried Rice.
Rice stir-fried with egg,vegetables in soy sauce.
Side Stir-Fried Vegetables
Mixed vegetables stir-fried in oyster sauce.
Side Steamed Vegetables
Steamed mixed vegetables.
Peanut Sauce (4oz)
Special home made sauce with peanut butter,coconut milk and curry paste.
Cucumber Salad
Slices of cucumber topped with sweet lime sauce.
Dessert
Black Sticky Rice Pudding
Home made sweet black sticky rice pudding topped with coconut milk.
Egg Custard with Sweet Sticky Rice
Home made sweet sticky rice topped with egg custard and coconut milk.
Fresh Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
Home made sweet sticky rice topped with fresh mango and coconut milk.
Beverages
16oz Thai Iced Green Tea
Sweet Thai green tea topped with half & half milk.
24oz Thai Iced Green Tea
Sweet Thai green tea topped with half & half milk.
16oz Thai Iced Tea
Sweet Thai black tea topped with half & half milk.
24oz Thai Iced Tea
Sweet Thai black tea topped with half & half milk.
16oz Thai Iced Coffee
Special mixed Thai & Vietnamese sweet coffee topped with half & half milk.
24oz Thai Iced Coffee
Special mixed Thai & Vietnamese sweet coffee topped with half & half milk.
Soft Drink
Coke,Sprite,Root Beer,Orange Crush.
Hot Jasmine Tea
Hot Green Tea
Apple Juice
Lipton Iced Tea
Lemonade
Shirly Temple
Mixed drink Sprite with cherry syrup.
Roy Rogers
Mixed drink Coke with cherry syrup.
Bottle Water
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy
12926 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood, WA 98087