Chiang Mai Thai Restaurant

842 Reviews

$$

12926 Mukilteo Speedway

Lynnwood, WA 98087

Appetizers

Barbecued Pork

Barbecued Pork

$10.00

Slices of BBQ pork loin served with hot mustard,ketchup and sesame seed.

Chicken Sate (5)

Chicken Sate (5)

$10.50Out of stock

Charbroiled marinated chicken breast on a bamboo skewer served with peanut sauce, toast, and sliced cucumbers in sweet lime sauce.

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$10.00

Golden deep fried chunks of breaded chicken served with sweet lime sauce.

Crab Rangoon (10)

Crab Rangoon (10)

$9.50

Special mixed cream cheese and crab meat wrapped in wonton skin then golden deep fried served with sweet lime sauce.

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls (4)

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls (4)

$9.50

Special crispy egg roll wrapper stuffed with vegetables then golden deep fried served with lime sauce.

Fresh Rolls (2)

Fresh Rolls (2)

$10.50Out of stock

Lettece,cucumber,carrot,basil,rice vermicelli and your choice of praws,chicken or tofu wrapped in rice paper,served with peanut sauce.

Golden Deep-Fried Tofu

Golden Deep-Fried Tofu

$10.00

Crispy deep fried chunks of tofu served with sweet lime sauce.

Tod Mun Pla

Tod Mun Pla

$15.00Out of stock

Mixture of spicy red curry paste,ground fish,green beans and kaffir lime leaves.Deep fried and served with cucumber in sweet lime sauce topped with crushed peanut.

Crispy Chicken Wings (8)

Crispy Chicken Wings (8)

$10.50

Crispy and salty chicken wings served with mild sweet chili sauce.

Shrimp Tempura (8)

Shrimp Tempura (8)

$10.50

Chrispy golden deep-fried breaded shrimp served with sweet lime sauce.

Salads

Yum Chicken Salad

Yum Chicken Salad

$13.50

Chicken tossed in mild chili lime sauce with onion and served with garden fresh lettuce,tomato,carrots,cucumder.

Yum Beef Salad

Yum Beef Salad

$15.50

Slices of tender beef tossed in mild chili lime sauce with onion and served with garden fresh lettuce,tomato,carrots,cucumber.

Yum Seafood Salad

Yum Seafood Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Prawns,scallop,squid,mussels tossed in mild chili lime sauce with onion and serve with garden fresh lettuce,tomato,carrots,cucumber.

Chicken Curry Noodle Salad

Chicken Curry Noodle Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Vermicelli rice noodles with bean sprouts,shredded lettuce,cucumber,carrots,topped with chicken in mild yellow curry sauce,crushed peanut and sweet lime sauce.

Tofu Curry Noodle Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Vermicelli rice noodles with bean sprouts,shredded lettuce,cucumber,carrots,topped with chicken in mild yellow curry sauce,crushed peanut and sweet lime sauce.

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$13.50

Minced chicken with cilantro tossed in mild chili lime sauce and served with lettuce,carrots,cucumber.

Som Tum

Som Tum

$12.50Out of stock

Shredded green papaya,carrots,green beans,tomato,peanut,fresh garlic and tossed in lime dressing.

Yum Wuun Sen

Yum Wuun Sen

$15.50Out of stock

Bean thread noodles,prawns,BBQ pork,cilantro,tomato,red and green onion tossed in mild chili lime sauce.

