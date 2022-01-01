Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Longview imageView gallery

Appetizers

A1 Edamame

$4.99

A2 Fried Spring Rolls

$4.99

A3 Fried Egg Rolls

$5.99

A4 Shrimps Rolls

$7.99

A5 Fried Tofu

$6.99

A6 Chicken Wings

$6.99

A7 Crab Rangoon

$7.99

A8 Chicken Satay

$6.99

A9 Beef Jerky

$6.99

A10 Pork Jerky

$6.99

A11 Steamed Mussels

$10.99

A12 Tofu Fresh Spring Rolls

$7.99

A13 Chicken Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.99

A14 Shrimp Fresh Spring Rolls

$9.99

A15 Thai Fish Cake

$5.99

A16 Pot Stickers

$6.99

A17 Thai Dumpling

$6.99

A18 Bacon Wrap

$7.99

A19 Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrapped

$8.99

A20 Chiangmai Parades

$15.99

One Egg Roll

$1.99

Soups

C1 Egg Soup

$4.99+

C2 Won Ton Soup

$4.99+

C3 Tom Yum prawn

$9.99+

C4 Tom Yum

$4.99+

C4 Tom Yum Seafood pot

$14.99

C5 Tom Kha

$4.99+

C5 Tom Kha Seafood pot

$14.99

C6 Woon Sen Soup

$4.99+

C7 Rice Soup

$4.99+

C7 Rice Soup Seafood pot

$14.99

C8 Veggie Soup

$4.99+

C8 Veggie Soup Seafood pot

$14.99

C6 Woon sen soup seafood pot

$14.99

Salads

B1 Cucumber Salad

$4.99

B2 Garden Salad

$4.99

B3 Chiangmai Thai Salad

$5.99

B4 Grill Chicken Salad

$7.99

B5 Laab

B6 Yum Nuah

$9.99

B7 Nam Tok

$9.99

B8 Som Tum

$7.99

B9 Som Tum

B10 Yum Woon Sen

Signature Dishes

D1 Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.99

D2 Crab Fried Rice

$14.99

D3 Garlic Fried Rice

D4 Chinese Sausage Fried Rice

$12.99

D5 Bacon Fried Rice

$12.99

D6 Grill Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

D7 Thai Style Grills Chicken

$12.99

D8 Shrimp Limes

$14.99

D9 Coconut Mussels

$12.99

D10 Salmon Lad Prik

$14.99

D11 Snow Salmon

$14.99

D12 Tilapia Lad Prik Fillet

$14.99

D12 Whole Tilapia Lad Prik

$18.99

D13 Crispy Tilapia

$16.99

D14 Spicy Duck

$15.99

D15 Shrimp Snow Peas

$13.99

D16 Sweet & Sour Tilapia

$14.99

D17 Super Grill

$18.99

D18 Street Style Krapraw

$12.99

Curries

E1 Pineapple Curry

E2 Green Curry

E3 Red Curry

E4 Panang Curry

E5 Chu Chee

E6 Massaman

E7 Yellow Curry

E8 Yellow Curry Powder

E9 Duck Curry

$15.99

Thai Noodle Soup

F1 Rad Na

$10.99

F2 Chicken Noodles Soup

$9.99

F3 Beef Noodle Soup

$9.99

F4 Duck Noodle Soup

$13.99

F5 Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$10.99

F6 Tom Kha Noodle Soup

$10.99

F7 Kha Nom Jeen

$10.99

F8 Chiangmai Thai Noodle

$10.99

F9 Curry Noodles

Thai Noodle Dish

N1 River Prawn Pad Thai

$15.99

N2 Pad Thai

N3 Pad See Eu

N4 Pad Kee Mao

N5 Pad Woon Sen

N6 Chow Mein

N7 Chow Mein Kee Mao

House Dishes

P1 Eggplant

P2 Broccoli

P3 Thai Basil

P4 Thai Pepper

P5 Ginger

P6 Cashew Nut

P7 Sweet & Sour Thai Style

P8 Vegetables Paradise

P9 Swimming Rama

P10 Pad Ped

P11 Prik Khing

P12 Baby Corn

P13 Prik Pow Fried Rice

P14 Fried Rice

P15 Basil Fried Rice

Kids Meal

Kids Fried Rice

$4.99+

Kids Pad Thai

$4.99+

Kids Pad See Ew

$4.99+

Kids Pad Woon Sen

$4.99+

Kids Chow Mein

$4.99+

Chicken Nuggets with French Fried

$4.99

French Fried

$1.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

Kid Steamed Veggies

$0.99

Kids Corn Dog French Fries

$3.99

Desserts

Sticky Rice with Mango

$6.99

Sticky Rice with Ice Cream

$5.99

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.99

Fried Banana

$3.99

Fried Banana Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Banana Boat

$5.99

New York Cheesecake

$3.99

New York Cheesecake w/ Topping

$4.99

Browney Sunday

$7.99

Side Orders/sauces

Jasmine Rice

$1.50

Side Brown Rice

$2.50

Side Sticky Rice

$2.50

Side Small Fried Rice

$2.50

Side Stir Fried Noodle

$2.50

Side Steamed Noodle

$2.50

Side Steamed Vegetable

$2.99

Side Fried Egg

$1.50

Sweet Chilli

$0.50

Side Currry Sauce

$3.00

Meatball

$1.50

Side Shrimp

$6.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra

Choice

Substituted

Sub fried rice

$1.50

Sub brown rice

$1.50

Sub steam noodle

$1.50

Sub steam vegetables

$1.99

Sub stir fry noodle

$1.50

Sub brown rice in fried rice

$3.50

Great Drinks

Boba Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Ice Green Tea

$3.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Juice

$1.75

Kid Drink

$0.99

Ice Tea

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Perrier

$1.99

Water

White Wine

Chateau St, Michelle, Chardonnay, Columbia

$7.00+

Kendall Jackson, Chardonnay

$8.00+

Kendall Jackson, Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

La Crema Chardonnay

$9.00+

Josh Cellars, Chardonnay

$8.00+

Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Stella Rose

$8.00

Stella Rose Bottle

$26.00

Riesling Glass

$7.00

Riesling Bottle

$20.00

Red Wine

Chateau Ste, Michelle, Merlot

$7.00+

Kendall Jackson, Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Kendall Jackson Merlot

$9.00+

La Crema, Pinot Noir

$9.00+

La Cream Merlot

$9.00+

Napa Valley, Robert Mondavi Merlot

$12.00+

Sterling

$8.00+

Josh Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

Franzia Red

$6.00

Stella Rose

$8.00

Stella Rose Red

$30.00

Chateu St Michelle Cabernet

$20.00

Chateu St Michelle Merlot

$20.00

Beer

Chang

$4.25

Singha

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Corona Extra

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Miller Light

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Oil Horse

$7.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Big Singha

$7.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 W loop 281 suite 430, Longview, TX 75605

Directions

Gallery
Chiangmai Thai Kitchen - Longview image