Soup

1/2 Tom Yum w/ Chicken 16oz

$7.00

Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with chicken,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Tom Yum w/ Chicken 32oz

Tom Yum w/ Chicken 32oz

$13.00

Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with chicken,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

1/2 Tom Yum w/ Veggies 16oz

$7.00

Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with vegetables,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Tom Yum w/ Veggies 32oz

$13.00

Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with vegetables,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

1/2 Tom Yum w/ Tofu 16oz

$7.00

Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with tofu,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Tom Yum w/ Tofu 32oz

$13.00

Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with tofu,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

1/2 Tom Yum w/ Prawns 16oz

$8.50

Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with prawns,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Tom Yum w/ Prawns 32oz

$16.00

Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with prawns,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Tom Yum Seafood Combo

$18.00

Spicy Thai hot & sour soup with prawns,scallop,squid,mussels,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

1/2 Tom Ka w/ Chicken 16oz

$7.50

Spicy lemony soup with chicken,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Tom Ka w/ Chicken 32oz

Tom Ka w/ Chicken 32oz

$14.00

Spicy lemony soup with chicken,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

1/2 Tom Ka w/ Veggies 16oz

$7.50

Spicy lemony soup with vegetables,coconut milk,lemon grasss,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Tom Ka w/ Veggies 32oz

$14.00

Spicy lemony soup with vegetables,coconut milk,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

1/2 Tom Ka w/ Tofu 16oz

$7.50

Spicy lemony soup with tofu,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Tom Ka w/ Tofu 32oz

$14.00

Spicy lemony soup with tofu,coconut miilk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

1/2 Tom Ka w/ Prawn 16oz

$9.00

Spicy lemony soup with prawns,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Tom Ka w/ Prawn 32oz

$17.00

Spicy lemony soup with prawns,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Toma Ka w/ Seafood Combo

$19.00

Spicy lemony soup with prawns,scallop,squid,mussels,coconut milk,mushroom,tomato,lemon grass,kaffir lime leaves and chili paste.

Chiang Mai Non Spicy Soup

Chiang Mai Non Spicy Soup

$14.50Out of stock

Clear broth soup with prawns,squid,scallop,chicken,napa cabage,tofu and bean thread noodles.

Vegetarian Non Spicy Soup

$14.50Out of stock

Clear broth soup with vegetables,tofu and bean thread noodles.

Chiang Mai Noodle Soup

Chiang Mai Noodle Soup

$14.50

Rice noodles with prawns,squid,chicken,BBQ pork,bean sprouts,green onion and your choice of non spicy broth or spicy Tom Yum broth.

Vegetarian Noodle Soup

$14.50

Rice noodles with vegetables,tofu,bean sprouts,green onion and your choice of non spicy broth or spicy Tom Yum broth.

Specialties

Chiang Mai Special Beef

Chiang Mai Special Beef

$16.50Out of stock

Slices of crispy breaded tender beef sauteed with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce.

Chiang Mai Chicken

Chiang Mai Chicken

$14.50

Chunks of crispy breaded chicken sauteed with basil,onion,bell pepper, carrots,zucchini,broccoli and pine apple in sweet & sour sauce.

Casserole Pot Fried Rice

Casserole Pot Fried Rice

$16.50

Rice stir-fried with egg, prawns, chicken, cashew nuts, raisin, pineapple, basil, onion, and tomato in mild chili garlic sauce.

Chiang Mai Special Noodles

Chiang Mai Special Noodles

$19.00Out of stock

Your choice of crispy or soft egg noodles sauteed with prawns, scallop, squid, mussels, BBQ pork, and vegetables.

Seafood

Seafood Delight

Seafood Delight

$19.00

Sauteed prawns,scallop,squid,mussels,BBQ pork and chicken with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce.

Sweet & Sour Fish

Sweet & Sour Fish

$18.00

Crispy pan-fried whole boneless Trout sauteed with basil,bell pepper in sweet & sour sauce.

Honey Walnut Prawns

Honey Walnut Prawns

$19.00Out of stock

Sauteed lightly breaded crispy prawns in special honey sauce and topped with walnut.

Veggie Dishes

Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

$14.50

Sauteed chicken with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce and topped with cashew nuts.

Chiang Mai Delight

$14.00

Sauteed vegetables with your choice of meat and topped with peanut sauce.

Stir-Fried Tofu

Stir-Fried Tofu

$13.00

Sauteed pan-fried tofu,bean sprouts and vegetables with your choice of meat.

Stir-Fried Eggplant

Stir-Fried Eggplant

$14.50

Sauteed pan-fried eggplant,basil,onion with your choice of meat in mild chili garlic sauce.

Stir-Fry Asparagus

Stir-Fry Asparagus

$13.50

Sauteed fresh asparagus with your choice of meat in mild chili garlic sauce.

Stir-Fry Veggies w/ Oyster Sauce

Stir-Fry Veggies w/ Oyster Sauce

$13.00

Vegetables sauteed with your choice of meat in oyster sauce.

Thai Style Sweet & Sour

Thai Style Sweet & Sour

$13.00

Your choice of meat sauteed with onion,celery,carrots,tomato,bell pepper,zucchini and pine apple in sweet & sour sauce.

Stir-Fried Ginger

Stir-Fried Ginger

$13.00

Your choice of meat sautted with mushroom,onion and ginger.

Stir-Fried Garlic

Stir-Fried Garlic

$13.50

Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables in garlic sauce.

Swimming Rama Spinach

Swimming Rama Spinach

$14.00

Spinach lightly sauteed with your choice of meat and topped with peanut sauce.

Swimming Rama Broccoli

$14.00

Sauteed broccoli with your choice of meat and topped with peanut sauce.

Stir-Fried Broccoli

Stir-Fried Broccoli

$13.00

Sauteed broccoli with your choice of meat.

Stir-Fried Prik Pao

$13.50

Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce.

Stir-Fried Mushroom

Stir-Fried Mushroom

$13.50

Your choice of meat sauteed with mushroom,carrots and green onion.

Stir-Fried Basil

Stir-Fried Basil

$13.50

Your choice of meat sauteed with basil,onion,mushroom,bell pepper in mild chili garlic sauce.

Fried Rice

Chiang Mai Fried Rice

Chiang Mai Fried Rice

$16.50

Rice stir-fried with egg,prawns,chicken,BBQ pork,pine apple,onion and tomato.

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Rice stir-fried with egg,chicken,onion and tomato.

Prawn Fried Rice

Prawn Fried Rice

$16.00

Rice stir-fried with egg,prawns,onion and tomato.

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$14.50

Rice stir-fried with egg, BBQ pork,onion and tomato.

Crab Meat Fried Rice

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$19.00

Rice stir-fried with egg,crab meat,onion and tomato.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.50

Rice stir-fried with chunks of pine apple,raisin,egg,onion,tomato and your choice of meat.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$13.50

Rice stir-fried with egg,onion,tomato in mild yellow curry sauce and your choice of meat.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$13.50

Rice stir-fried with basil,egg,onion,tomato in mild chili garlic sauce and your choice of meat.

Veggies Fried Rice Soy Sauce

Veggies Fried Rice Soy Sauce

$13.00

Rice stir-fried with egg,vegetables in soy sauce and your choice of meat.

Veggies Fried Rice Yellow Curry

Veggies Fried Rice Yellow Curry

$13.50

Rice stir-fried with egg,vegetables in mild yellow curry sauce and your choice of meat.

Noodles

Kao Soi (Chicken)

Kao Soi (Chicken)

$13.50Out of stock

Chiangmai egg noodles curry with chicken.

Kao Soi Vegetarian (Tofu)

$13.50Out of stock

Chiangmai egg noodles curry with tofu.

Laad Nah

Laad Nah

$13.00

Sauteed pan-fried soft wide flat rice noodles with broccoli,mushroom and your choice of meat.

Paad See Ewe

Paad See Ewe

$13.00

Soft wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with sweet soy sauce,bean sprouts,green onion and your choice of meat.

Noodle Delight

Noodle Delight

$14.00

Rice noodles stir-fried with vegetables topped with peanut sauce and your choice of meat.

Red Sauce Paad Thai ( Tomato paste )

Red Sauce Paad Thai ( Tomato paste )

$13.00

Rice noodles stir-fried with egg,bean sprouts,green onion in home made sweet red tomato sauce and your choice of meat. Topped with crushed peanuts.

Brown Sauce Paad Thai (Tamarin paste)

Brown Sauce Paad Thai (Tamarin paste)

$13.00Out of stock

Rice noodles stir-friedegg with egg,bean sprouts,green onion in home made sweet brown Tamarin sauce and your choice of meat.Topped with crushed peanut.

Paad Sen Mee

Paad Sen Mee

$13.00

Vermicelli rice noodles stir-fried with onion,carrots,celery,cabbage,bean sprouts, and your choice of meat.

Singapore Noodle

Singapore Noodle

$13.50

Vermicelli rice noodles stir-fried with onion,carrots,celery,cabbage,bean sprouts in mild yellow curry sauce and your choice of meat.

Paad Wuun Sen

Paad Wuun Sen

$13.00

Bean thread noodles stir-fried with vegetables and your choice of meat.

Chow Mein.

Chow Mein.

$13.00

Soft egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables and your choice of meat.

Paad Kee Mao

Paad Kee Mao

$13.50

Soft wide flat rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli,bell pepper,basil in mild chili garlic sauce and your choice of meat.

Curries

House Panang

House Panang

$14.00

Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables,basil,peanut butter,coconut milk and spicy red curry sauce.

Traditional Panang

Traditional Panang

$16.00

Your choice of meat sauteed with basil,coconut milk and spicy red curry sauce.

Gaeng Ped

Gaeng Ped

$14.00

Your choice of meat sauteed with bamboo shoots,basil,carrots,bell pepper,zucchini,coconut milk and spicy red curry sauce.

Gaeng Keow Wan

Gaeng Keow Wan

$14.00

Your choice of meat sauteed with bamboo shoots,bell pepper,basil,zucchini,coconut milk and spicy green curry sauce.

Gaeng Garee

Gaeng Garee

$14.00

Your choice of meat sauteed with potato,onion,bell pepper,bamboo shoots,coconut milk and spicy yellow curry sauce.

Chiang Mai Yellow Curry

$13.50

Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables in mild yellow curry sauce.

Gaeng Massaman

Gaeng Massaman

$14.00

Your choice of meat sauteed with potato,roasted peanuts,onion,coconut milk and spicy Massaman curry sauce.

Oriental Dishes

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Sauteed chunks of crispy breaded chicken in special sweet orange sauce.

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Sauteed chunks of crispy breaded chicken,bell pepper in sweet & sour sauce.

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$15.00

Sliced tender beef sauteed with onion in gourmet sweet brown sauce.

Dinner Combo Special - Veggie

Cashew Combo

Cashew Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Sauteed chicken with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce and topped with cashew nuts.

Broccoli Combo

Broccoli Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Sauteed broccoli with your choice of meat.

Prik Pao Combo

Prik Pao Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter ,1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables in mild chili garlic sauce.

Chiang Mai Delight Combo

Chiang Mai Delight Combo

$20.50

This combo meal include your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables and topped with peanut sauce.

Yellow Curry Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables in mild yellow curry sauce.

Sweet & Sour Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with onion,celery,carrots,tomato,bell pepper,zucchini and pine apple in sweet & sour sauce.

Broccoli Swimming Rama Combo

Broccoli Swimming Rama Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with broccoli and topped with peanut sauce.

Spinach Swimming Rama Combo

Spinach Swimming Rama Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Spinach lightly sauteed with your choice of meat and topped with peanut sauce.

Asparagus Combo

Asparagus Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with asparagus in mild garlic sauce.

Dinner Combo Special - Curry

Panang Combo

Panang Combo

$20.50

This combo meal include your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with vegetables,basil,peanut butter,coconut milk and spicy red curry paste.

Gaeng Keow Wan Combo

Gaeng Keow Wan Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with bamboo shoots,bell pepper,basil,zucchini,coconut milk and spicy green curry paste.

Gaeng Ped Combo

Gaeng Ped Combo

$20.50

This combo meal include your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with bamboo shoots,basil,carrots,bell pepper,zucchini,coconut milk and spicy red curry paste.

Gaeng Garee Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Your choice of meat sauteed with potato,onion,bell pepper,bamboo shoots,coconut milk and spicy yellow curry paste.

Dinner Combo Special-Oriental

Combo Orange Chicken

Combo Orange Chicken

$20.50Out of stock

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Sauteed chunks of crispy breaded chicken in special orange sauce.

Combo General Tso's Chicken

Combo General Tso's Chicken

$20.50Out of stock

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Sauteed chunks of crispy breaded chicken,bell pepper in sweet & sour sauce.

Mongolian Beef Combo

Mongolian Beef Combo

$20.50

This combo meal included your choice of 1 starter, 1 entree and served with your choice of noodles and rice. Entree: Sliced tender beef sauteed with onion in gourmet sweet brown sauce.

Family Meal Set Special

Family Meal Set For 2 People

Family Meal Set For 2 People

$41.00

This meal included our most popular items to choose from and create your own favorite dinner set with your choice of 1 starter, 3 entrees and rice.

Family Meal Set For 3 People

$61.50

This meal included our most popular items to choose from and create your own favorite dinner set with your choice of 1 starter, 4 entrees and rice.

Family Meal Set For 4 People

$82.00

This meal included our most popular items to choose from and create your own favorite dinner set with your choice of 1 starter, 6 entrees and rice.

Family Meal Set For 5 people

$102.50

This meal included our most popular items to choose from and create your own favorite dinner set with your choice of 1 starter, 7 entrees and rice.

Family Meal Set For 6 People

$123.00

This meal included our most popular items to choose from and create your own favorite dinner set with your choice of 1 starter, 9 entrees, and rice.

Side Dishes

Jasmine White Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice.

$2.00

Rice In Coconut Milk.

$3.00

Rice stir-fried with coconut milk.

Sticky Rice.

$2.00Out of stock

Side Paad Thai Noodles

$5.50

Rice noodle stir-fried with egg,bean sprouts,green onion in red sauce and topped with crushed peanut.

Side Chow Mein.

$5.50

Soft egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables.

Side Egg Fried Rice.

$5.50

Rice stir-fried with egg in soy sauce.

Side Veggies Fried Rice.

Side Veggies Fried Rice.

$5.50

Rice stir-fried with egg,vegetables in soy sauce.

Side Stir-Fried Vegetables

$5.50

Mixed vegetables stir-fried in oyster sauce.

Side Steamed Vegetables

$5.50

Steamed mixed vegetables.

Peanut Sauce (4oz)

$3.00

Special home made sauce with peanut butter,coconut milk and curry paste.

Cucumber Salad

$5.50

Slices of cucumber topped with sweet lime sauce.

Dessert

Black Sticky Rice Pudding

Black Sticky Rice Pudding

$5.50

Home made sweet black sticky rice pudding topped with coconut milk.

Egg Custard with Sweet Sticky Rice

$5.50

Home made sweet sticky rice topped with egg custard and coconut milk.

Fresh Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

Fresh Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.50Out of stock

Home made sweet sticky rice topped with fresh mango and coconut milk.

Beverages

16oz Thai Iced Green Tea

16oz Thai Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Sweet Thai green tea topped with half & half milk.

24oz Thai Iced Green Tea

$5.00

Sweet Thai green tea topped with half & half milk.

16oz Thai Iced Tea

16oz Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Sweet Thai black tea topped with half & half milk.

24oz Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Sweet Thai black tea topped with half & half milk.

16oz Thai Iced Coffee

16oz Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Special mixed Thai & Vietnamese sweet coffee topped with half & half milk.

24oz Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Special mixed Thai & Vietnamese sweet coffee topped with half & half milk.

Soft Drink

$2.00

Coke,Sprite,Root Beer,Orange Crush.

Hot Jasmine Tea

$1.50

Hot Green Tea

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Lipton Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Shirly Temple

$3.50

Mixed drink Sprite with cherry syrup.

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Mixed drink Coke with cherry syrup.

Bottle Water

$1.50
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
12926 Mukilteo Speedway, Lynnwood, WA 98087

